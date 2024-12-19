chubahubbardcbs.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Thu, Dec 19 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAC -2.5, O/U 41
BroncosRTG (MAX10)ChargersRTG (MAX10)
Bo Nix6.9Justin Herbert5.8
Javonte Williams5.6Gus Edwards4.0
Courtland Sutton8.6Ladd McConkey7.7
Marvin Mims2.6Quentin Johnston4.5
Broncos DST 7.9Stone Smartt4.4


Chargers DST 5.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sat, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -3.5, O/U 42
TexansRTG (MAX10)ChiefsRTG (MAX10)
C.J. Stroud4.2Patrick Mahomes6.3
Joe Mixon7.8Isiah Pacheco5.9
Nico Collins9.2DeAndre Hopkins4.8
Tank Dell3.9Xavier Worthy4.6
Texans DST 6.9Marquise Brown2.7


Travis Kelce7.2


Noah Gray3.4


Chiefs DST 7.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sat, Dec 21 at 4:30 pm ET •
BAL -6.5, O/U 45.5
SteelersRTG (MAX10)RavensRTG (MAX10)
Russell Wilson3.7Lamar Jackson8.9
Najee Harris6.5Derrick Henry8.8
Jaylen Warren4.8Justice Hill5.2
Pat Freiermuth5.9Zay Flowers6.8
Steelers DST 6.7Rashod Bateman4.4


Mark Andrews6.9


Ravens DST 7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -8.5, O/U 42
GiantsRTG (MAX10)FalconsRTG (MAX10)
Drew Lock1.8Michael Penix Jr.4.4
Tyrone Tracy Jr.7.5Bijan Robinson9.7
Malik Nabers7.2Tyler Allgeier4.6
Giants DST 3.3Drake London7.1


Darnell Mooney6.7


Ray-Ray McCloud2.3


Kyle Pitts5.3


Falcons DST 8.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 22 at 4:25 pm ET •
BUF -14, O/U 46.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX10)BillsRTG (MAX10)
Drake Maye5.9Josh Allen9.7
Rhamondre Stevenson5.5James Cook8.4
Demario Douglas3.4Ty Johnson5.0
Kendrick Bourne2.0Ray Davis3.5
Hunter Henry5.6Khalil Shakir6.5
Austin Hooper4.0Keon Coleman2.9
Patriots DST 1.4Amari Cooper2.8


Dalton Kincaid6.4


Bills DST 7.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +4.5, O/U 47
CardinalsRTG (MAX10)PanthersRTG (MAX10)
Kyler Murray7.1Bryce Young3.5
James Conner9.3Chuba Hubbard7.7
Marvin Harrison Jr.5.5Adam Thielen5.3
Michael Wilson3.6Jalen Coker4.1
Trey McBride7.4Panthers DST 3.9
Cardinals DST 7.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +6.5, O/U 48
LionsRTG (MAX10)BearsRTG (MAX10)
Jared Goff7.2Caleb Williams4.8
Jahmyr Gibbs9.8D'Andre Swift6.8
Craig Reynolds3.7Keenan Allen6.6
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.7DJ Moore6.2
Jameson Williams6.3Rome Odunze4.3
Tim Patrick4.2Bears DST 2.6
Sam LaPorta6.7

Lions DST 6.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -7.5, O/U 47
BrownsRTG (MAX10)BengalsRTG (MAX10)
Dorian Thompson-Robinson1.2Joe Burrow8.2
Jerome Ford7.4Chase Brown9.1
Jerry Jeudy6.1Ja'Marr Chase9.9
Elijah Moore3.0Tee Higgins8.5
Jordan Akins4.7Bengals DST 7.6
Browns DST 4.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -3.5, O/U 42.5
TitansRTG (MAX10)ColtsRTG (MAX10)
Mason Rudolph5.0Anthony Richardson4.0
Tony Pollard7.2Jonathan Taylor8.2
Tyjae Spears5.7Josh Downs5.0
Calvin Ridley5.9Michael Pittman4.7
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.5Colts DST 5.5
Chigoziem Okonkwo3.9

Titans DST 5.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +3, O/U 46.5
RamsRTG (MAX10)JetsRTG (MAX10)
Matthew Stafford7.3Aaron Rodgers7.0
Kyren Williams8.3Breece Hall7.3
Puka Nacua9.7Braelon Allen3.2
Cooper Kupp7.8Davante Adams8.3
Demarcus Robinson3.8Garrett Wilson8.0
Rams DST 4.9Jets DST 4.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +3.5, O/U 45.5
EaglesRTG (MAX10)CommandersRTG (MAX10)
Jalen Hurts9.0Jayden Daniels7.6
Saquon Barkley9.5Brian Robinson Jr.6.6
A.J. Brown9.0Terry McLaurin8.4
DeVonta Smith7.0Dyami Brown3.7
Eagles DST 7.1Commanders DST 4.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Dec 22 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA +3, O/U 42.5
VikingsRTG (MAX10)SeahawksRTG (MAX10)
Sam Darnold7.5Geno Smith4.6
Aaron Jones7.9Zach Charbonnet8.6
Cam Akers3.6Jaxon Smith-Njigba7.6
Justin Jefferson9.5DK Metcalf5.7
Jordan Addison7.9Tyler Lockett2.2
T.J. Hockenson5.4Seahawks DST 5.7
Vikings DST 8.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Dec 22 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV -1.5, O/U 40.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX10)RaidersRTG (MAX10)
Mac Jones5.1Aidan O'Connell5.7
Travis Etienne6.9Alexander Mattison6.2
Tank Bigsby5.1Ameer Abdullah3.8
Brian Thomas Jr.9.4Jakobi Meyers7.4
Parker Washington3.1Tre Tucker3.2
Brenton Strange6.5Brock Bowers7.8
Jaguars DST 3.7Raiders DST 6.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Dec 22 at 4:25 pm ET •
MIA -1, O/U 44.5
49ersRTG (MAX10)DolphinsRTG (MAX10)
Brock Purdy6.8Tua Tagovailoa6.6
Patrick Taylor4.9De'Von Achane8.9
Jauan Jennings6.4Tyreek Hill7.3
Deebo Samuel4.9Malik Washington2.5
George Kittle7.9Jonnu Smith7.6
49ers DST 6.8Dolphins DST 6.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Dec 22 at 8:20 pm ET •
DAL +4, O/U 48.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX10)CowboysRTG (MAX10)
Baker Mayfield8.3Cooper Rush6.2
Bucky Irving8.5Rico Dowdle7.6
Rachaad White6.1CeeDee Lamb9.3
Mike Evans8.8Brandin Cooks3.3
Jalen McMillan6.9Jalen Tolbert2.4
Cade Otton4.9Jake Ferguson5.8
Buccaneers DST 5.3Cowboys DST 5.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Green Bay Packers
Mon, Dec 23 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB -14, O/U 42.5
SaintsRTG (MAX10)PackersRTG (MAX10)
Spencer Rattler3.4Jordan Love6.5
Kendre Miller6.4Josh Jacobs9.2
Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.0Romeo Doubs5.6
Foster Moreau5.0Jayden Reed5.4
Saints DST 4.1Christian Watson5.1


Tucker Kraft6.1


Packers DST 8.5