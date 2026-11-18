Jaylen Waddle (concussion) practiced Wednesday, and he appears set to play in Week 11 against Las Vegas. He left Week 9 at Carolina with a concussion and then Denver was on bye in Week 10, but Waddle should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Raiders.

Las Vegas is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 15 receivers have scored at least 10.4 PPR points against the Raiders this season. Waddle scored 14.9 PPR points in his last healthy game in Week 8 against Kansas City with three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on six targets, along with a two-point conversion, and we were hoping that was the start of a quality finish for Waddle.

He should get back on track in Week 11 given the matchup, and we're glad he's healthy. Waddle's return limits the upside for Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant, but both are worth starting in three-receiver leagues.

It's time for Waddle to be a star. He had a rough start to his tenure in Denver, but he can start to deliver in a big way in Fantasy and reality for the Broncos to end the season.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 51 REYDS 528 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 16.6 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 66 REYDS 644 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.1 Caleb Williams is my Start of the Week, and I'm counting on Burden and Odunze to make plenty of plays against the Saints. Burden is easy to start since he's scored at least 17.5 PPR points in each of his past four games, with three touchdowns over that span. He has 19 targets in his past two outings against Seattle and Tampa Bay, and New Orleans has allowed eight receivers to score at least 13.4 PPR points this season, including two sets of teammates with Drake London and Jahan Dotson in Week 4 and KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in Week 9. That bodes well for Burden and Odunze, who has scored at least 12.7 PPR points in each of his past two games. Burden has top-10 upside in all leagues, and Odunze should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy option in all formats. Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 51 REYDS 413 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Tate will return in Week 11 against Dallas after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. He should get plenty of targets with Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) on IR, and Tate scored at least 19 PPR points in two of his past four games prior to getting injured in Week 7. The Cowboys are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 11 receivers have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Dallas this season. That bodes well for Tate, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor this week, and Dike and Ayomanor are worth using in three-receiver leagues. This should be a fun game for the Tennessee passing attack against the Cowboys. Josh Downs WR KC Kansas City • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI KC -15.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 62 REYDS 407 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Downs did well in his Kansas City debut in Week 10 at Atlanta with four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he only played 17 percent of the snaps. His workload should increase in Week 11 against the Cardinals, and I like Downs as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. There have been 14 receivers with at least 11.1 PPR points against Arizona this season, including three sets of teammates with Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans in Week 3, Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields in Week 4 and Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 5. That bodes well for Downs and Rashee Rice in Week 11, and both are worth starting in all leagues. Stefon Diggs WR WAS Washington • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 59 REYDS 386 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.8 I thought Diggs would struggle in Week 10 at the Giants, but he proved me wrong with six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. The targets and yards were a season high, and he scored a touchdown for the third time in his past four games. He now has seven games with at least six targets, and he scored at least 12.8 PPR points in five of them. The Bengals are No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but 10 receivers have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against Cincinnati this year. I like Diggs as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 11. Jordyn Tyson WR NO New Orleans

