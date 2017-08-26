Fantasy Football Sleepers 2017: Surprising running back to draft over Ezekiel Elliott

News that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is suspended six games sent ripples through Fantasy Football rankings.

Elliott plunged down draft boards, but given the possibility of a shortened suspension, where should you draft Zeke and what other running backs can fill the void on your Fantasy roster?



The team at SportsLine is high on Saints RB Mark Ingram. With drafters focusing on new Saints RB Adrian Peterson, Ingram's ADP has slipped to the fourth round, but SportsLine has him pegged for similar production as both Todd Gurley (second-round ADP) and Isaiah Crowell (third).

Ingram has reportedly been a big part of the passing game at camp, which will boost his fantasy output every week. Draft Ingram and watch the points roll in.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major fantasy companies. And it nailed LeGarrette Blount as a sleeper last season. Blount, of course, led the NFL with 18 rushing TDs.



SportsLine's cheat sheets are available for 10-team and 12-team PPR and non-PPR leagues on any major site and are updated four times a day. As soon as the news of Elliott's suspension hit, SportsLine updated its Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

If you can't get Ingram, target Falcons RB Tevin Coleman. He has an ADP in the fifth round, but SportsLine's model projects him also to have a similar output as Elliott. Coleman had 11 total touchdowns last season and will once again be a major focus of Atlanta's offense.



Another huge sleeper: a running back you can wait until the eighth round to draft who's ranked the same as Marshawn Lynch (third round), Ty Montgomery (fifth round), and Carlos Hyde (fifth round).



So what sleepers should you snatch in your Fantasy Football draft? And what huge running back can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was relied on to power all three major Fantasy Football sites and find out.