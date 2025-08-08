The first week of training camp is done, so it's time to update the running back tiers. For Tiers 2.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.

You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here.

And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Bijan Robinson

Jahmyr Gibbs

Christian McCaffrey

De'Von Achane

Saquon Barkley

Achane jumped into this tier, and I would draft him as early as No. 7 overall. And McCaffrey is now in the top three since he's healthy for the start of training camp.



I have both ahead of Barkley, who makes me nervous coming off last year's workload. I still value Barkley as a first-round pick, but I like Robinson, Gibbs, and now McCaffrey and Achane better than him heading into this season.

Tier 2

Ashton Jeanty

Derrick Henry



Achane is no longer in this tier.

Tier 3

Josh Jacobs

Jonathan Taylor

Bucky Irving

Chase Brown

Kyren Williams



I put Williams in this tier after he was in Tier 4 in Tiers 1.0. That was a mistake, and Williams belongs with this group as someone to draft at the beginning of Round 3 in all leagues.

Tier 4



James Cook

Kenneth Walker III



Williams moved into Tier 3 from Tier 1.0.

Tier 5

Breece Hall

Alvin Kamara

Chuba Hubbard

Omarion Hampton

James Conner



Hampton moved into this tier with Najee Harris (eye) hurt to start training camp. And Hampton may continue to rise the longer Harris remains out.



Joe Mixon (foot) also dropped out of this tier since he could miss several weeks with his lingering injury.

Tier 6

D'Andre Swift

TreVeyon Henderson

David Montgomery



Hampton is now in Tier 5, and I moved Swift ahead of Henderson. I'm getting more excited about the outlook for Swift, who could see a big boost in the passing game this season.

Tier 7

R.J. Harvey

Kaleb Johnson



Quinshon Judkins was in this tier in Tiers 1.0, but he's now dropped because he was arrested July 12 on a charge of battery and domestic violence.

Tier 8

Isiah Pacheo

Tony Pollard

Aaron Jones

Joe Mixon



Mixon is in this tier for now, but he could continue to fall depending on how long he's out with this foot injury.

Tier 9

Jaylen Warren

Brian Robinson Jr.

Travis Etienne

Javonte Williams

Rhamondre Stevenson

No change from Tiers 1.0.

Tier 10

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Cam Skattebo

Quinshon Judkins

Jordan Mason

J.K. Dobbins

Najee Harris



I put Judkins in this tier for now, but he'll continue to fall the longer he's not with the Browns. I also moved Mason into this tier, and I put Dobbins ahead of Harris.



I'm excited about Mason this season as the No. 2 running back in Minnesota. And Harris could continue to fall the longer he remains out with his eye injury.

Tier 11

Tyjae Spears

Tank Bigsby

Zach Charbonnet

Rachaad White

Austin Ekeler

Isaac Guerendo



Bigsby moved into this tier since he's off to a good start at training camp, and he could be the starter for the Jaguars ahead of Etienne.

Tier 12

Jerome Ford

Jaydon Blue

Nick Chubb

Trey Benson

Ray Davis

Roschon Johnson

Jaylen Wright

Braelon Allen

Bhayshul Tuten

Tyler Allgeier

Will Shipley



Ford and Chubb moved into this tier with the changes in their respective backfields. Ford could be the starter for the Browns with Judkins out. And Chubb could be the starter for the Texans with Mixon injured.

Tier 13

Dylan Sampson

MarShawn Lloyd

Rico Dowdle

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Woody Marks

Raheem Mostert



Croskey-Merritt moved into this tier, and he's someone to monitor all training camp. The rookie could earn a prominent role in Washington's backfield, and he might continue to rise in the rankings each week.



Marks also moved into this tier since he could earn a prominent role with Mixon hurt.

Tier 14

Miles Sanders

D.J. Giddens

Jarquez Hunter

Devin Neal

Blake Corum

Elijah Mitchell

Trevor Etienne

Kendre Miller

Zack Moss

Kareem Hunt

Keaton Mitchell

Justice Hill

Kyle Monangai



Sanders moved to the top of this tier since he could have a prominent role with the Cowboys to open the season, but I expect Javonte Williams and Blue to handle the bulk of the touches this year.

Tier 15

Jordan James

Tahj Brooks

Phil Mafah

Audric Estime

Jaleel McLaughlin

Antonio Gibson

Devin Singletary

Alexander Mattison

Samaje Perine

Khalil Herbert



Marks moved out of this tier with Mixon hurt.