This is a big week on the injury report at wide receiver, and hopefully we're getting some prominent names back in action for Week 8. As of Wednesday afternoon, it appears that D.J. Moore (shoulder), Rashee Rice (hamstring), Emeka Egbuka (concussion), and Ladd McConkey (concussion) are trending in the right direction, but we don't yet know about DeVonta Smith (hamstring) or Jaylen Waddle (chest).

Moore, who has missed the past two games, practiced Wednesday in a non-contact jersey. If he's able to play against the Ravens, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, then he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues. If Moore is out again, then consider Keon Coleman a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and Coleman has scored a touchdown in three games in a row.

Rice has missed the past two games, but he returned to practice Wednesday. He seems the most likely to play in Week 8 of the receivers mentioned here, but he has a tough matchup against the Broncos, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Rice had two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown on two targets in Week 1 against Denver, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Read below to see how I feel about Xavier Worthy.

Egbuka missed Week 7, but he returned to a limited practice Wednesday. If he's active in Week 8 against the Falcons, who are No. 11 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, then I like Egbuka as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He scored at least 17.2 PPR points in his previous two games, with 25 targets over that span. If Egbuka remains out then Chris Godwin is worth using in three-receiver leagues.

McConkey practiced Wednesday but remains in the concussion protocol. He was injured in Week 6 against Kansas City but then had a bye in Week 7. He should be able to play against the Rams in Week 8, but continue to monitor his status. If McConkey plays then he should only be started in three-receiver leagues against the Rams, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.