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 110 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 I thought Tyson would have a breakout game in Week 10 against Carolina, and responded with 11 catches for 80 yards on 13 targets. It's clear he's going to be a focal point for Tyler Shough moving forward, which should impact Chris Olave, but both New Orleans receivers are worth starting in Week 11 against the Bears. I'm not expecting a lot of passing touchdowns from the Saints in this matchup, but Olave and Tyson should get a lot of targets, especially with New Orleans likely chasing points. There have been seven receivers with at least seven targets against Chicago this season, and six of them have scored at least 12.5 PPR points. I expect that to be the floor for Olave and Tyson in Week 11, and Tyson should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Flournoy WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN DAL -8.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 54 REYDS 466 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Flournoy had a standout game in Week 10 against San Francisco with six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He has now scored at least 11 PPR points in five of his past six games, including three touchdowns over that span, and he should be started in three-receiver leagues even while sharing the field with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The Titans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Lamb, Pickens and Flournoy should all do well in this matchup. Tank Dell WR HOU Houston • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -12.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 169 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.4 Dell and Hutchinson have both stepped up recently in Fantasy and reality, and both are worth using in three-receiver leagues against the Colts in Week 11. Dell had four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Week 9 at the Chargers, and Hutchinson has scored at least 11.9 PPR points in three games in a row, including a nine-target outing in Week 10 at Cleveland. Indianapolis is banged up in the secondary in Week 11 with Charvarius Ward (knee) out and Sauce Gardner (calf) questionable, and that bodes well for Nico Collins, Dell and Hutchinson. All three should continue to contribute for the Texans and Fantasy managers in Week 11. Xavier Hutchinson WR HOU Houston • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -12.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 7.8 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 54 REYDS 345 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Tre Harris WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 348 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 If Ladd McConkey (back) remains out for Week 11 against the Jets then Harris is worth using as a starter in three-receiver leagues. He just had five catches for 86 yards on five targets in Week 10 at Baltimore with McConkey out, and Harris would be the lone Los Angeles receiver to trust in Week 11. The Jets are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but one receiver has scored at least 10.8 PPR points against New York in nine games in a row. Harris has five games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least 9.0 PPR points in three of them. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 42 REYDS 324 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) could miss Week 11 at the Chargers, which would be a boost for Mitchell and Garrett Wilson. We already consider Wilson a must-start Fantasy receiver, but Mitchell would be a starter in three-receiver leagues if Cooper can't play. Targets haven't been an issue for Mitchell of late with at least seven in each of his past three games against Las Vegas, Kansas City and Buffalo, but he scored 8.9 PPR points or less in each outing against the Chiefs and Bills. The Chargers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 14 receivers have scored at least 10.6 PPR points against Los Angeles this year, including four sets of teammates with Kendrick Bourne and Michael Wilson in Week 1, Tre Tucker and Cody White in Week 2, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed in Week 4 and Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson in Week 9. Wilson and Mitchell could be great in Week 11, especially if Geno Smith (ankle) is 100 percent. Caleb Douglas WR MIA Miami • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -16.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 35 REYDS 367 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 I thought Douglas would struggle in Week 10 at Indianapolis in the first start with Kyle McCord, but Douglas did OK with three catches for 71 yards on eight targets. He has now scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 11 against Buffalo. The Bills are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 10.6 PPR points against Buffalo this season. Malik Washington is also in the mix as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues, but Douglas should once again lead Miami in targets in Week 11.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN SF -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 23 REYDS 237 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 Samuel didn't need many touches to be a star in Week 10 at Dallas with three carries for 78 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown on three targets for 25.9 PPR points. He has now scored at least 15.4 PPR points in four of six games this season, but I would only use him in three-receiver leagues in Week 10 against the Vikings. Mike Evans (Achilles) could return against Minnesota, and we'll see how Evans, Samuel and Keenan Allen all perform together. But this is a brutal matchup against the Vikings, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Samuel could always find the end zone, especially on the ground, but I would lower expectations for him given the matchup. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 53 REYDS 393 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 I would love to see Coker have a big game in Week 11 against Baltimore, but he's in a four-game slump and will be tough to trust in most leagues. He has scored 9.6 PPR points or less in each outing against Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Denver and New Orleans, and he's had five targets or less in each contest. The Ravens have allowed eight receivers to score at least 10.5 PPR points in their past five games, and I would start Tetairoa McMillan in all leagues. But Coker is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best, and it's disappointing to see his recent lack of production after he started off the season playing so well. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -10 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 58 REYDS 538 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.2 Tucker faced Seattle in Week 10, which is a tough matchup, but it was disappointing to see him get one catch for 9 yards on two targets in Fernando Mendoza's debut, especially with Brock Bowers (ankle) getting hurt. Tucker will have better days ahead with Mendoza, but I don't consider Tucker a safe start moving forward, especially against Denver in Week 11. Bowers is also slated to play, and Tucker has scored 9.5 PPR points or less in three games in a row. He's barely worth starting in three-receiver leagues against the Broncos, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Germie Bernard WR PIT Pittsburgh • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PIT -4.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 7.6 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 284 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Bernard is in a slump heading into Week 11 against the Eagles, and he could get company with Michael Pittman (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) potentially back off IR. In his past three games, Bernard has been held to 8.0 PPR points or less against New Orleans, Cleveland and Cincinnati, and he combined for eight catches for 57 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets over that span. That was without Pittman and Wilson, and Bernard could be pushed down the depth chart with the veterans back. It's a great matchup since the Eagles are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I would start DK Metcalf in most leagues. But Bernard is barely worth using in most three-receiver leagues in Week 11.