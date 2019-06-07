Fantasy Football Sleepers 2.0: Rookies Parris Campbell, Mecole Hardman lead the way

The top of any Fantasy draft is usually the most fun part. We all love getting stars in the early rounds, and these are the players who are the foundation of your team.

But the later rounds are where the excitement is — where you can find the sleepers. This is the best part of the draft.

Go back to 2018 when guys like Patrick Mahomes, James Conner, Nick Chubb, Chris Carson, Aaron Jones, James White, Kenny Golladay, Tyler Lockett, Calvin Ridley and Jared Cook were standout Fantasy options. All were selected after pick No. 110 overall based on the Average Draft Position for PPR leagues.

So here we are in 2019, trying to find those types of players again with late-round picks. Hopefully, we have you covered.

You'll find many of these players on most of my Fantasy teams this season, from the guys we highlight to the ones listed as others to consider. Like I said, the best part of the draft is the chances you take in the later rounds on the players you hope have an opportunity to succeed.

And when they do, you have the chance for a great Fantasy season.

Quarterbacks

View Profile Kyler Murray ARI • QB • 1 2018 stats at Oklahoma CMP% 69.0 YDS 4361 TD 42 INT 7 RUSH YDS 1001 RUSH TD 12

I've gone back and forth on Murray either being a quality Fantasy quarterback or a potential bust. The argument against him is: He's too small (5-foot-10); he's a rookie playing for a rookie coach in Kliff Kingsbury; and his production at Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2018, might be somewhat inflated by a superior supporting cast.

But the upside with Murray is he's a star. Kingsbury's Air Raid offense could be explosive, and Murray's stats in college (4,361 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions, as well as 1,001 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns) translate very well for Fantasy. And while the Cardinals offense was a disaster last season, the personnel this year has been upgraded, especially at receiver with Hakeem Butler and Andy Isabella joining Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. For Fantasy quarterbacks this season, you should always draft for upside because the position is loaded with talent. If Murray fails, you should find a capable option on waivers. But if Murray succeeds, you should get a star quarterback with a late-round pick.

View Profile Jimmy Garoppolo SF • QB • 10 2018 stats - 3 games CMP% 59.6 YDs 718 TD 5 INT 3 YD/ATT 8.07

Garoppolo was a breakout candidate last season, and he was off to a good start before suffering a torn ACL in Week 3. If you project his stats from those three games — and he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of those outings — to 16, he would have finished with 3,829 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, along with 176 rushing yards. While that might not sound exciting, keep in mind that C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens combined for seven games with at least 20 Fantasy points in the 13 games without Garoppolo.

I'm looking forward to seeing Garoppolo play in Kyle Shanahan's offense for 16 games, and he's on track to return for training camp. He also got an upgraded receiving corps with rookies Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd joining George Kittle, Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin. Garoppolo was touted as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in 2018, and he could finish in that range this season. Look for him with a late-round pick on Draft Day.

Others to consider: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Sam Darnold.

Running Backs

View Profile Carlos Hyde KC • RB • 34 2018 stats ATT 172 YDS 571 TD 5 REC 10 REC YDS 33

View Profile Darwin Thompson KC • RB • 25 2018 stats at Utah State ATT 153 YDS 1044 TD 14 REC 23 REC YDS 351 REC TD 2

What Damien Williams did last season in taking over for Kareem Hunt (suspension) was impressive. Over the final six games of the year, including the playoffs, Williams had 77 carries for 376 yards and six touchdowns, as well as 28 catches for 226 yards and four touchdowns. I'm concerned about Williams getting the chance to do that again over 16 games. His 105 touches last season were a career high, so we'll see if he can hold up over a full season. And the Chiefs made sure to bolster their running back room this offseason for a reason.

