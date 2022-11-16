We have Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Tom Brady and Geno Smith on byes for Week 11 and Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill and Carson Wentz dealing with injuries. That figures to make lineup decisions more narrow but not much easier for Fantasy managers.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for QB here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 11 numbers to know and more.
Quarterbacks
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Herbert is expected to get Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) back this week, and Herbert needs those reinforcements. It's been rough without his top two receivers since he has scored 16 Fantasy points or less in four of his past five games. Prior to that, Herbert had scored at least 25 Fantasy points in three of his first four outings. Herbert has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in each of his past five meetings with the Chiefs. And Kansas City has allowed all but two quarterbacks (Matt Ryan in Week 3 and Malik Willis in Week 9) to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season. Herbert has top-five upside again this week.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Cousins has enjoyed playing at home this season, scoring at least 22 Fantasy points in all four home games in Minnesota. Hopefully that trend will continue this week against the Cowboys, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, with Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers combining for 54 points in the past two weeks. The last time Cousins faced Dallas he struggled on Monday night in Week 8 last year in another prime-time meltdown, but prior to that he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in consecutive games against the Cowboys. He should be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback again this week.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Let's hope Rodgers turned the corner with his performance against the Cowboys in Week 10 when he scored a season-high 24 Fantasy points. It would be great to see him build off that momentum with another strong outing at home against the Titans, who have allowed five of nine quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points this season. The ones who failed to do that were Daniel Jones, Matt Ryan, Davis Mills and Russell Wilson, and despite his struggles this season, Rodgers is much better than those guys. The emergence of Christian Watson is huge for Rodgers, and we'd love to see that connection on display again in Week 11.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
There have been five quarterbacks who have run for at least 20 yards against the Lions this season, and four of them (Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Geno Smith and Justin Fields) have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. The lone quarterback who failed to reach that mark was Aaron Rodgers in Week 9 when he had three interceptions. Jones has rushed for at least 20 yards in eight of nine starts, and he has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two of his past three games overall. The Lions also allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and Jones is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Garoppolo was a letdown in Week 10 against the Chargers when he failed to pass for a touchdown for the first time all season and scored just 15 Fantasy points, which was his first game with fewer than 20 points since Week 4. He should rebound this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 24 Fantasy points. Garoppolo has also scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four meetings in a row with the Cardinals, and he can be used as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 11.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Wilson has been awful this season and failed to take advantage of a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Titans, who were missing several key starters. And he might not have Jerry Jeudy (ankle) this week. So why is he listed here? He faces the Raiders in Week 11, and his only game with more than 19 Fantasy points this season was in Week 4 at Las Vegas when he scored 30 points. The Raiders are also No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and only Trevor Lawrence in Week 9 failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Las Vegas -- he had 18 points. Wilson could be used as a low-end starter in all formats, even if Jeudy is out, and hopefully he can repeat his magic from his earlier game against the Raiders in Week 11.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs.
We'll continue to monitor Stafford's status heading into Sunday's game at the Saints, but he's now a risky Fantasy option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. With Cooper Kupp (ankle) out, it's hard to expect Stafford to even average the 13.1 Fantasy points per game he was scoring, and guys like Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson aren't going to boost Stafford's value. He's playing behind a bad offensive line with limited weapons, and this is very much a lost season for Stafford in Fantasy and reality.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
There was some optimism for Goff last week against the Bears, but he once again had another down Fantasy outing with just 16 points. He's now scored 19 Fantasy points or less in five games in a row, and he should underperform again this week against the Giants, who have allowed just three quarterbacks to score more than 20 Fantasy points this season. While Goff has a star receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown, he's getting little help elsewhere in the receiving corps after the Lions traded T.J. Hockenson, and Detroit is doing a good job running the ball. Goff is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Carr has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in consecutive games prior to Week 11, and he's only done that once before this season in Weeks 2-3. Then came Week 4 against Denver, and Carr was held to just 11 Fantasy points. A similar result could happen this week in the rematch with the Broncos, who have allowed just two quarterbacks to score 20 Fantasy points this year and allow an average of 10.2 Fantasy points per game to the position. Carr also has scored 11 Fantasy points or less in three of his past five games against Denver going back to 2020.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I started the week liking Mariota as a streamer, and he might deliver a quality stat line against the Bears. He's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and Chicago has allowed at least 29 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in two of the past three contests. But my concern with Mariota is the Falcons need a win this week, and their formula for success has been to run, run and run some more. Arthur Smith doesn't want Mariota to make plays unless needed, and Atlanta should have the chance to play with a lead this week as three-point home favorites. For the season, Mariota is averaging 17.1 Fantasy points per game, and I would expect him to be in that range in this matchup. That makes him a low-end starter at best in one-quarterback leagues but not someone who is a must-start option across the board.