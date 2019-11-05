Fantasy Football Reaction: Gauging the Panthers following Cam Newton's move to injured reserve

Fantasy managers have been without Cam Newton since Week 3 because of a foot injury. They'll remain without him for the rest of the season following the team's decision to put him on injured reserve. He's drop-able in all seasonal formats.

Kyle Allen will finish the season as the Panthers' primary quarterback, provided he doesn't play so poorly that they give rookie Will Grier a look by late December. It's been downhill for Allen after a four-score showing at Arizona in Week 3, totaling five passing touchdowns since Week 5. Fantasy managers should continue to look at him as a bye-week replacement or a low-end No. 2 option in 2QB/SuperFlex leagues.

We already have a pretty good indication of how the Panthers passing offense has operated without Newton. D.J. Moore leads all Panthers with 44 targets from Allen, catching 66% of them at a 13.8-yard per catch clip. Curtis Samuel has 43 targets from Allen but just a 51% catch rate and a 12.9-yard receiving average. Samuel has seen a few more deep targets than Moore, which explains his low catch rate. That's part of the role Samuel has: shot-play receiver. Moore's more of a reliable short- and mid-range guy. Interestingly enough, all three of Samuel's touchdowns from Allen are from the red zone while Moore's lone score is a catch-and-run from 52 yards out.

The best way to handle the Panthers receivers is to keep starting Moore as a PPR No. 2 receiver and non-PPR flex. Samuel is a flex across all formats until further notice.

Know who will miss Newton the most? His ol' ride-or-die, Greg Olsen. The veteran tight end, who missed parts of each of the last two years with foot injuries like Newton's, has averaged 6.9 yards per catch from Allen on a diet of 4.5 targets per outing. With Newton, Olsen averaged 8.1 yards per throw in Weeks 1 and 2 with nine targets in each game. Olsen has two scores from Allen on the year, but he's had 7 or fewer PPR points in five of his last six. With Newton not coming back, Olsen's cemented as a streaming candidate.

If you need analysis on Christian McCaffrey, you're not paying attention. Here's one stat: He's averaging five catches per game and has a receiving touchdown in three of his past four. That's on top of all the goodness he's doing as a rusher.

As for Newton, his future is very much up in the air. He's got one year left on his current contract and has a cap number of $21 million. The Panthers could cut him and save $19 million, a likely scenario if Newton doesn't accept a pay cut or doesn't find a new team in 2020 via trade.

There's also a chance Newton opts for retirement. He's earned over $100 million since entering the NFL in 2011 and has battled back from multiple shoulder surgeries since 2017. Now he's working his way back from what sounds like a broken foot. At this point, it's easier to believe Newton wouldn't play again than believe he'll be the rushing-passing dynamo who helped us clinch Fantasy championships several years ago.