Hyde was a quality running back with the 49ers in 2016 and 2017, and he was serviceable with the Browns last season before being traded to the Jaguars. In his first four games with Cleveland, Hyde averaged 15.3 PPR points a game. He's also underrated as a receiver, having caught 59 passes with San Francisco in 2017. Hyde could be the best running back in Kansas City this year, and that's someone you want on your Fantasy team. Thompson, who was a sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft out of Utah State, could be the surprise of the roster. He had 153 carries for 1,044 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns, as well as 23 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns last season. I'm trusting Andy Reid and his history of running backs, but I'm also looking for value. So, pass on Williams at the top of the draft, and look for Hyde in the middle rounds or Thompson at the end. You'll be happy if you do.

View Profile Darrell Henderson LAR • RB • 27 2018 stats at Memphis ATT 214 YDS 1909 TD 22 REC 19 REC YDS 295 REC TD 3

I was really hoping Henderson ended up with a team where he could be a featured option. I liked him a lot at Memphis, where he had 344 carries for 3,063 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and 31 touchdowns, as well as 43 catches for 521 yards and five touchdowns in his final two seasons in college. But the Rams drafted Henderson in the third round, and he will be the backup to Todd Gurley.

It used to be that playing behind Gurley earned you a nice seat on the bench for most of the game. But I don't expect that to happen for Henderson. For starters, Rams coach Sean McVay has already said the Rams will use more two-back sets this season, likely to ease the workload for Gurley. And then there's the issue with Gurley's knee, which hampered him at the end of last season and into the playoffs, and has already led to reports that he will no longer be an every-down back. Should Gurley get hurt and miss any time, Henderson could be a star — keep in mind what C.J. Anderson did last year when Gurley was out, scoring a combined 47 PPR points in the final two games of the regular season. Henderson's upside could be immense, and I'm drafting him wherever possible in all leagues with a late-round pick.

View Profile Ito Smith ATL • RB • 25 2018 stats ATT 90 YDS 315 TD 4 REC 27 REC YDS 152

With Tevin Coleman gone to San Francisco, Smith is expected to be No. 2 on the depth chart in Atlanta behind Devonta Freeman. And that could lead to plenty of work. Freeman missed 14 games in 2018 due to a groin injury, and Smith could have several games with a hefty workload. But even if Smith just replaces Coleman with Freeman staying healthy, we've seen Coleman have at least 900 total yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons in a row for the Falcons.

Coach Dan Quinn is excited about Smith's skill set, and he could emerge as a solid Fantasy asset in all leagues. And Atlanta did a lot to upgrade its offensive line this offseason, signing James Carpenter and Jamon Brown as free agents and drafting Christopher Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary with two picks in the first round. The Falcons offense should be explosive again, and Smith is someone to target with a mid-round pick in all leagues. Should something happen to Freeman this year due to injury, Smith could have the chance to be a standout Fantasy option.

View Profile Latavius Murray NO • RB • 28 2018 stats ATT 140 YDS 578 TD 6 REC 22 REC YDS 141

Murray will replace the departed Mark Ingram (Baltimore) in New Orleans, and he's expected to share touches with Alvin Kamara. We hope Kamara takes on an even bigger workload for the Saints, but don't view Murray as an afterthought. With the Vikings last season, he had eight games with double digits in carries, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in five of them. Ingram had double digits in carries in nine of the 12 games he was active after serving a four-game suspension to open the year.

We doubt the Saints will view Murray in the same light as Ingram, but coach Sean Payton also doesn't want to overwork Kamara, which should give Murray enough quality touches in this explosive offense. And should Kamara get hurt, Murray could be a standout Fantasy running back. In 2017, after Dalvin Cook suffered a torn ACL in Week 4 with the Vikings, Murray had seven games with at least 12 PPR points in his final 10 outings. He's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues.

