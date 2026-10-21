We're all frustrated with Jaylen Waddle as a Fantasy receiver heading into Week 7 at Arizona, but hopefully this is a matchup where he can have some success. I'm OK with Waddle as a borderline starter in all leagues against the Cardinals.

Waddle has scored 6.4 PPR points or less in four of six games this season, including two in a row against the Chargers and Seahawks. He has one touchdown on the year, and we all know Bo Nix is struggling.

But the Cardinals are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers and have allowed eight receivers to score at least 12.4 PPR points this season, including one in each of their six games. Arizona is also No. 2 in the NFL in most touchdowns allowed to receivers with 10.

Given his performance so far this season -- along with how bad Nix has played -- there's no guarantee that Waddle delivers a solid stat line in Week 7. But I'm willing to trust him given the matchup, and I'm hopeful this is one of Waddle's best games of the year.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 43 REYDS 361 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 Burden and Caleb Williams finally had a good game in Week 6 at Atlanta with eight catches for 95 yards on eight targets. I'm expecting another solid outing in Week 7 against New England. Burden has at least six targets in five games in a row, and he has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of his past four outings. Six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against the Patriots this season, and I don't expect Christian Gonzalez to shadow Burden in this matchup. I like Burden as a top-20 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 7. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO PIT -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 52 REYDS 318 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 I don't expect Metcalf and Bernard to be as successful as they were in Week 6 at Tampa Bay when Metcalf had 11 catches for 93 yards on 15 targets, and Bernard had 11 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. But I'm planning to start both as No. 2 Fantasy receivers in all leagues against the Saints. New Orleans has allowed six receivers to score at least 13.4 PPR points this season, including Drake London and Jahan Dotson each reaching that total in the same game in Week 4. Metcalf has scored at least 12.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and Bernard has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his past two outings. I'm hoping both will remain hot in this game in Paris. Germie Bernard WR PIT Pittsburgh • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO PIT -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 32 REYDS 227 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -1.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 44 REYDS 344 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.2 Tate scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 6 at Indianapolis, and he has now scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Browns have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 12.3 PPR points in five of six games this season, and Tate is worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Wan'Dale Robinson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games. For the season, Cleveland has nine receivers to score at least 10 PPR points, and Robinson should be in that range in Week 7. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DET -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 276 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5 Williams went into his bye in Week 6 having scored at least 16.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against Carolina and Arizona. He had six catches for 102 yards on eight targets against the Panthers and two catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns on four targets against the Cardinals. Williams has scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his past three games against Green Bay, and the Packers have allowed seven receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points this season, including twice in the same game with Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell in Week 2 and CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy in Week 6. Williams should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 49 REYDS 240 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 In the past two games with cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (quadriceps) and Mike Jackson (groin) on injured reserve, the Panthers have allowed four receivers to score at least 13.5 PPR points with Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Isaac TeSlaa and DeVonta Smith. Egbuka is hot in his past two games against Dallas and Pittsburgh with 13 catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets, as well as a 14-yard touchdown run, and he's scored at least 17.2 PPR points in each outing. I'm trusting Egbuka as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in this matchup, especially with Baker Mayfield (thumb) expected to return after a three-game absence.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CLE -1.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 9.2 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 34 REYDS 345 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 Boston had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against Baltimore with one catch for 15 yards on five targets. Prior to that game, Boston had scored at least 12.9 PPR points in four of his first five NFL outings, with three touchdowns. He should get back on track in Week 6 against the Titans, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Nine receivers have scored at least 10.5 PPR points against Tennessee this season, and I would start Boston as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 7. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 30 REYDS 233 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 I'm hoping A.J. Brown has a big game for the Patriots on Thursday night at Chicago, but Douglas should also have a significant role in the passing game. Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) are on injured reserve, and Douglas has popped off in the past two games against Las Vegas and the Jets for a combined 11 catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets. He scored at least 19.6 PPR points in each outing, and the Bears have allowed eight receivers to score at least 10.2 PPR points this season, including three times in the same game (Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan in Week 1, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in Week 5 and Drake London and Jahan Dotson in Week 6). That bodes well for Brown and Douglas in Week 7. Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 8 REYDS 133 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.2 It might be hard for Garrett Wilson and Cooper to both play well in Week 7 against Miami since the Dolphins have only allowed three receivers all season to score at least 11.3 PPR points. That's not because Miami has a dominant secondary, but rather because teams run all over the Dolphins. That said, I'm willing to gamble on Cooper as a starter in three-receiver leagues (Wilson remains a must-start Fantasy option) since the rookie just had six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 6 at New England. Geno Smith will hopefully continue to feature Cooper, and he has the potential to perform well against what has statistically been a stingy Miami secondary so far. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 36 REYDS 262 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 We'll see what happens with Caleb Douglas (ankle) in Week 7 at the Jets since the rookie receiver has been out since Week 2, but Washington has been dialed in as the No. 1 receiver for Malik Willis for the past three games. Washington has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 23 targets over that span, with five catches in each outing. He's yet to score a touchdown this year, but he's a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR. The Jets have allowed eight receivers to score at least 10.4 PPR points this season, and Washington should once again be in that range in Week 7. Christian Kirk WR SF San Francisco • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SF -3 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 7.6 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We're expecting the 49ers to activate Kirk (calf) off IR prior to Week 7 against the Falcons, and he could be needed to play a prominent role if Mike Evans (Achilles) is out. I won't be as excited about Kirk if Evans plays, but the 49ers are running out of healthy receivers. Atlanta is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine guys have scored at least 11.2 PPR points against the Falcons this season. Kirk could be a starter in three-receiver leagues if Evans is out in Week 7.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 58 REYDS 320 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 I thought Wilson would be awesome once the Cardinals moved on from Marvin Harrison Jr., but the exact opposite has happened. In two games without Harrison, Wilson has scored 7.3 PPR points or less in each outing against Detroit and the Rams. He has eight catches for 62 yards and no touchdowns over that span on 14 targets, and he will be tough to trust in two-receiver leagues in Week 7 against the Broncos, especially if Patrick Surtain II (ankle) is able to play. Denver has allowed eight receivers this season to score at least 10 PPR points, and Wilson is still worth using in three-receiver leagues. But he's struggling as the No. 1 receiver without Harrison on the field, and that should continue in Week 7. Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE CHI -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 33 REYDS 312 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 Odunze has combined for just 21.4 PPR points this season in three games with Caleb Williams. Odunze only has eight catches for 134 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets over that span, and he could get matched up with Christian Gonzalez on Thursday night against New England. For the season, Odunze only has one game with more than 7.4 PPR points, which was Week 4 against the Jets when Tyson Bagent started. Odunze is only worth using in deep, three-receiver leagues until he and Williams start connecting on a consistent basis. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 43 REYDS 294 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 This might be the last time Vele is playing in a prominent role for the Saints if Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) makes his debut in Week 9 after New Orleans has a bye in Week 8. Vele has struggled coming into Week 7 against Pittsburgh, having scored 7.2 PPR points or less in three of his past four games. The Steelers are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only five guys have scored at least 12 PPR points against Pittsburgh this year, with three touchdowns. I'm still starting Chris Olave in all leagues, but Vele is only worth using in deep, three-receiver leagues in Week 7 given the matchup. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 42 REYDS 289 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Downs has been a huge disappointment in his past three games against Washington, Pittsburgh and Tennessee, and he's not worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 7 at Minnesota. Downs has combined for 10 catches for 103 yards and no touchdowns on 18 targets over that span, and he has no touchdowns on the season. The Vikings are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and there's little reason to trust Downs in a tough matchup. I would use Keenan Allen in three-receiver leagues against the Vikings since he has at least 16.2 PPR points in two of his past three games, with 29 targets over that span, but even Allen should struggle against Minnesota.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 35 REYDS 371 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 I liked Tucker as a sleeper in Week 6 against Buffalo, and he delivered a huge performance with five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets for 26.7 PPR points. But the matchup against the Bills was amazing, while his opponent in Week 7 is a little tougher. The Rams are beat up on defense without defensive linemen Poona Ford (triceps) and Kobie Turner (groin), and cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin) is potentially out. McDuffie's absence would definitely help Tucker, but keep in mind that he's scored 8.4 PPR points or less in four of six games this season. I still like Tucker as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues, but don't overvalue him because of what he did against Buffalo. The Rams are still No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only three receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points in their past five games.