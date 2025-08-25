We're through the first week of preseason action, so it's time to update the running back tiers. For Tier 3.0, I will only list the players in each tier, along with any potential changes.

You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here and Tiers 3.0 here, and Tiers 4.0 here.

And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Bijan Robinson

Jahmyr Gibbs

Christian McCaffrey

Saquon Barkley

De'Von Achane was in Tier 1, but he dropped down a tier with his calf injury. He might continue to fall during the week, so continue to check the rankings.

Tier 2

Derrick Henry

Ashton Jeanty

De'Von Achane

For now, Achane is in Tier 2, but he could fall into Tier 3 if he continues to miss practice with no timetable to return. The earliest I would draft Achane now is the middle of Round 2.

Tier 3

Josh Jacobs

Chase Brown

Bucky Irving

Jonathan Taylor

Kyren Williams

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 4

Omarion Hampton

James Cook

TreVeyon Henderson

RJ Harvey

Kenneth Walker III

Hampton moved ahead of James Cook in this tier, and I would draft Hampton in the early part of Round 3. We'll see if Najee Harris (eye) can return for Week 1, but Hampton should get plenty of work for the Chargers early in the season.

Tier 5

Alvin Kamara

Chuba Hubbard

James Conner

Isiah Pacheco

Breece Hall

I moved Pacheco into this tier, and he's looking like a potential workhorse for Kansas City again. He might continue to rise depending on who the Chiefs cut this week, and I would draft Pacheco as early as Round 5.

Tier 6

D'Andre Swift

David Montgomery

Tony Pollard

I moved Pacheco out of this tier and dropped Pollard to the bottom. We don't know when Tyjae Spears (ankle) will return to action, but he should have a prominent role when healthy, which should impact Pollard's touches. I still like Pollard in Round 5.

Tier 7

Aaron Jones

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Jaylen Warren

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 8

Jordan Mason

Zach Charbonnet

Braelon Allen

I moved all three of these running backs up to this tier, and I want all three of these guys on my teams this season, if possible. I would look for Mason and Charbonnet as early as Round 7, and I'm aggressive in drafting Allen as early as Round 8.

Tier 9

Travis Etienne

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Kaleb Johnson

Joe Mixon

The Jaguars backfield remains a mystery, but Etienne's role appears safe. I would draft him in Round 8 at the earliest. The biggest riser in the preseason has been Croskey-Merritt, and you can look for him in Round 8, especially after Brian Robinson Jr. was traded to San Francisco.

I dropped Johnson and Mixon to this tier since Johnson appears to have an uphill battle for playing time behind Warren and potentially Kenneth Gainwell. And Mixon (foot) remains out with Week 1 rapidly approaching.

Tier 10

Austin Ekeler

Javonte Williams

Tank Bigsby

J.K. Dobbins

Rhamondre Stevenson

Ekeler rises into this tier, and he should be the second Commanders running back drafted this season behind Croskey-Merritt. I would also draft Williams as the No. 1 Cowboys running back with Jaydon Blue (ankle) potentially out for Week 1.

Tier 11

Jaydon Blue

Bhayshul Tuten

Ollie Gordon II

Jerome Ford

Dylan Sampson

Cam Skattebo

Nick Chubb

A lot of shuffling with this tier, and Gordon has been among the biggest risers at running back in the preseason. With Achane (calf) and Jaylen Wright (leg) injured, Gordon could potentially start in Week 1 for the Dolphins. At worst, he's now the No. 2 Miami running back to draft in all leagues.

Sampson is another riser since he could open the season as the Browns starter. He'll share with Ford, but Quinshon Judkins has yet to sign his rookie deal.

Tier 12

Trey Benson

Tyjae Spears

Quinshon Judkins

Brian Robinson Jr.

Ray Davis

Rachaad White

Najee Harris

Tyler Allgeier

Judkins falls back into this tier, and we'll see what happens once he finally signs his rookie contract. Robinson also falls into this tier since he's now the No. 2 running back in San Francisco behind Christian McCaffrey.

Tier 13

Will Shipley

Kendre Miller

Brashard Smith

Roschon Johnson

Chris Rodriguez

Dameon Pierce

Several new names are in this tier with Miller, Smith, Pierce, and Rodriguez. Miller looks like the No. 2 running back for the Saints behind Kamara, Smith could be the No. 2 running back for the Chiefs behind Pacheco, Rodriguez is now the No. 3 running back in Washington behind Croskey-Merritt, and Ekeler and Pierce could play a prominent role for the Texans with Mixon out.

Tier 14

Jaylen Wright

Isaac Guerendo

Jarquez Hunter

Woody Marks

Rico Dowdle

Raheem Mostert

Miles Sanders

D.J. Giddens

Kyle Monangai

Blake Corum

Keaton Mitchell

Tahj Brooks

Kareem Hunt

Sean Tucker

I dropped Wright and Guerendo into this tier, and we'll see what happens now that they have slipped down the depth chart. I still expect them to have some Fantasy value at some point this season, but their value is on the decline heading into Week 1.

Tier 15

MarShawn Lloyd

Justice Hill

Kenneth Gainwell

Trevor Etienne

Elijah Mitchell

Phil Mafah

Antonio Gibson

Devin Singletary

Jaleel McLaughlin

Samaje Perine

I moved around a few of these running backs, but a lot would have to happen for them to be Fantasy-relevant this season.