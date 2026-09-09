Welcome back. We've missed you. For some of you, it's been a while. You haven't thought about setting a Fantasy roster for months. Most of you, however, have been here for weeks. Waiting. Salivating. Excited to set your first lineup.

And now it's here -- Week 1.

So let's get started. The draft was the first step, and your team is ready to go. The players you drafted are ready to deliver on the expectations you've set for them, which is a championship or bust. Sure, you want to have fun along the way, but the ultimate goal is the title at the end of the season.

That's the way it should be, right? You want to feel positive about the roster you built. You want to expect the best and hope no one gets injured, everyone reaches their ceiling and all of those sleepers you drafted in the late rounds become stars.

Now, we know that's not realistic. It's how you manage your team during the season that will determine your fate. As much as the draft sets the table for the start of the year, the waiver wire is the most important part of the process. You need to be prepared.

You also need to make the right start and sit decisions -- and that's why you're here. Our job is to make it easy for you. We've done the research and allowed the matchups to determine if a player should have a positive or negative outcome each week.

We're not always going to be right -- far from it. But if you keep coming back here all season, your Fantasy team will benefit. You'll give yourself the best chance to win -- and hold that trophy to celebrate a championship.

Week 1 is here. Let's have some fun.

Pick NFL at Underdog Fantasy, where new users who play $5 now get $100 in site credits with promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO DET -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 7th 2025 Stats PAYDS 4564 RUYDS 45 TD 34 INT 8 FPTS/G 21.5 I made the case all summer that Goff was one of the best late-round quarterbacks to draft, and he should start the season on a high note with this matchup against the Saints. We love when Goff is at home, and he scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points in four of his past five games in Detroit last season while averaging 23.9 Fantasy points per game over that span. This game has one of the highest projected scores of the week at 48.5 total points, and nine quarterbacks had multiple touchdowns against New Orleans last season, including four with at least three total touchdowns. I like Goff as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in Week 1.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 8th 2025 Stats PAYDS 4707 RUYDS 1 TD 46 INT 8 FPTS/G 26.1 We'll see how Stafford and the Rams do against the 49ers in Australia, but Stafford loved facing San Francisco in America last season. In two games against the 49ers in 2025, Stafford combined for 669 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions, and he scored at least 31.6 Fantasy points in each outing. There were 10 times where a quarterback had at least two touchdown passes against San Francisco, and Stafford should start out hot as the reigning NFL MVP. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE JAC -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 9th 2025 Stats PAYDS 4007 RUYDS 359 TD 38 INT 12 FPTS/G 23.3 Lawrence averaged 30.2 Fantasy points per game in his final eight outings last season, including the playoffs, and he should pick up where he left off in Week 1. We'll see how the Browns defense looks without Myles Garrett, and Cleveland was No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks last season. But I'm expecting Lawrence to be one of the elite Fantasy quarterbacks in 2026, and this should be a big outing for him, especially since he's at home. Lawrence averaged 29.9 Fantasy points in his past five games in Jacksonville last season. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 13th 2025 Stats PAYDS 3693 RUYDS 382 TD 27 INT 11 FPTS/G 19 Mayfield battled injuries in the second half of 2025, but he started the season strong when he was healthy with at least 22.9 Fantasy points in five of his first six games. He enters Week 1 with Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) expected to play against the Bengals, and this game has the highest projected score of the week at 50.5 total points. Cincinnati's defense should be improved this season, but the Bengals were still No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Mayfield has top-10 potential in Week 1. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 20.5 QB RNK 16th 2025 Stats PAYDS 2272 RUYDS 487 TD 24 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.4 Dart faced the Cowboys once in 2025 in Week 18 and he had 230 passing yards and two touchdowns and five carries for 32 yards and scored 24.4 Fantasy points. This Dallas defense should be much improved from last year, but Dart also has better weapons with Malik Nabers (knee) healthy, along with the additions of Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr. and Malachi Fields. This game has a projected total of 47.5 points, and the Giants might have to keep pace with the Cowboys in this game. Dart is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. I'm excited to see Murray in his Minnesota debut, and this should be a favorable matchup against the Packers with Micah Parsons (knee) out. Including the Week 15 game against Denver when he was injured, two of four quarterbacks against Green Bay without Parsons each scored at least 25 Fantasy points (Bo Nix and Caleb Williams). The two who didn't reach that total were Tyler Huntley and the combination of J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer. Murray could have some growing pains as he continues to learn Kevin O'Connell's offense, but I'm willing to trust him as a low-end starter in Week 1. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Shough took over as the Saints starter in Week 9 last year as a rookie, and he scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in six of his final eight games while averaging 20.3 points over that span. He should stay hot in Week 1 this year against the Lions, who are without starting safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee). Detroit allowed six of its final nine opposing quarterbacks last season to throw multiple touchdowns, and I like Shough as a low-end No. 1 starter in this matchup on the road. Malik Willis QB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Willis is making his Miami debut in Week 1 at Las Vegas, and this may be his best chance to win a game all season since many predict the Dolphins to have the worst record in the NFL in 2026. Now, that doesn't mean Willis will be a bad Fantasy quarterback, and he could do well against the Raiders, who tied for third in most rushing touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks last year with six. Six quarterbacks scored at least 3.1 Fantasy points with just their rushing totals alone against Las Vegas, which matters for Willis, who could be among the best running quarterbacks in the NFL. He's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in this matchup.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN KC -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 22nd 2025 Stats PAYDS 3587 RUYDS 422 TD 27 INT 11 FPTS/G 23.6 Mahomes has only faced the Broncos four times in the past three seasons, and his best outing against Denver over that span was Week 6 in 2023 when he scored 19.3 Fantasy points. He has averaged 14.7 Fantasy points per game in his past four outings against the Broncos, and now he has to face Denver in his first start back from last year's knee injury. The Broncos allowed just four quarterbacks in 2025 to pass for multiple touchdowns, and I don't expect Mahomes to have a good Fantasy outing in Week 1. I would only start him in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 15th 2025 Stats PAYDS 2167 RUYDS 147 TD 23 INT 10 FPTS/G 24.2 Purdy has only faced the Rams three times in his career, and he scored 14.7 Fantasy points or less in two of those outings. We'll see how things go for Purdy against the Rams in Australia, but I'm concerned to start him in one-quarterback leagues. The Rams loaded up on defense this offseason with the additions of Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, but Purdy gets a break with Aaron Donald not playing. Still, it should be a rough outing for Purdy, even with George Kittle (Achilles) healthy and a revamped receiving corps featuring Mike Evans and De'Zhaun Stribling. I would only start Purdy in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 19th 2025 Stats PAYDS 3381 RUYDS 199 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.7 Love has faced the Vikings five times since Brian Flores has been Minnesota's defensive coordinator, and Love has scored 16.6 Fantasy points or less in three of those outings. Now, in two of those games, Love has scored at least 34.4 Fantasy points, so there is potential for a big performance. I'm excited about what Love can do this season, especially since the run game could be lackluster in Green Bay while Josh Jacobs (Commission's Exempt List) is out. But I don't want to start him in one-quarterback leagues in this matchup if I can avoid it. The Vikings come into Week 1 having allowed nine quarterbacks in a row to score one touchdown or less, including Love in Week 12 last year. I would only use Love in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 12th 2025 Stats PAYDS 4394 RUYDS 450 TD 35 INT 8 FPTS/G 24.3 Maye has several things working in his favor in this matchup with the Seahawks, notably the additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. Seattle also is without Coby Bryant (Bears) and Tariq Woolen (Eagles) from last year's defense, and safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) could miss the season-opener, as well new safety Ty Okada (hamstring) being out. We'll see how these changes on defense impact Maye because he struggled against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. He did manage to score 21.5 Fantasy points, but he was sacked six times and had three turnovers. I'm still starting Maye in the majority of leagues, but I would lower expectations against this defense on the road. While the secondary isn't the same, the pass rush is still dominant, which could be an issue for Maye again in Week 1.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I don't love the matchup for Stevenson at the Seahawks, but TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is out, which should allow Stevenson to get plenty of work. He closed 2025 on a tear with at least 12.1 PPR points in six of his final seven games, and he scored 17.3 PPR points against Seattle in the Super Bowl with seven carries for 23 yards and five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Production in the passing game matters here, since the Seahawks were No. 1 in most receptions allowed to running backs. There were 17 running backs who scored at least 4.5 PPR points against Seattle with just their receiving stats alone. With Henderson out, Stevenson should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Bucky Irving RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Sean Tucker (undisclosed) could be out for Week 1 at Cincinnati, which is a plus for Irving and Gainwell. I would start Irving as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and Gainwell is a flex in PPR. This game has the highest projected total of the week at 50.5 points, and we'll see if the offseason additions of Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen fixed the Bengals' run defense. Irving got off to a great start last season with at least 13.9 PPR points in each of his first four games and hopefully, he can do that again in 2026. Gainwell should be a reliable weapon in the passing game, and he could be needed if this game becomes a shootout. Cincinnati was No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in 2025, and Irving and Gainwell should both be productive in this matchup. David Montgomery RB HOU Houston • #32

