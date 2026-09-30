I'm tired of all the injuries. I'm tired of talking about them. I'm tired of writing about them. I'm tired of placing star players on injured reserve or, in the case of guys like De'Von Achane (knee) and Jaxson Dart (knee), having to cut them altogether.

It's been a brutal start to the season, and we have several new scenarios we're dealing with heading into Week 4. At quarterback, Baker Mayfield (thumb) is out for three weeks, meaning rookie Jalon Daniels will start for the Buccaneers. We'll find out if that's good or bad for Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin and if you can start either one in Week 4 against Green Bay.

Running back was hit hard in Week 3 with Achane lost for the season, as well as Breece Hall (thigh) and Travis Etienne (hamstring) facing extended absences. The backfields for the Dolphins, Jets and Saints will look different in Week 4, and Braelon Allen at Chicago is the only one I would trust in most leagues.

At receiver, we got good news with Puka Nacua (hip) and Nico Collins (hamstring) returning to practice, and hopefully both will play in Week 4. But we're waiting to find out about Justin Jefferson (ankle), Mike Evans (ribs) and Jalen Coker (quadriceps) for Week 4 after all three were injured in Week 3.

I hope we don't have any more major injuries in Week 4, but that's not realistic. Your Fantasy rosters are as much about survival at this point as putting up big stat lines, and the healthiest teams just might be the best ones in your league.

I'm tired of all the injuries -- as are you. I want to write and talk about players playing great and not headed to the medical tent. So let's hope for healthy bodies coming out of Week 4.

