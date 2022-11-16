Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NYG -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1596 RUYDS 387 TD 11 INT 2 FPTS/G 18 There have been five quarterbacks who have run for at least 20 yards against the Lions this season, and four of them (Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Geno Smith and Justin Fields) have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. The lone quarterback who failed to reach that mark was Aaron Rodgers in Week 9 when he had three interceptions. Jones has rushed for at least 20 yards in eight of nine starts, and he has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two of his past three games overall. The Lions also allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and Jones is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1931 RUYDS 26 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.2 Garoppolo was a letdown in Week 10 against the Chargers when he failed to pass for a touchdown for the first time all season and scored just 15 Fantasy points, which was his first game with fewer than 20 points since Week 4. He should rebound this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 24 Fantasy points. Garoppolo has also scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four meetings in a row with the Cardinals, and he can be used as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 11.