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I'm curious to see how the Texans will use Montgomery in tandem with Woody Marks, but I would be surprised if Marks had more carries than Montgomery, who should also get all the goal-line chances. This week, Montgomery is facing a Bills defense that allowed the most rushing touchdowns in 2025 with 18. Houston played Buffalo in Week 12 last year, and Marks and Nick Chubb combined for 22 carries for 90 yards and two catches for minus-6 yards on two targets -- and no touchdowns. I'm hopeful Montgomery will find the end zone this week, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE JAC -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The Jaguars are a touchdown favorite at home against the Browns, so there should be plenty of chances to run the ball in this matchup. I'm expecting to see Chris Rodriguez Jr. share playing time with Tuten, especially at the goal line, but Tuten should lead Jacksonville in touches. LeQuint Allen (undisclosed) is also dealing with an injury that should keep him out for this matchup, and Tuten could see an increased role in the passing game, which is a plus. I like Tuten as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rico Dowdle RB PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL PIT -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 27th 2025 Stats RUYDS 1076 REC 39 REYDS 297 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.7 We'll hopefully learn more about how the Steelers plan to use Dowdle and Warren this season based on what happens in this game, and I like both as flex options against the Falcons. If we're assigning roles to them, I expect Dowdle to get more carries and work at the goal line, and Warren should be used as a change-of-pace rusher and on passing downs. The Steelers are favored at home in this matchup, so I'll give a slight edge to Dowdle in Week 1. But both should get enough chances to be useful flex options in all formats. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ TEN -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 29th 2025 Stats RUYDS 1082 REC 33 REYDS 206 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.9 Pollard is worth using as a flex option in this matchup with the Jets and hopefully, he'll pick up where he left off last season, when he averaged 100 rushing yards per game over his final five outings. He scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three of those games, and the Titans could win this matchup since they are favored at home. Tyjae Spears has flex appeal as well, and the Jets were No. 1 last year in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Coming into Week 1, a running back has scored at least 16.7 PPR points against the Jets in six of the past seven games to end 2025. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 30th 2025 Stats RUYDS 758 REC 14 REYDS 51 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.1 Minnesota's backfield is another one where we don't know what the split will be with Mason and Aaron Jones. I like both of them this week as flex options against the Packers, but I prefer Mason given his expected role. He should lead the Vikings in carries and work at the goal line, and Mason had 22 carries for 136 yards in two games against Green Bay last year. Mason will likely need a touchdown to have a big outing, and he's better in non- and half-PPR formats. Jones can be a flex option in PPR.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jadarian Price RB SEA Seattle • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE SEA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 25th 2025 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We don't know how the Seahawks plan to use Price in his NFL debut. He could dominate touches or be in a timeshare with George Holani. Given the matchup, I would prefer to use Price as just a flex option against the Patriots. Last year, when defensive tackle Milton Williams was healthy in the regular season, New England allowed just two rushing touchdowns, and only Sean Tucker in Week 10 gained more than 49 rushing yards. Price could be a star, and it's hard to sit someone with his potential. But he could also lose valuable touches to Holani, and I would prefer Price as just a flex in Week 1. MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 21st 2025 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) is out for Week 1 at Minnesota, and Lloyd should be the lead running back for the Packers. That said, Green Bay offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said the Packers will use a committee, which should give Christopher Brooks and potentially Kaleb Johnson touches against the Vikings. I have no problem with Lloyd as a flex, but I'd like to see how he performs as the starter, especially since he has one career game in his three-year career. Ideally, Lloyd dominates touches against Minnesota, and then we can trust him moving forward as a No. 2 Fantasy running back or better. But in Week 1, use caution, and Lloyd is just a flex. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 33rd 2025 Stats RUYDS 805 REC 9 REYDS 68 TD 8 FPTS/G 8.3 Croskey-Merritt should be the lead running back for the Commanders, but he's going to lose touches to Rachaad White, especially in the passing game. Washington is an underdog in this matchup, and Croskey-Merritt won't be helpful if the Commanders are chasing points. In two games against the Eagles as a rookie in 2025 -- both without an injured Jayden Daniels -- Croskey-Merritt combined for 21 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown and no targets, and he scored a combined 11.4 PPR points. I'm nervous to use Croskey-Merritt as even a flex option, and White might be the better running back in PPR in Week 1. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 32nd 2025 Stats RUYDS 772 REC 11 REYDS 37 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.6 Dobbins should be the lead running back for Denver in Week 1, but he could lose touches to RJ Harvey and Jonah Coleman. We have no idea what the split will look like for the Broncos, but Dobbins will likely need a touchdown to help his Fantasy value. It's doubtful he'll have a prominent role in the passing game, and Coleman could get any goal-line chances. This is also a tough matchup since the Chiefs were No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs last season. Dobbins missed both games against Kansas City in 2025, but Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin combined for 38 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown and nine catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. I would only use Dobbins as a flex option in Week 1.