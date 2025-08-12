We're through the first week of preseason action, so it's time to update the running back tiers. For Tier 3.0, I will only list the players in each tier, along with any potential changes.

You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here.

And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Bijan Robinson

Jahmyr Gibbs

Christian McCaffrey

De'Von Achane

Saquon Barkley

No change from Tiers 2.0.

Tier 2

Ashton Jeanty

Derrick Henry

No change from Tiers 2.0.

Tier 3

Josh Jacobs

Chase Brown

Bucky Irving

Jonathan Taylor

Kyren Williams

The order for these running backs will likely continue to change, and I moved Brown and Irving ahead of Taylor from Tiers 2.0 to now. Irving could move up another spot or two if Rachaad White (groin) is out for a lengthy period of time. All of these running backs are worth drafting toward the end of Round 2.

Tier 4

Kenneth Walker III

Omarion Hampton

R.J. Harvey

TreVeyon Henderson

James Cook

Cook is on the verge of falling out of this tier with his contract situation, and the earliest I would draft him is Round 4. I moved Hampton into this tier with Najee Harris (eye) still out, and Harvey and Henderson jumped into this tier after strong preseason outings. As you can see, I'm excited about this rookie running back class.

Tier 5

Alvin Kamara

Chuba Hubbard

James Conner

Breece Hall

Henderson moved out of this tier, and I dropped Hall to the bottom of this group. It looks like he'll be in a rotation with Braelon Allen and potentially Isaiah Davis, and that could be terrible for his Fantasy value. The earliest I would draft Hall is Round 5.

Tier 6

Tony Pollard

D'Andre Swift

David Montgomery

Isiah Pacheco

Pollard and Pacheco moved into this tier, and I would consider drafting all of these running backs as early as Round 5. Pollard moved up with Tyjae Spears (ankle) getting hurt in Tennessee's first preseason game, and Pollard could continue to rise if Spears is guaranteed to miss any time in the regular season.

I moved Pacheco into this tier because reports out of Kansas City indicate that Pacheco looks solid, but backups Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell and Brashard Smith have failed to perform at a high level on a consistent basis.

Tier 7

Kaleb Johnson

Aaron Jones

Joe Mixon

Johnson could continue to fall if he remains behind Jaylen Warren on the depth chart. I still have high expectations for the rookie from Iowa, but this could be a crowded backfield in Pittsburgh.

Tier 8

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Jaylen Warren

This is now a new tier with Tracy and Warren on the rise. Tracy should continue to benefit with Cam Skattebo (hamstring) hurt, and Warren might be the No. 1 running back for the Steelers this season.

Tier 9

Brian Robinson Jr.

Javonte Williams

Jordan Mason

Rhamondre Stevenson

Travis Etienne

This tier has a lot of movement from Tiers 2.0 because several things have changed, notably in Jacksonville. While reports in practice indicated Tank Bigsby could be the starter, Etienne played the entire first preseason game against Pittsburgh with Trevor Lawrence, while Bigsby was with the backups.

Tier 10

J.K. Dobbins

Tank Bigsby

This tier is new with Dobbins and Bigsby moving down in the rankings. Both still have plenty of potential, but Dobbins was behind Harvey in the preseason opener against San Francisco, while Bigsby played second fiddle to Etienne.

Tier 11

Zach Charbonnet

Jaydon Blue

Jerome Ford

Cam Skattebo

Najee Harris

Austin Ekeler

Spears (ankle) and White (groin) moved out of this tier due to injuries. I'm still hopeful both will make an impact this season, especially Spears, but their availability for Week 1 is now in jeopardy.

Tier 12

Braelon Allen

Ray Davis

Trey Benson

Bhayshul Tuten

Tyjae Spears

Rachaad White

Isaac Guerendo

I want to draft at least one running back from this tier, if not several. Allen, Davis, Benson and Tuten are high-end handcuffs, while hopefully Spears, White and Guerendo can get healthy soon. All seven of these running backs could be difference makers this season.

Tier 13

Quinshon Judkins

Dylan Sampson

Tyler Allgeier

Jarquez Hunter

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Nick Chubb

Roschon Johnson

Jaylen Wright

Woody Marks

Will Shipley

I dropped Judkins to this tier given the uncertainty of when he will play, and I also dropped Chubb to this tier after reports of him struggling in practice. You might be better off drafting Marks as the handcuff to Mixon. I also moved Hunter into this tier since I prefer him to Blake Corum as the handcuff for Kyren Williams.

Tier 14

Rico Dowdle

Raheem Mostert

Miles Sanders

D.J. Giddens

MarShawn Lloyd

Keaton Mitchell

Kendre Miller

Blake Corum

Tahj Brooks

Sean Tucker

I dropped Dowdle, Mostert and Lloyd into this tier, and Keaton Mitchell, Kendre Miller and Sean Tucker moved up. Lloyd (groin) could jump back into Tier 13 with the other low-priority handcuffs when he's healthy.

Miller appears to be the handcuff for Kamara, and Tucker should benefit if White is out for an extended period of time.

Tier 15

Kareem Hunt

Elijah Mitchell

Devin Neal

Justice Hill

Kyle Monangai

Jordan James

Trevor Etienne

Phil Mafah

Jaleel McLaughlin

Antonio Gibson

Devin Singletary

Alexander Mattison

Samaje Perine

Audric Estime

Khalil Herbert

Mitchell, Hunt and Neal fell into this tier, but Neal (hamstring) could move up when healthy. James (finger) could also rise if he returns to practice sooner than Guerendo and possibly moves to No. 2 on San Francisco's depth chart behind McCaffrey.