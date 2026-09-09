Cam Skattebo and Quinshon Judkins are ranked as starters this week, but I'm a little concerned about both of them. Hopefully, they will perform well in Week 1. Skattebo could be in a timeshare with potentially Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris and Devin Singletary. Skattebo should lead the Giants in touches, but we'll see who takes him off the field -- and when. For example, we don't want Skattebo to lose goal-line chances, and it would be ideal if he remained involved in the passing game.

This also isn't an easy matchup since Dallas revamped its defense over the past year. Skattebo had 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 14 yards in Week 2 against the Cowboys last season. Since then, Dallas added Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, Malachi Lawrence, Von Miller, Dee Winters and Caleb Downs.

Skattebo is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but he could struggle without a touchdown or a prominent role in the passing game.

As for Judkins, he faces a tough matchup against the Jaguars, who were No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs last year. Jonathan Taylor was the only running back to eclipse 70 rushing yards against Jacksonville last season, and his best total was 74 yards in two outings.

Judkins will likely need a touchdown to boost his Fantasy production, and the Jaguars allowed just eight rushing touchdowns to running backs in 2025. He should get plenty of work, but Cleveland will need to keep this game close for Judkins to be successful.

I'm starting both running backs in Week 1, but I'm not overly confident about their Fantasy outlook for this scoring period. Now, here are other running backs to start and sit for Week 1.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I don't love the matchup for Stevenson at the Seahawks, but TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is out, which should allow Stevenson to get plenty of work. He closed 2025 on a tear with at least 12.1 PPR points in six of his final seven games, and he scored 17.3 PPR points against Seattle in the Super Bowl with seven carries for 23 yards and five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Production in the passing game matters here, since the Seahawks were No. 1 in most receptions allowed to running backs. There were 17 running backs who scored at least 4.5 PPR points against Seattle with just their receiving stats alone. With Henderson out, Stevenson should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Bucky Irving RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Sean Tucker (undisclosed) could be out for Week 1 at Cincinnati, which is a plus for Irving and Gainwell. I would start Irving as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and Gainwell is a flex in PPR. This game has the highest projected total of the week at 50.5 points, and we'll see if the offseason additions of Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen fixed the Bengals' run defense. Irving got off to a great start last season with at least 13.9 PPR points in each of his first four games and hopefully, he can do that again in 2026. Gainwell should be a reliable weapon in the passing game, and he could be needed if this game becomes a shootout. Cincinnati was No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in 2025, and Irving and Gainwell should both be productive in this matchup. David Montgomery RB HOU Houston • #32