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jeremiyah Love RB ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 24th 2025 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We don't know how healthy Love will be in his return from the high-ankle sprain he suffered in the preseason opener against the Raiders on Aug. 13, but his touches could be limited. He's going to share work with Tyler Allgeier, and the Cardinals could be cautious with Love if he's not at 100 percent. The Chargers also were No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs last year, and only seven running backs scored double digits in PPR against Los Angeles, including none in the final four weeks of the season. I would only use Love as a flex option in most leagues in Week 1.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CHI -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 22nd 2025 Stats REC 47 TAR 60 REYDS 652 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 We don't know if Rome Odunze (leg) will play in Week 1, and his status is worth monitoring with this matchup against the Panthers. If Odunze is in, then Burden remains a good Fantasy option. But if Odunze is out, then Burden has top-10 upside. Last year, Odunze missed the final five games of the season with a foot injury, and Burden averaged 6.5 targets per game over that span. He also had two games with at least 14.4 PPR points and averaged 15.2 PPR points per game when Odunze was injured. Burden missed most of training camp with a groin injury, but he's fine now and is expected to be a big part of Chicago's offense. This should be the start of a big year for Burden in 2026. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE JAC -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 23rd 2025 Stats REC 58 TAR 95 REYDS 847 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.9 Washington was one of the most talked-about players this offseason for the way he finished 2025, and we're hopeful he can stay hot in Week 1 against the Browns. In his final four games last season, including the playoffs, Washington scored at least 19 PPR points in each outing and averaged 22.3 PPR points over that span. He averaged 10 targets per game, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Trevor Lawrence. We'll see how the targets are distributed this week for Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers and potentially Travis Hunter, but I like Washington as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I would start Thomas in three-receiver leagues, and Meyers and Hunter should remain on the bench. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO DET -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 25th 2025 Stats REC 65 TAR 102 REYDS 1117 TD 7 FPTS/G 13 Williams reportedly had a strong training camp, and we hope he starts the season off playing well against the Saints. He closed 2025 on a high note with at least 12 PPR points in nine of his final 12 games, and he averaged 14.2 PPR points per game over that span. Now, Sam LaPorta missed eight of those outings with a back injury, and he's back for Week 1. But Williams is also a strong play whenever he's at home. He scored at least 12 PPR points in 12 of his past 17 games in Detroit, and the Saints should struggle to stop the Lions' passing attack in this matchup. Williams is worth using as a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAC -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 31st 2025 Stats REC 51 TAR 84 REYDS 735 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.2 Johnston was hot to start 2025 with at least 14.9 PPR points in each of his first four games, and he averaged 19.9 PPR points over that span. Hopefully, he can do the same thing this season, starting in Week 1 against the Cardinals. Arizona's defense should struggle to stop the Chargers in this game, and I'm excited to see how this offense looks with Mike McDaniel calling plays. The Chargers should also be dominant with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt healthy, and Los Angeles averaged 25.3 points per game in 2025 in the six games when just Alt was on the field. Ladd McConkey should have a big outing as well, and Johnston is worth using as a low-end starter or flex in all two-receiver leagues and a must-start option in three-receiver formats. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 26th 2025 Stats REC 33 TAR 51 REYDS 360 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Godwin is healthy heading into Week 1 and coming off a strong training camp, and Emeka Egbuka (toe) could be limited in this game after being hurt for most of August. If Egbuka plays, then he remains a potential starter or flex in all two-receiver leagues and a must-start option in three-receiver formats. I would start Godwin over Egbuka in Week 1, just given the uncertainty of Egbuka's playing time, and Godwin is dialed in right now with Baker Mayfield heading into Cincinnati. This game should be a high-scoring affair with a projected total of 50.5 points, and Godwin should command plenty of targets, especially if the Buccaneers are chasing points. I'm excited for Godwin in 2026 and hopefully, he can stay healthy all season.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 39th 2025 Stats REC 58 TAR 88 REYDS 566 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.6 Downs recently dealt with a calf injury in practice, but he's expected to be fine for Week 1 against the Ravens. I'm counting on Downs to be a go-to option for Daniel Jones, and Downs is worth using as a starter in three-receiver leagues. We'll see how the Colts distribute targets for Downs, Alec Pierce and Keenan Allen, but Pierce's playing time could be limited since he missed so much time in training camp due to a foot injury. Ideally, Downs or Tyler Warren will lead Indianapolis in targets in Week 1 -- and potentially all season -- and we can start Downs with confidence on a weekly basis moving forward. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 40th 2025 Stats REC 33 TAR 43 REYDS 394 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 Coker was hot to close 2025, and I hope he starts off the season playing well against the Bears. In six games from Week 13 through the NFL playoffs, Coker was better than Tetairoa McMillan, and Coker averaged 14.6 PPR points per game and had four outings with at least 14 PPR points. He averaged 6.0 targets per game. McMillan, by comparison, averaged 10.1 PPR points per game over that span on 5.5 targets per game. We know both will get plenty of chances in this passing game, and I would start McMillan as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I like Coker as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he should be one of the best surprises this season in his third year in the NFL. