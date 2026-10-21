Josh Jacobs is eligible to play in Week 7 at Detroit after missing the first six games of the season when he was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Matt LaFleur said Wednesday, when asked if Jacobs was ready against the Lions, that "we'll work through it."

It sounds like Jacobs could have a limited workload, but he's also Green Bay's best running back by far. MarShawn Lloyd struggled in place of Jacobs, failing to get more than 49 total yards in any game, and he had one outing with double digits in PPR points when he scored two touchdowns against Chicago in Week 5.

If Jacobs doesn't play in Week 7, then I like Pierre Strong Jr. as a flex option in all leagues, and Strong just had 11 carries for 28 yards and five catches for 39 yards on six targets against Dallas in Week 6. Strong might still be a flex option in deeper leagues even if he plays in tandem with Jacobs since Strong could be used in the passing game.

This isn't an easy matchup since the Lions are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, but Travis Etienne in Week 1, James Cook in Week 2 and Chuba Hubbard in Week 4 each scored at least 14.8 PPR points against Detroit. Jacobs could follow suit if given enough touches.

Keep an eye on the news out of Green Bay for Jacobs, and he's a potential No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 7. If he's out, pivot to Strong, who is rostered in just 2 percent of CBS Sports leagues as of Wednesday afternoon.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 236 REC 5 REYDS 14 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 I was wrong about Gordon when he took over for De'Von Achane (knee), and hopefully Gordon will stay hot in Week 7 at the Jets. Including Week 3 against Kansas City when Achane was injured, Gordon has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in three consecutive games. He has 44 carries for 229 yards and three touchdowns and five catches for 14 yards on five targets over that span, and he's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Jets. It's not an easy matchup since only Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 3 and Kyle Monangai in Week 4 have scoreed more than 11 PPR points against the Jets. But I'm expecting Gordon to continue helping Fantasy managers in Week 7, and he should post another solid stat line in this matchup. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG HOU -10.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 205 REC 13 REYDS 79 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 If David Montgomery (groin) remains out in Week 7 against the Giants then I like Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Montgomery was out in Week 6 against Jacksonville in London, and Marks had 15 carries for 56 yards and two catches for 25 yards on three targets. Marks now has consecutive games with double digits in carries, and he's averaging 11.3 PPR points over that span. The Giants have allowed a running back to score at least 12.9 PPR points in every game this season, and seven guys have scored at least 10.2 PPR points against New York. Marks would be a sleeper if Montgomery plays, but Marks has top-15 upside if Montgomery remains out for another week. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND MIN -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 410 REC 12 REYDS 72 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Jordan Mason (thumb) is expected to return in Week 7 against Indianapolis after missing the past four games, and I like both Minnesota running backs in this matchup. Jones should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues, and Mason is a solid flex. Jones was awesome with Mason out, scoring at least 14.2 PPR points in three games in a row against Tampa Bay, Miami and New Orleans. He had at least 22 total touches in all four games without Mason, but we should see close to even split in Week 7. In Week 1 against Green Bay, when Mason was healthy, he had 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, and Jones had 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown. Neither one had a catch, and Jones had one target. The Colts have allowed three running backs -- Derrick Henry in Week 1, Kenneth Walker III in Week 2 and Jaylen Warren in Week 5 -- to score at least 23.8 PPR points. Most likely, Mason and Jones will be close in carries, with Mason working at the goal line, and Jones will be more of a factor in the passing game. He has 12 catches for 72 yards on 17 targets in his past three outings. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DEN -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 270 REC 8 REYDS 27 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 I like Dobbins as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 7 against Arizona, and RJ Harvey is worth using as a flex. Dobbins has 35 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns and five catches for 11 yards on five targets in the past two games since Sean Payton took over calling plays. Dobbins has scored at least 13.6 PPR points in each outing, and he should continue to lead Denver in carries against the Cardinals. Harvey has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past four games, and most of that production has come from his work in the passing game. In those three outings against the Rams, 49ers and Seahawks, he scored at least 6.1 PPR points in each game from just his receiving stats. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum just combined for 19 carries for 92 yards and five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 6 against Arizona, and each running back scored at least 9.7 PPR points. I could see similar production for Dobbins and Harvey in Week 7.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC SEA -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Charbonnet (knee) is expected to make his 2026 debut in Week 7 against Kansas City, and I like him as a flex option in all leagues. He will likely have limited playing time while sharing touches with Emanuel Wilson and potentially George Holani, but Charbonnet could work at the goal line and have a role in the passing game. Last year, he scored 12 rushing touchdowns in 16 games while sharing playing time with Kenneth Walker III. This isn't an easy matchup against the Chiefs, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Jonathan Taylor, Ollie Gordon II and Ashton Jeanty each scored at least 14.5 PPR points against Kansas City, with three rushing scores. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -10.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 6.5 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 40 REC 4 REYDS 52 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.9 The Giants released Najee Harris on Tuesday, which seemed to indicate Cam Skattebo would get more work after he was benched in Week 6 against New Orleans. But ESPN reported that Tracy could get an increased workload after he performed well against the Saints. Tracy had six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 6, and he played a season-high 29 snaps and had the most touches of the season. It's not an easy matchup against the Texans, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Tracy could be a sneaky flex option if he leads the Giants in touches in Week 7. Mike Washington Jr. RB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 7.3 RB RNK 43rd YTD Stats RUYDS 168 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Washington played a season-high 23 snaps in Week 6 against Buffalo, and he finished the game with nine carries for 43 yards and one catch for 7 yards on one target. I still like Ashton Jeanty as a must-start Fantasy running back, but the Raiders need to give Washington more work, especially while Jeanty is playing at less than 100 percent with ankle and foot issues. This isn't an easy matchup against the Rams, but James Cook, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight each scored at least 11.2 PPR points against Los Angeles in the past two games. And the Rams won't have defensive linemen Poona Ford (triceps) and Kobie Turner (groin) for this game. Washington is worth using as a flex in all leagues in Week 7.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Skattebo RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -10.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 294 REC 10 REYDS 79 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 We don't know exactly what the Giants will do at running back in Week 7 against the Texans, but the uncertainty makes it tough to trust Skattebo as anything more than a flex. He had no touches in Week 6 against New Orleans, and Skattebo has now scored 7.6 PPR points or less in three consecutive games. The good news is that Najee Harris was released Tuesday, but ESPN reported that Tyrone Tracy Jr. could get more work moving forward. It doesn't help that the Texans are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Skattebo will share touches with Tracy and Devin Singletary even if put back in the starting job. I would try to avoid Skattebo if possible in most formats. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -1.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 349 REC 8 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 Pollard needs to be involved in the passing game to help Fantasy managers, and that hasn't happened enough this season. He has two games this year with at least two receptions, which were Week 3 at the Giants and Week 4 at Baltimore, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing. He also scored his lone touchdown of the season against the Ravens. Pollard has one reception or less in every other game, including no catches on two targets in his past two outings against Houston and Indianapolis, and he scored 7.6 PPR points or less. The Browns are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Braelon Allen in Week 5 is the lone running back to score against Cleveland this year. I would only use Pollard as a flex option in most leagues. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 120 REC 15 REYDS 76 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 Kamara has scored at least 14.9 PPR points in two of the past three games without Travis Etienne (hamstring), but this has been due to touchdowns and not necessarily a heavy workload. Kamara had two rushing touchdowns in Week 4 against Atlanta, and he caught a touchdown in Week 6 at the Giants. But he has 12 total touches or less in each of the past three games and just 26 total touches over that span. By comparison, Kendre Miller has 40 total touches over that span but has scored a combined 19.9 PPR points in those three games. Miller and Kamara are both flex options in Week 7 against Pittsburgh, but the Steelers have held Jonathan Taylor and Bucky Irving to a combined 18.1 PPR points in the past two games. You'll need a touchdown from Kamara or Miller to have a productive Fantasy outing in Week 7, and both will be letdowns if they score in Paris. Tyler Allgeier RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 6.3 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 157 REC 13 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 If Jeremiyah Love (ankle) plays in Week 7 against Denver then I'll put him in this spot, and I would like to avoid the Cardinals' backfield in most leagues. Allgeier filled in for Love in Week 6 at the Rams and finished with 18 carries for 38 yards and one catch for 10 yards on two targets. Zonovan Knight split work with Allgeier, and Knight had 15 carries for 80 yards and two catches for 18 yards on two targets. It's a messy situation, and while the Broncos are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, most of that production came against Kenneth Walker III, Bhayshul Tuten, Kyren Williams and Christian McCaffrey. None of Arizona's running backs, including Love right now, compare to those guys, and I would sit whoever starts for the Cardinals in Week 7.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Emanuel Wilson RB SEA Seattle • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC SEA -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 303 REC 5 REYDS 50 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Zach Charbonnet (knee) is expected to return in Week 7 against the Chiefs, which is bad news for Wilson. He did a nice job filling in for Jadarian Price (chest), and Wilson scored at least 13.2 PPR points in two of his past three games. He might still lead the Seahawks in touches against Kansas City, but Charbonnet should work at the goal line and have a presence in the passing game. The Chiefs are also No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so Wilson could struggle even if he handles a hefty workload. I would only use Wilson as a flex option at best in the majority of leagues if Charbonnet is active.