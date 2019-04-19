Fantasy Football: Rookies are coming; find out how they were drafted in our latest non-PPR mock draft

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the incoming rookies could be drafted. It's our final look at a Fantasy mock draft before the NFL Draft takes place.

This is our final Fantasy Football mock draft before the NFL Draft, and this was a 12-team, non-PPR league. You can see the results of our recent PPR mock draft here.

I always like to see the perception of players before the NFL Draft happens -- for veterans and incoming rookies -- because you get an indication of how these guys are valued. And then you get to see what changes after the NFL Draft happens.

Some veterans will lose value when a rookie comes in to potentially take their job. And the rookies could be prominent Fantasy options in the right destinations.

This year's rookie class doesn't feature a standout running back who could be drafted early like we've had in the past four seasons with guys like Todd Gurley (No. 10 overall in 2015), Ezekiel Elliott (No. 4 overall in 2016), Leonard Fournette (No. 4 overall in 2017) and Saquon Barkley (No. 2 overall in 2018). You knew those guys had the chance to be special as rookies, and they delivered plenty of Fantasy production.

We might not have a rookie running back selected in the first round of the NFL Draft this year. That doesn't mean these rookie running backs will be bad Fantasy options, but it will likely alter expectations.

In this Fantasy draft, the first rookie selected was Alabama running back Josh Jacobs in Round 6. He is considered the best rookie running back this season, but that could change if he lands with the wrong team in a crowded backfield.

After Jacobs, the rookie running backs who were selected included David Montgomery (Iowa State) in Round 9, Damien Harris (Alabama) in Round 10, Miles Sanders (Penn State) in Round 11, Darrell Henderson (Memphis) in Round 13 and Devin Singletary (FAU) in Round 14. I'm excited for all of these guys -- I drafted Montgomery and Sanders -- and hopefully they get a chance for significant workloads this season.

As for the rookie receivers, it will be interesting to see where they land in the NFL Draft as well. For this draft, we only had three receivers drafted, including D.K. Metcalf (Ole Miss) in Round 9, Marquise Brown (Oklahoma) in Round 10 and N'Keal Harry (Arizona State) in Round 12. Plenty of others will be drafted in Fantasy leagues after the NFL Draft, and some of my favorites include A.J. Brown (Ole Miss), Parris Campbell (Ohio State) and Hakeem Butler (Iowa State).

Like the running backs, the destination will matter for these receivers when it comes to their Fantasy value, and you might have to be patient with them. Go back to last season for an example. While Calvin Ridley was a great Fantasy receiver early in the season, it took time for guys like Dante Pettis, Christian Kirk and DaeSean Hamilton to develop.

The same will happen this year, and we'll find out the landing spots for all of these rookies soon enough when the NFL Draft actually happens. I'm excited about a lot of these prospects, which is why I drafted Montgomery and Sanders.

The rest of my team, picking from No. 7 overall, includes Davante Adams, Dalvin Cook, Sony Michel, Kenny Golladay, Tarik Cohen, D.J. Moore, Baker Mayfield, Ito Smith, Devin Funchess, Hamilton and Austin Hooper. I love the balance of this roster.

My running back corps of Cook, Michel, Cohen, Smith, Montgomery and Sanders gives me five potential starters, depending on Montgomery and Sanders, and Smith replaces Tevin Coleman as the No. 2 running back in Atlanta. Given Devonta Freeman's recent track record of injuries, Smith is one of my favorite sleepers this season. I also like getting Cohen in Round 5 with his upside now that Jordan Howard (Philadelphia) is gone.

At receiver, I have a proven star (Adams), a rising star (Golladay) and a breakout player (Moore), and Moore was one of my favorite selections in Round 6. I'm also going to target Funchess in every league in Round 8 or later because I'm expecting a big year out of him now that he's with the Colts. And don't be surprised if Hamilton is the No. 1 receiver in Denver this season with Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) coming off a significant injury.

