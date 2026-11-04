I'm hopeful that Jonathan Taylor isn't traded before Week 9, and that he plays a full snap count against the Cowboys at home. He could have a nice sendoff in Indianapolis with a dominant performance against Dallas.

The Cowboys are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Tyler Allgeier just abused them for 36.1 PPR points. Nine running backs have scored at least 11.7 PPR points against Dallas, and Taylor could have one of his best games of the season.

Taylor played a season-low 62 percent of the snaps in a blowout 42-7 loss at Jacksonville in Week 8, and he scored a season-low 6.7 PPR points. Prior to that, Taylor had scored at least 19 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should be in that range again in Week 9.

The Colts don't want to risk Taylor getting hurt prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. But Indianapolis also wants to win the game -- tanking doesn't help the Colts since they traded their first-round pick to the Jets -- and Taylor will hopefully lead the way.

If there were no trade speculation, then Taylor would be ranked as a top-five running back this week. But given the circumstances, he's ranked outside the top 10. That said, if Taylor is going to play in Week 9 as expected, then I'm almost certainly going to start him in my Fantasy lineup.

Ideally, Taylor has a great game in front of the Colts' fans for the last time as a member of the team. And he could help Fantasy managers as well by beating up on the Cowboys.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB NE -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 367 REC 23 REYDS 212 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 We'll see what happens with TreVeyon Henderson (illness) after he missed Week 8 at Miami, but Stevenson should still be locked into your lineups as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He has scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he has at least 14 total touches in four of those outings. The Packers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 13 PPR points in each of their past four games against D'Andre Swift, Javonte Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Chuba Hubbard. Stevenson has top-15 upside in all formats even if Henderson is active. Ashton Jeanty RB LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 337 REC 37 REYDS 376 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.5 There's reason to panic with Jeanty after what happened in Week 8 at the Jets when he played 40 percent of the snaps and was limited to two carries for 9 yards and three catches for 64 yards on four targets, while Mike Washington Jr. played 60 percent of the snaps and had 25 carries for 83 yards. I would expect Washington to lead the backfield in carries again in Week 9 at San Francisco, but Jeanty's role in the passing game is vital, especially with the Raiders likely chasing points. The 49ers are No. 1 in most receptions allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 5.0 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone, including Jeremiyah Love, RJ Harvey and Rachaad White each scoring at least 12.9 PPR points without including their rushing stats. Jeanty has rushed for 27 yards or less in four games in a row but is still averaging 14.6 PPR points over that span. I still consider Jeanty a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 342 REC 21 REYDS 134 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 The Saints are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 10 running backs have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against New Orleans, including three backfield duos in the same game (Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. in Week 2, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 4 and Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle in Week 7). Judkins has scored at least 21.6 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this matchup. Dylan Sampson, who has nine catches for 94 yards on 11 targets in his past two games and has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in each game over that span, is worth using as a flex in PPR. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC HOU -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 271 REC 14 REYDS 94 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 We'll see if David Montgomery (groin) can play in Week 9 after missing the past two games prior to Houston's bye in Week 8. Marks has been serviceable with Montgomery out, averaging 10.6 PPR points in his past three outings, and he has at least 17 total touches in all three games. The Chargers have allowed a running back to score at least 10.3 PPR points in every game this season, and six running backs in their past five outings have scored at least 12.9 PPR points. Marks should be used as a No. 2 running back if Montgomery is out again, and Marks is at least a flex if Montgomery is active. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 408 REC 6 REYDS 14 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Gordon had his worst game in Week 8 against New England since taking over for De'Von Achane (knee) with 19 carries for 69 yards and no catches on one target for 6.9 PPR points. Prior to that he had scored at least 14.5 PPR points in four games in a row, including a touchdown in each outing. He should get back on track in Week 9 against the Lions, who could be without linebackers Jack Campbell (neck), Jimmy Rolder (hamstring) and D.J. Wonnum (concussion) and safety Brian Branch (concussion). When healthy, Detroit's run defense is tough, but the injuries could help Gordon. And four running backs this season have scored at least 14.8 PPR points against the Lions. I would use Gordon as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rachaad White RB WAS Washington • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 200 REC 16 REYDS 88 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 White had a solid Fantasy outing in Week 8 against Philadelphia with 11 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 5 yards on three targets for 14 PPR points. He has now scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past five games, and Washington just lost Jeremy McNichols (foot) for the season, along with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) still on IR. The Rams are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but four running backs in the past four games have scored at least 11.2 PPR points. I like White as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS LAR -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 389 REC 10 REYDS 99 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Corum once again delivered for Fantasy managers while playing in tandem with Kyren Williams with 11 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Chargers. Corum has now scored at least 13.3 PPR points in four games in a row, and he has a touchdown in each outing over that span. Washington is No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but the Commanders just lost two defensive tackles to season-ending injuries with Daron Payne (foot) and Javon Kinlaw (knee). That bodes well for Williams and Corum, who have each scored at least 10.2 PPR points in the same game four times this season, including three of the past four contests. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 23 REC 3 REYDS 6 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.9 Charbonnet made his season debut from last year's torn ACL in Week 8 against Chicago and struggled with six carries for 23 yards and three catches for 6 yards on four targets. Hopefully that was the shake the rust off game, and Charbonnet can be considered a flex in Week 9 against Arizona. The Cardinals have allowed three running backs to score at least 14 PPR points in their past four outings, and Charbonnet has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in each of his past three games against Arizona while averaging 21.7 PPR points over that span. He'll continue to share touches with Jadarian Price, who is also worth using as a flex in Week 9, but Charbonnet has more upside in Seattle's backfield.