Others to consider: Rashaad Penny, Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones, Kalen Ballage, Justice Hill

Wide Receivers

View Profile Geronimo Allison GB • WR • 81 2018 stats TAR 30 REC 20 REC YDS 303 REC TD 2

Allison was really only healthy for the first four games of the season in 2018 because of a groin injury, and he had 19 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets over that span. Over 16 games, that would be 76 catches for 1,156 yards and eight touchdowns, and he has that kind of upside playing with Aaron Rodgers and opposite Davante Adams. With Randall Cobb (Dallas) gone, playing time shouldn't be an issue for Allison, even with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown vying for targets. I was high on Allison in 2018, and I'll be targeting him in all leagues again this season with a mid-round pick. Hopefully, we can see Allison healthy for 16 games this year. And, hopefully, new coach Matt LaFleur does the right thing in using Allison as a featured part of the Packers offense.

View Profile Christian Kirk ARI • WR • 13 2018 stats TAR 68 REC 43 REC YDS 590 REC TD 3

Given the Cardinals poor offense in 2018, it was a pleasant surprise to see Kirk perform adequately as a rookie and help Fantasy players before suffering a foot injury in Week 13. He missed the final four games of the season, but he's fine now. And before getting hurt, Kirk had double digits in PPR points in six of his final 10 games. With Murray and Kingsbury, there's a lot to like about this Arizona offense. And even with the additions of Butler and Isabella to go with Fitzgerald, we should still see Kirk get a healthy number of targets. While other sophomore receivers like Calvin Ridley, D.J. Moore and Dante Pettis will get plenty of hype, Kirk could be just as good at a cheaper price. Look for him with a mid-round pick in all leagues.

View Profile Mecole Hardman KC • WR • 17 2018 stats at Georgia REC 35 REC YDS 543 REC TD 7

The Chiefs selected Hardman in the second round of the NFL Draft from Georgia, and he will likely replace Tyreek Hill if he's suspended as expected. Don't expect Hardman to replicate what Hill did for the Chiefs last season when he had 137 targets for 87 catches, 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns, as well as 151 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground. The best thing to do for Hardman is hope he performs like Hill did as a rookie in 2016 when he had 61 catches for 593 yards and six touchdowns on 83 targets, as well as 266 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

By drafting Hardman with a late-round pick in all leagues, you're banking on two important entities to help his Fantasy value — Reid and Mahomes. Reid will be creative in helping Hardman get the ball, and Mahomes should enhance the value for any of his top weapons. We hope Hardman starts opposite Sammy Watkins this season, and he could be the best rookie receiver in 2019 based on his expected role with the Chiefs and playing with a star quarterback like Mahomes.

View Profile Parris Campbell IND • WR • 15 2018 stats at Ohio State REC 90 REC YDS 1063 REC TD 12

Like Hardman, Campbell has a chance to be the best rookie receiver this year after he landed with the Colts. He should be among the top three receivers for Andrew Luck, and he might even start opposite T.Y. Hilton. Now, there are plenty of mouths to feed in Indianapolis with Hilton, Campbell, Devin Funchess, Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle, and Funchess could be his competition to start. Either way, Campbell will play a lot after he was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft from Ohio State. He reminds me of Percy Harvin in college, who also played for Urban Meyer at Florida, and Campbell should get the ball in a variety of ways. In 2018 with the Buckeyes, he had 90 catches for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he could emerge as a weekly starter in all formats. He's someone to target with a late-round pick in all leagues.

Others to consider: DaeSean Hamilton, Dede Westbrook, John Brown, James Washington, Deebo Samuel

Tight Ends

View Profile Jordan Reed WAS • TE • 86 2018 stats TAR 84 REC 54 REC YDS 558 REC TD 2

Reed had a rough year in 2018 as he fought through toe and foot problems, and he eventually landed on injured reserve for the final three games of the season. Injuries have plagued Reed his entire career, and he's never played 16 games in a season. Coach Jay Gruden said at the NFL's annual league meetings about Reed's health that he "is going to be just fine. I promise you."