I was thrilled to get Mayfield in Round 7, and I consider him a top-five quarterback this year with the addition of Odell Beckham in Cleveland. And despite waiting on a tight end, I'm fine with Hooper in Round 13.  Last year, he was the No. 8 tight end in this format.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
  2. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  4. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  6. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  9. Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  10. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  11. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
  12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jeremy Bache S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Jack Capotorto E. Elliott RB DAL
3 Heath Cummings A. Kamara RB NO
4 R.J. White C. McCaffrey RB CAR
5 Dave Richard M. Gordon RB LAC
6 Meron Berkson D. Hopkins WR HOU
7 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB
8 Will Brinson O. Beckham WR CLE
9 Matthew Coca T. Gurley RB LAR
10 George Maselli M. Thomas WR NO
11 Tommy Tran D. Johnson RB ARI
12 Chris Towers J. Conner RB PIT
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL
14 Tommy Tran J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
15 George Maselli L. Bell RB NYJ
16 Matthew Coca N. Chubb RB CLE
17 Will Brinson J. Mixon RB CIN
18 Jamey Eisenberg D. Cook RB MIN
19 Meron Berkson T. Kelce TE KC
20 Dave Richard T. Hill WR KC
21 R.J. White A. Brown WR OAK
22 Heath Cummings D. Henry RB TEN
23 Jack Capotorto M. Evans WR TB
24 Jeremy Bache Z. Ertz TE PHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jeremy Bache A. Cooper WR DAL
26 Jack Capotorto L. Fournette RB JAC
27 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC
28 R.J. White G. Kittle TE SF
29 Dave Richard D. Williams RB KC
30 Meron Berkson K. Allen WR LAC
31 Jamey Eisenberg S. Michel RB NE
32 Will Brinson A. Thielen WR MIN
33 Matthew Coca A. Jones RB GB
34 George Maselli M. Mack RB IND
35 Tommy Tran T. Hilton WR IND
36 Chris Towers A. Green WR CIN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Chris Towers P. Lindsay RB DEN
38 Tommy Tran E. Engram TE NYG
39 George Maselli M. Ingram RB BAL
40 Matthew Coca S. Diggs WR MIN
41 Will Brinson B. Cooks WR LAR
42 Jamey Eisenberg K. Golladay WR DET
43 Meron Berkson D. Freeman RB ATL
44 Dave Richard C. Carson RB SEA
45 R.J. White K. Johnson RB DET
46 Heath Cummings R. Woods WR LAR
47 Jack Capotorto J. Edelman WR NE
48 Jeremy Bache J. Landry WR CLE
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jeremy Bache D. Guice RB WAS
50 Jack Capotorto E. Ebron TE IND
51 Heath Cummings C. Godwin WR TB
52 R.J. White A. Jeffery WR PHI
53 Dave Richard C. Ridley WR ATL
54 Meron Berkson K. Drake RB MIA
55 Jamey Eisenberg T. Cohen RB CHI
56 Will Brinson H. Henry TE LAC
57 Matthew Coca T. Boyd WR CIN
58 George Maselli A. Luck QB IND
59 Tommy Tran J. Howard RB PHI
60 Chris Towers T. Coleman RB SF
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Chris Towers C. Kupp WR LAR
62 Tommy Tran M. Williams WR LAC
63 George Maselli D. Pettis WR SF
64 Matthew Coca O. Howard TE TB
65 Will Brinson A. Rodgers QB GB
66 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moore WR CAR
67 Meron Berkson L. Miller RB HOU
68 Dave Richard J. Jacobs RB Unaffiliated
69 R.J. White A. Robinson WR CHI
70 Heath Cummings S. Watkins WR KC
71 Jack Capotorto D. Watson QB HOU
72 Jeremy Bache C. Davis WR TEN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jeremy Bache D. Baldwin WR SEA
74 Jack Capotorto T. Lockett WR SEA
75 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET
76 R.J. White L. Murray RB NO
77 Dave Richard W. Fuller WR HOU
78 Meron Berkson R. Anderson WR NYJ
79 Jamey Eisenberg B. Mayfield QB CLE
80 Will Brinson R. Penny RB SEA
81 Matthew Coca R. Wilson QB SEA
82 George Maselli G. Tate WR NYG
83 Tommy Tran J. White RB NE
84 Chris Towers J. Cook TE NO
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Chris Towers L. McCoy RB BUF
86 Tommy Tran J. Winston QB TB
87 George Maselli C. Hyde RB KC
88 Matthew Coca M. Davis RB CHI
89 Will Brinson S. Shepard WR NYG
90 Jamey Eisenberg I. Smith RB ATL
91 Meron Berkson G. Allison WR GB
92 Dave Richard M. Ryan QB ATL
93 R.J. White J. McKinnon RB SF
94 Heath Cummings J. Ajayi RB PHI
95 Jack Capotorto K. Hunt RB CLE
96 Jeremy Bache D. Brees QB NO
