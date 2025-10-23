There are six teams on a bye in Week 8 and several injury situations to monitor, which makes this one of the most difficult scoring periods of the season. Are you ready?

We're down several stars with Arizona, Detroit, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Seattle and the Rams on a bye. And we have plenty of injuries to monitor, with Jayden Daniels (hamstring), Bucky Irving (foot) and Chris Godwin (leg) already being ruled out Wednesday.

There could be some fascinating lineups in Week 8, and we're excited to start guys like Joe Flacco, Tyler Allgeier, Tez Johnson, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims, among others, because of their matchups. It could be a lot of fun if you pick the right sleeper this week.

Obviously, we'd rather have our lineups stacked with the best players. But that's not possible this week, so we'll do our best to adjust. I know you're ready. So let's get started.

Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DEN -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 26.1 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1556 RUYDS 172 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.7 Nix was having a miserable game in Week 7 against the Giants, and Denver entered the fourth quarter down 19-0. The Broncos stormed back to win the game 33-32, and Nix became the first player in NFL history to score two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in a quarter. He finished with 43.9 Fantasy points, and he should stay hot heading into Week 8 against Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and every team this season has scored at least 23.7 Fantasy points against Dallas, including three quarterbacks with at least 32.3 points. Nix has also been awesome at home, and in his past 11 games at Denver going back to last year, he averages 28.2 Fantasy points. I love Nix as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup for Week 8.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN LAC -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1913 RUYDS 186 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 23 Herbert threw two interceptions in Week 7 against the Colts, but he also had 420 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 31 rushing yards. He attempted 55 passes, and this is now the third time in his past five outings with at least 41 attempts, which we love. He will likely be throwing a lot Thursday night against the Vikings, who have allowed five touchdown passes in their past two games against Dillon Gabriel and Jalen Hurts. Herbert has top-five upside in this matchup at home. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1881 RUYDS 56 TD 17 INT 3 FPTS/G 25.5 Typically, we want to avoid quarterbacks facing the Broncos, but I'm going to start Prescott in all leagues with confidence. He's playing fantastic right now with at least 28.3 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he has at least three touchdown passes in each of those outings. Denver has allowed two of the past three quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts in Week 5 and Jaxson Dart in Week 7 to score at least 23.5 Fantasy points, and both of those guys passed for at least 280 yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos will struggle to stop the Dallas trio of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson, and Prescott still has top-five upside despite this tough matchup on the road. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -14 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 27.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1790 RUYDS 83 TD 14 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.8 Jones has failed to score at least 20.7 Fantasy points just twice this season, and both were on the road. One of those games was at Tennessee in Week 3 when he scored just 17.8 Fantasy points, but I'll still trust Jones as a must-start option in the rematch at home. In Indianapolis, Jones is averaging 25.9 Fantasy points, and he should stay hot against the Titans. Drake Maye just had 27.4 Fantasy points against Tennessee in Week 7, and Jones should follow suit with another big game against this defense, especially if Jeffrey Simmons (hamstring) and L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) are out. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NE -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1744 RUYDS 200 TD 14 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.4 Maye comes in Week 8 having scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including the past two on the road. This is a difficult matchup against the Browns, but Aaron Rodgers just had 21.5 Fantasy points against Cleveland two games ago in Week 6. Maye is playing at an MVP-level right now, and I love that he's continuing to make plays with his legs. Maye has scored at least 4.5 Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in three of his past five games, and he ran for 62 yards against the Titans in Week 7. I don't expect this to be one of Maye's best games this season, given the matchup, but he's worth trusting as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1351 RUYDS 106 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.8 Williams just had his worst Fantasy outing of the season in Week 7 against New Orleans with 4.7 Fantasy points, and the Ravens are getting healthy on defense and coming off a bye. That said, I still like Williams as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He's scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in four of six games this season, including twice on the road, and Baltimore is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks this season have scored at least 35 Fantasy points against the Ravens (Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, and Patrick Mahomes), and Williams should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 8.

Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Dart has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in all four starts this season, including 25.6 points against the Eagles in Week 6. He only had 195 passing yards in that game, but he passed for a touchdown and added 58 rushing yards and a score. Dart has rushed for either 55 yards or a touchdown in all four starts, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in the rematch at Philadelphia. Three of the past four quarterbacks against the Eagles have scored at least 19.9 Fantasy points, and Dart should stay in that range once again in Week 8. Joe Flacco QB CIN Cincinnati • #15

Age: 40 • Experience: 18 yrs. Flacco has been great in two starts for the Bengals, and he should stay hot against the Jets in Week 8. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. In two starts, Flacco has passed for 561 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he scored at least 22.8 Fantasy points in each outing. The Jets have allowed four quarterbacks to score at least 19.7 Fantasy points this season, and Sauce Gardner (concussion) could be out. Flacco could go off in this matchup at home. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year We're expecting Jayden Daniels (hamstring) to be out in Week 8 at Kansas City, which means Mariota should start against the Chiefs on Monday night. He will hopefully get one of Deebo Samuel (heel) or Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) back for that matchup, and that would increase Mariota's value as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Mariota has gotten significant playing time in four games for the Commanders in the past two seasons, and he scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points in each outing. The Chiefs are a tough matchup, but two quarterbacks in the past three games have scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points with Trevor Lawrence in Week 5 and Jared Goff in Week 6. Also, five quarterbacks this season have scored at least 3.0 Fantasy points against Kansas City with just their rushing totals alone, and Mariota has eight carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in the two previous starts he made this year.

Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 14.1 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1313 RUYDS 38 TD 11 INT 10 FPTS/G 14.6 Tagovailoa is on the verge of getting benched, and he comes into Week 8 at Atlanta with six interceptions and just 305 passing yards in his past two games against the Chargers and Browns. It will be tough for Tagovailoa to break out of his slump against the Falcons, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only Baker Mayfield in Week 1 and Marcus Mariota in Week 4 have scored more than 20 Fantasy points against Atlanta, including Josh Allen and Mac Jones in the past two games. Tagovailoa is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 8. Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 0.9 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1404 RUYDS 34 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.1 It appears like Jones will start in Week 8 at Houston with Brock Purdy (toe) still injured, but Jones is only worth a look in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He's combined for just 16.4 Fantasy points in his past two outings against Tampa Bay and Atlanta, and he has no touchdowns and three interceptions over that span. The Texans are also No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Baker Mayfield in Week 2 is the lone quarterback with more than 15.6 Fantasy points against Houston, including matchups with Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, and Sam Darnold. It would be a surprise if Jones had a big Fantasy outing in this matchup. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA ATL -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1409 RUYDS 43 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 14.8 Keep an eye on Penix in practice this week since he's dealing with a foot injury, and hopefully he'll be able to play for Fantasy managers who need him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. But those are the only formats I'd use him in Week 8 despite the matchup with the Dolphins. Penix has scored more than 16.6 Fantasy points just once in his past five outings, and he has four touchdowns and three interceptions over that span. And this should be a game where Bijan Robinson and even Tyler Allgeier carry the Falcons offense because Miami is so bad at stopping the run. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF HOU -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1305 RUYDS 147 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.8 Stroud went into his bye in Week 6 with consecutive games of at least 22.4 Fantasy points, and it looked like he might be building toward a strong finish. But then came Week 7 at Seattle, and Stroud struggled with 15.7 Fantasy points. His offensive line let him down as he was sacked three times and hit countless others, and Nico Collins (concussion) left the game, leaving his status for the Week in doubt. Without Collins, Stroud is a questionable starter against the 49ers, who have held three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to 16.1 Fantasy points or less. I'd be skeptical of trusting Stroud if Collins were active, but I'd have no faith in Stroud if Collins were out.

Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT GB -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1438 RUYDS 110 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.4 Love has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback for the most part this season, and he comes into Week 8 against the Steelers having scored 16.9 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four starts. The matchup isn't daunting since all but one quarterback against Pittsburgh have scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points. But Love has attempted more than 30 passes just twice this season, and he's averaging only 27.5 attempts in his past two outings against the Bengals and Cardinals. I would only start Love in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 8.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO TB -4.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 15.8 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 252 REC 19 REYDS 91 TD 4 FPTS/G 11 Bucky Irving (foot) is out for Week 8 at New Orleans, and White will start again for Tampa Bay. He should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and I expect him to perform better than he did in Week 7 at Detroit when he only had 8.4 PPR points. Prior to that game, White scored at least 17.6 PPR points in two starts in place of Irving, and this is a great matchup against the Saints, who have allowed a running back to score at least 14.4 PPR points in all but one game this season. White has top-10 upside in this matchup on the road. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DEN -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 523 REC 7 REYDS 22 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.2 Dobbins comes into Week 8 with a combined 13.0 PPR points in his past two games against the Jets and Giants. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5, and he only has seven catches for 22 yards on 10 targets for the season. But he should end his slump this week against the Cowboys, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Five running backs have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against Dallas this year, and Dobbins should add to that total in Week 8. He has top-15 upside in this matchup at home. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 380 REC 9 REYDS 34 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 Aaron Jones (hamstring) could return this week following his four-game stint on injured reserve, but even if he's back, I still like Mason as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Mason has scored four rushing touchdowns in the past four games, and he has two outings over that span with three catches. Prior to Jones getting hurt, Mason was still the primary rusher in Minnesota, with Jones playing on passing downs, and I would expect that rotation to continue when Jones is healthy. The Chargers are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and three guys in a row have scored at least 29.0 Fantasy points against Los Angeles coming into Week 8 (Jacory Croskey-Merritt, De'Von Achane and Jonathan Taylor), with seven rushing touchdowns over that span. Keep an eye on what happens with Jones, but Mason should remain in your lineup in most leagues for Week 8. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 311 REC 17 REYDS 184 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.5 Warren was great as the Start of the Week in Week 7 at Cincinnati with 16 carries for 127 yards and four catches for 31 yards on five targets. He scored a season-high 19.8 PPR points, and he now has at least 13.1 PPR points in four of five games this season. This week, Warren doesn't have an easy matchup against the Packers, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But Jahmyr Gibbs, Quinshon Judkins and Javonte Williams all managed to score at least 15.0 PPR points against Green Bay, and the Packers are one of eight teams to allow at least 35 receptions to running backs this year. Warren should be a significant factor in the passing game, and I would start him as a No. 2 running back in this matchup at home.

Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Rico Dowdle should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 7 against Buffalo, but I like Hubbard as a flex as well. In his first game back from a two-game absence with a calf injury in Week 7 at the Jets, Hubbard had 14 carries for 31 yards and two catches for 24 yards on three targets. He played more snaps than Dowdle (38-33), which is something to monitor, and we should see an even split against the Bills. Buffalo is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and twice this season a pair of running backs have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against the Bills in the same game (New Orleans in Week 4 and Atlanta in Week 6). We could see Dowdle and Hubbard follow suit in Week 8. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Allgeier should have the chance for a quality outing in Week 8 against Miami, and he's worth using as a flex option in all leagues. The Dolphins are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 16.1 PPR points against Miami in six games in a row, including four guys with at least 20.8 PPR points over that span. That bodes tremendously well for Bijan Robinson, but Allgeier should get in on the action as well. He has scored at least 10.8 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he should reach that level of production or more in this matchup at home. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie If you were like me and started Marks as a flex option in several leagues in Week 7 at Seattle then we got lucky that he caught a touchdown to help him finish with 12.5 PPR points. He had 10 carries for 15 yards and three catches for 20 yards and the score on five targets, but he dominated playing time ahead of Nick Chubb with 63 percent of the snaps. We hope that's a sign of things to come, and Marks should be considered a flex against the 49ers in Week 8. San Francisco has allowed a running back to score at least 17.6 PPR points in four games in a row, and the 49ers have allowed 17 receptions to the past three starting running backs in Kyren Williams, Rachaad White and Bijan Robinson. Given Marks' role in the passing game, he could be a popular target for C.J. Stroud, especially if Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) are out. Brashard Smith RB KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Kareem Hunt played through an ankle injury in Week 7 against Las Vegas, and the Chiefs beat the Raiders 31-0. That helped Smith get a season-high 14 carries for 39 yards and five catches for 42 yards on five targets. We don't know Hunt's status yet for Week 8 against the Commanders, but Smith might get additional playing time in tandem with Isiah Pacheco, especially if Kansas City is playing with another big lead at home. Along with that, Smith has four games in a row with at least three receptions, and he scored at least 5.1 PPR points in each outing. I like Smith as a flex option in all leagues on Monday night.

Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NE -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 245 REC 15 REYDS 154 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 Stevenson was great in Week 7 at Tennessee with 18 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and two catches for no yards on two targets, and he has now scored at least 14.7 PPR points in two of his past three games. But Stevenson should struggle in Week 8 against the Browns, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Cleveland has allowed just three touchdowns to running backs all season, and Stevenson only has three rushing touchdowns all year. He also has one game with more than 55 rushing yards, and Stevenson should be considered a flex option at best in most formats for Week 8. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -12.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 377 REC 7 REYDS 60 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.1 Croskey-Merritt had a huge game in Week 5 at the Chargers with 27 PPR points. Since then, he's combined for 10.0 PPR points in two games against the Bears and Cowboys. It's hard to trust him as anything more than a flex in Week 8 at Kansas City, and the Chiefs are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Kansas City hasn't allowed a running back to score a touchdown in the past three games against Jacksonville, Detroit and Las Vegas, which are tough matchups against Travis Etienne, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ashton Jeanty, and that trio was held to 8.8 PPR points or less against the Chiefs. This could be a rough outing for Croskey-Merritt on Monday night. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -14 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 380 REC 17 REYDS 122 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.7 Pollard had one of his best games of the season against the Colts in Week 3 with 13.9 PPR points, and he scored one of his two touchdowns for the season against Indianapolis in that game. He's also coming off a solid outing in Week 7 against New England with 12.1 PPR points thanks to six catches for 43 yards on six targets. Maybe he'll continue to be heavily involved in the passing game again in Week 8 against the Colts, but this is a tough matchup. Indianapolis is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Pollard continues to share playing time with Tyjae Spears. I would only use Pollard as a flex option in the majority of leagues.

Kimani Vidal RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN LAC -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 162 REC 8 REYDS 30 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Vidal was awesome in Week 6 at Miami with 22.8 PPR points, and he struggled against Indianapolis in Week 7 with 7.5 PPR points. Which version of Vidal will show up in Week 8 against Minnesota? I'm concerned we might have been fooled by Vidal because of his big game against the Dolphins, who have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. The Colts are one of the best, and Vikings are almost right in the middle. Given that six teams are on a bye, Vidal will be at least a flex option in the majority of leagues, but he could struggle if he fails to score. And Minnesota has only allowed three touchdowns to running backs all season. I'm expecting Justin Herbert to be throwing a lot in this game, and Vidal's production could once again be minimal.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -4.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 71 REYDS 440 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.9 Olave continues to be a star for the Saints, and he's worth starting in all leagues in Week 8 against Tampa Bay. He's now scored at least 15.8 PPR points in each of his past two outings against New England and Chicago, and he combined for 11 catches, 196 yards, and two touchdowns on 17 targets over that span. The Buccaneers have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 19.2 PPR points in each of the past three games (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kendrick Bourne, and Amon-Ra St. Brown), and hopefully, Olave will follow suit. He has top-10 upside in Week 8. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CIN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 45 REYDS 316 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 In two games with Joe Flacco, Higgins has combined for 11 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets against the Packers and Steelers, and I'm willing to trust Higgins again as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Sauce Gardner (concussion) could be out for the Jets in Week 8, which is a boost for Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, and both Bengals receivers have the chance to go off in this matchup. It's great that Flacco has made Higgins a potential star once again. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 283 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.4 Addison has scored at least 15.1 PPR points in all three games since coming back from his three-game suspension, and he just had a dominant outing in Week 7 against the Eagles with nine catches for 128 yards on 12 targets. The Chargers have a standout secondary, but the Colts just had Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce each score at least 14.8 PPR points against Los Angeles in Week 7. The same thing could happen for Justin Jefferson and Addison this week, and Addison should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in this matchup. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 53 REYDS 446 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.1 Robinson has been fantastic in the past two games against the Eagles and Broncos, and he's combined for 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets over that span. Against Philadelphia in Week 6, Robinson had six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he scored 20.4 PPR points. The Eagles have allowed one receiver to score at least 13.9 PPR points in every game, and Robinson is the best candidate to reach that mark for the Giants. He has top-20 upside in all leagues in Week 8. Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI BAL -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 46 REYDS 423 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.6 Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 8 against Chicago, and that's great news for Flowers. He has struggled in the past two games without Jackson, scoring a combined 20.8 PPR points against the Texans and Rams. With Jackson, Flowers scored at least 14.4 PPR points in three of his first four outings this season. The Bears are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six guys have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against Chicago this year. I like Flowers as a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues with Jackson back.

Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. The Bengals receivers abused the Steelers secondary in Week 7 with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combining for 22 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 33 targets. Doubs and Matthew Golden won't do that, but both Packers receivers are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 8. Doubs has 11 catches for 127 yards on 17 targets in his past two games, and he has scored at least 10.5 PPR points in each outing. And Golden has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games. Tez Johnson WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Mike Evans (collarbone) and Chris Godwin (leg) are out, and Johnson will be the No. 2 receiver for Tampa Bay opposite Emeka Egbuka. Evans was injured in Week 7 at Detroit, and Johnson stepped up with four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He also scored a 45-yard touchdown on his lone reception in Week 6 against San Francisco, and Johnson is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Saints. Seven receivers have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against New Orleans, and Johnson will hopefully step up for the Buccaneers and Fantasy managers in Week 8. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Shakir had a down game in Week 6 at Atlanta with three catches for 33 yards on five targets, but prior to that, he scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He's the only trustworthy receiver for Josh Allen when it comes to Fantasy production, especially if tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) remains out. The Panthers have allowed three receivers to score at least 16.1 PPR points in three of their past four games, and I like Shakir as a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for Week 8. Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Josh Downs (concussion) missed Week 7 and hasn't been cleared to return as of Wednesday afternoon, and if he remains out in Week 8 against Tennessee, then Pierce would be a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with top 20 upside. Against the Chargers in Week 7, Pierce had a season-high 10 targets, and he finished the game with five catches for 98 yards. He only had four catches for 67 yards on five targets against the Titans in Week 3, but Downs played in that contest. Without Downs, Pierce could go off against this defense, which might be without cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) as well. Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. There's a great opportunity for Franklin and Mims to both play well in Week 8 against the Cowboys, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. It's a boost for Courtland Sutton as well, and Chicago had three receivers each score at least 12.8 PPR points against Dallas in Week 3. For the season, nine receivers have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against the Cowboys, and Franklin just had three catches for 19 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 7 against the Giants. Mims has scored at least 15.8 PPR points in two of his past four games, and this passing attack has the chance to be dominant against Dallas at home in this matchup.

Kendrick Bourne WR SF San Francisco • #84

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 35 REYDS 385 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.6 Bourne had a down game in Week 7 against Atlanta with two catches for 14 yards on two targets, which came after he scored at least 19.2 PPR points in each of his previous two outings against the Rams and Falcons. This week, Bourne has another tough test against the Texans, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. With George Kittle back and Jauan Jennings healthy, along with the potential return of Ricky Pearsall (knee), this could be another rough outing for Bourne at Houston. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 52 REYDS 257 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 I was moderately hopeful for Jeudy in Week 7 against Miami, but he had another down outing with two catches for 17 yards on four targets. The weather wasn't ideal in Cleveland last week, but Jeudy has now scored 9.3 PPR points or less in six games in a row, and he's still looking for his first touchdown this season. Until he shows a better rapport with Dillon Gabriel, Jeudy is nothing more than a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 31 REYDS 258 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Moore continues to struggle heading into Week 8 at Baltimore, and he has scored 8.2 PPR points or less in three games in a row. He's been held under 50 receiving yards in five games in a row, and he has just one touchdown on the season. It's a great matchup since the Ravens are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Rome Odunze is the only Chicago receiver to trust in this game. Moore is, at best, a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 8. Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR BUF -7.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 35 REYDS 237 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 I wouldn't have high expectations for Coleman coming out of Buffalo's bye in Week 7 since he has a tough matchup at Carolina in Week 8. The Panthers are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Jaycee Horn will make things tough on Coleman in this matchup. He did score a touchdown in Week 5 against New England, but Coleman has scored 7.5 PPR points or less in four of his past five games heading into this matchup on the road.

Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 44 REYDS 405 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.7 Tua Tagovailoa is struggling heading into Week 8 with six interceptions in his past two outings, and Waddle had a down game as well in Week 7 at Cleveland with one catch for 15 yards on four targets. The weather played a part in Miami's struggles to throw the ball, and things should improve indoors in Atlanta. But the Falcons are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they've done a great job in holding Mike Evans, Justin Jefferson, Tetairoa McMillan, and Keon Coleman to 11.1 PPR points or less this year. It's tough to sit Waddle with six teams on a bye, but lower expectations for him in this matchup with Atlanta on the road.