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 36th 2025 Stats REC 42 TAR 79 REYDS 610 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.7 Addison was miserable against Green Bay last season with one catch for 8 yards on four targets in two games, but we know 2025 was a lost year for the Vikings' passing attack because of J.J. McCarthy. Things should improve this season with Kyler Murray at quarterback, and Addison scored at least 18.9 PPR points in three of his first four meetings with the Packers in 2023 and 2024. Micah Parsons (knee) was hurt in Week 15 last year, and Green Bay allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in the final four games of the season. Parson is out for Week 1, and that should bode well for Addison, Justin Jefferson and potentially Jauan Jennings in this matchup. Addison should be considered a starter in all three-receiver leagues. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL PIT -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 27th 2025 Stats REC 59 TAR 99 REYDS 850 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.5 I wasn't excited to draft Metcalf this season after the Steelers acquired Michael Pittman, and Metcalf missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. He's expected to play in Week 1, and he should take advantage of this Atlanta defense, which is missing key defensive players in Jalon Walker (knee) and James Pearce Jr. (suspension). The Falcons last year tied for third in most touchdowns allowed to receivers with 20, and Metcalf is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues. I'd be cautious with Pittman this week since he struggled with a hamstring injury and missed several weeks of practice, but he can still be used in deeper, three-receiver formats given the matchup. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 7.4 WR RNK NR 2025 Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 293 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.1 Vele has the chance to help Fantasy managers in deeper leagues with Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) out for the start of the season, and I like Vele as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues for Week 1 at Detroit. In his final four games in 2025, Vele had two outings with at least 11.9 PPR points, and he averaged 6.5 targets per game over that span. The Lions' secondary is beat up, and this game could be a shootout with a projected total score of 48.5 points. Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson should lead New Orleans in targets, but Vele can still be useful for Fantasy managers while Tyson is out.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 611 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.2 Watson played one game against Minnesota in 2025 and finished with five catches for 49 yards on seven targets in Week 12. That's the best outing he's had against the Vikings in his career, and we'll see if he can finally have a breakout game against this defense in Week 1. Minnesota was No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I would only start Watson in three-receiver leagues. I'd also be cautious to start Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden in this matchup as well. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 32nd 2025 Stats REC 41 TAR 73 REYDS 608 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 I'm going to start Harrison in three-receiver leagues, but I'm curious to see how Arizona spreads the ball around with Harrison, Michael Wilson and Trey McBride. Wilson was terrible last year when Harrison was healthy, but new Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur has high expectations for Wilson, who just signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension this month. McBride should lead Arizona in targets, but Harrison will get his chances, especially if the Cardinals are chasing points in this matchup with the Chargers. That said, Los Angeles was No. 5 last season in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Harrison will likely need a touchdown to save his Fantasy production this week. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 38th 2025 Stats REC 74 TAR 124 REYDS 1017 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.9 Sutton should go from the No. 1 option in Denver's passing game to No. 2 now that Jaylen Waddle is on the roster, but Sutton can still be started in three-receiver leagues. He struggled against the Chiefs last season with a combined eight catches for 99 yards and no touchdowns on 18 targets in two games, and Kansas City was No. 10 in 2025 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Chiefs have a revamped secondary with Trent McDuffie gone, and we'll see if rookie Mansoor Delane and the return of L'Jarius Sneed will slow down Waddle and Sutton. I would start Waddle as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but lower expectations for Sutton now that he's no longer the No. 1 option for Bo Nix. Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ TEN -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 44th 2025 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Tate has the chance to be a standout receiver in Fantasy and reality, but let him prove himself first. He should only be started in three-receiver leagues in his first NFL start against the Jets. It was a rough preseason for the Titans and Tate, who played 38 snaps in three exhibition games but failed to catch a pass on six targets. It's a small sample size, and Tate could easily perform well against the Jets. Cam Ward will hopefully rely on Tate, but I could see Wan'Dale Robinson having a better game in this matchup. I'm hopeful Tate gets off to a good start in his rookie campaign, but I don't want to trust him yet as a starter in most Fantasy leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DJ Moore WR BUF Buffalo • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU BUF -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 31st 2025 Stats REC 50 TAR 85 REYDS 682 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.1 I love Moore this season, and I expect him to perform well with the Bills. But he might not have a great debut at Houston. The Texans have a standout secondary with Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter and Jalen Pitre, and Moore will have a tough matchup almost anywhere he lines up. Moore played at Houston in 2024 with the Bears and finished with six catches for 53 yards on 10 targets, and I could see a similar stat line this week. I would still start Moore in three-receiver leagues in Week 1, but I'm not expecting a big stat line in this matchup.