It's not a bad idea to start your roster with a WR-WR build in a 12-team, PPR league, especially if you pick at the back end of Round 1. And Jason Thibault did that from the No. 11 spot in our latest mock draft to benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Our 2025 Fantasy Football Today Draft-A-Thon is underway, and our goal is to once again raise more than $100,000 for St. Jude. We appreciate all of your donations in helping us make that happen, and you can continue to donate by going here.

One way you can contribute to our Draft-A-Thon while also helping your Fantasy Football prep for this season is to take part in one of our mock drafts. This was our second one, and it was an awesome experience.



Jason's first two picks were Nico Collins and Brian Thomas Jr., and I love that start. Those are two of my top six receivers, and both have the chance to be outstanding this season.



The only issue with this roster construction is your running back corps might be compromised. And it depends on when you want to draft your first running back.



When Jason was up in Round 3, James Cook and Kenneth Walker III were on the board. Jason ended up with Alvin Kamara instead, and that could work out great if Kamara performs like he did in 2024 when he averaged 18.9 PPR points per game. Jason then pivoted to Jalen Hurts in Round 4, and that's good value for a top-five quarterback.



Jason then built out his running back corps with Isiah Pacheco in Round 5, Aaron Jones in Round 6, and Zach Charbonnet in Round 9. And he added to his receivers with Chris Olave in Round 8, Jayden Reed in Round 10, and Demario Douglas in Round 12. Jason's roster was coming together, and he took an interesting approach at tight end.



He drafted Mark Andrews in Round 7, Colston Loveland in Round 11, and Darren Waller in Round 13. That's a good trio, but I'm not sure you need to draft all three of those guys. Jason said Isaiah Likely's foot injury factored into his decision with these selections.



"My thought was once Likely becomes fully healthy and is more involved, then Loveland might take the next step," Jason said.



If there's one change I would have made to Jason's roster, it would have been to pass on Loveland and select another running back in Round 11. Some options on the board were Braelon Allen, Tyler Allgeier, Jaydon Blue, and Dylan Sampson, among others.



Given Jason's roster build, a more robust running back corps compared to an extra tight end would have made more sense. But, overall, I like the main parts of Jason's roster, and this team should be competitive.



As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 13-round draft.



Our draft order is as follows:



1. Robin Clark

2. Gregory Trusty

3. Adam Hawn

4. Brian Walker

5. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer

6. Richard Vinson

7. Gary Williams

8. Grayson Housch

9. Stuart Appley

10. Josh Noble

11. Jason Thibault

12. Rhett Bates