Maybe I'm falling for that line. Or maybe I'm still chasing Reed's big season from 2015 when he had 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns on 114 targets. He has that kind of upside, and Washington is desperate for playmakers in the passing game with a receiving corps led by Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson, Trey Quinn, Kelvin Harmon and Terry McLaurin. The quarterback battle between Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and rookie Dwayne Haskins could determine what happens with Reed, and I'm hopeful that Haskins wins the job. I'm also hopeful Reed can stay healthy. For now, that appears to be the case, and he's an excellent tight end to target with a late-round pick.

View Profile Vance McDonald PIT • TE • 89 2018 stats TAR 72 REC 50 REC YDS 610 REC TD 4

The Steelers have to replace a lot of production from last year with Antonio Brown and Jesse James gone. That's a combined 207 targets for 134 catches, 1,720 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Steelers signed Donte Moncrief this offseason, and James Washington should take a leap in his sophomore campaign. And obviously there's JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner, as well as rookie Diontae Johnson, the second-round pick from Toledo. But McDonald should have a bigger role as well, and he could end up as a top-10 Fantasy tight end this year. I'm taking a flier on McDonald in all leagues with a late-round pick.

Others to consider: T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, Austen Hooper

Additional sleepers from Dave Richard

View Profile Kyler Murray ARI • QB • 1 2018 stats at Oklahoma CMP% 69.0 YDS 4361 TD 42 INT 7 RUSH YDS 1001 RUSH TD 12

Murray is a seamless fit for a Cardinals' new air-raid offense because he played in the exact same system at Oklahoma. With his accurate arm and rushing prowess combined with a playbook he already has the hang of, there's a reasonable chance he finishes near or inside the top-12 Fantasy quarterbacks as long as he stays healthy. Murray is an easy Fantasy gamble with ridiculous upside, something you can't say about many other players.

View Profile Alexander Mattison MIN • RB • 25 2018 stats at Boise State ATT 302 YDS 1415 TD 17 REC 27 REC YDS 173

His name is Alexander Mattison, and there's a million things he hasn't done. But just you wait, just you wait. Mattison is a powerful rusher with good hands, but he needs volume to truly help your squad. Fantasy owners know Dalvin Cook isn't a guarantee to play 16 games, so when he misses time, Mattison could be a stud.

View Profile DeSean Jackson PHI • WR • 10 2018 stats TAR 74 REC 41 REC YDS 774 REC TD 4

Jackson's speed is something the Eagles have craved for their offense, and it's not like that's gone. He was targeted deep 27 times last year per Pro Football Focus, but only 10 were catchable — he caught nine of them, four for touchdowns. All he needs is a better quarterback (check!) in a better offense (double-check!).

Additional sleepers from Heath Cummings

View Profile Dak Prescott DAL • QB • 4 2018 stats CMP% 67.7 YDs 3885 TD 22 INT 8 RUSH YDS 305 RUSH TD 6

In 11 games with Amari Cooper, Prescott was on pace for 4,305 passing yards and 32 total touchdowns. He won't be drafted as a starting quarterback in most leagues, but the expectation should be a top-12 season as long as Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott stay healthy.

View Profile Kenyan Drake MIA • RB • 32 2018 stats ATT 120 YDS 535 TD 4 REC 53 REC YDS 477 REC TD 5

View Profile Kalen Ballage MIA • RB • 27 2018 stats ATT 36 YDS 191 TD 1 REC 9 REC YDS 56

Drake has been excellent in terms of efficiency throughout his career and if nothing else should be very good in the passing game. If he earns a featured role, he could be a top-12 running back in both formats. If Drake doesn't earn a featured role, that opens the door for Ballage to offer late-round upside.

View Profile Dede Westbrook JAC • WR • 12 2018 stats TAR 101 REC 66 REC YDS 717 REC TD 5

I don't believe the Jaguars hired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo to run the ball 55 percent of the time. Especially after what happened in Minnesota last year. Westbrook has an excellent chance to see an increase in targets and efficiency with Nick Foles replacing Blake Bortles. There's top-20 upside here.