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jeremy Bache A. Ekeler RB LAC
98 Jack Capotorto P. Barber RB TB
99 Heath Cummings I. Crowell RB OAK
100 R.J. White C. Sutton WR DEN
101 Dave Richard C. Kirk WR ARI
102 Meron Berkson K. Ballage RB MIA
103 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB Unaffiliated
104 Will Brinson R. Jones RB TB
105 Matthew Coca D. Metcalf RB Unaffiliated
106 George Maselli L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
107 Tommy Tran D. Jackson WR PHI
108 Chris Towers C. Newton QB CAR
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Chris Towers R. Freeman RB DEN
110 Tommy Tran D. Foreman RB HOU
111 George Maselli V. McDonald TE PIT
112 Matthew Coca D. Westbrook WR JAC
113 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
114 Jamey Eisenberg D. Funchess WR IND
115 Meron Berkson M. Brown WR Unaffiliated
116 Dave Richard D. Harris RB Unaffiliated
117 R.J. White Bears DST CHI
118 Heath Cummings D. Lewis RB TEN
119 Jack Capotorto E. Sanders WR DEN
120 Jeremy Bache A. Wilson WR MIA
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jeremy Bache J. Samuels RB PIT
122 Jack Capotorto D. Njoku TE CLE
123 Heath Cummings K. Rudolph TE MIN
124 R.J. White J. Goff QB LAR
125 Dave Richard C. Herndon TE NYJ
126 Meron Berkson C. Wentz QB PHI
127 Jamey Eisenberg M. Sanders RB Unaffiliated
128 Will Brinson A. Peterson RB WAS
129 Matthew Coca J. Williams RB GB
130 George Maselli J. Allen QB BUF
131 Tommy Tran J. Garoppolo QB SF
132 Chris Towers T. Williams WR OAK
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Chris Towers A. Miller WR CHI
134 Tommy Tran J. Washington WR PIT
135 George Maselli M. Breida RB SF
136 Matthew Coca C. Samuel WR CAR
137 Will Brinson N. Harry RB Unaffiliated
138 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hamilton WR DEN
139 Meron Berkson D. Prescott QB DAL
140 Dave Richard J. Reed TE WAS
141 R.J. White B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
142 Heath Cummings K. Dixon RB BAL
143 Jack Capotorto D. Moncrief WR PIT
144 Jeremy Bache P. Dorsett WR NE
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jeremy Bache Jaguars DST JAC
146 Jack Capotorto Ravens DST BAL
147 Heath Cummings J. Richard RB OAK
148 R.J. White D. Henderson RB Unaffiliated
149 Dave Richard Patriots DST NE
150 Meron Berkson K. Stills WR MIA
151 Jamey Eisenberg A. Hooper TE ATL
152 Will Brinson M. Brown RB LAR
153 Matthew Coca R. Foster WR BUF
154 George Maselli T. Hockenson TE Unaffiliated
155 Tommy Tran Chargers DST LAC
156 Chris Towers P. Rivers QB LAC
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Chris Towers G. Zuerlein K LAR
158 Tommy Tran G. Edwards RB BAL
159 George Maselli Rams DST LAR
160 Matthew Coca Saints DST NO
161 Will Brinson Texans DST HOU
162 Jamey Eisenberg Vikings DST MIN
163 Meron Berkson Cowboys DST DAL
164 Dave Richard K. Coutee WR HOU
165 R.J. White D. Singletary RB Unaffiliated
166 Heath Cummings Browns DST CLE
167 Jack Capotorto J. Tucker K BAL
168 Jeremy Bache C. Thompson RB WAS
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Jeremy Bache S. Gostkowski K NE
170 Jack Capotorto M. Goodwin WR SF
171 Heath Cummings H. Butker K KC
172 R.J. White W. Lutz K NO
173 Dave Richard K. Fairbairn K HOU
174 Meron Berkson R. Gould K SF
175 Jamey Eisenberg C. Catanzaro K NYJ
176 Will Brinson M. Badgley K LAC
177 Matthew Coca J. Elliott K PHI
178 George Maselli J. Myers K SEA
179 Tommy Tran M. Crosby K GB
180 Chris Towers Titans DST TEN
Team by Team
Jeremy Bache
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 24 Z. Ertz TE PHI
3 25 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 48 J. Landry WR CLE
5 49 D. Guice RB WAS
6 72 C. Davis WR TEN
7 73 D. Baldwin WR SEA
8 96 D. Brees QB NO
9 97 A. Ekeler RB LAC
10 120 A. Wilson WR MIA
11 121 J. Samuels RB PIT
12 144 P. Dorsett WR NE
13 145 Jaguars DST JAC
14 168 C. Thompson RB WAS
15 169 S. Gostkowski K NE
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 2 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 23 M. Evans WR TB
3 26 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 47 J. Edelman WR NE
5 50 E. Ebron TE IND
6 71 D. Watson QB HOU
7 74 T. Lockett WR SEA
8 95 K. Hunt RB CLE
9 98 P. Barber RB TB
10 119 E. Sanders WR DEN
11 122 D. Njoku TE CLE
12 143 D. Moncrief WR PIT
13 146 Ravens DST BAL
14 167 J. Tucker K BAL
15 170 M. Goodwin WR SF
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 D. Henry RB TEN
