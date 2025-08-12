Now that we're past the first week of preseason games, it's time to start looking at the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data, which you can view here. I encourage you to study the ADP because it's a good blueprint for how your draft might go.



But you never want to follow ADP directly for your drafts. The idea is to see where you can find potential value picks -- and players going too soon that you might want to avoid. We'll help you navigate the ADP for the rest of this month to make the best decisions for your real draft.



So let's get started with our first look at the CBS Sports ADP for PPR, and we're focusing on running backs. There are six running backs with a Round 1 ADP in Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, De'Von Achane, and Christian McCaffrey. I don't have Henry ranked in Round 1, but he's just outside that range with an early pick in Round 2.



Ashton Jeanty (ADP of 13.7) and Josh Jacobs (ADP of 14.2) are also close to Round 1 picks, and then we see a drop off to Kyren Williams, Jonathan Taylor, Bucky Irving, and Chase Brown at the end of Round 2. Barring an injury, these will be your consensus top 12 running backs in PPR in some order.



The next 12 running backs are where things get interesting with Alvin Kamara, Breece Hall, James Cook, Kenneth Walker III, James Conner, Omarion Hampton, Chuba Hubbard, Aaron Jones, D'Andre Swift, Joe Mixon, David Montgomery, and TreVeyon Henderson. The ADP range for this group is Kamara at 29.7 through Henderson at 58.7.



I'm going to include RJ Harvey (ADP of 63.9) and Tony Pollard (ADP of 67.3) with these running backs because I consider them No. 2 Fantasy running backs, and I would draft both ahead of Jones and Mixon. I don't like Mixon's ADP at all (57.6) since he's dealing with a foot injury, and Jones could be in a timeshare with Jordan Mason, making him risky at his cost (ADP of 51.3).



And after the first week of preseason action, I expect Harvey and Henderson to be two of the biggest risers in ADP, maybe of any position. Harvey worked with the starters in Denver ahead of J.K. Dobbins and finished with seven carries for 25 yards and one catch for 4 yards on two targets. And Henderson showed off his tremendous playmaking ability, including three catches for 12 yards on three targets, an 18-yard run, and a 100-yard kickoff return.



Once we start getting into the No. 3 running back range and beyond, some of my favorite values include Jaylen Warren (ADP of 93.7), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (ADP of 94.2), Zach Charbonnet (ADP of 107.4), Mason (ADP of 110.6), Jaydon Blue (ADP of 130.1), Bhayshul Tuten (ADP of 137.2), Jerome Ford (ADP of 138.1), Trey Benson (ADP of 139.3), Ray Davis (140.4) and Braelon Allen (ADP of 150.9). I plan to have a lot of exposure to these running backs on my Fantasy teams this year.

Best Value

Isiah Pacheco

ADP: 79.1



Pacheco is being drafted as the No. 29 running back, and I have him ranked at No. 25. That's not a huge difference, but I would select Pacheco in Round 5 compared to his ADP, which is two rounds later. He should continue to be the lead running back for the Chiefs, and his competition so far has been uninspiring at training camp with Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, and Brashard Smith, according to reports. Andy Reid expects Pacheco back at full strength after struggling in his return to action last year following a broken leg, and he still offers top 15 upside. This could be one of the steals of the draft if you can get Pacheco in Round 7.



Worst Value

James Cook

ADP of 31.6



There are several running backs who could fall into this category, including Hall (ADP of 30.7), Jones, and Mixon. I went with Cook because I don't like this hold-in situation for him. I was already skeptical of Cook, and I wasn't planning to draft him in Round 3. The earliest I will draft him is the middle to the end of Round 4, and I'd rather take a chance on Harvey or Henderson. Despite a career season in 2024 at 16.7 PPR points per game, Cook had fewer carries, rushing yards, targets, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns from 2023. But he had a massive spike in touchdowns with 16 rushing, which tied for the NFL lead, and 18 total scores. I expect Davis to play a prominent role this season for the Bills, and Cook will be a bust if he's drafted at this ADP.