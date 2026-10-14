ESPN reported Wednesday that Ashton Jeanty has been bothered by an ankle injury since the preseason and is now dealing with a foot injury. The report said the Raiders "have internally discussed giving Jeanty a week off to heal at some point." But that's not happening in Week 6 against Buffalo.

"He's playing," Klint Kubiak said Wednesday, adding that Jeanty is starting to "feel a lot better."

Jeanty had a rough game in Week 5 at New England with 10 carries for 27 yards and three catches for 50 yards on six targets. He's yet to score a rushing touchdown this season, but he has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three of five games. His work in the passing game has saved his production with at least three receptions in every outing and four games with at least 37 receiving yards. He's also caught two touchdowns.

I'm still starting Jeanty in the majority of leagues, but he's just a No. 2 Fantasy running back heading into Week 6 against the Bills. It's a great matchup since Buffalo is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and six guys have already scored at least 13.7 PPR points against this defense.

Hopefully, Jeanty will follow suit and have a strong performance. More importantly, we want him to stay healthy and not miss any games.

It's not a bad idea to stash Mike Washington Jr. (77 percent rostered on CBS Sports) in case the ESPN report is right, and the Raiders do give Jeanty a week off to heal. But, as Kubiak said, he's playing against Buffalo -- and you should start him in all leagues.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 17 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 306 REC 10 REYDS 84 TD 5 FPTS/G 19.8 Hubbard has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in all four games this season prior to his bye in Week 5, and he should remain productive against the Eagles in Week 6. It's not an easy matchup, but Philadelphia has allowed Kyren Williams and Bhayshul Tuten to score at least 11.6 PPR points in each of the past two weeks. Right tackle Taylor Moton (blood clots) could also return in Week 6, which would be a boost for the entire offense. Hubbard should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues for Week 6. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 227 REC 15 REYDS 111 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is expected to miss Week 6 against the Jets, which means Stevenson is headed for a heavy workload. I like Stevenson as a borderline top-10 running back in all leagues. He already played one game without Henderson in Week 1 at Seattle and had 23 total touches (18 carries and five catches on six targets) for 14.5 PPR points, but that was a tough matchup. The Jets are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Stevenson has combined for 50.7 PPR points in his past two meetings with the Jets going back to 2024. Emanuel Wilson RB SEA Seattle • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN SEA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 251 REC 5 REYDS 50 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Wilson continues to excel in a featured role for the Seahawks, and he should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues heading into Week 6 at Denver. In his past two games against the Chargers and 49ers, Wilson has at least 22 total touches in each outing, and he has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in each contest. The Broncos are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 12.6 PPR points against Denver in every game this season (Kenneth Walker III, Bhayshul Tuten, Kyren Williams, Christian McCaffrey and Kimani Vidal). Wilson should keep that streak alive in Week 6. Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 236 REC 7 REYDS 19 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 If Breece Hall (hamstring) remains out in Week 6 at New England then consider Allen a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. He just had a standout game against Cleveland in Week 5 with 24 carries for 116 yads and a touchdown and one catch for no yards on four targets. The Patriots are tough to run against, but a running back has scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three games in a row with Bhayshul Tuten, James Cook and Dylan Laube. In Week 5, Laube and Ashton Jeanty combined for 14 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 66 yards on nine targets against New England. Allen should once again get plenty of work since he's played at least 86 percent of the snaps in the past two games without Hall. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 149 REC 11 REYDS 54 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 I hate the matchup for Marks against the Jaguars, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Jonah Coleman in Week 2 and Chase Brown in Week 4 each scored at least 14.8 PPR points against Jacksonville, but those are the only two running backs to reach double digits in PPR against this defense. Marks will hopefully add his name to that list, and he's headed for a heavy workload with David Montgomery (groin) out. Marks just had 19 total touches (15 carries and four catches on four targets) in Week 5 at Tennessee, and he scored a season-high 12.5 PPR points. Given the expected workload -- and despite the matchup -- I would still start Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 273 REC 8 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Pollard had a rough game in Week 5 against Houston with 14 carries for 52 yards and no catches on one target, and Tyjae Spears ended up with nine catches for 28 yards on nine targets. I'm expecting a better performance for Pollard in Week 6 at Indianapolis, and he's worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Prior to facing the Texans, Pollard had scored at least 13 PPR points in consecutive games against the Giants and Baltimore, and he has scored at least 13.9 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with the Colts going back to 2022. Indianapolis is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Derrick Henry, Kenneth Walker III and Jaylen Warren have scored at least 23.8 PPR points against the Colts this season. MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL GB -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 112 REC 10 REYDS 55 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Lloyd had the best Fantasy game of his career in Week 5 against Chicago with 10 carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 6 yards on two targets. It was the first game with Christopher Brooks (ankle) on injured reserve, and Lloyd led the Packers in snaps (44 percent), which will hopefully continue in Week 6 against Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five guys (Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, Rachaad White, Derrick Henry and Bucky Irving) have scored at least 13.8 PPR points against Dallas. I like Lloyd as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Dameon Pierce RB PHI Philadelphia • #39