3 27 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 46 R. Woods WR LAR
5 51 C. Godwin WR TB
6 70 S. Watkins WR KC
7 75 M. Jones WR DET
8 94 J. Ajayi RB PHI
9 99 I. Crowell RB OAK
10 118 D. Lewis RB TEN
11 123 K. Rudolph TE MIN
12 142 K. Dixon RB BAL
13 147 J. Richard RB OAK
14 166 Browns DST CLE
15 171 H. Butker K KC
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 21 A. Brown WR OAK
3 28 G. Kittle TE SF
4 45 K. Johnson RB DET
5 52 A. Jeffery WR PHI
6 69 A. Robinson WR CHI
7 76 L. Murray RB NO
8 93 J. McKinnon RB SF
9 100 C. Sutton WR DEN
10 117 Bears DST CHI
11 124 J. Goff QB LAR
12 141 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
13 148 D. Henderson RB Unaffiliated
14 165 D. Singletary RB Unaffiliated
15 172 W. Lutz K NO
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 5 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 20 T. Hill WR KC
3 29 D. Williams RB KC
4 44 C. Carson RB SEA
5 53 C. Ridley WR ATL
6 68 J. Jacobs RB Unaffiliated
7 77 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 92 M. Ryan QB ATL
9 101 C. Kirk WR ARI
10 116 D. Harris RB Unaffiliated
11 125 C. Herndon TE NYJ
12 140 J. Reed TE WAS
13 149 Patriots DST NE
14 164 K. Coutee WR HOU
15 173 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 19 T. Kelce TE KC
3 30 K. Allen WR LAC
4 43 D. Freeman RB ATL
5 54 K. Drake RB MIA
6 67 L. Miller RB HOU
7 78 R. Anderson WR NYJ
8 91 G. Allison WR GB
9 102 K. Ballage RB MIA
10 115 M. Brown WR Unaffiliated
11 126 C. Wentz QB PHI
12 139 D. Prescott QB DAL
13 150 K. Stills WR MIA
14 163 Cowboys DST DAL
15 174 R. Gould K SF
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Adams WR GB
2 18 D. Cook RB MIN
3 31 S. Michel RB NE
4 42 K. Golladay WR DET
5 55 T. Cohen RB CHI
6 66 D. Moore WR CAR
7 79 B. Mayfield QB CLE
8 90 I. Smith RB ATL
9 103 D. Montgomery RB Unaffiliated
10 114 D. Funchess WR IND
11 127 M. Sanders RB Unaffiliated
12 138 D. Hamilton WR DEN
13 151 A. Hooper TE ATL
14 162 Vikings DST MIN
15 175 C. Catanzaro K NYJ
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 8 O. Beckham WR CLE
2 17 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 32 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 41 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 56 H. Henry TE LAC
6 65 A. Rodgers QB GB
7 80 R. Penny RB SEA
8 89 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 104 R. Jones RB TB
10 113 N. Hines RB IND
11 128 A. Peterson RB WAS
12 137 N. Harry RB Unaffiliated
13 152 M. Brown RB LAR
14 161 Texans DST HOU
15 176 M. Badgley K LAC
Matthew Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 9 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 16 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 33 A. Jones RB GB
4 40 S. Diggs WR MIN
5 57 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 64 O. Howard TE TB
7 81 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 88 M. Davis RB CHI
9 105 D. Metcalf RB Unaffiliated
10 112 D. Westbrook WR JAC
11 129 J. Williams RB GB
12 136 C. Samuel WR CAR
13 153 R. Foster WR BUF
14 160 Saints DST NO
15 177 J. Elliott K PHI
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Thomas WR NO
2 15 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 34 M. Mack RB IND
4 39 M. Ingram RB BAL
5 58 A. Luck QB IND
6 63 D. Pettis WR SF
7 82 G. Tate WR NYG
8 87 C. Hyde RB KC
9 106 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
10 111 V. McDonald TE PIT
11 130 J. Allen QB BUF
12 135 M. Breida RB SF
13 154 T. Hockenson TE Unaffiliated
14 159 Rams DST LAR
15 178 J. Myers K SEA
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 14 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
3 35 T. Hilton WR IND
4 38 E. Engram TE NYG
5 59 J. Howard RB PHI
6 62 M. Williams WR LAC
7 83 J. White RB NE
8 86 J. Winston QB TB
9 107 D. Jackson WR PHI
10 110 D. Foreman RB HOU
11 131 J. Garoppolo QB SF
12 134 J. Washington WR PIT
13 155 Chargers DST LAC
14 158 G. Edwards RB BAL
15 179 M. Crosby K GB
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Conner RB PIT
2 13 J. Jones WR ATL
3 36 A. Green WR CIN
4 37 P. Lindsay RB DEN
5 60 T. Coleman RB SF
6 61 C. Kupp WR LAR
7 84 J. Cook TE NO
8 85 L. McCoy RB BUF
9 108 C. Newton QB CAR
10 109 R. Freeman RB DEN
11 132 T. Williams WR OAK
12 133 A. Miller WR CHI
13 156 P. Rivers QB LAC
14 157 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 180 Titans DST TEN
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football.