Pick NFL at Underdog Fantasy, where new users who play $5 now get $100 in site credits with promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 22.5 QB RNK 2nd YTD Stats PAYDS 917 RUYDS 67 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 28.4 Shough is on fire to start the season, and it's time to recognize him as a must-start Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He's scored at least 24.4 Fantasy points in each game against Detroit, Baltimore and Las Vegas, including two outings with at least 29.2 points against the Lions and Raiders. Shough leads the NFL in pass attempts with 132, and he might have to carry even more of the offensive load with Travis Etienne (hamstring) out. The Falcons have allowed Bryce Young and Jordan Love to each score at least 22.5 Fantasy points in the past two games, with that duo combining for 599 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Shough scored 23.8 Fantasy points in his last game against Atlanta in Week 18 last season, and I like him as a top-three Fantasy quarterback in Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE PIT -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 14.6 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 216 REC 10 REYDS 110 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.5 Warren was a star in Week 3 against Cincinnati with 17 carries for 127 yards and three catches for 49 yards on four targets for 20.6 PPR points. He played 90 percent of the snaps with Rico Dowdle (toe) out, and that should continue again in Week 4 at Cleveland if Dowdle misses another game. The Browns have yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown this season, but Chuba Hubbard had 19 carries for 82 yards and four catches for 28 yards on four targets for 15 PPR points. I like Warren as a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIN -10.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 203 REC 5 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Jones fought through a knee injury prior to Week 3 to have a standout game at Tampa Bay with 17 carries for 58 yards and five catches for 34 yards on six targets. He scored a season-high 14.2 PPR points and hopefully, he'll continue to have a prominent role in the passing game moving forward, which could be needed if Justin Jefferson (ankle) is hurt. Jones has a great matchup in Week 4 since the Dolphins are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Ashton Jeanty, Christian McCaffrey and Kenneth Walker III have all scored at least 21.3 PPR points against Miami. I like Jones as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Bucky Irving RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 180 REC 13 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.7 Irving had a rough game in Week 3 against Minnesota with 15 carries for 46 yards and two catches for 12 yards on four targets, and he scored a season-low 7.8 PPR points. I expect Irving to bounce back in Week 4 against Green Bay, and the Buccaneers should lean on Irving with Baker Mayfield (thumb) out. The Packers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs have already scored at least 10 PPR points against Green Bay, with Jordan Mason, Aaron Jones, Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr., including six rushing touchdowns. Irving has top-10 upside in Week 4. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 15.7 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 204 REC 5 REYDS 36 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.8 Tuten had a surprise performance in Week 3 against New England when he scored 17 PPR with 15 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 17 yards on two targets. The Patriots run defense had previously been dominant whenever defensive tackle Milton Williams was healthy, but Tuten still had his best game of the season. The Bengals defense also surprisingly fell apart against Jaylen Warren, who scored 20.6 PPR points. Prior to that, Cincinnati's run defense was looking elite after acquiring Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen this offseason. I'm going to trust Tuten in Week 4 as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back, and he has scored at least 14.2 PPR points in two games in a row. Cincinnati will be a tough test, but Tuten appears ready for it. Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 61 REC 4 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 Allen gets the chance to start for the Jets in Week 4 with Breece Hall (thigh) out, and I like Allen as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Bears. Chicago has allowed a running back to score a touchdown or rush for over 100 yards in two of three games this season, and Allen should lead the Jets in touches with Hall out. We'll see what role Isaiah Davis has in tandem with Allen, but I'm excited to see what Allen can do in a featured role. He has top-20 upside in this matchup on the road.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 116 REC 9 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Stevenson has struggled in the past two games against Pittsburgh and Jacksonville, with a combined 13 carries for 65 yards and four catches for 19 yards on five targets. TreVeyon Henderson continues to share work with Stevenson, but I like Stevenson as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 4, with Henderson as a flex. Buffalo is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and three running backs this season have scored at least 13.7 PPR points against the Bills with David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Keaton Mitchell. Stevenson averaged 12.7 PPR points against Buffalo last season, and he should be in that range again in Week 4. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 142 REC 3 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Croskey-Merritt has struggled in the past two games against Dallas and Seattle, with a combined 31 carries for 79 yards and no touchdowns and two catches for 12 yards on two targets. He will likely need a touchdown to help you as a Fantasy asset, and we'll see what role Austin Ekeler plays after signing with the Commanders this week, along with Rachaad White. I like Croskey-Merritt as a high-end flex against the Colts, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Indianapolis has allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 rushing yards in all three games, and hopefully, Croskey-Merritt will find the end zone in this game in London. Keaton Mitchell RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 4.9 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 85 REC 4 REYDS 10 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 I'm still starting Omarion Hampton as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but I like Mitchell as a flex, especially in PPR. He just had eight carries for 52 yards and three catches for minus-5 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 3 at Buffalo, and he played a season-high 38 percent of the snaps. Seattle is a tough matchup in Week 4, but the Seahawks have allowed Rhamondre Stevenson, Jeremiyah Love and Rachaad White to score at least 4.6 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone. The Chargers need to add some juice to their offense, and Mitchell can help in tandem with Hampton. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL HOU -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 6.9 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 65 REC 7 REYDS 31 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 David Montgomery remains a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but Marks can be a flex option in Week 4 against Dallas. ESPN reported that Marks could start to get more work, and he has scored at least 8.5 PPR points in each of his past two games against Cincinnati and Indianapolis. I would love to see Marks more involved in the passing game, and he had five catches for 27 yards on six targets in Week 2 against Cincinnati. The Cowboys have already allowed two running backs to catch at least four passes, with Devin Singletary in Week 1 and Rachaad White in Week 2, and hopefully C.J. Stroud uses Marks as a weapon out of the backfield in Week 4.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 173 REC 6 REYDS 22 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 Pollard had his best game of the season in Week 3 at the Giants with 17 carries for 74 yards and four catches for 22 yards on four targets. I'm hopeful we see more of that moving forward, especially his role in the passing game, but Pollard benefited against the Giants with Tyjae Spears dealing with an injured ankle. The Ravens have struggled so far against Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 and Javonte Williams in Week 3, but I'm not expecting a big performance from Pollard in this game on the road. He's a flex option at best in all formats. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 121 REC 1 REYDS 4 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 Dobbins had a season-high 17 carries in Week 3 against the Rams but finished with just 49 yards. He added one catch for 4 yards on two targets, and he will need a touchdown to boost his Fantasy production in Week 4 at San Francisco. The 49ers have allowed just one rushing touchdown to Kyren Williams in Week 1, and Dobbins will continue to share touches with RJ Harvey, who has flex appeal in Week 4 with his role in the passing game. Harvey just had six catches for 41 yards on seven targets against the Rams and has 10 catches for 64 yards on 11 targets in two games. Dobbins is also a flex, but I'm not confident in either Denver running back having a big game in Week 4. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -10.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 4.9 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 3 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 Jaylen Wright (foot) could return in Week 4 at Minnesota after sitting out Week 3 against Kansas City, and we'll see how the Dolphins use both running backs with De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season. Wright didn't play against the Chiefs, and Gordon took over for Achane and performed well with 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 14 yards on three targets. I don't want to use Gordon or Wright against the Vikings, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. No running back from Green Bay, Chicago or Tampa Bay has scored more than 7.9 PPR points against Minnesota this season, and the Vikings have yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown. At best, Gordon and Wright are flex options in deeper leagues. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 6 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.2 Kamara should lead the Saints in touches in Week 4 against Atlanta in the first game without Travis Etienne (hamstring). Kendre Miller will also have a role, and both running backs should be considered as flex options at best. I give the slight nod to Kamara, who has at least 10 total touches in each of the past two games against Baltimore and Las Vegas, but he has little production to show for it. He had nine carries for 15 yards and five catches for 7 yards on six targets in Week 2 at Baltimore and nine carries for 36 yards and one catch for 5 yards on one target in Week 3 against Las Vegas. Atlanta is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they have only allowed a receiving touchdown to Chuba Hubbard in Week 2. I'm not excited to trust Kamara or Miller in this matchup.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 9 REYDS 53 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Judkins is off to a slow start this season with no touchdowns and no games with double digits in PPR points against Jacksonville, Tampa Bay or Carolina. He did get 79 total yards against the Panthers, but that's his best production of the year. The Steelers struggled with Bijan Robinson in Week 1 and allowed a 39-yard touchdown run to TreVeyon Henderson in Week 2, but they contained Chase Brown to 69 total yards in Week 3. I would only start Judkins as a flex option at best in the majority of leagues for Week 4.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS IND -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 24 REYDS 186 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.9 Alec Pierce (heel) was injured early in Week 2 at Kansas City, and Downs has been great in the past two games against the Chiefs and Texans with 12 catches for 149 yards on 20 targets. He scored at least 12.7 PPR points in each outing, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against Washington in Week 4 in London. The Commanders are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four guys (Dontayvion Wicks, CeeDee Lamb, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp) have scored at least 14.6 PPR points this year. Keenan Allen is also worth using as a sleeper, and he just had 18.3 PPR points in Week 3 against Houston. Both Indianapolis receivers should have success against this Washington secondary in Week 4. Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG ARI -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 31 REYDS 163 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.4 Wilson had a standout game in Week 3 at San Francisco with 11 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and he firmly established himself as the No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals. He should have the chance for another solid outing in Week 4 at the Giants, who are without star pass rusher Brian Burns (knee). Three receivers (CeeDee Lamb, Davante Adams and Wan'Dale Robinson) have already scored at least 15.4 PPR points against the Giants, and Wilson should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 4. Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CHI -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.8 Burden had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Philadelphia with seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he now has 18 targets in his past two games. We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Bears in Week 4 against the Jets, but it should be Case Keenum while Caleb Williams (hamstring) is out. The Jets have only allowed Christian Watson to score more than 12 PPR points this season, but I still like Burden as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. And you can use Kalif Raymond, who has scored at least 16.4 PPR points in two of three games this year, as a flex option. However, I would only start Rome Odunze in deep, three-receiver leagues. He has scored 7.4 PPR points or less in every game this year. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 22 REYDS 141 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 McLaurin had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Seattle with six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he scored 19.7 PPR points. He has now played six games with Marcus Mariota, going back to last season, and McLaurin has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in four of those outings. Mariota is expected to start again in Week 4 against the Colts in London with Jayden Daniels (elbow) hurt, and Indianapolis has already allowed four receivers (Zay Flowers, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice) to score at least 12.3 PPR points this season. Stefon Diggs, who has two games this season with at least 15.5 PPR points, is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues, and I like McLaurin as a starter in all formats. Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB GB -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 30 REYDS 253 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.4 Golden continues to impress in his sophomore campaign, and he's worth starting in all leagues in Week 4 at Tampa Bay. He just had five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in Week 3 against Atlanta, and he has now scored at least 15.5 PPR points in two of three games this year. Jayden Reed (neck) is out for the season, and Golden, Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft should dominate targets from Jordan Love. The Buccaneers have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 20 PPR points in each of the past two games, with Denzel Boston in Week 2 and Jordan Addison in Week 3. I expect Watson and Golden to have success against this secondary, and Golden should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIN -10.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 16 REYDS 111 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Justin Jefferson (ankle) missed practice Wednesday, and he could be out in Week 4 against Miami after leaving Week 3 at Tampa Bay. Addison stepped up with Jefferson out against the Buccaneers with five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should get plenty of opportunities against the Dolphins if Jefferson can't go. If Jefferson is out, then Addison should be considered a borderline starter in two-receiver leagues. And if Jefferson is in, then I would still start Addison in three-receiver leagues. The Dolphins have only allowed one touchdown to a receiver this season, and Rashee Rice in Week 3 is the lone receiver to score more than 12 PPR points. That said, I'm confident in Jefferson and Addison against this secondary, and Addison would be a solid Fantasy option for the second week in a row if Jefferson is out. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DET -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 17 REYDS 127 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 The secondary for the Panthers is a mess, with starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (quadriceps) and Mike Jackson (groin) being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. That should be a huge plus for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Williams. St. Brown is an automatic start, but Williams is due for a big game after scoring 8.9 PPR points or less in all three games this year. Jared Goff should pick apart this battered defense, and Williams will hopefully end his slump to start the season in Week 4. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 11 REYDS 132 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 Meyers had a quiet start to the season with three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on three targets in the first two games against Cleveland and Denver, but he exploded in Week 3 against New England with seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He should have the chance to play well again in Week 4 against the Bengals. This should be a high-scoring game -- it has the highest-projected total of 51.5 points -- and Cincinnati cornerback D.J. Turner will likely spend most of his time on Brian Thomas Jr. That makes Thomas a sit in most leagues, and Parker Washington is a must-start receiver in all leagues. Meyers should also be productive, and he should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 172 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.7 Vele had a down game in Week 3 against Las Vegas with three catches for 39 yards on six targets, but he should rebound in Week 4 against Atlanta. I like Vele as a starter in all three-receiver leagues. He scored at least 11.4 PPR points in each of his first two games against Detroit and Baltimore, and he's averaging seven targets per game from Tyler Shough. The Falcons are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and a pair of receivers have scored at least 14.6 PPR points in each of the past two games against Carolina (Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker) and Green Bay (Christian Watson and Matthew Golden). I expect Vele and Chris Olave to follow suit in Week 4.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 183 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 McConkey is still worth starting in all three-receiver leagues, but he's struggling coming into Week 4 at Seattle. He has combined for just 17.1 PPR points in his past two games against Las Vegas and Buffalo, with seven catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets over that span. The Seahawks are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only Terry McLaurin in Week 3 has scored double digits in PPR against this defense. Quentin Johnston should be reserved in all formats, and I would lower expectations for McConkey in this matchup. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 11 REYDS 111 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Emeka Egbuka is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 4 against Green Bay, but I like his chances to succeed with backup quarterback Jalon Daniels better than Godwin. Daniels will start in place of Baker Mayfield (thumb) against the Packers, and Daniels will likely take several shots down the field or use his legs. That favors Egbuka more than Godwin, who is having a rough start to the season with 8.8 PPR points or less in each outing against Cincinnati, Cleveland and Minnesota. I hope I'm wrong because I'd like to see Godwin succeed, but I'm not starting him in most formats against Green Bay. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE PIT -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 24 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 The Browns have been tough on No. 1 outside receivers so far this season, and they should be able to keep Metcalf in check, especially if he sees cornerback Denzel Ward a lot in coverage. I would only start Metcalf in three-receiver leagues in Week 4. Brian Thomas Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan have combined for eight catches for 77 yards and one touchdown on 13 targets, and only Egbuka reached double digits in PPR points with 10.3. Metcalf caught a touchdown in Week 3 against Cincinnati after two defenders collided in the end zone, and he finished with a season-high 12.1 PPR points. He has yet to have more than four catches or 40 yards in a game despite 24 targets on the year. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 189 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Tucker should be considered a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver most weeks, and he only needs one play to make your week a success. That said, in the first game with Brock Bowers back in Week 3 at New Orleans, Tucker only had four catches for 43 yards on four targets. The Chiefs come into Week 4 at No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they have yet to allow a receiver to score a touchdown in matchups against Denver, Indianapolis and Miami. I don't have much faith in Tucker in this matchup, and I would sit him in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DJ Moore WR BUF Buffalo • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 167 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.2 Moore has done well so far as the No. 1 receiver for Josh Allen. In two healthy games (he left Week 2 against Detroit with a shoulder injury), Moore has at least eight targets, and he scored at least 12.7 PPR points. I don't expect him to be awful in Week 4 against New England, but he could struggle if matched up with cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Moore faced Gonzalez as a member of the Bears in 2024, and he finished with three catches for 24 yards on six targets. I would prefer to only start Moore in three-receiver leagues in Week 4.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 12.7 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 173 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.1 Johnson has scored at least 10.6 PPR points in all three games this season, and he just had his best performance in Week 3 against Las Vegas with eight catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets for 23.3 PPR points. The Falcons have already allowed Pat Freiermuth and Darren Waller to each score at least 15.6 PPR points in three games, and Johnson scored at least 9.1 PPR points in each of his two meetings with Atlanta last year. Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB GB -3.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 17 REYDS 106 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5 Kraft is due for a big game, and it could happen this week at Tampa Bay. In Week 3 against Atlanta, Kraft had eight targets in the first game without Jayden Reed (neck), but Kraft managed just four catches for 26 yards. I'm expecting a rebound performance against the Buccaneers, who have already allowed Mike Gesicki and Harold Fannin Jr. to each score at least 10.4 PPR points in three games. I'm sticking with Kraft as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Isaiah Likely TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 12.2 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 124 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.1 Likely went off in Week 1 against Dallas for 27.8 PPR points. He then struggled in Week 2 at the Rams in the game where Jaxson Dart (knee) was injured, but Likely still had 10 targets for only five catches and 33 yards. Week 3 against Tennessee was awful with two catches for 13 yards on five targets, but that game was played in horrible weather. It's understandable to freak out about Likely since he's performed poorly with Jameis Winston under center, but I'm expecting Likely to rebound in Week 4 against Arizona. The Cardinals allowed David Njoku and Oronde Gadsden II to combine for seven catches for 90 yards on seven targets in Week 1, and George Kittle had six catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets in Week 3. I'm sticking with Likely as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Darren Waller TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 112 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 Jalen Coker (quadriceps) missed practice Wednesday, and we'll see what his status is for Week 4 against Detroit. But even if Coker plays I'm still starting Waller in the majority of leagues. No one has a better matchup at any position than Waller against the Lions. Detroit is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and two tight ends have scored touchdowns against the Lions in every game this season against New Orleans in Week 1 (Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant), Buffalo (Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox) and the Jets (Kenyon Sadiq and Jeremy Ruckert). Five of those guys all scored at least 13.3 PPR points (Knox was only at 8.5), and Waller has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in each of his past two games against Atlanta and Cleveland. This could be a big week for Waller against Detroit. Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #16

