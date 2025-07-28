Fantasy Football Running Back Tiers 2.0 for 2025: Tiered rankings updated through training camps
Using tiered-based rankings allow you to avoid missing out on position runs in your drafts
The first week of training camp is done, so it's time to update the running back tiers. For Tiers 2.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.
You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here.
And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.
Tier 1
Bijan Robinson
Jahmyr Gibbs
Christian McCaffrey
De'Von Achane
Saquon Barkley
Achane jumped into this tier, and I would draft him as early as No. 7 overall. And McCaffrey is now in the top three since he's healthy for the start of training camp.
I have both ahead of Barkley, who makes me nervous coming off last year's workload. I still value Barkley as a first-round pick, but I like Robinson, Gibbs, and now McCaffrey and Achane better than him heading into this season.
Tier 2
Ashton Jeanty
Derrick Henry
Achane is no longer in this tier.
Tier 3
Josh Jacobs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
I put Williams in this tier after he was in Tier 4 in Tiers 1.0. That was a mistake, and Williams belongs with this group as someone to draft at the beginning of Round 3 in all leagues.
Tier 4
James Cook
Kenneth Walker III
Williams moved into Tier 3 from Tier 1.0.
Tier 5
Breece Hall
Alvin Kamara
Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
James Conner
Hampton moved into this tier with Najee Harris (eye) hurt to start training camp. And Hampton may continue to rise the longer Harris remains out.
Joe Mixon (foot) also dropped out of this tier since he could miss several weeks with his lingering injury.
Tier 6
D'Andre Swift
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
Hampton is now in Tier 5, and I moved Swift ahead of Henderson. I'm getting more excited about the outlook for Swift, who could see a big boost in the passing game this season.
Tier 7
R.J. Harvey
Kaleb Johnson
Quinshon Judkins was in this tier in Tiers 1.0, but he's now dropped because he was arrested July 12 on a charge of battery and domestic violence.
Tier 8
Isiah Pacheo
Tony Pollard
Aaron Jones
Joe Mixon
Mixon is in this tier for now, but he could continue to fall depending on how long he's out with this foot injury.
Tier 9
Jaylen Warren
Brian Robinson Jr.
Travis Etienne
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
No change from Tiers 1.0.
Tier 10
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
Najee Harris
I put Judkins in this tier for now, but he'll continue to fall the longer he's not with the Browns. I also moved Mason into this tier, and I put Dobbins ahead of Harris.
I'm excited about Mason this season as the No. 2 running back in Minnesota. And Harris could continue to fall the longer he remains out with his eye injury.
Tier 11
Tyjae Spears
Tank Bigsby
Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
Austin Ekeler
Isaac Guerendo
Bigsby moved into this tier since he's off to a good start at training camp, and he could be the starter for the Jaguars ahead of Etienne.
Tier 12
Jerome Ford
Jaydon Blue
Nick Chubb
Trey Benson
Ray Davis
Roschon Johnson
Jaylen Wright
Braelon Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
Will Shipley
Ford and Chubb moved into this tier with the changes in their respective backfields. Ford could be the starter for the Browns with Judkins out. And Chubb could be the starter for the Texans with Mixon injured.
Tier 13
Dylan Sampson
MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Woody Marks
Raheem Mostert
Croskey-Merritt moved into this tier, and he's someone to monitor all training camp. The rookie could earn a prominent role in Washington's backfield, and he might continue to rise in the rankings each week.
Marks also moved into this tier since he could earn a prominent role with Mixon hurt.
Tier 14
Miles Sanders
D.J. Giddens
Jarquez Hunter
Devin Neal
Blake Corum
Elijah Mitchell
Trevor Etienne
Kendre Miller
Zack Moss
Kareem Hunt
Keaton Mitchell
Justice Hill
Kyle Monangai
Sanders moved to the top of this tier since he could have a prominent role with the Cowboys to open the season, but I expect Javonte Williams and Blue to handle the bulk of the touches this year.
Tier 15
Jordan James
Tahj Brooks
Phil Mafah
Audric Estime
Jaleel McLaughlin
Antonio Gibson
Devin Singletary
Alexander Mattison
Samaje Perine
Khalil Herbert
Marks moved out of this tier with Mixon hurt.