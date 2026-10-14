We have four teams on a bye in Week 6 with Cincinnati, Detroit, Miami and Minnesota, and several prominent receivers won't be available for Fantasy managers. That means you can't start Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams or Justin Jefferson -- and that stinks.

Now, we got good news that CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) practiced in full Wednesday, and A.J. Brown (ankle) could return from the injury he suffered in Week 1. We're waiting to see about DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Rashee Rice (hamstring), D.J. Moore (shoulder), Ladd McConkey (foot), and Stefon Diggs (hamstring), among others, so keep an eye on the injury report throughout the week.

The biggest news at receiver this week was Marvin Harrison Jr. getting traded from Arizona to Houston. He's not expected to play much in Week 6 against Jacksonville, and I would sit him in the majority of leagues, as you'll read below.

Kendrick Bourne should benefit as a replacement for Harrison in Fantasy and reality, and Bourne should be considered a sleeper in Week 6 against the Rams. As of Wednesday afternoon, Bourne is only rostered in 20 percent of leagues on CBS Sports, and he is worth adding in all formats.

There are a lot of moving parts at receiver in Week 6. And we have you covered with all the starts and sits that you need right here.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI CAR -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 22 REYDS 222 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.4 Coker (quadriceps) is expected to return in Week 6 at Philadelphia after missing Week 4 against Detroit. He should be rested and ready after a bye in Week 5, and Coker scored at least 14.6 PPR points in each of his first two healthy games this season, with nine targets in each outing. The Eagles are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six guys have already scored at least 15.5 PPR points against this defense. Tetairoa McMillan and Coker should both excel in this matchup, and I like Coker as a top-20 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 29 REYDS 330 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.8 Boston continues to make plays for the Browns and Fantasy managers, and he could see an uptick in targets in Week 6 against Baltimore if KC Concepcion (concussion) is out. Boston has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in four of five games, and he has consecutive outings against Pittsburgh and the Jets with seven targets. The Ravens are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven guys have already scored at least 11 PPR points against this defense. I would start Boston as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues even if Concepcion plays in Week 6. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NO -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 37 REYDS 252 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.4 Vele was bad in Week 5 against Minnestoa with four catches for 26 yards on six targets, but the entire Saints offense struggled against the Vikings. Vele still has three games in five outings with at least 11.4 PPR points, and I would consider him a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 6 at the Giants. Five receivers have scored at least 11.8 PPR points against the Giants this season, and I expect Vele and Chris Olave to get back on track against this defense in Week 6. Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CHI -1.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 35 REYDS 266 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.2 Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CHI -1.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 29 REYDS 273 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 Caleb Williams (hamstring) is expected to return for Chicago in Week 6 at Atlanta after being out for the past three games, and hopefully that leads to quality production for Burden and Odunze. Kalif Raymond and Colston Loveland should benefit as well, but I'm hoping Williams leans on Burden and Odunze in this game. Burden should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in two of his past three outings. And Odunze has only scored double digits in PPR once this season, which was Week 4 against the Jets, but he has 16 targets in his past two contests. I like Odunze as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. The Falcons are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four times this season a pair of receivers on the same team have scored at least 11.2 PPR points, including Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in Week 2, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in Week 3, Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele in Week 4 and Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in Week 5. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB PIT -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 37 REYDS 225 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Metcalf and Bernard should both get plenty of chances to make plays in Week 6 against Tampa Bay. I like Metcalf as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in most leagues, and Bernard is a high-end No. 3 option. Metcalf saw a season-low four targets in Week 5 against Indianapolis and finished with three catches for 12 yards, but he scored at least 12.1 PPR points in each of his previous two games and has three outings this season with at least nine targets. Bernard just had his breakout game against the Colts with six catches for 80 yards on nine targets, and it helps that Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman (foot) are out. The Buccaneers just allowed George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy to each score at least 12 PPR points in Week 5, and Metcalf and Bernard should have similar success in Week 6. Germie Bernard WR PIT Pittsburgh • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB PIT -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 140 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kendrick Bourne WR ARI Arizona • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -12.