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I'm curious to see how the Texans will use Montgomery in tandem with Woody Marks, but I would be surprised if Marks had more carries than Montgomery, who should also get all the goal-line chances. This week, Montgomery is facing a Bills defense that allowed the most rushing touchdowns in 2025 with 18. Houston played Buffalo in Week 12 last year, and Marks and Nick Chubb combined for 22 carries for 90 yards and two catches for minus-6 yards on two targets -- and no touchdowns. I'm hopeful Montgomery will find the end zone this week, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE JAC -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The Jaguars are a touchdown favorite at home against the Browns, so there should be plenty of chances to run the ball in this matchup. I'm expecting to see Chris Rodriguez Jr. share playing time with Tuten, especially at the goal line, but Tuten should lead Jacksonville in touches. LeQuint Allen (undisclosed) is also dealing with an injury that should keep him out for this matchup, and Tuten could see an increased role in the passing game, which is a plus. I like Tuten as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rico Dowdle RB PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL PIT -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 27th 2025 Stats RUYDS 1076 REC 39 REYDS 297 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.7 We'll hopefully learn more about how the Steelers plan to use Dowdle and Warren this season based on what happens in this game, and I like both as flex options against the Falcons. If we're assigning roles to them, I expect Dowdle to get more carries and work at the goal line, and Warren should be used as a change-of-pace rusher and on passing downs. The Steelers are favored at home in this matchup, so I'll give a slight edge to Dowdle in Week 1. But both should get enough chances to be useful flex options in all formats. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ TEN -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 29th 2025 Stats RUYDS 1082 REC 33 REYDS 206 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.9 Pollard is worth using as a flex option in this matchup with the Jets and hopefully, he'll pick up where he left off last season, when he averaged 100 rushing yards per game over his final five outings. He scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three of those games, and the Titans could win this matchup since they are favored at home. Tyjae Spears has flex appeal as well, and the Jets were No. 1 last year in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Coming into Week 1, a running back has scored at least 16.7 PPR points against the Jets in six of the past seven games to end 2025. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 30th 2025 Stats RUYDS 758 REC 14 REYDS 51 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.1 Minnesota's backfield is another one where we don't know what the split will be with Mason and Aaron Jones. I like both of them this week as flex options against the Packers, but I prefer Mason given his expected role. He should lead the Vikings in carries and work at the goal line, and Mason had 22 carries for 136 yards in two games against Green Bay last year. Mason will likely need a touchdown to have a big outing, and he's better in non- and half-PPR formats. Jones can be a flex option in PPR.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jadarian Price RB SEA Seattle • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE SEA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 25th 2025 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We don't know how the Seahawks plan to use Price in his NFL debut. He could dominate touches or be in a timeshare with George Holani. Given the matchup, I would prefer to use Price as just a flex option against the Patriots. Last year, when defensive tackle Milton Williams was healthy in the regular season, New England allowed just two rushing touchdowns, and only Sean Tucker in Week 10 gained more than 49 rushing yards. Price could be a star, and it's hard to sit someone with his potential. But he could also lose valuable touches to Holani, and I would prefer Price as just a flex in Week 1. MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 21st 2025 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) is out for Week 1 at Minnesota, and Lloyd should be the lead running back for the Packers. That said, Green Bay offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said the Packers will use a committee, which should give Christopher Brooks and potentially Kaleb Johnson touches against the Vikings. I have no problem with Lloyd as a flex, but I'd like to see how he performs as the starter, especially since he has one career game in his three-year career. Ideally, Lloyd dominates touches against Minnesota, and then we can trust him moving forward as a No. 2 Fantasy running back or better. But in Week 1, use caution, and Lloyd is just a flex. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 33rd 2025 Stats RUYDS 805 REC 9 REYDS 68 TD 8 FPTS/G 8.3 Croskey-Merritt should be the lead running back for the Commanders, but he's going to lose touches to Rachaad White, especially in the passing game. Washington is an underdog in this matchup, and Croskey-Merritt won't be helpful if the Commanders are chasing points. In two games against the Eagles as a rookie in 2025 -- both without an injured Jayden Daniels -- Croskey-Merritt combined for 21 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown and no targets, and he scored a combined 11.4 PPR points. I'm nervous to use Croskey-Merritt as even a flex option, and White might be the better running back in PPR in Week 1. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 32nd 2025 Stats RUYDS 772 REC 11 REYDS 37 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.6 Dobbins should be the lead running back for Denver in Week 1, but he could lose touches to RJ Harvey and Jonah Coleman. We have no idea what the split will look like for the Broncos, but Dobbins will likely need a touchdown to help his Fantasy value. It's doubtful he'll have a prominent role in the passing game, and Coleman could get any goal-line chances. This is also a tough matchup since the Chiefs were No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs last season. Dobbins missed both games against Kansas City in 2025, but Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin combined for 38 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown and nine catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. I would only use Dobbins as a flex option in Week 1.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jeremiyah Love RB ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 24th 2025 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We don't know how healthy Love will be in his return from the high-ankle sprain he suffered in the preseason opener against the Raiders on Aug. 13, but his touches could be limited. He's going to share work with Tyler Allgeier, and the Cardinals could be cautious with Love if he's not at 100 percent. The Chargers also were No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs last year, and only seven running backs scored double digits in PPR against Los Angeles, including none in the final four weeks of the season. I would only use Love as a flex option in most leagues in Week 1.