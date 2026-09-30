Tyler Shough is my Start of the Week, and I'm excited to see him Monday night against the Falcons. He has been one of the season's best surprise stories, and he could finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in 2026.

Other surprise quarterback performances this season include Bryce Young, Kirk Cousins, and Deshaun Watson. Conversely, Drake Maye and Justin Herbert have significantly let us down, and we've had major injuries to Jaxson Dart (knee), Caleb Williams (hamstring), and Jayden Daniels (elbow).

As we head into Week 4, you no longer have to start Maye or Herbert. It's easy to pivot to Shough or Young, and I also like Marcus Mariota and Jacoby Brissett this week.

Geno Smith, Kyler Murray, Sam Darnold, and Cousins are also options for Week 4. Those quarterbacks are either playing better than Maye or Herbert, or they have better matchups -- or both.

I'm hopeful things will improve for Maye and Herbert as the season progresses, but it's difficult to remain optimistic. For Maye, you can point to A.J. Brown (ankle) coming back, and maybe that just makes everything work in New England. There's nothing on the horizon for Herbert, and you just have to hope that his talent -- and the talent around him -- starts playing better.

You can read below how I feel about Maye and Herbert for Week 4, but you see where this is headed when it comes to starts and sits. Unfortunately, we may just be sitting Maye and Herbert for the rest of the season in most leagues.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 616 RUYDS 34 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 22 I didn't expect Lawrence to have a huge game in Week 3 against New England, and he proved me wrong with 25.8 Fantasy points. He's now reached that total in two of three games this season, and we'll hopefully get a shootout between him and Joe Burrow in Week 4. This game has the highest projected total of the week at 51.5 points, and Cincinnati has allowed 645 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the past two games against C.J. Stroud and Aaron Rodgers. Lawrence has top-five upside in this matchup on the road. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 939 RUYDS 16 TD 8 INT 2 FPTS/G 27.7 Young had his first bad game of the season in Week 3 at Cleveland with 15.6 Fantasy points, which snapped his two-game streak of scoring at least 30.1 Fantasy points. He still managed 291 passing yards against the Browns, and he should bounce back against the Lions at home. Detroit is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Tyler Shough, Josh Allen and Geno Smith have all scored at least 29.2 Fantasy points against the Lions this year. We'll see if Jalen Coker (quadriceps) can play in Week 4, but even if Coker is out, I still like Young as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 939 RUYDS 16 TD 8 INT 2 FPTS/G 27.7 Young had his first bad game of the season in Week 3 at Cleveland with 15.6 Fantasy points, which snapped his two-game streak of scoring at least 30.1 Fantasy points. He still managed 291 passing yards against the Browns, and he should bounce back against the Lions at home. Detroit is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Tyler Shough, Josh Allen and Geno Smith have all scored at least 29.2 Fantasy points against the Lions this year. We'll see if Jalen Coker (quadriceps) can play in Week 4, but even if Coker is out, I still like Young as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DET -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 802 RUYDS 15 TD 8 INT 0 FPTS/G 27.1 Two quarterbacks this season have scored at least 24.3 Fantasy points against the Panthers with Caleb Williams in Week 1 and Deshaun Watson in Week 2. The only one who failed to have a positive game against Carolina was the Atlanta duo of Cooper Rush and Jack Strand in Week 2. Goff has scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in each game this season, and he had 37.8 Fantasy points in his lone outdoor game in Week 2 at Buffalo. Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (quadriceps) is out for this game, and Goff should have another quality performance in Week 4 on the road. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI LAR -3 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 872 RUYDS 11 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.4 Stafford is hot heading into Week 4 at Philadelphia, and he should have another quality outing against the Eagles. I like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He has scored at least 24.9 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against the Giants and Broncos, and he has combined for 717 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions over that span. The Eagles have allowed all three quarterbacks this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Jayden Daniels, Cam Ward and Case Keenum. Daniels and Keenum each had two passing touchdowns (Ward ran for two touchdowns), and Stafford should have multiple passing scores as well, especially if Puka Nacua (hip) is able to play.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. I have no faith in Green Bay's run game right now, and Love has scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points in two of three games heading into Week 4 at Tampa Bay. He has attempted at least 42 passes in both of his quality Fantasy outings, and he should be above 30 pass attempts once again. He now has 28 games in his career with at least 30 pass attempts, and he scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in 18 of those contests. Love should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues against the Buccaneers. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. It doesn't appear like Jayden Daniels (elbow) will start in Week 4 against the Colts in London, and this is a great matchup to trust Mariota. He just scored 26.4 Fantasy points in Week 3 against Seattle, and he has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of his past nine starts for the Commanders going back to last season. Indianapolis has allowed two of three quarterbacks this season to score at least 26.9 Fantasy points, and Mariota should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Brissett is coming off his best game of the season in Week 3 at San Francisco with 29.6 Fantasy points, and I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 4 at the Giants. Brian Burns (knee) is out for the season, and the Giants should have trouble putting pressure on Brissett. Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford each scored at least 18.4 Fantasy points against the Giants, and Brissett should be in that range in Week 4. He has scored at least 18.5 Fantasy points in 13 of his past 15 games going back to last season.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 585 RUYDS 82 TD 1 INT 6 FPTS/G 7.8 We're likely not going to recommend starting Maye until A.J. Brown (ankle) is back, and that won't happen in Week 4 at Buffalo. Even though the Bills have allowed two of three quarterbacks this season (C.J. Stroud and Jared Goff) to score at least 20.5 Fantasy points, they just kept another struggling quarterback, Justin Herbert, in check with 14.7 Fantasy points in Week 3. Maye's best game this season was 11.8 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Seattle, and he only averaged 16.3 Fantasy points in two games against Buffalo in 2025. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 605 RUYDS 15 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.2 Nix had his best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 3 against the Rams with 28.1 Fantasy points. He only passed for 186 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but he added a rushing touchdown and two successful two-point conversions. Prior to Week 3, Nix scored a combined 23.5 Fantasy points against Kansas City and Jacksonville, and he has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in six of his past nine road games going back to last year. San Francisco just allowed Jacoby Brissett to score 29.6 Fantasy points in Week 3 in the first game without Nick Bosa (calf), so keep that in mind. But the 49ers also held Matthew Stafford and Malik Willis to a combined 19.9 Fantasy points in the first two games of the season. I would only start Nix in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 627 RUYDS 48 TD 3 INT 4 FPTS/G 13.2 Herbert opened the season with three favorable matchups on paper against Arizona, Las Vegas and Buffalo, and he scored 15.3 Fantasy points or less in each outing. It would be ironic for him to have a big game at Seattle, which is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and one of the best defenses in the NFL. I'm not expecting that to happen given how poorly the Chargers have looked on offense this season, and Herbert has three touchdowns and four interceptions in three games while averaging just 229 passing yards per game. He is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 620 RUYDS 87 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 21.1 I'm likely starting Hurts in the leagues where I have him rostered, and he's ranked No. 12 as of Wednesday morning. But I'm not excited about Hurts facing the Rams in Week 4. Hurts struggled in Week 2 at Tennessee with 20.2 Fantasy points, and he had two interceptions in that game. And then he scored just 12.6 Fantasy points in Week 3 at Chicago. Now, the Rams have allowed two of three quarterbacks this season to score at least 27.1 Fantasy points with Brock Purdy in Week 1 and Bo Nix in Week 3, and the Rams only shut down the Giants in Week 2 when Jaxson Dart (knee) was injured. I still expect this defense to make things difficult for Hurts, and I wouldn't be surprised if he scores fewer than 20 Fantasy points for the second week in a row.