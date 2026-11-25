In the spirit of Thanksgiving, let's make sure the Falcons and Michael Penix Jr. feed Drake London in Week 12. He needs to eat -- targets -- at Minnesota.

London has four games this season with 11.8 PPR points or less, and he had six targets or less in all four outings. Only once this season has London scored more than 12 PPR points with fewer than 10 targets, which was Week 4 at New Orleans when he had five catches for 96 yards on six targets for 14.6 PPR points.

London has five games this season with at least 10 targets, and he's averaging 19.2 PPR points over that span. It won't be easy for London to have a big game against the Vikings, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but target volume is the key.

There have been eight receivers with at least seven targets against Minnesota this season, and five of them have scored at least 12 PPR points, with three at 15.5 PPR points or higher. That's the level of production we expect from London.

He's not ranked as a top-10 Fantasy receiver in Week 12 due to the matchup, but he's still a top-20 option. I have faith that the targets will be there for London, and he should have a quality outing despite facing Minnesota's defense on the road.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 53 REYDS 351 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.6 Smith returned from a four-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 11 against Pittsburgh and had five catches for 41 yards on 12 targets. He couldn't connect with Joe Milton III, but the 57 percent target share was amazing. I hope Milton continues to feature Smith, and he should have the chance for a big game against the Cowboys, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers in the past two games -- Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen, Calvin Ridley, Carnell Tate and Chimere Dike -- have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Dallas, with three touchdowns. And Smith has scored at least 14.9 PPR points against the Cowboys in three of his past five meetings, including two of his past three in Dallas. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 57 REYDS 611 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.4 Williams scored 19.3 PPR points in Week 11 against Tampa Bay and has now scored at least 16.2 PPR points in five of his past seven games. In his past three games in Detroit against tough competition from Green Bay, Minnesota and Tampa Bay, Williams is averaging 20.8 PPR points with four touchdowns. And Williams has scored at least 13.4 PPR points in three games in a row against the Bears, including two touchdowns. There have been three games this season where a pair of teammates on the same team have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against Chicago, including Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan in Week 1, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in Week 5 and Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele in Week 11. I'm expecting Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown to follow suit in Week 12. Stefon Diggs WR WAS Washington • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI WAS -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 65 REYDS 431 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.2 Williams had a breakout game in Week 11 against Cincinnati with nine catches for 122 yards on 11 targets, and he has at least 10.4 PPR points in three of his past four games. Diggs only had four catches for 45 yards on six targets against the Bengals, but he has scored at least 12.8 PPR points in three of his past five outings. I'm expecting both to be great against the Cardinals in Week 12, and Arizona has allowed a pair of receivers to score at least 11.1 PPR points in the same game six times this season (Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans in Week 3, Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields in Week 4, Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 5, Ryan Flournoy and CeeDee Lamb in Week 8, Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield in Week 10 and Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice in Week 11). Diggs and Williams should follow suit in Week 12. Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI WAS -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 52 REYDS 448 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -14.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 56 REYDS 471 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.4 We got lucky with Tate in Week 11 at Dallas because he scored on a 59-yard touchdown catch after several Cowboys' defenders failed to touch him down on the ground. He finished with two catches for 58 yards and the touchdown on five targets for 13.8 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 11.8 PPR points in four of his past six games. He missed the Week 10 game against Jacksonville with a shoulder injury, but he should have success against the Jaguars in the rematch. A receiver has scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Jacksonville in all but one game this season, and Elic Ayomanor had five catches for 79 yards on 10 targets in the first meeting. I like Tate as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 12, and Chimere Dike is worth using as a sleeper in three-receiver leagues. Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAC -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 323 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 I'm hopeful that Justin Herbert (concussion) is healthy for Week 12 against New England, and that could impact what happens with McConkey. I'll still start him in three-receiver leagues if DJ Uiagalelei starts at quarterback, but I like McConkey as a borderline top-20 option with Herbert. McConkey had his best game of the season in Week 11 against the Jets with five catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and this is a good matchup against the Patriots, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Seven receivers have scored at least 12.8 PPR points against New England in the past five games, with nine touchdowns. McConkey could be great if Herbert is able to play.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline KC Concepcion WR CLE Cleveland • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 63 REYDS 458 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Denzel Boston (toe) missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday after Cleveland's Week 11 bye, and hopefully he's healthy against the Raiders in Week 12. Concepcion and Harold Fannin Jr. would continue to benefit if Boston is less than 100 percent, and Concepcion has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Raiders are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 13 receivers have scored at least 11 PPR point against Las Vegas this season. Concepcion is a must-start receiver in all three-receiver leagues, and I would consider him a low-end starter in all formats in this matchup. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC BUF -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 8.4 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 54 REYDS 539 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 It appears like Dalton Kincaid (thumb) will play in Week 12 against Kansas City after missing Week 11 against Miami, but I still like Shakir as a starter in three-receiver leagues. He had a huge game against the Dolphins with five catches for 101 yards on nine targets, but he has also scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past six games. Keep an eye on the weather for Thursday's game, and if it's not atrocious, then Shakir should continue to be a reliable weapon for Josh Allen in a hopeful shootout with the Chiefs. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -14.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 53 REYDS 493 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Meyers had a solid game in Week 11 at the Giants with 12.5 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 10.5 PPR points in three of his past five games. He's clearly the No. 2 receiver in Jacksonville behind Parker Washington, and Meyers should be a regular starter in all three-receiver leagues. Now, he only had three catches for 34 yards on six targets in Week 10 at Tennessee. But the Titans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 17 receivers have scored at least 10.1 PPR points against Tennessee this season. Four sets of teammates have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against the Titans, including DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks in Week 2, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase in Week 8, Parker Washington and Josh Cameron in Week 10 and CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Week 11. Let's hope Meyers can replicate what Cameron did for the Jaguars (15.7 PPR points) in Week 12. Konata Mumpfield WR LAR L.A. Rams • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB LAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 8 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 27 REYDS 243 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.4 Puka Nacua (knee) is out for the season, and Davante Adams (hamstring) won't get his revenge game in Week 12 against Green Bay since he's still out. That should make Mumpfield the No. 1 receiver for Matthew Stafford, and Mumpfield is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues. He scored 11.1 PPR points in Week 10 at Arizona in the first game without Nacua and Adams, and I'm hopeful that's the floor for Mumpfield against the Packers. He has two games this season with at least four targets, and he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in both. Green Bay is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 12 receivers have scored at least 11.6 PPR points against the Packers in their last five games. This could be a huge game for Mumpfield in Week 12. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 7.2 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 49 REYDS 438 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.8 I'm hopeful that Douglas will continue to play well with Tommy DeVito starting for the injured Drake Maye (ankle), but Douglas is risky now with the quarterback change. That said, A.J. Brown (hamstring) is again out, and that should keep Douglas in a prominent role. He has scored at least 15.2 PPR points in four of his past six outings, including two games over that span with at least eight targets. The Chargers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and eight receivers have scored at least 11.9 PPR points against Los Angeles in the past five games, including eight touchdowns. I like Douglas as a starter in three-receiver leagues.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 27 REYDS 257 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.4 Samuel injured his hamstring in Week 5 against Seattle in the third quarter and missed the next three games. He returned in Week 10 at Dallas and scored 25.9 PPR points with three carries for 78 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Samuel followed that up with 7.7 PPR points in Week 11 against Minnesota with three catches for 20 yards on four targets and two carries for 27 yards. He's touchdown-dependent because he's been held to 50 receiving yards or less in all but one game, and I'm not starting him because of his rushing potential. Seattle is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Samuel is only worth a look in three-receiver leagues in Week 12. Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 59 REYDS 296 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Egbuka had another bad game in Week 11 at Detroit with two catches for 18 yards on five targets, and this was his third game this season with fewer than 20 receiving yards. He has now scored a combined 10.7 PPR points in his past two outings with Baker Mayfield, and Egbuka has one receiving touchdown this year. The Buccaneers ran all over the Panthers in Week 7 with Bucky Irving, Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker combining for 45 carries for 246 yards and three touchdowns, and I expect Tampa Bay to have a similar game plan in the rematch. That should once again limit the upside for Egbuka, who is only worth using as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 74 REYDS 434 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 The Steelers are a mess heading into Friday's game against Denver after Aaron Rodgers was released following his tirade about Mike McCarthy, and Mason Rudolph will start. I don't want to start anyone in the passing game, and Metcalf has struggled of late with 7.6 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, including when he got ejected in Week 11 at Philadelphia. Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman are all expected to be active as well, and we'll see who Rudolph leans on. It doesn't help that the Broncos are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Metcalf could get shadowed by Patrick Surtain II. At best, Metcalf is a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 60 REYDS 440 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 It was good to see Coker get seven targets in Week 11 against Baltimore, which was the most he's had since Week 6. But he finished the game with four catches for 47 yards, and he's now scored 9.6 PPR points or less in five games in a row. Included in that stretch was Week 7 against Tampa Bay when he had one catch for 9 yards on four targets, and it's tough to trust Coker as anything more than a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in the rematch with the Buccaneers in Week 12. Tampa Bay is No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and this isn't the matchup to count on Coker having a bounce-back game.