Fantasy Football Rookie Report Card: Ranking the quarterbacks for 2020 and beyond

Compared to 2018, we didn't have quite as many big-name rookie quarterbacks from the 2019 draft class — after all, there were only three quarterbacks taken in 2019, compared to five in the first round in 2018. However, this year's rookie class actually fared slightly better as a whole, with three passers throwing for at least 20 touchdowns, compared to only one in 2018's class.

So where does the 2019 rookie class stand after one year? You've got one bona fide, future Fantasy superstar, and no surprise, it's the guy who went No. 1 overall. After that, things get a little muddier, and in comparison to the 2018 class, you probably take Lamar Jackson (obviously), Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield over anyone else in this class for 2020 and beyond.

Here's where the rookie quarterbacks stand after one year, focusing on those players who were either first-round picks or got enough playing time that they might be their team's starting quarterback of the future.