Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: You may want to leave Marlon Mack and Matt Breida on your bench

Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida and Marlon Mack if they return.

So you've got Marlon Mack and Matt Breida on your bench and you're itching to get them back in your lineup. The good news is, they're both trending towards playing in Week 14. The bad news is you may not want to start them anyway.

Breida returns to a situation that may just be the ugliest in football for our purposes. The 49ers have had at least one good Fantasy running back for most of the season. The problem for Fantasy owners is that it's been a different back nearly every week. I can't trust Breida, Tevin Coleman or Raheem Mostert in New Orleans. If I had to choose one it would be Mostert coming off his huge game.

Mack's role is more clear but his situation may be just as bad. The Buccaneers have given up almost nothing on the ground this season. No running back has topped 100 yards rushing against them this season and only three have reached the end zone on the ground. 

The way to get to this Bucs defense is through the air, and Mack's usage in the passing game was questionable when he had two good hands. He's a fine flex in non-PPR, but I'm trying to avoid him in PPR. 

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Darrel Williams RB
KC Kansas City • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Darwin Thompson could see extended work.
Kalen Ballage RB
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Patrick Laird should be the lead back.
Numbers to know
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC NE -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
12.2
RB RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
208
REC
57
REYDS
512
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.2
Devonta Freeman RB
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR ATL -2.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
13.2
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
422
REC
42
REYDS
295
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.9
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
5.5
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
410
REC
27
REYDS
177
TD
5
FPTS/G
9.5
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 14 Adds
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
50%
Our Evan Washburn indicated Snell's success has given the Steelers the luxury of waiting until Conner is 100% to return. If Conner is out, Snell is the safest back in non-PPR and a fine flex in PPR. The game script should be perfect against a scuffling Cardinals team
Patrick Laird RB
MIA Miami • #42
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
25%
Laird could be a very good contrarian DFS play in a game that I expect is a little bit high scoring. He could also be a top 24 running back in PPR as he was last week.
Raheem Mostert RB
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
54%
The 49ers backfield will likely be a three-headed monster against a difficult matchup.
Darwin Thompson RB
KC Kansas City • #34
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
YTD Stats
Ownership
22%
If Damien Williams is out, I could be too low on Thompson. He'll likely get double-digit touches in that scenario, but he's struggled with pass protection and it's hard to trust a part-time back against the Patriots.
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
4%
Gaskin will share the load with Laird in Ballage's absence. There's certainly a chance Gaskin is the better runner and their schedule is pretty soft the rest of the way.
Stashes
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
21%
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
34%
Don't wait for an injury to try to stash Pollard.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 14 Prices
FanDuel
$7,600
DraftKings
$7,000
It's a difficult matchup and Kamara has been a Fantasy disappointment, but I love this value. I expect 20 touches for Kamara, and you know the touchdowns are coming eventually. If he's under-owned, all the better.
Contrarian Plays
Devonta Freeman RB
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$6,000
DraftKings
$5,400
Freeman and the Falcons have been so bad running the ball, I'm not sure everyone will buy into the matchup against the Panthers. Freeman's involvement in the passing game makes him an even better play on DraftKings.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

RB

FPTs

PPR FPTs

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

23.79

30.25

6

2

Alvin Kamara

16.77

24.64

5

3

Leonard Fournette

17.21

23.14

4

4

Dalvin Cook

17.64

21.97

2

5

Derrick Henry

19.41

21.07

3

6

Nick Chubb

18.02

19.90

7

7

Miles Sanders

16.52

19.51

8

8

Ezekiel Elliott

15.91

18.49

13

9

Saquon Barkley

13.21

17.62

16

10

Devonta Freeman

13.02

17.27

21

11

Austin Ekeler

12.21

16.99

9

12

Josh Jacobs

15.64

16.52

11

13

Aaron Jones

13.65

16.12

17

14

Le'Veon Bell

12.59

16.05

10

15

Todd Gurley

13.67

16.05

12

16

Phillip Lindsay

13.31

15.95

22

17

Kenyan Drake

11.67

15.87

23

18

Jamaal Williams

11.49

15.86

19

19

Joe Mixon

12.41

15.23

15

20

Melvin Gordon

13.05

15.18

20

21

Chris Carson

12.24

15.13

26

22

James White

10.40

14.96

14

23

Mark Ingram

13.12

14.82

28

24

Kareem Hunt

10.19

14.61

39

30

Patrick Laird

8.80

12.32

29

25

LeSean McCoy

10.16

13.73

24

26

Devin Singletary

11.49

13.70

18

27

Benny Snell

12.51

13.34

27

28

Duke Johnson

10.28

13.05

25

29

David Montgomery

10.54

12.56

37

31

Ronald Jones

8.94

11.28

33

32

Raheem Mostert

9.44

10.96

34

33

Alexander Mattison

9.28

10.76

38

34

Derrius Guice

8.92

10.74

46

35

Tarik Cohen

6.12

10.73

36

36

Rashaad Penny

9.03

10.60

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