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 4th 2025 Stats REC 88 TAR 118 REYDS 928 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.4 Pitts should get off to a good start this season with Tua Tagovailoa under center for the Falcons. Expect a lot of short passes, and Pitts could lead Atlanta in targets in Week 1 against the Steelers. Pittsburgh was also No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends last year, and Pitts could be a top-five Fantasy tight end in Week 1. Isaiah Likely TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 7th 2025 Stats REC 27 TAR 36 REYDS 307 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.4 Malik Nabers (knee) is expected to play in Week 1 against Dallas, but we don't know if he'll be on a snap count. Likely should benefit the most if Nabers is limited, and I expect Jaxson Dart to lean on Likely a lot in this matchup and all season. Likely will likely be second on the Giants in targets, and New York should be chasing points in this game, which means more passing from Dart. He also threw a touchdown to Daniel Bellinger in Week 18 against the Cowboys. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS PHI -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 14.3 TE RNK 9th 2025 Stats REC 60 TAR 82 REYDS 591 TD 11 FPTS/G 12.3 Goedert has faced Washington nine times since 2020, and he has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in six of those meetings, including four touchdowns. He should continue to beat up on the Commanders in Week 1. The Eagles should lean on Goedert in their first game without A.J. Brown, and I like Goedert as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND BAL -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 13th Andrews was a disaster last season when he averaged just 7.7 PPR points per game, which was his lowest total since his rookie campaign. He should rebound this year, starting in Week 1 against the Colts. Indianapolis was No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends last season, and Lamar Jackson should lean on Andrews as the No. 2 target for the Ravens behind Zay Flowers. I like Andrews as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 10th 2025 Stats REC 77 TAR 102 REYDS 889 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 Fantasy managers in deeper leagues might get sneaky production from Mayer in Week 1 and potentially all season. We know Brock Bowers should dominate targets for the Raiders, but Las Vegas doesn't have a proven No. 2 option in the passing game. Mayer could be that guy for Kirk Cousins, and Mayer might end up as a top-15 Fantasy tight on a weekly basis. The Dolphins were No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends in 2025 and aren't expected to improve much on defense this year. I like Mayer as a flier in deeper leagues. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA LV -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 5.7 TE RNK 22nd 2025 Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 328 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 Brock Bowers (knee) is not going to play in Week 1 against Miami and could miss multiple weeks. Enter Mayer, who is rostered in just 5 percent of leagues on CBS Sports at the time of publication, and could be used as a starter in all formats. Mayer played three games without Bowers in 2025 and averaged 13.9 PPR points over that span and 7.3 targets per game. This week, Mayer is facing a Dolphins defense that was No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends in 2025, and he should see plenty of targets. I like Mayer as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues with Bowers out.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 16th 2025 Stats REC 82 TAR 106 REYDS 777 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 Schultz should benefit from Jayden Higgins (knee) being out for the season, and I expect Schultz to finish second on the Texans in targets behind Nico Collins. But I don't want to start Schultz in Week 1 against Buffalo. The Bills were No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends last season, and only three tight ends reached double digits in PPR in 2025. Schultz has also faced Buffalo in each of the past two years and combined for five catches for 42 yards on 10 targets over that span. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 17th 2025 Stats REC 82 TAR 102 REYDS 600 TD 8 FPTS/G 11.1 Ferguson had a solid season in 2025 with 82 catches for 600 yards and eight touchdowns on 102 targets, but the best stretch of his season came in four games when CeeDee Lamb was dealing with an ankle injury. From Weeks 3-6, Ferguson had 30 catches for 204 yards and four touchdowns, which equate to 37 percent of his receptions, 34 percent of his yards and 50 percent of his touchdowns. Ferguson struggled when Lamb and George Pickens were healthy, and both are fine for Week 1. We could see Ferguson score against the Giants, but they allowed just five touchdowns to tight ends in 2025. I'm not expecting Ferguson to have a big game in this matchup. Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU BUF -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 14th 2025 Stats REC 39 TAR 49 REYDS 571 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.5 I love that Kincaid is expected to see a spike in playing time this year, and he could become a weekly starter for Fantasy managers. But I don't want to use him as a starter in Week 1 against the Texans. Houston was No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends last season, and only six tight ends scored double digits in PPR. Kincaid had two catches for 34 yards on six targets against Houston in 2024, and he should be held in check again by the Texans this week.