We'll update you on all of these guys throughout the week, as well as Smith and Waddle. Ideally, all of them are back to help their Fantasy managers win in Week 8.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 15.8 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 46 REYDS 416 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.3 Washington cooled off a little prior to his bye in Week 7 with 10.4 PPR points or less in two of his past three games. He should get back on track in Week 8 against the Colts, who have allowed seven receivers to score at least 11.7 PPR points this season. Washington played Indianapolis in Week 17 last season and had eight catches for 115 yards on 10 targets. I also like Jakobi Meyers as a sleeper in this game, and he just had five catches for 83 yards on 10 targets in Week 6 against Houston. Stefon Diggs WR WAS Washington • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI WAS -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 38 REYDS 214 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.9 Terry McLaurin (knee) is on IR, and Diggs will now be the No. 1 receiver for the Commanders. He's already played well in tandem with McLaurin with three of five games with at least 15.5 PPR points, and he has at least six targets in every outing this year. The Eagles are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have already scored at least 14.6 PPR points against Philadelphia this season. Antonio Williams is also worth using as a sleeper, and I expect Jayden Daniels to take advantage of this secondary in Week 8. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 58 REYDS 374 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.9 Metcalf played one of his best games this season in Week 4 at Cleveland with five catches for 115 yards on nine targets. He should have the chance for another quality outing in the rematch in Week 8, and Metcalf is worth using as No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. The Browns have allowed eight receivers to score at least 11.9 PPR points this season, including Metcalf and Roman Wilson in Week 4. Wilson (finger) is out, so Germie Bernard is worth using as a sleeper. Bernard has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in two of his past three games. Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 66 REYDS 375 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 Marvin Harrison Jr. left the Cardinals, and Wilson got worse, which is what I expected. In three games without Harrison, Wilson has combined for 22 targets for 12 catches, 117 yards and no touchdowns, and he scored 10.6 PPR points or less in each outing. But he should get back on track in Week 8 against the Cowboys, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. A receiver has scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Dallas in every game this season, and Wilson has the best chance to do that for the Cardinals in Week 8. I also like Kendrick Bourne as a sleeper given the matchup, but Wilson should perform like a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 47 REYDS 474 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.3 It's time to trust Tucker as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 8 at the Jets. He's been fantastic in his past two outings against Buffalo and the Rams with a combined 10 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 19 targets, and he has scored at least 21.3 PPR points in each game. The Jets have allowed a receiver to score at least 13.6 PPR points in four games in a row, and seven receivers have scored at least 10.4 PPR points over that span. I'm expecting Kirk Cousins to continue to lean on Tucker in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 13 REYDS 248 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.3 I'm expecting Garrett Wilson to get back on track this week after two down games in a row against New England and Miami where he combined for six catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets. Wilson remains a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but Cooper is also worth using in two-receiver leagues against the Raiders. While Wilson has struggled, Cooper has thrived against the Patriots and Dolphins with a combined 11 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets. The Raiders have allowed a pair of receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in three of their past four games, with Tyquan Thornton and Xavier Worthy in Week 4, Demario Douglas and Kyle Williams in Week 5, and Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir in Week 6. Wilson and Cooper should both do well in this matchup. KC Concepcion WR CLE Cleveland • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 8.1 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 315 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 Concepcion had his best game of the season in Week 7 at Tennessee with eight catches for 129 yards on 10 targets for 23.2 PPR points. His best outing prior to that was Week 4 against Pittsburgh with five catches for 64 yards on eight targets, and he scored 11.4 PPR points. He has at least six targets in each of his past five healthy games (he left Week 5 at the Jets with a concussion), and I expect that to continue in the rematch with the Steelers. I like Concepcion as a No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 8. Keenan Allen WR IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 43 REYDS 258 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Allen struggled in Week 7 at Minnesota with three catches for 31 yards on three targets, but he should rebound in Week 8 against the Jaguars, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Nine receivers have scored at least 10.9 PPR points against Jacksonville, and Allen has scored at least 16.2 PPR points in two of his past four games. He should be considered a solid No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 8. Makai Lemon WR PHI Philadelphia • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 7.9 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 194 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Lemon stepped up in Week 7 against Dallas with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) out, and it's unknown if either will return in Week 8 at Washington. Keep an eye on the injury report, but Lemon could be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Commanders if he's once again in the lead role. He had seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Cowboys, and Washington is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Wicks led the Eagles in Week 1 against the Commanders with two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on four targets, but that was with Jalen Hurts (calf). Tanner McKee and Lemon seem to have a solid rapport, and that should help Lemon's Fantasy outlook in the rematch.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 42 REYDS 372 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Boston played well in the first game against Pittsburgh in Week 4 with four catches for 89 yards on seven targets, but he's been relatively quiet since. In his past three games against the Jets, Baltimore and Tennessee, Boston has combined for just seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets, and he's combined for just 8.2 PPR points in his past two outings against the Ravens and Titans. No receiver has gained more than 57 yards against the Steelers in their past three games against Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and New Orleans, and Boston could struggle in the rematch if he fails to find the end zone. He is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues. Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 38 REYDS 381 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.6 Odunze had four catches for 69 yards on five targets in Week 7 against New England for 10.9 PPR points, and that was the best outing he had all season with Caleb Williams. Odunze scored 7.3 PPR points or less in three other games with Williams, and I don't expect Odunze to have a breakout performance in Week 8 at Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only Terry McLaurin in Week 3 and Mike Evans in Week 5 have scored double digits in PPR against Seattle this year. I would still use Luther Burden III as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver, but Odunze is barely worth starting in three-receiver leagues. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 35 REYDS 217 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 Rashee Rice (hamstring) could return in Week 8 after missing the past two games, and then it will be even tougher to trust Worthy in the majority of leagues. In two games without Rice, Worthy combined for 10 catches for 84 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets, but he scored 14.3 PPR points against the Chargers in Week 6 and just 4.1 PPR points against Seattle in Week 7. Worthy had three catches for 18 yards on six targets in Week 1 against Denver, and he would be a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues at best whether Rice plays or not. The Broncos are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Caleb Douglas WR MIA Miami • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 183 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.1 Douglas has the chance to be a difference maker for Fantasy managers this season, and he has been excellent in the two full games he played as a rookie. He had five catches for 94 yards on seven targets in Week 1 at Las Vegas and two catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on three targets in Week 7 at the Jets. He injured his ankle in Week 2 at San Francisco and then missed three games, but hopefully he'll stay healthy for the remainder of the season. This week, Douglas could get matched up against New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez, which would be tough for him to make plays. I would only use Douglas as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 8.