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 8.2 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 22 REYDS 178 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Bourne just had five catches for 70 yards on eight targets in Week 5 against Detroit, and he should continue to get plenty of chances to make plays now that Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to Houston. Bourne has two games this season with eight targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in both. The Rams are tough against opposing receivers, but six guys have already scored at least 11 PPR points against Los Angeles this season, with seven touchdowns. Michael Wilson and Bourne should both get a hefty amount of targets, especially if the Cardinals are chasing points, and Bournce should be considered a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 274 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 Tate had a down game in Week 5 against Houston with only one catch for 6 yards on five targets, but he should rebound against the Colts in Week 6. Prior to facing the Texans, Tate had scored at least 11.8 PPR points in his two previous outings against the Giants and Ravens. And Robinson has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, with two touchdowns over that span. He's also averaging 7.7 targets in his past three games. I like Tate as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Robinson is a No. 3 Fantasy option. The Colts have already allowed six receivers to score at least 11.7 PPR points this season. Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN Tennessee • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 30 REYDS 176 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV BUF -4.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 224 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 D.J. Moore (shoulder) missed Week 5 at the Rams, and his status for Week 6 at Las Vegas is unknown as of Wednesday afternoon. Coleman didn't have a big game in place of Moore against the Rams, but he scored a touchdown on one catch for 7 yards on two targets. He also had two catches negated by penalties in Week 5, and I like Coleman as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Raiders if Moore remains out. Las Vegas just allowed Demario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III to all score at least 10.9 PPR points in Week 5, and seven receivers this season have reached that level of production. Khalil Shakir, who had three catches for 80 yards on three targets against the Rams, would also be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Moore is out in Week 6. And Moore would be a top-20 Fantasy receiver if he plays. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 22 REYDS 133 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Rashee Rice (hamstring) missed practice Wednesday, which is a bad sign coming off a bye in Week 5. He was originally injured in Week 4 at Las Vegas, and we'll see if he can play in Week 6 against the Chargers. If Rice is out then Worthy should be considered a starter in all three-receiver leagues. He had four catches for 70 yards on seven targets against the Raiders when Rice and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) were hurt, and Thornton is on injured reserve. Worthy has two games this season with seven targets, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in both outings. The Chargers have allowed six receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points this season, and Worthy could be a top target for Patrick Mahomes in Week 6 if Rice can't play.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 33 REYDS 192 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.7 Egbuka had his best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 5 at Dallas with 17.2 PPR points, but he needed a 14-yard rushing touchdown to boost his production. He only had six catches for 38 yards on nine targets, and he's been held to fewer than 40 receiving yards in three of five games this season. The Steelers defense is tougher than the Cowboys, and Pittsburgh has allowed just two touchdowns to receivers all season. I would only use Egbuka in three-receiver leagues in Week 6. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR HOU Houston • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 6.3 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 13 REYDS 85 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 We're excited that Harrison was traded from Arizona to Houston, and he should have the chance to make plenty of plays for C.J. Stroud. But I wouldn't start Harrison in most leagues in Week 6 at Jacksonville in London. He might play a limited amount of snaps, and I'd like to see how he fits in with Nico Collins and the rest of the Texans' receiving corps. That said, the Jaguars are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven guys have already scored at least 11.3 PPR points this season. Harrison could make an immediate impact with enough targets, but I'm skeptical that will happen in his Houston debut. Romeo Doubs WR NE New England • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 23 REYDS 219 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 A.J. Brown (ankle) could play in Week 6 against the Jets after being out since Week 1, which would make it easy to sit Doubs in the majority of leagues. But I would only use Doubs in three-receiver formats against the Jets even if Brown remains out. Doubs has scored 7.9 PPR points or less in three of five games this season, and Drake Maye clearly has no problem leaning on Demario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III, who all scored at least 10.9 PPR points in Week 5. The Jets are also No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Doubs should struggle once again in this matchup. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 202 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Meyers had two catches for 37 yards on three targets in Week 5 against Philadelphia, and he's now scored 6.3 PPR points or less in three of his past four games. He has four games this season with four targets or less, and his only productive outing was in Week 3 against New England when he had seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Parker Washington and Brenton Strange are the lone pass catchers to trust for the Jaguars right now, and Meyers only had three catches for 41 yards on three targets in his lone meeting with the Texans in 2025. Meyers is only worth using as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 6.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 31 REYDS 204 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 It was a disappointing performance for Waddle in Week 5 at the Chargers, in what has become a frustrating season so far. Against Los Angeles, Waddle was limited to two catches for 19 yards on five targets. He has now scored 6.4 PPR points or less in three of five games, but this felt like the biggest letdown of the season. I was hoping that, with Sean Payton taking over play-calling duties against the Chargers, Waddle would be heavily featured, but that didn't happen. Maybe it's a Bo Nix problem, and he's reluctant to hyper-target his No. 1 receiver. Maybe Payton just doesn't trust Waddle. Or maybe Waddle isn't getting open. He's only averaging 6.2 targets per game, and I'd love to see him get more chances to succeed. For now, heading into a tough matchup against Seattle in Week 6, Waddle should be considered just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.