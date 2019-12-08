Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: Can you trust Marlon Mack, Matt Breida in return from injury?

So you've got Marlon Mack and Matt Breida on your bench and you're itching to get them back in your lineup. The good news is, they're both trending towards playing in Week 14. The bad news is you may not want to start them anyway.

Breida returns to a situation that may just be the ugliest in football for our purposes. The 49ers have had at least one good Fantasy running back for most of the season. The problem for Fantasy owners is that it's been a different back nearly every week. I can't trust Breida, Tevin Coleman or Raheem Mostert in New Orleans. If I had to choose one it would be Mostert coming off his huge game.

Mack's role is more clear but his situation may be just as bad. The Buccaneers have given up almost nothing on the ground this season. No running back has topped 100 yards rushing against them this season and only three have reached the end zone on the ground.

The way to get to this Bucs defense is through the air, and Mack's usage in the passing game was questionable when he had two good hands. He's a fine flex in non-PPR, but I'm trying to avoid him in PPR.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Darwin Thompson could see extended work. Kalen Ballage RB MIA Miami • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Patrick Laird should be the lead back.

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC NE -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 208 REC 57 REYDS 512 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.2 Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 422 REC 42 REYDS 295 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 5.5 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 410 REC 27 REYDS 177 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.5

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Adds Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 50% Our Evan Washburn indicated Snell's success has given the Steelers the luxury of waiting until Conner is 100% to return. If Conner is out, Snell is the safest back in non-PPR and a fine flex in PPR. The game script should be perfect against a scuffling Cardinals team Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 25% Laird could be a very good contrarian DFS play in a game that I expect is a little bit high scoring. He could also be a top 24 running back in PPR as he was last week. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 54% The 49ers backfield will likely be a three-headed monster against a difficult matchup. Darwin Thompson RB KC Kansas City • #34

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats Ownership 22% If Damien Williams is out, I could be too low on Thompson. He'll likely get double-digit touches in that scenario, but he's struggled with pass protection and it's hard to trust a part-time back against the Patriots. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 4% Gaskin will share the load with Laird in Ballage's absence. There's certainly a chance Gaskin is the better runner and their schedule is pretty soft the rest of the way.

Stashes Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 21% Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 34% Don't wait for an injury to try to stash Pollard.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 14 Prices FanDuel $7,600 DraftKings $7,000 It's a difficult matchup and Kamara has been a Fantasy disappointment, but I love this value. I expect 20 touches for Kamara, and you know the touchdowns are coming eventually. If he's under-owned, all the better.

Contrarian Plays Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $6,000 DraftKings $5,400 Freeman and the Falcons have been so bad running the ball, I'm not sure everyone will buy into the matchup against the Panthers. Freeman's involvement in the passing game makes him an even better play on DraftKings.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 23.79 30.25 6 2 Alvin Kamara 16.77 24.64 5 3 Leonard Fournette 17.21 23.14 4 4 Dalvin Cook 17.64 21.97 2 5 Derrick Henry 19.41 21.07 3 6 Nick Chubb 18.02 19.90 7 7 Miles Sanders 16.52 19.51 8 8 Ezekiel Elliott 15.91 18.49 13 9 Saquon Barkley 13.21 17.62 16 10 Devonta Freeman 13.02 17.27 21 11 Austin Ekeler 12.21 16.99 9 12 Josh Jacobs 15.64 16.52 11 13 Aaron Jones 13.65 16.12 17 14 Le'Veon Bell 12.59 16.05 10 15 Todd Gurley 13.67 16.05 12 16 Phillip Lindsay 13.31 15.95 22 17 Kenyan Drake 11.67 15.87 23 18 Jamaal Williams 11.49 15.86 19 19 Joe Mixon 12.41 15.23 15 20 Melvin Gordon 13.05 15.18 20 21 Chris Carson 12.24 15.13 26 22 James White 10.40 14.96 14 23 Mark Ingram 13.12 14.82 28 24 Kareem Hunt 10.19 14.61 39 30 Patrick Laird 8.80 12.32 29 25 LeSean McCoy 10.16 13.73 24 26 Devin Singletary 11.49 13.70 18 27 Benny Snell 12.51 13.34 27 28 Duke Johnson 10.28 13.05 25 29 David Montgomery 10.54 12.56 37 31 Ronald Jones 8.94 11.28 33 32 Raheem Mostert 9.44 10.96 34 33 Alexander Mattison 9.28 10.76 38 34 Derrius Guice 8.92 10.74 46 35 Tarik Cohen 6.12 10.73 36 36 Rashaad Penny 9.03 10.60

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.