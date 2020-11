Watch Now: Snickers Waiver Wire: Running Backs ( 10:19 )

Want to see where your players measure up moving forward? Here's how all of the relevant players match up for the rest of the season, with their overall rank on the left and their position rank for both PPR and non-PPR on the right. Use these to get help with waiver adds and drops and trades heading into the second half of the season. We're also looking for feedback: Shoot me a tweet @daverichard with any thoughts you have and we'll consider applying them to future editions. Enjoy!

The FFT crew breaks down the Week 9 Waiver Wire on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

Rest of Season Rankings