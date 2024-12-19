The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos RTG (MAX10) Chargers RTG (MAX10) Bo Nix 6.9 Justin Herbert 5.8 Javonte Williams 5.8 Gus Edwards 3.9 Courtland Sutton 8.7 Ladd McConkey 7.8 Marvin Mims 2.3 Quentin Johnston 4.7 Broncos DST 7.9 Stone Smartt 4.6



Chargers DST 5.9

Texans RTG (MAX10) Chiefs RTG (MAX10) C.J. Stroud 4.2 Patrick Mahomes 6.3 Joe Mixon 7.9 Isiah Pacheco 6.0 Nico Collins 9.3 DeAndre Hopkins 5.1 Tank Dell 3.9 Xavier Worthy 4.8 Texans DST 6.9 Marquise Brown 2.9



Travis Kelce 7.4



Noah Gray 3.4



Chiefs DST 7.4

Steelers RTG (MAX10) Ravens RTG (MAX10) Russell Wilson 3.7 Lamar Jackson 8.9 Najee Harris 6.6 Derrick Henry 8.8 Jaylen Warren 5.1 Justice Hill 5.4 Pat Freiermuth 5.9 Zay Flowers 6.8 Steelers DST 6.7 Rashod Bateman 4.6



Mark Andrews 6.9



Ravens DST 7.5

Giants RTG (MAX10) Falcons RTG (MAX10) Drew Lock 1.8 Michael Penix Jr. 4.4 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 7.6 Bijan Robinson 9.8 Malik Nabers 7.6 Tyler Allgeier 4.6 Giants DST 3.3 Drake London 7.3



Darnell Mooney 6.7



Ray-Ray McCloud 2.8



Kyle Pitts 5.5



Falcons DST 8.1

Patriots RTG (MAX10) Bills RTG (MAX10) Drake Maye 5.9 Josh Allen 9.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 5.7 James Cook 8.5 Demario Douglas 4.2 Ty Johnson 5.2 Kendrick Bourne 2.7 Ray Davis 3.5 Hunter Henry 5.8 Khalil Shakir 6.5 Austin Hooper 4.1 Keon Coleman 3.4 Patriots DST 1.4 Amari Cooper 3.0



Dalton Kincaid 6.5



Bills DST 7.2

Cardinals RTG (MAX10) Panthers RTG (MAX10) Kyler Murray 7.1 Bryce Young 3.5 James Conner 9.4 Chuba Hubbard 7.8 Marvin Harrison Jr. 5.5 Adam Thielen 5.8 Michael Wilson 3.6 Jalen Coker 4.4 Trey McBride 7.7 Panthers DST 3.9 Cardinals DST 7.0





Lions RTG (MAX10) Bears RTG (MAX10) Jared Goff 7.2 Caleb Williams 4.8 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.9 D'Andre Swift 6.9 Craig Reynolds 3.7 Keenan Allen 6.9 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.9 DJ Moore 6.4 Jameson Williams 6.3 Rome Odunze 4.5 Tim Patrick 4.3 Bears DST 2.6 Sam LaPorta 6.7



Lions DST 6.5





Browns RTG (MAX10) Bengals RTG (MAX10) Dorian Thompson-Robinson 1.2 Joe Burrow 8.2 Jerome Ford 7.5 Chase Brown 9.3 Jerry Jeudy 6.2 Ja'Marr Chase 10.0 Elijah Moore 3.3 Tee Higgins 8.5 Jordan Akins 4.8 Bengals DST 7.6 Browns DST 4.5





Titans RTG (MAX10) Colts RTG (MAX10) Mason Rudolph 5.0 Anthony Richardson 4.0 Tony Pollard 7.3 Jonathan Taylor 8.2 Tyjae Spears 5.9 Josh Downs 5.3 Calvin Ridley 5.9 Michael Pittman 4.9 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 3.7 Colts DST 5.5 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.0



Titans DST 5.8





Rams RTG (MAX10) Jets RTG (MAX10) Matthew Stafford 7.3 Aaron Rodgers 7.0 Kyren Williams 8.3 Breece Hall 7.4 Puka Nacua 9.9 Braelon Allen 3.2 Cooper Kupp 8.2 Davante Adams 8.6 Demarcus Robinson 4.0 Garrett Wilson 8.0 Rams DST 4.9 Jets DST 4.3

Eagles RTG (MAX10) Commanders RTG (MAX10) Jalen Hurts 9.0 Jayden Daniels 7.6 Saquon Barkley 9.5 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.5 A.J. Brown 9.1 Terry McLaurin 8.4 DeVonta Smith 7.1 Dyami Brown 3.8 Eagles DST 7.1 Commanders DST 4.7

Vikings RTG (MAX10) Seahawks RTG (MAX10) Sam Darnold 7.5 Geno Smith 4.6 Aaron Jones 8.1 Zach Charbonnet 8.7 Cam Akers 3.6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8.1 Justin Jefferson 9.7 DK Metcalf 5.7 Jordan Addison 8.3 Seahawks DST 5.7 T.J. Hockenson 5.7



Vikings DST 8.2





Jaguars RTG (MAX10) Raiders RTG (MAX10) Mac Jones 5.1 Aidan O'Connell 5.7 Travis Etienne 7.1 Alexander Mattison 6.3 Tank Bigsby 4.9 Ameer Abdullah 4.0 Brian Thomas Jr. 9.6 Jakobi Meyers 7.7 Parker Washington 3.5 Tre Tucker 2.4 Brenton Strange 7.0 Brock Bowers 8.1 Jaguars DST 3.7 Raiders DST 6.1

49ers RTG (MAX10) Dolphins RTG (MAX10) Brock Purdy 6.8 Tua Tagovailoa 6.6 Patrick Taylor 5.5 De'Von Achane 9.1 Jauan Jennings 6.6 Tyreek Hill 7.5 Deebo Samuel 5.0 Malik Washington 3.1 George Kittle 8.0 Jonnu Smith 7.9 49ers DST 6.8 Dolphins DST 6.3

Buccaneers RTG (MAX10) Cowboys RTG (MAX10) Baker Mayfield 8.3 Cooper Rush 6.2 Bucky Irving 8.6 Rico Dowdle 7.7 Rachaad White 6.2 CeeDee Lamb 9.5 Mike Evans 9.0 Brandin Cooks 3.2 Jalen McMillan 7.0 Jalen Tolbert 2.6 Cade Otton 5.0 Jake Ferguson 6.0 Buccaneers DST 5.3 Cowboys DST 5.1

