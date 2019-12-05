Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: You may want to leave Marlon Mack and Matt Breida on your bench
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida and Marlon Mack if they return.
So you've got Marlon Mack and Matt Breida on your bench and you're itching to get them back in your lineup. The good news is, they're both trending towards playing in Week 14. The bad news is you may not want to start them anyway.
Breida returns to a situation that may just be the ugliest in football for our purposes. The 49ers have had at least one good Fantasy running back for most of the season. The problem for Fantasy owners is that it's been a different back nearly every week. I can't trust Breida, Tevin Coleman or Raheem Mostert in New Orleans. If I had to choose one it would be Mostert coming off his huge game.
Mack's role is more clear but his situation may be just as bad. The Buccaneers have given up almost nothing on the ground this season. No running back has topped 100 yards rushing against them this season and only three have reached the end zone on the ground.
The way to get to this Bucs defense is through the air, and Mack's usage in the passing game was questionable when he had two good hands. He's a fine flex in non-PPR, but I'm trying to avoid him in PPR.
Week 14 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:
KC Kansas City • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Darwin Thompson could see extended work.
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Patrick Laird should be the lead back.
Numbers to know
- 40% - Broken tackle rate for Kareem Hunt. With their upcoming schedule, you should consider both Hunt and Nick Chubb as good starts.
- 22 - Touches for Miles Sanders in Week 13. He's been unleashed. Let's just hope Jordan Howard doesn't come back and ruin it.
- 48.9 - PPR Fantasy points for Jamaal Williams since Davante Adams came back. That's 6.8 more than Aaron Jones.
- 14 - Damien Williams is still the only Chiefs running back to see more than 14 touches in a game this season.
- 11 - Targets for James White in Week 13. He had 13 in his three games prior.
- 51 - Snaps for Kenyan Drake last week. David Johnson saw just 15. This is not a committee.
Matchups that matter
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Waiver Wire Targets
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Our Evan Washburn indicated Snell's success has given the Steelers the luxury of waiting until Conner is 100% to return. If Conner is out, Snell is the safest back in non-PPR and a fine flex in PPR. The game script should be perfect against a scuffling Cardinals team
MIA Miami • #42
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Laird could be a very good contrarian DFS play in a game that I expect is a little bit high scoring. He could also be a top 24 running back in PPR as he was last week.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The 49ers backfield will likely be a three-headed monster against a difficult matchup.
KC Kansas City • #34
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
If Damien Williams is out, I could be too low on Thompson. He'll likely get double-digit touches in that scenario, but he's struggled with pass protection and it's hard to trust a part-time back against the Patriots.
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Gaskin will share the load with Laird in Ballage's absence. There's certainly a chance Gaskin is the better runner and their schedule is pretty soft the rest of the way.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Don't wait for an injury to try to stash Pollard.
DFS Plays
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's a difficult matchup and Kamara has been a Fantasy disappointment, but I love this value. I expect 20 touches for Kamara, and you know the touchdowns are coming eventually. If he's under-owned, all the better.
Freeman and the Falcons have been so bad running the ball, I'm not sure everyone will buy into the matchup against the Panthers. Freeman's involvement in the passing game makes him an even better play on DraftKings.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
Christian McCaffrey
23.79
30.25
6
2
Alvin Kamara
16.77
24.64
5
3
Leonard Fournette
17.21
23.14
4
4
Dalvin Cook
17.64
21.97
2
5
Derrick Henry
19.41
21.07
3
6
Nick Chubb
18.02
19.90
7
7
Miles Sanders
16.52
19.51
8
8
Ezekiel Elliott
15.91
18.49
13
9
Saquon Barkley
13.21
17.62
16
10
Devonta Freeman
13.02
17.27
21
11
Austin Ekeler
12.21
16.99
9
12
Josh Jacobs
15.64
16.52
11
13
Aaron Jones
13.65
16.12
17
14
Le'Veon Bell
12.59
16.05
10
15
Todd Gurley
13.67
16.05
12
16
Phillip Lindsay
13.31
15.95
22
17
Kenyan Drake
11.67
15.87
23
18
Jamaal Williams
11.49
15.86
19
19
Joe Mixon
12.41
15.23
15
20
Melvin Gordon
13.05
15.18
20
21
Chris Carson
12.24
15.13
26
22
James White
10.40
14.96
14
23
Mark Ingram
13.12
14.82
28
24
Kareem Hunt
10.19
14.61
39
30
Patrick Laird
8.80
12.32
29
25
LeSean McCoy
10.16
13.73
24
26
Devin Singletary
11.49
13.70
18
27
Benny Snell
12.51
13.34
27
28
Duke Johnson
10.28
13.05
25
29
David Montgomery
10.54
12.56
37
31
Ronald Jones
8.94
11.28
33
32
Raheem Mostert
9.44
10.96
34
33
Alexander Mattison
9.28
10.76
38
34
Derrius Guice
8.92
10.74
46
35
Tarik Cohen
6.12
10.73
36
36
Rashaad Penny
9.03
10.60