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR PHI -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 14 REC 2 REYDS -2 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.4 If Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is out in Week 6 against Carolina then Pierce is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Pierce was forced into action in Week 5 at Jacksonville after Will Shipley (foot) was injured, and Pierce had 11 carries for 14 yards and two catches for minus-2 yards on two targets. The Jaguars are a tough matchup, but Pierce should do better against the Panthers if he's the starter. Carolina is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and four guys have already scored at least 11.1 PPR points this season, including D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. Pierce's expected workload should give him the chance to be a productive Fantasy running back in this matchup. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 239 REC 5 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Croskey-Merritt has played two full games with Jayden Daniels, and Croskey-Merritt has scored at least 12.6 PPR points in each outing. It happens to be the only two games where he's scored a touchdown, but Daniels' presence is clearly great for the offense. Croskey-Merritt will likely need a touchdown to boost his Fantasy value in Week 6 at San Francisco since he has just five catches for 40 yards on seven targets for the season, but the 49ers have allowed a running back to score a touchdown or gain at least 100 total yards in three of five games this year. I like Croskey-Merritt as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 229 REC 5 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Dobbins just had his best game of the season in Week 5 against the Chargers with 18 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 6 yards on two targets for 15.4 PPR points. I'm not expecting him to build on that performance in Week 6 against Seattle, and I would only use Dobbins as a flex option in the majority of leagues. This could be a game where RJ Harvey has a big role since the Seahawks struggle with pass-catching running backs. Six running backs this season have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Seattle, and the majority of that production has come through the air. Harvey, who has at least four catches in three of four games this season, is worth using as a flex option in PPR in Week 6. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 271 REC 5 REYDS 35 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Hampton had another rough outing in Week 5 against Denver with 14 carries for 33 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target. He's now scored 8.3 PPR points or less in three of five games, and he continues to share touches with Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, who led the backfield in snaps against the Broncos. Mitchell led the backfield in snaps in Week 4 against Seattle, and Hampton is tough to trust as even a flex option against the Chiefs in Week 6. Kansas City has allowed some big games to running backs this season as Jonathan Taylor, Ollie Gordon II and Ashton Jeanty each scored at least 14.5 PPR points, and I hope Hampton does something similar. But given his lack of production through five games, I'm hesitant to trust Hampton in the majority of leagues. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NO -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 86 REC 13 REYDS 41 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 Kamara struggled in Week 5 against Minnesota with three carries for 12 yards and two catches for minus-6 yards on two targets. He dealt with a back issue prior to Week 5, and he could be playing through an injury. Keep an eye on the injury report prior to Week 6, but I would only use Kamara as a flex option in most leagues against the Giants. I would rather start Kendre Miller if you need a New Orleans running back, and Miller had 10 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings with no targets. Miller is also just a flex option, but I expect him to get the majority of carries against the Giants, who have allowed a running back to score at least 12.9 PPR points in every game this season.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jeremiyah Love RB ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 245 REC 11 REYDS 36 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.4 Love just had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against Detroit with 12 carries for 22 yards and no catches on one target. Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said protection issues are keeping Love from being more involved in the passing game, and he continues to share touches with Tyler Allgeier. Love has been held to 7.5 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and the Rams just allowed their first touchdown to a running back this season in Week 5 with James Cook. I would only use Love as a flex option in the majority of leagues.