The second week of preseason action is over, and it's time to see what's changed with the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data, which you can view here. I encourage you to study the ADP because it's a good blueprint for how your draft might go.



But you never want to follow ADP directly for your drafts. The idea is to see where you can find potential value picks -- and players going too soon that you might want to avoid. We'll help you to navigate the ADP for the rest of this month to make the best decisions for your real draft.



Let's take a look at the updated CBS Sports ADP for PPR, and we're focusing on running backs here. I expect we'll see some movement near the top of the list with De'Von Achane (calf) hurt. His ADP is 10.7, but he's likely going to fall into Round 2. And the earliest I would draft him now is No. 16 overall.



In looking at the ADP through the first six rounds, some other changes I expect to see are James Cook (ADP of 29.1), Omarion Hampton (40.7), TreVeyon Henderson (52.9), and RJ Harvey (61.9) moving up. The rookies should have a rapid rise -- Hampton and Henderson could be Round 3 picks, with Harvey in Round 4 -- and Cook should increase slightly now that he signed a contract extension in Buffalo.



Also in this range, I expect to see the ADP for guys like Breece Hall (31.9) and Joe Mixon (60.5) decline. Hall is being drafted too soon since he could be in a timeshare with Braelon Allen, and Mixon (foot) may not be ready for the start of the season.



Brian Robinson Jr. (ADP of 73.5) is expected to be traded out of Washington, which will likely lower his value unless he ends up in a place like Dallas or Houston, where he has the chance to start. Conversely, Austin Ekeler (ADP of 120.6) and, more importantly, Jacory Croskey-Merritt (no current ADP on CBS) will see a rapid rise. I plan to be aggressive in drafting Croskey-Merritt as early as Round 7 if Robinson is gone.



Some other running backs that I'm excited to draft, especially at their current ADP, are Isiah Pacheco (73.9), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (82.3), Jaylen Warren (92.1), Zach Charbonnet (102.4), Jordan Mason (104.4), Tank Bigsby (122.3), Jaydon Blue (130.1), Bhayshul Tuten (137.3) and Braelon Allen (143.3). Allen is likely my favorite sleeper this season, and I would draft him as early as Round 7 in the majority of leagues.



One other situation to monitor is the ADP for the running backs in Cleveland. We're waiting to see when the Browns will sign second-round pick Quinshon Judkins since prosecutors declined to file a formal misdemeanor battery charge against him.



His current ADP is 108.6, which could rise, but the longer he remains away from the team, the better it is for Jerome Ford (ADP of 134.9) and Dylan Sampson (157.1). I plan to have Ford on many of my Fantasy teams at this cost.

Best Value

Braelon Allen

ADP: 143.3



Allen has gotten rave reviews throughout training camp, and we continue to see a rotation for him and Hall during the preseason. The Jets are going to be a run-heavy team, so there's a chance for Hall and Allen to be successful in a tandem, especially with a favorable schedule. But Allen could make this more of a 50-50 split than we realize, and Allen could be the preferred goal-line option. I expect his ADP to rise, but he's a steal if he stays in the double-digit rounds, given his upside.

Worst Value

Joe Mixon

ADP: 60.5



We don't know when Mixon will return to action, and he could miss the start of the season with this foot injury, which has bothered him since prior to training camp. Nick Chubb could also take work away from Mixon, who dominated touches last season in Houston. And the offensive line for the Texans could be the worst in the NFL. I'm hopeful Mixon will get healthy soon and be a bargain on Draft Day, but that won't be the case if you have to draft him in Round 5. The earliest I would draft Mixon is Round 7, given his current injury status.