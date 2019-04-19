Fantasy Football: Rookies are coming; find out how they were drafted in our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the incoming rookies could be drafted. It's our final look at a Fantasy mock draft before the NFL Draft takes place.
This is our final Fantasy Football mock draft before the NFL Draft, and this was a 12-team, non-PPR league. You can see the results of our recent PPR mock draft here.
I always like to see the perception of players before the NFL Draft happens -- for veterans and incoming rookies -- because you get an indication of how these guys are valued. And then you get to see what changes after the NFL Draft happens.
Some veterans will lose value when a rookie comes in to potentially take their job. And the rookies could be prominent Fantasy options in the right destinations.
This year's rookie class doesn't feature a standout running back who could be drafted early like we've had in the past four seasons with guys like Todd Gurley (No. 10 overall in 2015), Ezekiel Elliott (No. 4 overall in 2016), Leonard Fournette (No. 4 overall in 2017) and Saquon Barkley (No. 2 overall in 2018). You knew those guys had the chance to be special as rookies, and they delivered plenty of Fantasy production.
We might not have a rookie running back selected in the first round of the NFL Draft this year. That doesn't mean these rookie running backs will be bad Fantasy options, but it will likely alter expectations.
In this Fantasy draft, the first rookie selected was Alabama running back Josh Jacobs in Round 6. He is considered the best rookie running back this season, but that could change if he lands with the wrong team in a crowded backfield.
After Jacobs, the rookie running backs who were selected included David Montgomery (Iowa State) in Round 9, Damien Harris (Alabama) in Round 10, Miles Sanders (Penn State) in Round 11, Darrell Henderson (Memphis) in Round 13 and Devin Singletary (FAU) in Round 14. I'm excited for all of these guys -- I drafted Montgomery and Sanders -- and hopefully they get a chance for significant workloads this season.
As for the rookie receivers, it will be interesting to see where they land in the NFL Draft as well. For this draft, we only had three receivers drafted, including D.K. Metcalf (Ole Miss) in Round 9, Marquise Brown (Oklahoma) in Round 10 and N'Keal Harry (Arizona State) in Round 12. Plenty of others will be drafted in Fantasy leagues after the NFL Draft, and some of my favorites include A.J. Brown (Ole Miss), Parris Campbell (Ohio State) and Hakeem Butler (Iowa State).
Like the running backs, the destination will matter for these receivers when it comes to their Fantasy value, and you might have to be patient with them. Go back to last season for an example. While Calvin Ridley was a great Fantasy receiver early in the season, it took time for guys like Dante Pettis, Christian Kirk and DaeSean Hamilton to develop.
The same will happen this year, and we'll find out the landing spots for all of these rookies soon enough when the NFL Draft actually happens. I'm excited about a lot of these prospects, which is why I drafted Montgomery and Sanders.
The rest of my team, picking from No. 7 overall, includes Davante Adams, Dalvin Cook, Sony Michel, Kenny Golladay, Tarik Cohen, D.J. Moore, Baker Mayfield, Ito Smith, Devin Funchess, Hamilton and Austin Hooper. I love the balance of this roster.
My running back corps of Cook, Michel, Cohen, Smith, Montgomery and Sanders gives me five potential starters, depending on Montgomery and Sanders, and Smith replaces Tevin Coleman as the No. 2 running back in Atlanta. Given Devonta Freeman's recent track record of injuries, Smith is one of my favorite sleepers this season. I also like getting Cohen in Round 5 with his upside now that Jordan Howard (Philadelphia) is gone.
At receiver, I have a proven star (Adams), a rising star (Golladay) and a breakout player (Moore), and Moore was one of my favorite selections in Round 6. I'm also going to target Funchess in every league in Round 8 or later because I'm expecting a big year out of him now that he's with the Colts. And don't be surprised if Hamilton is the No. 1 receiver in Denver this season with Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) coming off a significant injury.
