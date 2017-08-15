Fantasy Football Sleepers: Surprising running back to pick over Ezekiel Elliott

News that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is suspended six games sent ripples through Fantasy Football rankings.

Elliott plunged down draft boards, but given the possibility of a shortened suspension, where should you draft Zeke and what other running backs can fill the void on your Fantasy roster?



The team at SportsLine is all over Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey. He's currently going in the fourth round, but SportsLine has him projected higher for the season than Elliott. And with Elliott still going early, McCaffrey is a quintessential Fantasy Football sleeper.



McCaffrey impressed in the Panthers' first game of the preseason and according to one report, he's looked "unstoppable" as a receiver. That means more yardage, more points for your Fantasy team, and a run at a league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major fantasy companies. And it nailed LeGarrette Blount as a sleeper last season. Blount, of course, led the NFL with 18 rushing TDs.



SportsLine's cheat sheets are available for 10-team and 12-team PPR and non-PPR leagues on any major site and are updated four times a day. As soon as the news of Elliott's suspension hit, SportsLine updated its Fantasy Football cheat sheets.



If you can't get McCaffrey, SportsLine is also high on Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman, who's going in the fifth round. Its Fantasy Football model has Coleman ranked the same as Leonard Fournette, who's being drafted three rounds earlier.



Another huge sleeper: a running back you can wait until the sixth round to draft who's ranked higher than Marshawn Lynch (third round), Ty Montgomery (fourth round), and Carlos Hyde (fifth round).



So what sleepers should you snatch in your Fantasy Football draft? And what huge running back can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was relied on to power all three major Fantasy Football sites and find out.