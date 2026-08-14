Fantasy Football Running Back Average Draft Position 2026 (ADP) review 1.0: Best and worst value RBs to draft

We're in the middle of August, which means Fantasy drafts are starting to happen for real. With that in mind, we can study the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data since it's now a good representation of what's happening in your drafts.

Some of the picks make a lot of sense. Others, well, I'd love to play in some of these leagues.

Let's go through each position and find some good value picks, some players who are being drafted too soon and predict which players might rise -- and fall -- over the next several weeks. I love breaking down the ADP, and we'll do it each week prior to Week 1.

Knowing the ADP is a good guide to help you on Draft Day, but don't follow it verbatim. Instead, use rankings and tiers from your favorite Fantasy analyst. That's the best way to build your team.

Running back ADP

What stands out?

1. Chase Brown and Kenneth Walker III are the best values in Round 2

Brown's ADP is 14.3, and Walker is at 22.9. I would draft both ahead of that cost.

For Brown, he should be a Round 1 pick, and I like him better than De'Von Achane (11.4 ADP), James Cook (11.9) and Ashton Jeanty (12.7). Brown averaged 22.3 PPR points in his final six outings in 2025 -- all when Joe Burrow was healthy -- and was at 20.6 PPR points per game in his final eight games in 2024.

Walker is expected to be a three-down back for the Chiefs, and he might surprise you as a receiver this season. In 2024, he was on pace for 71 catches in Seattle, which would be amazing if he could do that in Kansas City. I would rather have Walker than Achane, Saquon Barkley (14.6), Derrick Henry (15.7) and Omarion Hampton (17.6).

2. Are the "backups" better than the "starters?"

There are several backfields where I would rather have the backup or the running back being drafted later than the starter. Here are a few that standout:

There's no way I would draft Henderson in Round 5 when I can get Stevenson in Round 8. Henderson definitely offers more upside, but Stevenson should continue to get more playing time -- and opportunities -- ahead of Henderson. Last season, Henderson appeared in 18 games with Stevenson, who played more snaps than Henderson in 15 of those contests.

I can't draft Harvey in Round 7, and I would prefer to get Dobbins in Round 8. Dobbins, when healthy, should be the No. 1 running back in Denver. We saw that last season when Dobbins scored at least 14.1 PPR points in five of his first eight games, including two outings with at least 100 rushing yards over that span. Harvey, meanwhile, averaged just 9.9 PPR points in the first 10 games of the season and only had three games with double digits in PPR over that span. He might excel if Dobbins were to get hurt again, but now Jonah Coleman is in the mix, which limits the upside for Harvey as a handcuff.

Croskey-Merritt could have an increased role in the passing game, which would help his outlook for this season, but White might have the edge in PPR. He has three seasons on his resume with at least 50 catches, and his pass blocking could be needed with left tackle Laremy Tunsil (triceps) out for most of the season. Given the slight cost difference, I'd rather wait for White on Draft Day, especially in PPR.

I'm drafting Mason over Jones, and I expect Mason to have a breakout season in 2026. The Vikings seem intent on making Mason their lead running back, and he should lead Minnesota in carries and rushing touchdowns. Jones should work on passing downs, which still gives him value in PPR. But Mason is the running back to target here, especially at a slightly reduced cost.

3. Lottery tickets to target late

There are six running backs without an ADP right now that I want to target with late-round picks. All five are lottery tickets and could be league winners if an injury occurs. Those running backs are:

Lloyd should be the No. 2 running back in Green Bay behind Josh Jacobs, who is missing practice in training camp with a groin injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter also alluded to a potential suspension for Jacobs stemming from his domestic abuse arrest in May. If Jacobs were to miss any games, then Lloyd could be a borderline starter in all leagues.

Davis is the No. 2 running back in Buffalo behind Cook, and Davis would be a borderline starter in all leagues if Cook were to miss any time. Two of the past five rushing champions (Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey) dealt with injuries the following season, and Cook just led the NFL in rushing in 2025. Davis would also benefit if Ty Johnson (knee) misses any time in the regular season.

Until Zach Charbonnet (knee) is cleared to return this season, Holani should have a role in tandem with rookie Jadarian Price. And Price has been banged up in training camp with lower-body soreness, which has allowed Holani to gain traction in Seattle's backfield. I don't expect Holani to be anything more than a flex if Price is healthy, and Holani should have minimal value once Charbonnet returns to action. But if Price and Charbonnet are out then Holani could be a surprise Fantasy option in all formats.

Blue is having a strong training camp, and he has ascended to No. 2 on the depth chart in Dallas behind Javonte Williams. Phil Mafah and Malik Davis are still in the mix for the backup job, but Blue could open the season as the handcuff for Williams. If Williams were to miss any time, then Blue could be at least a flex option in the majority of leagues.

Washington is expected to be the No. 2 running back in Las Vegas behind Jeanty, and that means you should draft Washington as a handcuff with a late-round pick. If Jeanty were to miss any time then Washington would likely share touches with Dare Ogunbowale, but Washington would likely handle the majority of carries and goal-line work. He could emerge as a flex option in all formats if he started any games for the Raiders this year.

McGowan appears to be the No. 2 running back for the Colts behind Jonathan Taylor, which makes McGowan a handcuff worth targeting late in all leagues. DJ Giddens (hamstring) has missed time in practice, and he would likely share work with McGowan if Taylor was out. But McGowan would work on rushing downs, and he could be a lottery ticket with increased playing time.