I was thrilled to get Mayfield in Round 7, and I consider him a top-five quarterback this year with the addition of Odell Beckham in Cleveland. And despite waiting on a tight end, I'm fine with Hooper in Round 13. Last year, he was the No. 8 tight end in this format.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jeremy Bache
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|3
|Heath Cummings
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|R.J. White
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|5
|Dave Richard
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|6
|Meron Berkson
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Adams WR GB
|8
|Will Brinson
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|9
|Matthew Coca
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|10
|George Maselli
|M. Thomas WR NO
|11
|Tommy Tran
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|12
|Chris Towers
|J. Conner RB PIT
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Chris Towers
|J. Jones WR ATL
|14
|Tommy Tran
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|15
|George Maselli
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|16
|Matthew Coca
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|17
|Will Brinson
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|18
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Cook RB MIN
|19
|Meron Berkson
|T. Kelce TE KC
|20
|Dave Richard
|T. Hill WR KC
|21
|R.J. White
|A. Brown WR OAK
|22
|Heath Cummings
|D. Henry RB TEN
|23
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Evans WR TB
|24
|Jeremy Bache
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|26
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|27
|Heath Cummings
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|28
|R.J. White
|G. Kittle TE SF
|29
|Dave Richard
|D. Williams RB KC
|30
|Meron Berkson
|K. Allen WR LAC
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Michel RB NE
|32
|Will Brinson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|33
|Matthew Coca
|A. Jones RB GB
|34
|George Maselli
|M. Mack RB IND
|35
|Tommy Tran
|T. Hilton WR IND
|36
|Chris Towers
|A. Green WR CIN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Chris Towers
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|38
|Tommy Tran
|E. Engram TE NYG
|39
|George Maselli
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|40
|Matthew Coca
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|41
|Will Brinson
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Golladay WR DET
|43
|Meron Berkson
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|44
|Dave Richard
|C. Carson RB SEA
|45
|R.J. White
|K. Johnson RB DET
|46
|Heath Cummings
|R. Woods WR LAR
|47
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Edelman WR NE
|48
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Landry WR CLE
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Guice RB WAS
|50
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Ebron TE IND
|51
|Heath Cummings
|C. Godwin WR TB
|52
|R.J. White
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|53
|Dave Richard
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|54
|Meron Berkson
|K. Drake RB MIA
|55
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|56
|Will Brinson
|H. Henry TE LAC
|57
|Matthew Coca
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|58
|George Maselli
|A. Luck QB IND
|59
|Tommy Tran
|J. Howard RB PHI
|60
|Chris Towers
|T. Coleman RB SF
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Chris Towers
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|62
|Tommy Tran
|M. Williams WR LAC
|63
|George Maselli
|D. Pettis WR SF
|64
|Matthew Coca
|O. Howard TE TB
|65
|Will Brinson
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|66
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Moore WR CAR
|67
|Meron Berkson
|L. Miller RB HOU
|68
|Dave Richard
|J. Jacobs RB Unaffiliated
|69
|R.J. White
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|70
|Heath Cummings
|S. Watkins WR KC
|71
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Watson QB HOU
|72
|Jeremy Bache
|C. Davis WR TEN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|74
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|75
|Heath Cummings
|M. Jones WR DET
|76
|R.J. White
|L. Murray RB NO
|77
|Dave Richard
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|78
|Meron Berkson
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|80
|Will Brinson
|R. Penny RB SEA
|81
|Matthew Coca
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|82
|George Maselli
|G. Tate WR NYG
|83
|Tommy Tran
|J. White RB NE
|84
|Chris Towers
|J. Cook TE NO
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Chris Towers
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|86
|Tommy Tran
|J. Winston QB TB
|87
|George Maselli
|C. Hyde RB KC
|88
|Matthew Coca
|M. Davis RB CHI
|89
|Will Brinson
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|90
|Jamey Eisenberg
|I. Smith RB ATL
|91
|Meron Berkson
|G. Allison WR GB
|92
|Dave Richard
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|93
|R.J. White
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|94
|Heath Cummings
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|95
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|96
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Brees QB NO
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|98
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Barber RB TB
|99
|Heath Cummings
|I. Crowell RB OAK
|100
|R.J. White
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|101
|Dave Richard
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|102
|Meron Berkson
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|103
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB Unaffiliated
|104
|Will Brinson
|R. Jones RB TB
|105
|Matthew Coca
|D. Metcalf RB Unaffiliated
|106
|George Maselli
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|107
|Tommy Tran
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|108
|Chris Towers
|C. Newton QB CAR
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Chris Towers
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|110
|Tommy Tran
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|111
|George Maselli
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|112
|Matthew Coca
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|113
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Funchess WR IND
|115
|Meron Berkson
|M. Brown WR Unaffiliated
|116
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB Unaffiliated
|117
|R.J. White
|Bears DST CHI
|118
|Heath Cummings
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|119
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|120
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|122
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|123
|Heath Cummings
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|124
|R.J. White
|J. Goff QB LAR
|125
|Dave Richard
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|126
|Meron Berkson
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Sanders RB Unaffiliated
|128
|Will Brinson
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|129
|Matthew Coca
|J. Williams RB GB
|130
|George Maselli
|J. Allen QB BUF
|131
|Tommy Tran
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|132
|Chris Towers
|T. Williams WR OAK
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Chris Towers
|A. Miller WR CHI
|134
|Tommy Tran
|J. Washington WR PIT
|135
|George Maselli
|M. Breida RB SF
|136
|Matthew Coca
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|137
|Will Brinson
|N. Harry RB Unaffiliated
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|139
|Meron Berkson
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|140
|Dave Richard
|J. Reed TE WAS
|141
|R.J. White
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|142
|Heath Cummings
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|143
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|144
|Jeremy Bache
|P. Dorsett WR NE
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jeremy Bache
|Jaguars DST JAC
|146
|Jack Capotorto
|Ravens DST BAL
|147
|Heath Cummings
|J. Richard RB OAK
|148
|R.J. White
|D. Henderson RB Unaffiliated
|149
|Dave Richard
|Patriots DST NE
|150
|Meron Berkson
|K. Stills WR MIA
|151
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|152
|Will Brinson
|M. Brown RB LAR
|153
|Matthew Coca
|R. Foster WR BUF
|154
|George Maselli
|T. Hockenson TE Unaffiliated
|155
|Tommy Tran
|Chargers DST LAC
|156
|Chris Towers
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Chris Towers
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|158
|Tommy Tran
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|159
|George Maselli
|Rams DST LAR
|160
|Matthew Coca
|Saints DST NO
|161
|Will Brinson
|Texans DST HOU
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Vikings DST MIN
|163
|Meron Berkson
|Cowboys DST DAL
|164
|Dave Richard
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|165
|R.J. White
|D. Singletary RB Unaffiliated
|166
|Heath Cummings
|Browns DST CLE
|167
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Tucker K BAL
|168
|Jeremy Bache
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Jeremy Bache
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|170
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|171
|Heath Cummings
|H. Butker K KC
|172
|R.J. White
|W. Lutz K NO
|173
|Dave Richard
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|174
|Meron Berkson
|R. Gould K SF
|175
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|176
|Will Brinson
|M. Badgley K LAC
|177
|Matthew Coca
|J. Elliott K PHI
|178
|George Maselli
|J. Myers K SEA
|179
|Tommy Tran
|M. Crosby K GB
|180
|Chris Towers
|Titans DST TEN
|Jeremy Bache
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|24
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|3
|25
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|48
|J. Landry WR CLE
|5
|49
|D. Guice RB WAS
|6
|72
|C. Davis WR TEN
|7
|73
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|8
|96
|D. Brees QB NO
|9
|97
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|10
|120
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|11
|121
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|12
|144
|P. Dorsett WR NE
|13
|145
|Jaguars DST JAC
|14
|168
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|15
|169
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|23
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|26
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|47
|J. Edelman WR NE
|5
|50
|E. Ebron TE IND
|6
|71
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|74
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|8
|95
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|9
|98
|P. Barber RB TB
|10
|119
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|11
|122
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|12
|143
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|13
|146
|Ravens DST BAL
|14
|167
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|170
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|27
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|46
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|51
|C. Godwin WR TB
|6
|70
|S. Watkins WR KC
|7
|75
|M. Jones WR DET
|8
|94
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|9
|99
|I. Crowell RB OAK
|10
|118
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|11
|123
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|12
|142
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|13