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 12.2 TE RNK 12th 2025 Stats REC 57 TAR 69 REYDS 628 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.7 It's great that Kittle will play in Week 1 against the Rams after suffering a ruptured Achilles in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs last year. But it sounds like his playing time will be limited. Coach Kyle Shanahan said, "We've got to be smart with that," in regards to how much Kittle will be on the field, and offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said Kittle's "workload will be determined." We all want to start Kittle in our Fantasy lineups based on his upside, but I don't expect him to do much in Week 1 against the Rams. If you can sit him, that's probably the right thing to do.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 97 REYDS 828 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Johnson has been great in the past two games since Devaughn Vele (shoulder) went on injured reserve, and now Chris Olave (illness) is out in Week 18. In his past two outings against the Jets and Titans, Johnson combined for 12 catches for 184 yards on 13 targets, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each contest. He had a solid game against Atlanta in Week 12 with six catches for 46 yards on seven targets, and the Falcons have allowed three tight ends in the past two games to score at least 11.3 PPR points. Johnson should be considered a top-five Fantasy tight end in Week 18. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 69 REYDS 622 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.3 Loveland just had a career game in Week 17 at San Francisco with six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he scored 21.4 PPR points. He has now scored at least 10.1 PPR points in four of his past six games, and he should stay hot in Week 18 against the Lions. Two tight ends have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against Detroit in the past five games, and Loveland has top-five upside in all leagues in Week 18. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -5.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 281 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Brock Bowers (knee) is not going to play in Week 1 against Miami and could miss multiple weeks. Enter Mayer, who is rostered in just 5 percent of leagues on CBS Sports at the time of publication, and could be used as a starter in all formats. Mayer played three games without Bowers in 2025 and averaged 13.9 PPR points over that span and 7.3 targets per game. This week, Mayer is facing a Dolphins defense that was No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends in 2025, and he should see plenty of targets. I like Mayer as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues with Bowers out.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -10.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 82 REYDS 712 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.5 Henry is worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 19 against Miami. He has scored at least 11.3 PPR points in four of his past five games, with three touchdowns over that span, and the Dolphins have allowed three tight ends in their past four games to score at least 10.1 PPR points. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -10.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 78 TAR 102 REYDS 704 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Schultz struggled in Week 17 at the Chargers with 4.9 PPR points, but he scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past five games. He played well against the Colts in Week 13 with seven catches for 55 yards on eight targets, and he should have another solid outing in the rematch in Week 18. Two tight ends in the past five games against Indianapolis have scored at least 12.5 PPR points, and Schultz should be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end in this matchup. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -12.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 5.5 TE RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 54 REYDS 488 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Strange is worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 18 against the Titans, and he had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on four targets against Tennessee in Week 13. He has now scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three of his past six games, and the Titans are struggling against tight ends of late. Six tight ends have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Tennessee in the past eight games, with four touchdowns over that span, and Strange should continue to be a go-to target for Trevor Lawrence in Week 18.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -12.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 67 REYDS 641 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Gadsden had a solid game in Week 17 against Houston with three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he has now scored at least 10.1 PPR points in two of his past three games. But with Justin Herbert not playing in Week 18 to rest for the playoffs, Gadsden will be tough to trust with Trey Lance at quarterback. Gadsden made his NFL debut in Week 3 against the Broncos and had five catches for 46 yards on seven targets, but that was with Herbert. I'm not expecting a big game for Gadsden with Lance under center. Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT BAL -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 67 REYDS 408 TD 6 FPTS/G 8 Andrews doesn't have a good history in Pittsburgh with 19 catches for 199 yards and no touchdowns in his past five games there, and he scored 4.2 PPR points or less in two of his past three outings at Acrisure Stadium. Andrews also had one catch for 9 yards on five targets against the Steelers in Week 14, and he has scored 8.7 PPR points or less in six games in a row.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Warren TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -10.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 104 REYDS 791 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.3 Warren had three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 13 against Houston, and that's the last time he scored double digits in PPR. It's also the last healthy game he played with Daniel Jones (Achilles), and we'll see if Riley Leonard can help Warren's production since he has struggled in the past three games with Philip Rivers. Despite getting 20 targets over that span against Seattle, San Francisco and Jacksonville, Warren has combined for just 11 catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns. I'm not confident in Warren playing well in this matchup, and he's only worth starting in deeper leagues.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Jaguars (vs. CLE)

