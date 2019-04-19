Fantasy Football: Rookies are coming; find out how they were drafted in our latest non-PPR mock draft

This is our final Fantasy Football mock draft before the NFL Draft, and this was a 12-team, non-PPR league. You can see the results of our recent PPR mock draft here.

I always like to see the perception of players before the NFL Draft happens -- for veterans and incoming rookies -- because you get an indication of how these guys are valued. And then you get to see what changes after the NFL Draft happens.

Some veterans will lose value when a rookie comes in to potentially take their job. And the rookies could be prominent Fantasy options in the right destinations.

This year's rookie class doesn't feature a standout running back who could be drafted early like we've had in the past four seasons with guys like Todd Gurley (No. 10 overall in 2015), Ezekiel Elliott (No. 4 overall in 2016), Leonard Fournette (No. 4 overall in 2017) and Saquon Barkley (No. 2 overall in 2018). You knew those guys had the chance to be special as rookies, and they delivered plenty of Fantasy production.

We might not have a rookie running back selected in the first round of the NFL Draft this year. That doesn't mean these rookie running backs will be bad Fantasy options, but it will likely alter expectations.

In this Fantasy draft, the first rookie selected was Alabama running back Josh Jacobs in Round 6. He is considered the best rookie running back this season, but that could change if he lands with the wrong team in a crowded backfield.

After Jacobs, the rookie running backs who were selected included David Montgomery (Iowa State) in Round 9, Damien Harris (Alabama) in Round 10, Miles Sanders (Penn State) in Round 11, Darrell Henderson (Memphis) in Round 13 and Devin Singletary (FAU) in Round 14. I'm excited for all of these guys -- I drafted Montgomery and Sanders -- and hopefully they get a chance for significant workloads this season.

As for the rookie receivers, it will be interesting to see where they land in the NFL Draft as well. For this draft, we only had three receivers drafted, including D.K. Metcalf (Ole Miss) in Round 9, Marquise Brown (Oklahoma) in Round 10 and N'Keal Harry (Arizona State) in Round 12. Plenty of others will be drafted in Fantasy leagues after the NFL Draft, and some of my favorites include A.J. Brown (Ole Miss), Parris Campbell (Ohio State) and Hakeem Butler (Iowa State).

Like the running backs, the destination will matter for these receivers when it comes to their Fantasy value, and you might have to be patient with them. Go back to last season for an example. While Calvin Ridley was a great Fantasy receiver early in the season, it took time for guys like Dante Pettis, Christian Kirk and DaeSean Hamilton to develop.

The same will happen this year, and we'll find out the landing spots for all of these rookies soon enough when the NFL Draft actually happens. I'm excited about a lot of these prospects, which is why I drafted Montgomery and Sanders.

The rest of my team, picking from No. 7 overall, includes Davante Adams, Dalvin Cook, Sony Michel, Kenny Golladay, Tarik Cohen, D.J. Moore, Baker Mayfield, Ito Smith, Devin Funchess, Hamilton and Austin Hooper. I love the balance of this roster.

My running back corps of Cook, Michel, Cohen, Smith, Montgomery and Sanders gives me five potential starters, depending on Montgomery and Sanders, and Smith replaces Tevin Coleman as the No. 2 running back in Atlanta. Given Devonta Freeman's recent track record of injuries, Smith is one of my favorite sleepers this season. I also like getting Cohen in Round 5 with his upside now that Jordan Howard (Philadelphia) is gone.

At receiver, I have a proven star (Adams), a rising star (Golladay) and a breakout player (Moore), and Moore was one of my favorite selections in Round 6. I'm also going to target Funchess in every league in Round 8 or later because I'm expecting a big year out of him now that he's with the Colts. And don't be surprised if Hamilton is the No. 1 receiver in Denver this season with Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) coming off a significant injury.

I was thrilled to get Mayfield in Round 7, and I consider him a top-five quarterback this year with the addition of Odell Beckham in Cleveland. And despite waiting on a tight end, I'm fine with Hooper in Round 13. Last year, he was the No. 8 tight end in this format.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer R.J. White, NFL Editor Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Will Brinson, NFL Writer Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer George Maselli, Fantasy Editor Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy