We're through the first week of preseason action, so it's time to update the running back tiers. For Tier 3.0, I will only list the players in each tier, along with any potential changes.

You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here and Tiers 3.0 here.

And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Bijan Robinson

Jahmyr Gibbs

Christian McCaffrey

De'Von Achane

Saquon Barkley

No change from Tiers 3.0.

Tier 2

Derrick Henry

Ashton Jeanty

I moved Henry ahead of Jeanty because I'm not going to doubt Henry this season, even at 31. Both are worth drafting in Round 1, even in PPR.

Tier 3

Josh Jacobs

Chase Brown

Bucky Irving

Jonathan Taylor

Kyren Williams

No change from Tiers 3.0.

Tier 4

James Cook

Omarion Hampton

TreVeyon Henderson

RJ Harvey

Kenneth Walker III

I changed the order of this group from Tiers 3.0. Since the last edition, Cook signed an extension with the Bills, and Walker continues to deal with a nagging foot injury. The rookie running backs have also continued to thrive, and I would draft Cook, Hampton and Henderson in Round 3, with Harvey and Walker in Round 4.

Tier 5

Alvin Kamara

Chuba Hubbard

James Conner

Breece Hall

No change from Tiers 3.0.

Tier 6

D'Andre Swift

Tony Pollard

David Montgomery

Isiah Pacheco

I moved Swift ahead of Pollard, but everything else remained the same from Tiers 3.0. Even though Tyjae Spears (ankle) is hurt now, he's not out for the season, so Pollard will still face tough competition at some point this year.

Tier 7

Aaron Jones

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Jaylen Warren

I moved Tracy and Warren into this tier since it appears like both will start for their respective teams this season. Tracy continues to benefit with Cam Skattebo (hamstring) missing practice for the Giants, and Warren is being treated like the starter for the Steelers, while Kaleb Johnson still has to prove himself.

Tier 8

Kaleb Johnson

Joe Mixon

I moved Johnson and Mixon down to this tier, and the earliest I would draft either one is Round 7. Johnson did better in the second preseason game against Tampa Bay (11 carries for 50 yards and one catch for 9 yards on one target) than he did in Week 1 against Jacksonville (eight carries for 20 yards and one catch for 6 yards on two targets), but I'd rather draft Warren given his role in the passing game. And Mixon (foot) remains out due to injury with no timetable.

Tier 9

Brian Robinson Jr.

Jordan Mason

Zach Charbonnet

Braelon Allen

Rhamondre Stevenson

Two of the biggest risers for me are Allen and Charbonnet, and both are worth drafting as early as Round 8. Allen is expected to have a big role for the Jets, and Charbonnet could benefit in a major way if Walker's lingering foot injury becomes a longstanding problem.

Tier 10

Tank Bigsby

Travis Etienne

J.K. Dobbins

Javonte Williams

I don't know what to expect from Jacksonville's backfield this season, but I'll lean toward Bigsby as the top option for now. It might be in your best interest to just wait on Bhayshul Tuten, who might take over for the Jaguars by midseason.

Tier 11

Jaydon Blue

Bhayshul Tuten

Quinshon Judkins

Jerome Ford

Nick Chubb

Austin Ekeler

I wouldn't be surprised if Blue and Tuten emerge as the best running backs in their respective backfields, and they are two of my favorite sleepers this year. Judkins is now in this tier since prosecutors declined to file a formal misdemeanor battery charge against him, and we'll see if he signs with the Browns soon. That said, Ford still has value early in the season as the likely starter in Cleveland until Judkins is ready to go. And Chubb moved up to this tier while Mixon remains out.

Tier 12

Trey Benson

Ray Davis

Cam Skattebo

Tyjae Spears

Rachaad White

Najee Harris

Isaac Guerendo

Harris falls into this tier as he continues to be out with his eye injury. There was a report in The Athletic that Harris could miss the first four games of the season while on the NFI list.

Tier 13

Tyler Allgeier

Dylan Sampson

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Jaylen Wright

Will Shipley

Jarquez Hunter

Roschon Johnson

Woody Marks

A few things could change with this tier with Blake Corum moving ahead of Hunter, and Kyle Monangai could move ahead of Johnson. Those are two situations to monitor with late-round picks.

Tier 14

Rico Dowdle

Raheem Mostert

Miles Sanders

D.J. Giddens

Kyle Monangai

Blake Corum

Keaton Mitchell

Kendre Miller

Tahj Brooks

Sean Tucker

Monangai and Corum moved up to this tier, while MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) dropped out. He's expected to be out for a while, per coach Matt LaFleur, and Lloyd continues to struggle with injuries in his young career.

Tier 15

Kareem Hunt

MarShawn Lloyd

Ollie Gordon

Elijah Mitchell

Justice Hill

Jordan James

Devin Neal

Brashard Smith

Trevor Etienne

Phil Mafah

Antonio Gibson

Devin Singletary

Jaleel McLaughlin

Samaje Perine

Jeff Wilson

I added Gordon with Alexander Mattison (neck) out for the season in Miami, and Wilson is worth keeping an eye on while Guerendo (shoulder) and James (finger) are injured for the 49ers.