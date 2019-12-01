Play

Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams both in play for Week 13

Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs with Damien Williams out.

The famed "Chiefs running back" slot has been highly sought after pretty much ever since Andy Reid got to Kansas City. Unfortunately in 2019, it's been hard to capture. Damien Williams has struggled with injuries and LeSean McCoy has struggled with fumbles. Plus, the Chief just haven't run the ball enough. But that doesn't mean we won't make another run at it in Week 13.

Damien Williams still hasn't practiced since leaving Week 11 with a rib injury and won't play in Week 13 as a result. McCoy and Darrel Williams split the load almost perfectly in Weeks 3, 4, and 11. Darrel Williams received 28 carries and 12 targets while McCoy had 26 carries and 12 targets. So I'm projecting them for an even split in Week 13.

This is a situation where both backs have similar upside and risk. One could certainly get hot and hurt the value of the other, but I don't see anyone coming close to 20 touches. The Chiefs have the highest team total for Week 13, so there should be plenty of scoring opportunities. 

Both Chiefs backs are high-end flexes with upside against the Raiders. That makes Darrel Williams one of the most attractive waiver wire additions because he's still rostered in just 21% of CBS leagues.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Damien Williams RB
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Both McCoy and Darrel Williams can be productive.
Numbers to know
  • 28 - Touches for Miles Sanders over the past two weeks. I know he's been disappointing, but I'm starting him again if Jordan Howard is out.
  • 26 - Carries for Jonathan Williams in Week 12. I don't know how you could sit him.
  • 18 - Targets in his past four games for James White. That's not enough to make him worthwhile even in PPR.
  • 7 - Fumbles for Chris Carson, and that doesn't count the botched handoff in Week 12. Listen to practice reports out of Seattle this week because Rashaad Penny could get a boost.
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Miles Sanders RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA PHI -9 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
11
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
437
REC
27
REYDS
337
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.7
headshot-image
Carlos Hyde RB
HOU Houston • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
9
RB RNK
29th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
836
REC
6
REYDS
22
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.6
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 13 Adds
headshot-image
Darrel Williams RB
KC Kansas City • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownership
16%
It shouldn't be surprising at all if he has a top-20 week.
headshot-image
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
38%
It sounds like James Conner will miss at least one more week, which means Snell should again carry the load against the Browns. With Devlin Hodges under center, the Steelers should be run-heavy and the Browns haven't had a lot of success stopping teams on the ground. Like Williams, Snell is much better in non-PPR than PPR.
Stashes
headshot-image
Rashaad Penny RB
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
66%
You can't start him this week, but there's a chance Carson's fumbles just gave Penny the window he needs. Now he has to take advantage of it.
headshot-image
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownwership
51%
You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top 10 running back.
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
21%
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Leonard Fournette RB
JAC Jacksonville • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$7,600
DraftKings
$7,500
The touchdown regression last week was fun, but that doesn't mean it's over. Fournette is still under ,priced in what should be a high-scoring game. Tampa Bay is very good against the run but Fournette's 32 targets over the past four weeks make him matchup and game script proof.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Jamaal Williams RB
GB Green Bay • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$5,600
DraftKings
$4,500
I do not understand Jamaal Williams' price, but I'll take it. He's the clear passing downs back for the Packers and could see up to 40% of the team's carries. He's a must-play for me on DraftKings where it's full PPR.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

RB

FPTs

PPR FPTs

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

24.91

30.41

2

2

Dalvin Cook

20.56

25.65

4

3

Alvin Kamara

17.94

25.64

3

4

Leonard Fournette

18.38

23.34

5

5

Ezekiel Elliott

17.18

19.09

6

6

Josh Jacobs

16.53

18.09

7

7

Derrick Henry

16.20

17.66

8

8

Nick Chubb

15.32

17.52

9

9

Aaron Jones

14.58

17.26

16

10

Saquon Barkley

12.43

17.18

19

11

Kenyan Drake

12.10

16.52

13

12

Le'Veon Bell

13.00

16.33

25

13

Austin Ekeler

10.93

16.13

12

14

Chris Carson

13.20

16.11

26

15

Devonta Freeman

10.89

15.77

11

16

Phillip Lindsay

13.27

15.52

14

17

Todd Gurley

12.91

15.07

21

18

Tevin Coleman

11.98

15.05

10

19

Mark Ingram

13.39

15.01

22

20

Ronald Jones

11.91

15.00

17

21

Melvin Gordon

12.31

14.75

23

22

Devin Singletary

11.79

14.46

24

23

Miles Sanders

11.76

14.29

18

24

David Montgomery

12.22

14.28

20

25

Joe Mixon

12.08

14.23

28

26

Jamaal Williams

10.16

13.80

15

27

Jonathan Williams

12.54

13.80

38

28

Kareem Hunt

7.92

12.19

29

29

LeSean McCoy

9.93

12.16

27

30

Sony Michel

10.75

11.96

32

31

Darrel Williams

9.74

11.85

36

32

Nyheim Hines

8.02

11.56

40

33

Tarik Cohen

7.13

11.54

34

34

Raheem Mostert

8.97

10.57

33

35

Latavius Murray

9.01

10.53

31

36

Benny Snell

9.76

10.44

37

37

Duke Johnson

8.02

10.22

41

38

James White

6.45

10.10

30

39

Carlos Hyde

9.79

9.98

43

40

JD McKissic

5.43

9.37

