Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Tiers 4.0: Your draft day cheat sheet for drafting the RB position
Tier-based RB rankings to help you build out your Fantasy rosters
We're through the first week of preseason action, so it's time to update the running back tiers. For Tier 3.0, I will only list the players in each tier, along with any potential changes.
You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here and Tiers 3.0 here.
And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.
Tier 1
Bijan Robinson
Jahmyr Gibbs
Christian McCaffrey
De'Von Achane
Saquon Barkley
No change from Tiers 3.0.
Tier 2
Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
I moved Henry ahead of Jeanty because I'm not going to doubt Henry this season, even at 31. Both are worth drafting in Round 1, even in PPR.
Tier 3
Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
No change from Tiers 3.0.
Tier 4
James Cook
Omarion Hampton
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
Kenneth Walker III
I changed the order of this group from Tiers 3.0. Since the last edition, Cook signed an extension with the Bills, and Walker continues to deal with a nagging foot injury. The rookie running backs have also continued to thrive, and I would draft Cook, Hampton and Henderson in Round 3, with Harvey and Walker in Round 4.
Tier 5
Alvin Kamara
Chuba Hubbard
James Conner
Breece Hall
No change from Tiers 3.0.
Tier 6
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
Isiah Pacheco
I moved Swift ahead of Pollard, but everything else remained the same from Tiers 3.0. Even though Tyjae Spears (ankle) is hurt now, he's not out for the season, so Pollard will still face tough competition at some point this year.
Tier 7
Aaron Jones
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaylen Warren
I moved Tracy and Warren into this tier since it appears like both will start for their respective teams this season. Tracy continues to benefit with Cam Skattebo (hamstring) missing practice for the Giants, and Warren is being treated like the starter for the Steelers, while Kaleb Johnson still has to prove himself.
Tier 8
Kaleb Johnson
Joe Mixon
I moved Johnson and Mixon down to this tier, and the earliest I would draft either one is Round 7. Johnson did better in the second preseason game against Tampa Bay (11 carries for 50 yards and one catch for 9 yards on one target) than he did in Week 1 against Jacksonville (eight carries for 20 yards and one catch for 6 yards on two targets), but I'd rather draft Warren given his role in the passing game. And Mixon (foot) remains out due to injury with no timetable.
Tier 9
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jordan Mason
Zach Charbonnet
Braelon Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
Two of the biggest risers for me are Allen and Charbonnet, and both are worth drafting as early as Round 8. Allen is expected to have a big role for the Jets, and Charbonnet could benefit in a major way if Walker's lingering foot injury becomes a longstanding problem.
Tier 10
Tank Bigsby
Travis Etienne
J.K. Dobbins
Javonte Williams
I don't know what to expect from Jacksonville's backfield this season, but I'll lean toward Bigsby as the top option for now. It might be in your best interest to just wait on Bhayshul Tuten, who might take over for the Jaguars by midseason.
Tier 11
Jaydon Blue
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
Jerome Ford
Nick Chubb
Austin Ekeler
I wouldn't be surprised if Blue and Tuten emerge as the best running backs in their respective backfields, and they are two of my favorite sleepers this year. Judkins is now in this tier since prosecutors declined to file a formal misdemeanor battery charge against him, and we'll see if he signs with the Browns soon. That said, Ford still has value early in the season as the likely starter in Cleveland until Judkins is ready to go. And Chubb moved up to this tier while Mixon remains out.
Tier 12
Trey Benson
Ray Davis
Cam Skattebo
Tyjae Spears
Rachaad White
Najee Harris
Isaac Guerendo
Harris falls into this tier as he continues to be out with his eye injury. There was a report in The Athletic that Harris could miss the first four games of the season while on the NFI list.
Tier 13
Tyler Allgeier
Dylan Sampson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Wright
Will Shipley
Jarquez Hunter
Roschon Johnson
Woody Marks
A few things could change with this tier with Blake Corum moving ahead of Hunter, and Kyle Monangai could move ahead of Johnson. Those are two situations to monitor with late-round picks.
Tier 14
Rico Dowdle
Raheem Mostert
Miles Sanders
D.J. Giddens
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
Tahj Brooks
Sean Tucker
Monangai and Corum moved up to this tier, while MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) dropped out. He's expected to be out for a while, per coach Matt LaFleur, and Lloyd continues to struggle with injuries in his young career.
Tier 15
Kareem Hunt
MarShawn Lloyd
Ollie Gordon
Elijah Mitchell
Justice Hill
Jordan James
Devin Neal
Brashard Smith
Trevor Etienne
Phil Mafah
Antonio Gibson
Devin Singletary
Jaleel McLaughlin
Samaje Perine
Jeff Wilson
I added Gordon with Alexander Mattison (neck) out for the season in Miami, and Wilson is worth keeping an eye on while Guerendo (shoulder) and James (finger) are injured for the 49ers.