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Allgeier RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 323 REC 21 REYDS 128 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 Allgeier was awesome in Week 8 at Dallas with 11 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on five targets. But two things worked in his favor in that game. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Zonovan Knight (concussion) were both injured, and Love is now on IR. And the Cowboys defense is awful. This is a much tougher opponent against the Seahawks, although Seattle has allowed seven rushing and two receiving touchdowns to running backs this season. Knight could play in Week 9, and he might be the better Arizona running back. He averaged 10.6 PPR points in the previous two games that Love was out, compared to 6.9 PPR points for Allgeier. I like Allgeier as a flex, but don't overvalue him after what happened in Week 8. Mike Washington Jr. RB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 278 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.8 It was great that Washington had 25 carries for 83 yards in Week 8 at the Jets, and he played 60 percent of the snaps compared to 40 percent for Ashton Jeanty. Washington will likely get more carries than Jeanty in Week 9 at San Francisco, but this is a tougher matchup. The 49ers struggle with pass-catching running backs and have only allowed two rushing touchdowns this season. And San Francisco just added standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, which further increases the level of difficulty for Washington. The Raiders will also likely be chasing points in this game, which limits Washington and favors Jeanty. At best, Washington is a flex option in all leagues. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 309 REC 11 REYDS 63 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 I was hopeful that things would improve for Hampton coming off the Week 7 bye, but he once again struggled in Week 8 against the Rams with nine carries for 20 yards and two catches for 7 yards on three targets. He continues to share touches with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell, and Hampton has scored 7.9 PPR points or less in four of his past five games. The Texans have only allowed two running backs this season to gain more than 68 yards on the ground, but they have allowed eight total touchdowns to the position. Hampton hasn't scored in three games in a row, and the Chargers have gone 27 straight drives without a touchdown. I'm not very hopeful for Hampton to end his slump in Week 9. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 22 REYDS 133 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 Keep an eye on Travis Etienne (hamstring) to see if he can return in Week 9 against Cleveland. If Etienne plays then Kamara is a definite sit in all leagues. But Kamara has done well as a Fantasy running back with Etienne out, scoring at least 13.2 PPR points in three of the past four games. Touchdowns and his role in the passing game have helped him since he scored four touchdowns over that span, and he has two outings during that stretch with at least five receptions. But the Browns are among the league leaders in fewest receptions allowed to running backs with 28, and the running backs who have done well against Cleveland had at least 15 carries. Kamara has 23 carries for 74 yards in the four games without Etienne, and Kamara should continue to share touches with Kendre Miller in this matchup. I would only use Kamara as a flex in PPR.