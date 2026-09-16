It was awesome to see Malik Nabers back in action in Week 1 against Dallas after he was limited to four games in 2025 because of a torn ACL. He did well with six catches for 69 yards on nine targets, and we hope that's just the beginning of what should be a big year.

This week, Nabers faces a Rams defense that San Francisco's receiving corps beat up in Week 1. Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson combined for 14 catches for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 17 targets, which should bode well for Nabers in this matchup.

Myles Garrett (knee) is also out for the Rams, and Jaxson Dart should lean on Nabers, especially if the Giants are chasing points. I like Nabers as a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

QB | RB |

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE TB -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.3 Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE TB -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 I'm expecting a big game from Mayfield this week, so Egbuka and Godwin should both do well. Both were OK in Week 1 at Cincinnati but not spectacular, and that should change against the Browns. Egbuka had five catches for 63 yards on six targets against the Bengals, and Godwin had four catches for 40 yards on four targets. Cleveland allowed Jacksonville's receivers to combine for 13 catches for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets in Week 1, and hopefully Egbuka and Godwin will follow suit. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.3 Washington lived up to the billing in Week 1 against Cleveland with five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he scored 19.3 PPR points. He's now scored at least 19 PPR points in five games in a row going back to last season, which included Week 16 at Denver when Washington had six catches for 145 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. I'm going to start Washington as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues until he struggles, which hopefully won't be any time soon. Davante Adams WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG LAR -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.6 Adams had a bad game in Week 1 against the 49ers in Australia with three catches for 26 yards on six targets. Last year, there were only two times in the regular season where he went back-to-back games without a touchdown, so hopefully he gets back into the end zone in Week 2 against the Giants. New York held CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in check in Week 1 as they combined for eight catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, but I'm expecting the Rams' passing game to perform well in this matchup. Puka Nacua and Adams should dominate this secondary. Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN CHI -4.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 Burden was just OK in Week 1 at Carolina with five catches for 63 yards on five targets, but he also lost a fumble. He was overshadowed by Chicago's ground attack against the Panthers, but Kalif Raymond also led the Bears in receiving with eight catches for 84 yards on nine targets. I'm expecting better things from Burden, Rome Odunze (two catches for 52 yards on three targets in Week 1) and Colston Loveland (no catches on two targets) in Week 2 against Minnesota, and the Vikings allowed Christian Watson and Matthew Golden to combine for 12 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets in Week 1. Burden should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 9 REYDS 138 TD 2 FPTS/G 33.8 Coker (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, but he's expected to play in Week 2 at Atlanta. Hopefully, he will pick up where he left off in Week 1 against Chicago when he had eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. Coker has now scored at least 14 PPR points in five of his past seven games going back to last season, and I like him as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Falcons.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ GB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 12 REYDS 95 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.5 I like Christian Watson and Golden as starters in all leagues in Week 2 at the Jets. Hopefully, we can see something positive from Jayden Reed as well, but he was quiet in Week 1 at Minnesota with three catches for 20 yards on seven targets. Watson went off for six catches, 147 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and Golden had six catches for 95 yards on 12 targets. He now has four games in his career with at least five targets, and he scored at least 11.3 PPR points in each outing. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -13.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 48 TD 1 FPTS/G 18 De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and we know that Samuel, Mike Evans and Demarcus Robinson will be the top receivers for the 49ers heading into Week 2 against Miami. All three did well against the Rams in Week 1. Samuel had six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he added one carry for 12 yards. Evans had six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. And Robinson had two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Evans and Samuel are both worth starting in all leagues against the Dolphins, and Robinson is a good sleeper in deeper formats. Stefon Diggs WR WAS Washington • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 9 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.5 Diggs had a strong debut with the Commanders in Week 1 at Philadelphia with four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He had more targets combined than Terry McLaurin (four) and Antonio Williams (four), and Diggs might end up as the No. 1 receiver in Washington this season. I still like McLaurin as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 2 at Dallas, and Williams is a good receiver to stash on your bench (he had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 1). But Diggs is a borderline starter in all two-receiver leagues and a must-start option in three-receiver formats. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.9 I liked Vele as a sleeper in Week 1 at Detroit, and he delivered with seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He now has at least six targets in four of his past five games going back to last season, and he has three games with at least 11.9 PPR points over that span. The Saints will likely be chasing points in Week 2 at Baltimore, and Vele should again be heavily involved from Tyler Shough. Vele, who is the most added player on CBS Sports leagues heading into Week 2, is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues against the Ravens. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 6 REYDS 17 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.7 Ladd McConkey (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, and we don't know what his status is for Week 2 against Las Vegas. If he's out then Johnston and Tre Harris will have larger roles, and I like both against the Raiders. Johnston would be a borderline starter in all formats, and he loves facing Las Vegas. He has 24 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns in his past five meetings against the Raiders, and he has scored a touchdown or gone over 100 receiving yards in four of those outings. Harris is a good sleeper in deeper leagues since he should see a boost in targets if McConkey is out. Continue to monitor his status, and Johnston and Harris would benefit if McConkey can't play.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -4 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 3 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 Harrison had a down game in Week 1 at the Chargers with one catch for 33 yards on three targets, and he was outplayed by Kendrick Bourne (eight catches for 75 yards on eight targets) and Michael WIlson (five catches for 56 yards on seven targets). I don't expect Harrison to be third among that group moving forward, but it wasn't an ideal start. This week, Harrison has to face the Seahawks, and he did well against Seattle last year with at least 14.3 PPR points in each meeting, including two touchdowns. I hope he'll have another strong game against the Seahawks in Week 2, but I would only start him as a low-end option in three-receiver leagues. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 5 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 I'll go back to Jaylen Waddle in Week 2 against Jacksonville despite his down game in Week 1 at Kansas City with one catch for 2 yards on three targets. I'm hoping we get a squeaky wheel game from Waddle, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Sutton also struggled against the Chiefs with two catches for 11 yards on five targets, but he could have another down game against Jacksonville. It's clear Pat Bryant will have a bigger role this season, and Evan Engram will also steal targets from Sutton. Now, he did well against the Jaguars last season with six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in Week 16, but it's doubtful he gets anywhere close to that many targets in Week 2. Sutton is a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues at best. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 3 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Thomas was limited to three catches for 40 yards on three targets in Week 1 against Cleveland, and he dealt with a shoulder injury. He was limited in practice Wednesday, although he's expected to play in Week 2 at Denver. Thomas struggled in Week 16 against the Broncos last season with two catches for 18 yards on three targets, and I'm expecting another frustrating outing in Denver again, especially if he matches up with Patrick Surtain II. The only Jacksonville receiver I would start with confidence is Parker Washington, and Thomas is a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues at best. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 10 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Metcalf had 10 targets in Week 1 against Atlanta, which is fantastic. But he only managed four catches for 40 yards, which isn't ideal. He should once again be heavily involved in the game plan in Week 2 at New England, but I would only start Metcalf in three-receiver leagues. He could see plenty of cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and I don't expect Metcalf to win many of those battles. Metcalf had three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 3 against the Patriots in 2025, but Gonzalez didn't play in that game.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 17.9 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Falcons in Week 2, but if Cooper Rush is the starter again then London is a borderline starter at best in two-receiver leagues. It was a terrible game for London in Week 1 at Pittsburgh with two catches for 29 yards on four targets, and he will be tough to trust with Rush. I'll take Michael Penix Jr. (knee) or Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) at less than 100 percent, and we'll see what the Falcons do prior to Sunday. For now, be prepared to replace London in two-receiver leagues if you have a better option because Rush is a significant downgrade for London's Fantasy value.