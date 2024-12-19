chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Thu, Dec 19 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAC -2.5, O/U 41
BroncosRTG (MAX10)ChargersRTG (MAX10)
Bo Nix6.9Justin Herbert5.8
Javonte Williams5.8Gus Edwards3.9
Courtland Sutton8.7Ladd McConkey7.8
Marvin Mims2.3Quentin Johnston4.7
Broncos DST 7.9Stone Smartt4.6


Chargers DST 5.9
Houston Texans
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sat, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -3.5, O/U 42
TexansRTG (MAX10)ChiefsRTG (MAX10)
C.J. Stroud4.2Patrick Mahomes6.3
Joe Mixon7.9Isiah Pacheco6.0
Nico Collins9.3DeAndre Hopkins5.1
Tank Dell3.9Xavier Worthy4.8
Texans DST 6.9Marquise Brown2.9


Travis Kelce7.4


Noah Gray3.4


Chiefs DST 7.4
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sat, Dec 21 at 4:30 pm ET •
BAL -6.5, O/U 45.5
SteelersRTG (MAX10)RavensRTG (MAX10)
Russell Wilson3.7Lamar Jackson8.9
Najee Harris6.6Derrick Henry8.8
Jaylen Warren5.1Justice Hill5.4
Pat Freiermuth5.9Zay Flowers6.8
Steelers DST 6.7Rashod Bateman4.6


Mark Andrews6.9


Ravens DST 7.5
New York Giants
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -8.5, O/U 42
GiantsRTG (MAX10)FalconsRTG (MAX10)
Drew Lock1.8Michael Penix Jr.4.4
Tyrone Tracy Jr.7.6Bijan Robinson9.8
Malik Nabers7.6Tyler Allgeier4.6
Giants DST 3.3Drake London7.3


Darnell Mooney6.7


Ray-Ray McCloud2.8


Kyle Pitts5.5


Falcons DST 8.1
New England Patriots
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 22 at 4:25 pm ET •
BUF -14, O/U 46.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX10)BillsRTG (MAX10)
Drake Maye5.9Josh Allen9.7
Rhamondre Stevenson5.7James Cook8.5
Demario Douglas4.2Ty Johnson5.2
Kendrick Bourne2.7Ray Davis3.5
Hunter Henry5.8Khalil Shakir6.5
Austin Hooper4.1Keon Coleman3.4
Patriots DST 1.4Amari Cooper3.0


Dalton Kincaid6.5


Bills DST 7.2
Arizona Cardinals
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +4.5, O/U 47
CardinalsRTG (MAX10)PanthersRTG (MAX10)
Kyler Murray7.1Bryce Young3.5
James Conner9.4Chuba Hubbard7.8
Marvin Harrison Jr.5.5Adam Thielen5.8
Michael Wilson3.6Jalen Coker4.4
Trey McBride7.7Panthers DST 3.9
Cardinals DST 7.0

Detroit Lions
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +6.5, O/U 48
LionsRTG (MAX10)BearsRTG (MAX10)
Jared Goff7.2Caleb Williams4.8
Jahmyr Gibbs9.9D'Andre Swift6.9
Craig Reynolds3.7Keenan Allen6.9
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.9DJ Moore6.4
Jameson Williams6.3Rome Odunze4.5
Tim Patrick4.3Bears DST 2.6
Sam LaPorta6.7

Lions DST 6.5

Cleveland Browns
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -7.5, O/U 47
BrownsRTG (MAX10)BengalsRTG (MAX10)
Dorian Thompson-Robinson1.2Joe Burrow8.2
Jerome Ford7.5Chase Brown9.3
Jerry Jeudy6.2Ja'Marr Chase10.0
Elijah Moore3.3Tee Higgins8.5
Jordan Akins4.8Bengals DST 7.6
Browns DST 4.5

Tennessee Titans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -3.5, O/U 42.5
TitansRTG (MAX10)ColtsRTG (MAX10)
Mason Rudolph5.0Anthony Richardson4.0
Tony Pollard7.3Jonathan Taylor8.2
Tyjae Spears5.9Josh Downs5.3
Calvin Ridley5.9Michael Pittman4.9
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.7Colts DST 5.5
Chigoziem Okonkwo4.0

Titans DST 5.8

Los Angeles Rams
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +3, O/U 46.5
RamsRTG (MAX10)JetsRTG (MAX10)
Matthew Stafford7.3Aaron Rodgers7.0
Kyren Williams8.3Breece Hall7.4
Puka Nacua9.9Braelon Allen3.2
Cooper Kupp8.2Davante Adams8.6
Demarcus Robinson4.0Garrett Wilson8.0
Rams DST 4.9Jets DST 4.3
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +3.5, O/U 45.5
EaglesRTG (MAX10)CommandersRTG (MAX10)
Jalen Hurts9.0Jayden Daniels7.6
Saquon Barkley9.5Brian Robinson Jr.6.5
A.J. Brown9.1Terry McLaurin8.4
DeVonta Smith7.1Dyami Brown3.8
Eagles DST 7.1Commanders DST 4.7
Minnesota Vikings
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Dec 22 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA +3, O/U 42.5
VikingsRTG (MAX10)SeahawksRTG (MAX10)
Sam Darnold7.5Geno Smith4.6
Aaron Jones8.1Zach Charbonnet8.7
Cam Akers3.6Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.1
Justin Jefferson9.7DK Metcalf5.7
Jordan Addison8.3Seahawks DST 5.7
T.J. Hockenson5.7

Vikings DST 8.2

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Dec 22 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV -1.5, O/U 40.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX10)RaidersRTG (MAX10)
Mac Jones5.1Aidan O'Connell5.7
Travis Etienne7.1Alexander Mattison6.3
Tank Bigsby4.9Ameer Abdullah4.0
Brian Thomas Jr.9.6Jakobi Meyers7.7
Parker Washington3.5Tre Tucker2.4
Brenton Strange7.0Brock Bowers8.1
Jaguars DST 3.7Raiders DST 6.1
San Francisco 49ers
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Dec 22 at 4:25 pm ET •
MIA -1, O/U 44.5
49ersRTG (MAX10)DolphinsRTG (MAX10)
Brock Purdy6.8Tua Tagovailoa6.6
Patrick Taylor5.5De'Von Achane9.1
Jauan Jennings6.6Tyreek Hill7.5
Deebo Samuel5.0Malik Washington3.1
George Kittle8.0Jonnu Smith7.9
49ers DST 6.8Dolphins DST 6.3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Dec 22 at 8:20 pm ET •
DAL +4, O/U 48.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX10)CowboysRTG (MAX10)
Baker Mayfield8.3Cooper Rush6.2
Bucky Irving8.6Rico Dowdle7.7
Rachaad White6.2CeeDee Lamb9.5
Mike Evans9.0Brandin Cooks3.2
Jalen McMillan7.0Jalen Tolbert2.6
Cade Otton5.0Jake Ferguson6.0
Buccaneers DST 5.3Cowboys DST 5.1
New Orleans Saints
@
Green Bay Packers
Mon, Dec 23 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB -14, O/U 42.5
SaintsRTG (MAX10)PackersRTG (MAX10)
Spencer Rattler3.4Jordan Love6.5
Kendre Miller6.4Josh Jacobs9.2
Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.1Romeo Doubs5.6
Foster Moreau5.1Jayden Reed5.4
Saints DST 4.1Christian Watson5.2


Tucker Kraft6.1


Packers DST 8.5