Kadarius Toney WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 98th WR RNK 45th PROJ PTS 184.6 SOS 31 ADP 139.7 2021 Stats REC 39 TAR 57 REYDS 420 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 I had Toney as a breakout candidate earlier this offseason, but injuries in training camp pushed down his ADP, making him more of a sleeper. That's fine since he's an even better investment now. You just have to know what you're getting with Toney, who appears to be an injury prone player. Last year, he missed six of the final seven games, and he battled lower-leg injuries in training camp again. Hopefully he can stay healthy because he offers amazing upside for the Giants and Fantasy managers. As a rookie last year, Toney had four games with at least nine targets in the 10 games he played. He had at least six catches in three of those outings, and hopefully new coach Brian Daboll finds plenty of ways to put the ball in Toney's hands. The Giants need Toney to be a significant playmaker with Sterling Shepard coming back from a ruptured Achilles, Kenny Golladay looking like an unreliable option and Wan'Dale Robinson a rookie. When Toney is on the field, he should be a star, and he could emerge as a starter in all leagues. I love drafting him at this price knowing what the upside could be if he doesn't get hurt again.

Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 101st WR RNK 44th PROJ PTS 172.8 SOS 26 ADP 154.9 2021 Stats REC 33 TAR 60 REYDS 446 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Collins had a quiet rookie campaign in 2021, but he could emerge as one of the best surprise Fantasy options this year. There's a clear path to targets for Collins in Houston as the No. 2 receiver behind Brandin Cooks. Davis Mills appears to like Collins, and we saw that in the Texans' second preseason game against the Rams when Collins had six targets in limited playing time. He caught four of them for 48 yards and a touchdown, and we should see more of that connection this season. Last year, in the final five games for Houston when Mills started, Collins had three outings with at least five targets, and he had two outings with at least 11 PPR points. I love drafting Collins as a No. 4 or 5 Fantasy receiver with a late-round pick in all leagues.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR KC Kansas City • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 124th WR RNK 53rd PROJ PTS 159.5 SOS 4 ADP 136.9 2021 Stats REC 26 TAR 55 REYDS 430 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.9 I want to leave all of my Fantasy drafts with at least one Chiefs receiver. The obvious one to target is JuJu Smith-Schuster, but he's also the most expensive (ADP 78.6). The easy ones to draft are Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore (ADP 132.6) and Mecole Hardman (ADP 157.4), and Valdes-Scantling is my favorite of that trio. His role should be locked in as an outside receiver for the Chiefs, and they have a lot of production to replace with Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson gone. That's 260 targets available from last season, and Patrick Mahomes has said he's going to love spreading the ball around to all of his receivers this year. The Chiefs invested the most in Valdes-Scantling by signing him to a three-year deal worth up to $36 million, and he should have a more diverse route tree with Kansas City than he did in Green Bay. He's probably not going to be a consistent Fantasy option on a weekly basis, but he does have the upside to win you some weeks if he can establish a strong connection with Mahomes as a key weapon in this offense.

K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 137th WR RNK 57th PROJ PTS 164 SOS 22 ADP 149.2 2021 Stats REC 50 TAR 82 REYDS 655 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.3 Osborn will be the No. 3 receiver for the Vikings behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, but Osborn could still be productive in that role. And as we saw in 2021, when Thielen battles injuries, Osborn has huge upside. He had eight games last year with at least five targets, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in seven of them. I plan to have plenty of shares of Osborn this year, especially at his price, and everyone in Minnesota has raved about him this offseason. New coach Kevin O'Connell plans to use Osborn more this year, and this Vikings offense has the chance to be special. You already know what Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Jefferson and Thielen are capable of, but Alexander Mattison, Irv Smith and Osborn are three of my favorite sleepers that I plan to draft this season. And if something happens to Jefferson or Thielen, then Osborn could be a league-winning Fantasy option this year.