Fantasy Football Sleepers: Rankings and ADP from model that nailed LeGarrette Blount's breakout
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy Football sleepers
Last season, LeGarrette Blount was the 33rd running back off the board in CBS fantasy football league drafts, lower than guys like Matt Jones and Chris Ivory .
The result: a league-leading 18 TDs and a place in the New England Patriots ' record book.
The team at SportsLine was all over Blount from the start. Their model had him as a top-12 running back, and anyone who listened to their advice probably made a run at their league title.
SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing their cheat sheets for this season.
SportsLine's cheat sheets, which are available for leagues on any major fantasy football site, are updated four times a day. Any big injuries or depth chart moves will be reflected almost instantly, so you never have to worry about having old intel.
One fantasy football sleeper you need to be all over: Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams . He's coming off a strong 2016 season (12 TDs), but drafters are sleeping on him until the fifth round. SportsLine's rankings have Adams ahead of Amari Cooper , Dez Bryant , and Kelvin Benjamin (ADPs in the third round).
Another shocker: Tennessee Titans receiver Eric Decker . Many Fantasy footballers are sleeping on Decker, but despite him playing in a run-first offense, SportsLine has the eighth-rounder ranked higher than both Julian Edelman (fourth round ADP) and DeSean Jackson (eighth round ADP).
At QB, don't sleep on
Philip Rivers
. The
Los Angeles Chargers
QB was fourth in the NFL with 33 TDs last season, but isn't being taken until the ninth round. SportsLine has him ranked ahead of the wildly trendy
Derek Carr
and
Dak Prescott
(seventh-round ADPs).
SportsLine also is high on a running back you can get in the ninth round who will out-perform backs like C.J. Anderson (fifth round), Blount (seventh), Doug Martin (eighth round), and even Adrian Peterson (seventh).
So what fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what huge running back can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called LeGarrette Blount's huge breakout last season and find out.
