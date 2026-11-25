Ashton Jeanty was awesome in Week 11 at Denver with 11 carries for 79 yards and five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Does that mean he's back as a must-start Fantasy running back heading into Week 12 at Cleveland?

I'm going to trust Jeanty as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Browns. Cleveland has allowed a running back to score at least 13 PPR points in seven of the past nine games, and this is a matchup he should be able to exploit.

We know Jeanty will be involved in the passing game -- he leads all running backs in targets (67) and receiving yards (507) and is No. 2 in receptions (51) -- and hopefully his performance on the ground against the Broncos earned him more carries. Week 11 was the first time he had double digits in carries since Week 6, as Mike Washington Jr. has taken on a bigger role.

It could be risky to trust Jeanty after one big game, but he's actually scored at least 10.3 PPR points or more in all but one game this season. Given the matchup, as well as his performance against Denver, I'm expecting Jeanty to have a big performance once again in Week 12.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 423 REC 25 REYDS 169 TD 4 FPTS/G 12 It hasn't been easy to trust Judkins this season. He's only scored double digits in PPR in three games, he's averaging 3.4 yards per carry and six times this season he's been held to fewer than 50 rushing yards -- with no 100-yard outings. But here come the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. A running back has scored at least 11.4 PPR points against Las Vegas in eight games in a row, and seven running backs have scored at least 17.1 PPR points against the Raiders over that span, including 12 rushing touchdowns. Given the matchup, I'll take a chance on Judkins as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI WAS -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 25th Croskey-Merritt returned from a four-game absence with a groin injury in Week 11 against Cincinnati and played great with 13 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 23 yards on three targets. I'd love to see the continued involvement in the passing game, but Croskey-Merritt should run well again in Week 12 against Arizona. The Cardinals have allowed Zach Charbonnet, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers and Emmett Johnson to combine for 71 carries for 363 yards in the past two games alone. And six running backs have scored at least 11.8 PPR points against Arizona in the past seven games, with seven total touchdowns over that span. Per our Fantasy Football Today podcast host Adam Aizer, the Cardinals also lead the NFL in running back carries per game allowed at 27.1. I like Croskey-Merritt as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 608 REC 13 REYDS 60 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Gordon has gone four games in a row without a touchdown, and he's only scored double digits in PPR once over that span. I'm still going to start him as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 12 against the Jets, and hopefully he can repeat his Week 7 performance against New York in the rematch. He had 25 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown and one catch for no yards on three targets in Miami's lone win this season. Including that game, the Jets have allowed a running back to score at least 10.3 PPR points in five games in a row, with six total touchdowns over that span. I'd love to see Gordon get back into the end zone in Week 12, and this is a good week to trust him given the matchup. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 403 REC 27 REYDS 259 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.5 The Patriots should lean on Stevenson in Week 12 against the Chargers with Drake Maye (ankle), A.J. Brown (hamstring) and TreVeyon Henderson (illness) out. Corey Kiner should be a factor in the backfield, but Stevenson should be looking at 15-plus touches against the Chargers, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Nine running backs have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against the Chargers this season, including five in the past five games. And Stevenson has scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his past seven games. Stevenson should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAC -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 563 REC 13 REYDS 67 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6 Hampton had another solid outing in Week 11 against the Jets with 14 carries for 89 yards and one catch for 4 yards on one target. He scored at least 10.3 PPR points for just the fourth time this season, and this was the first time all year he scored double digits in PPR in consecutive games. I'm willing to trust him as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and hopefully he'll be productive for three games in a row. The Patriots have allowed a running back to score at least 11.5 PPR points in seven of their past eight games, with eight rushing touchdowns over that span. The Chargers should continue to lean on Hampton in Week 12, especially if Justin Herbert (concussion) is out.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 713 REC 21 REYDS 117 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.9 I like Allen and Breece Hall in Week 12, and both should do well against the Dolphins. Hall is a must-start running back in all leagues, and Allen should be considered a flex. He played well in tandem with Hall in Week 11 at the Chargers with 16 carries for 75 yards and one catch for 9 yards on one target, and Allen will hopefully get double digits in touches again in Week 12. Miami is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 13 running backs have scored at least 10.7 PPR points against the Dolphins this season, including back-to-back backfield tandems with Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan in Week 10 and James Cook and Ty Johnson in Week 11. I'm counting on Hall and Allen to follow suit in Week 12. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 313 REC 29 REYDS 172 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 In two games with Jacoby Brissett, Hill has nine catches for 61 yards on 12 targets, and he has scored at least 8.8 PPR points in each outing. He actually has at least three catches in six games in a row, and he has scored at least 6.3 PPR points in five consecutive outings. In Week 11 at Carolina, Hill had six carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 27 yards on five targets, and he lost a touchdown on a fumble going into the end zone. He's doing a great job in tandem with Derrick Henry, and Houston has allowed a running back to catch at least three passes in seven games in a row. Six of those running backs scored at least 6.3 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 551 REC 18 REYDS 116 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 Both Vikings running backs are worth using as flex options in Week 12 against the Falcons, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Ten running backs in the past five games against Atlanta have scored at least 10.1 PPR points, including three backfield tandems over that span (D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson in Week 6, Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black in Week 7 and Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell in Week 8). Jones has scored at least 11.3 PPR points in consecutive games against Green Bay and San Francisco, but he only has 21 total touches over that span. Mason has 28 total touches against the Packers and 49ers, but he's been held to 6.8 PPR points or less in each of his past five games. But I have faith in both Minnesota running backs given the matchup with the Falcons in Week 12. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 3 REYDS 6 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 321 REC 19 REYDS 164 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Gainwell has done a nice job working in tandem with Bucky Irving, scoring at least 8.8 PPR points in four games in a row. He has seven catches for 103 yards on eight targets in his past two games, and he had 14 carries for 88 yards in Week 7 at Carolina, with a rematch against the Panthers in Week 12. Carolina is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 16 running backs have scored at least 8.7 PPR points against the Panthers this season. Irving should be dominant once again in the rematch, and Gainwell is worth using as a high-end flex.