It's an unofficial count, but Deshaun Watson threw nine interceptions in the first 12 days of training camp practice. This will be Watson's first game since Week 7 in 2024, when he ruptured his Achilles, and the Jaguars' defense should be ready. Jacksonville has allowed just four touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the past eight games in the regular season, going back to Week 11 last year.



Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

Ravens (at IND)

Cowboys (at NYG)

Bills (at HOU)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline



Chiefs (vs. DEN)



The Chiefs DST will eventually turn into a starting Fantasy option, and you'll want to use this unit in Week 3 at Miami and Week 4 at Las Vegas. But in Week 1 against Denver, I would sit the Chiefs DST. There are a lot of new additions for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and it could take time for this defense to gel. The Broncos also have a standout offensive line, and Bo Nix (ankle) is healthy for Week 1. Jaylen Waddle also brings an added element to Denver's offense, and I don't expect the Chiefs DST to be overly productive in this matchup.

Start Projections powered by Sportsline Evan McPherson K CIN Cincinnati • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB CIN -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS K NR PROJ PTS 8.4 K RNK 5th 2025 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 The Bengals-Buccaneers game has the highest expected point total of the week at 50.5, so we should get plenty of scoring chances for McPherson. He had three games with at least nine Fantasy points in the final six outings last season when Joe Burrow returned from his toe injury, and I like McPherson as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker most weeks when Burrow is on the field.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Bass K BUF Buffalo • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. The Texans were No. 1 last season in fewest field goals allowed with 18 and No. 3 allowed in fewest extra points made with 27. Five kickers made multiple field goals against Houston and six made no field goals at all. Bass didn't play in 2025 due to a pelvic injury, but he's back now and should have plenty of chances to help Fantasy managers this season. The last time he played at Houston in Week 5 in 2024, he made two field goals and two PATs for eight Fantasy points, and that's a fair expectation for his ceiling in this matchup in Week 1.