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 10.7 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 14 REYDS 143 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.9 Adonai Mitchell (finger) and Mason Taylor (thumb) missed practice Wednesday after both were out in Week 3 against Detroit, and that bodes well for Sadiq heading into Week 4 at Chicago. I'm hopeful Sadiq didn't have the Lions' bump of playing a terrible secondary in Week 3 when he had his breakout game of 23.5 PPR points with seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. The Bears are much tougher on tight ends so far this season with no touchdowns allowed or any tight end scoring more than 5.9 PPR points, but Chicago has faced Carolina, Minnesota and Philadelphia (without Dallas Goedert). I'm willing to trust Sadiq as a low-end starter in all leagues. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 72 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Pat Freiermuth didn't have the game I expected in Week 3 against the Bengals, but Freiermuth and Darnell Washington combined for five catches for 97 yards on eight targets. In Week 2, Dalton Schultz beat up Cincinnati's defense for 12 catches for 140 yards on 14 targets. The Bengals have yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown this season, but I'll still take a chance with Strange as a starter in deeper leagues. He only has one touchdown in Week 1 against Cleveland and has combined for just seven catches for 72 yards on 10 targets in three games. Hopefully, this will be his breakout game given the matchup with Cincinnati.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CHI -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 34 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.8 Loveland had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Philadelphia with four catches for 31 yards on four targets, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. He had one catch for 3 yards on five targets in his first two games against Carolina and Minnesota, so we'll take what we can get. Case Keenum got Loveland more involved than Caleb Williams (hamstring), and we'll see if Keenum starts again in Week 4 against the Jets. We might just have a Loveland problem all year now that Kalif Raymond is in the mix with Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze. The Jets are also No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends and have limited Tucker Kraft and Sam LaPorta to a combined five catches for 59 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets in the past two games. Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 6 REYDS 20 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.3 I'm trying to view Pitts through a one-game sample size of Week 3 at Green Bay because that's his only game with Michael Penix Jr. this season. Pitts struggled against the Packers with one catch for 5 yards on two targets, and he has now combined for two catches for 20 yards on six targets for the season. New Orleans was just abused by Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer for 13 catches, 148 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets in Week 3, but we can't even compare Pitts to Mayer right now. Until Pitts shows us something positive he should remain on your bench in most leagues. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 71 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.7 I thought Henry would benefit with A.J. Brown (ankle) out, but Henry has struggled in the past two games against Pittsburgh and Jacksonville with a combined four catches for 45 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets. We'll see if things change in Week 4 against Buffalo, but the Bills have once again been tough on tight ends. Sam LaPorta had 17.2 PPR points against Buffalo in Week 2, but the Bills limited Dalton Schultz and Oronde Gadsden II in their other two games to a combined 7.5 PPR points with four catches for 35 yards on 11 targets. Henry also combined for three catches for 64 yards and no touchdowns in two games against Buffalo in 2025. He is only worth starting in deeper leagues in Week 4.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN BAL -11.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 122 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 Andrews is still looking for his first touchdown this season, and his best game was Week 2 against New Orleans when Zay Flowers was out with a hamstring injury. In two games with Flowers, Andrews has combined for 14.3 PPR points. This week, Andrews faces a Titans defense that is actually No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Kenyon Sadiq, Dallas Goedert and Isaiah Likely have combined for six catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets, although Goedert was hurt and didn't finish the game in Week 2. I wouldn't be surprised if Andrews has a breakout game in Week 4, especially if he scores his first touchdown, but I'm only starting him in deep leagues given how he's done when Flowers is on the field.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Ravens (vs. TEN)