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne Jr RB NO New Orleans • #3

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -10 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 218 REC 14 REYDS 71 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Etienne had a 46-yard run in Week 11 at Chicago. Otherwise the rest of his production was 13 carries for 30 yards and no catches on one target, and he lost a touchdown catch to Alvin Kamara. The good news is Etienne played well ahead of Kamara, and Audric Estime was a healthy scratch. But Etienne has now played five games this season and scored double digits in PPR just once, which was in Week 1. Cincinnati is No. 12 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but I'm concerned about Etienne more than the defense. I would only use him as a flex option in most leagues. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 194 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Charbonnet has run well in the past two games against Arizona and Las Vegas with 36 carries for 171 yards, but he has no touchdowns and one catch for 9 yards on two targets over that span. He's sharing work with Jadarian Price, and Charbonnet has a tough matchup at San Francisco in Week 12. The 49ers are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they have allowed just three rushing touchdowns to running backs all season and one in the past five games. Charbonnet is just a flex option in most leagues in Week 12. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL HOU -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 391 REC 16 REYDS 113 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Marks is expected to play in Week 12 against Baltimore after missing Week 11 against Indianapolis with a concussion. But he should only be considered a flex option at best in most leagues. David Montgomery returned from a four-game absence with a groin injury against the Colts and had 26 carries for 107 yards and three catches for 17 yards on four targets. Marks will likely return to a secondary role, and he had three games in a row with 9.1 PPR points or less when he was the lead running back. The Ravens have allowed a running back to score at least 11.2 PPR points in four games in a row, so I would use Montgomery as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. But Marks is someone to avoid if you can, now that Montgomery is healthy. Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET CHI -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 342 REC 5 REYDS 39 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Ben Johnson expressed confidence in D'Andre Swift after he fumbled for the third time this season in Week 11 against New Orleans. When asked if Swift needed to regain the trust of the coaching staff, Johnson said "Nope. He just needs to hold on to the ball and we'll be fine." Swift should remain the lead running back for the Bears in Week 12 at Detroit, and Monangai is just a flex option at best. He was quiet in his return to the lineup against the Saints after being out for the past five games with a toe injury with eight carries for 18 yards and no catches on one target. I'm hopeful he'll perform better than that, but the Lions are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only five running backs have scored double digits in PPR against Detroit and just one in the past four games. Swift should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but Monangai is someone to avoid if you can.