|147
|J. Richard RB OAK
|14
|166
|Browns DST CLE
|15
|171
|H. Butker K KC
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|21
|A. Brown WR OAK
|3
|28
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|45
|K. Johnson RB DET
|5
|52
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|6
|69
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|7
|76
|L. Murray RB NO
|8
|93
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|9
|100
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|10
|117
|Bears DST CHI
|11
|124
|J. Goff QB LAR
|12
|141
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|13
|148
|D. Henderson RB Unaffiliated
|14
|165
|D. Singletary RB Unaffiliated
|15
|172
|W. Lutz K NO
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|20
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|29
|D. Williams RB KC
|4
|44
|C. Carson RB SEA
|5
|53
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|6
|68
|J. Jacobs RB Unaffiliated
|7
|77
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|92
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|9
|101
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|10
|116
|D. Harris RB Unaffiliated
|11
|125
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|12
|140
|J. Reed TE WAS
|13
|149
|Patriots DST NE
|14
|164
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|15
|173
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|19
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|30
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|43
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|5
|54
|K. Drake RB MIA
|6
|67
|L. Miller RB HOU
|7
|78
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|8
|91
|G. Allison WR GB
|9
|102
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|10
|115
|M. Brown WR Unaffiliated
|11
|126
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|12
|139
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|13
|150
|K. Stills WR MIA
|14
|163
|Cowboys DST DAL
|15
|174
|R. Gould K SF
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|18
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|31
|S. Michel RB NE
|4
|42
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|55
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|6
|66
|D. Moore WR CAR
|7
|79
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|8
|90
|I. Smith RB ATL
|9
|103
|D. Montgomery RB Unaffiliated
|10
|114
|D. Funchess WR IND
|11
|127
|M. Sanders RB Unaffiliated
|12
|138
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|13
|151
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|14
|162
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|175
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|2
|17
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|32
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|41
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|5
|56
|H. Henry TE LAC
|6
|65
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|7
|80
|R. Penny RB SEA
|8
|89
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|104
|R. Jones RB TB
|10
|113
|N. Hines RB IND
|11
|128
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|12
|137
|N. Harry RB Unaffiliated
|13
|152
|M. Brown RB LAR
|14
|161
|Texans DST HOU
|15
|176
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Matthew Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|16
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|33
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|40
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|5
|57
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|6
|64
|O. Howard TE TB
|7
|81
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|88
|M. Davis RB CHI
|9
|105
|D. Metcalf RB Unaffiliated
|10
|112
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|11
|129
|J. Williams RB GB
|12
|136
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|13
|153
|R. Foster WR BUF
|14
|160
|Saints DST NO
|15
|177
|J. Elliott K PHI
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|15
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|34
|M. Mack RB IND
|4
|39
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|5
|58
|A. Luck QB IND
|6
|63
|D. Pettis WR SF
|7
|82
|G. Tate WR NYG
|8
|87
|C. Hyde RB KC
|9
|106
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|10
|111
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|11
|130
|J. Allen QB BUF
|12
|135
|M. Breida RB SF
|13
|154
|T. Hockenson TE Unaffiliated
|14
|159
|Rams DST LAR
|15
|178
|J. Myers K SEA
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|14
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|3
|35
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|38
|E. Engram TE NYG
|5
|59
|J. Howard RB PHI
|6
|62
|M. Williams WR LAC
|7
|83
|J. White RB NE
|8
|86
|J. Winston QB TB
|9
|107
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|10
|110
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|11
|131
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|12
|134
|J. Washington WR PIT
|13
|155
|Chargers DST LAC
|14
|158
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|15
|179
|M. Crosby K GB
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|13
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|36
|A. Green WR CIN
|4
|37
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|5
|60
|T. Coleman RB SF
|6
|61
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|7
|84
|J. Cook TE NO
|8
|85
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|9
|108
|C. Newton QB CAR
|10
|109
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|11
|132
|T. Williams WR OAK
|12
|133
|A. Miller WR CHI
|13
|156
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|14
|157
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|15
|180
|Titans DST TEN
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...