The Ravens defense has been disappointing so far in games against Indianapolis, New Orleans and Dallas with only six sacks, three turnovers and at least 23 points allowed in each outing. But here come the Titans. Tennessee is averaging 12.3 points per game and just scored seven points at the Giants with two turnovers. This should be Baltimore's best game defensively, and I like the Ravens DST as a top-three Fantasy option in Week 4.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

Packers (at TB)

Bills (vs. NE)

Browns (vs. PIT)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Jaguars (at CIN)

Joe Burrow has been sacked seven times this season, but five of those happened in Week 2 against Houston. The Bengals only have three turnovers on the season and have averaged 26.7 points per game. The Jaguars defense has been awesome in two games against Cleveland in Week 1 and New England in Week 3 with eight sacks, four interceptions and two fumbles combined, while allowing just 16 points in those outings. But Denver scored 20 points against Jacksonville in Week 2 with no sacks and just one turnover. I expect Cincinnati's offense to have success in this matchup, and I would sit the Jaguars DST in Week 4.

Start Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Loop K BAL Baltimore • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN BAL -11.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 28th PROJ PTS 9.6 K RNK 5th Tennessee is one of four teams to allow at least eight made field goals this season along with Tampa Bay, Cleveland and Houston. Dominic Zvada was just 4-for-4 on field goals against the Titans in Week 3, and Loop just had a standout game against Dallas in Week 3 in Brazil with two field goals, including a 56-yard game winner as time expired, and four PATs. He already has two games with two field goals and at least four PATs, and he should be considered a top-10 Fantasy kicker in Week 4 at home.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trey Smack K GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB GB -3.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 6.8 K RNK 15th Will Reichard K MIN Minnesota • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIN -10.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS K 14th PROJ PTS 10.3 K RNK 7th Drew Stevens K WAS Washington • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 7 K RNK 21st

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Chase McLaughlin K TB Tampa Bay • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. McLaughlin is off to a good start this season with nine made field goals, including three from 50-plus yards, and five made PATs. He has not missed a kick. But we'll see how Tampa Bay's offense does without Baker Mayfield (thumb) in Week 4 against Green Bay, and the Packers have done well so far at limiting opposing kickers. Nick Folk in Week 3 is the only kicker with multiple field goals against Green Bay, and I would sit McLaughlin in Week 4 with Jalon Daniels at quarterback for the Buccaneers.