The last time Malik Nabers faced the Cowboys was Week 2 last year. He had nine catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. It was awesome.

Two weeks after that game, Nabers suffered a torn right ACL and was lost for the season. We're hopeful Nabers will play in Week 1 against Dallas, but his snap count remains a mystery.

Fantasy managers who drafted Nabers are excited to have him back, but he might not post standout production in Week 1. I still have him ranked as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, but I'm not expecting a huge game.

For starters, the Cowboys defense has improved since Nabers last saw them. Dallas added Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, Malachi Lawrence, Von Miller, Dee Winters and Caleb Downs, and that group should make things tough on the Giants.

Nabers also lacks significant game action with Jaxson Dart, as Nabers was injured during Dart's first NFL start in Week 4 against the Chargers. I don't expect that to be a huge issue, but it could take time for Dart to help Nabers maximize his production.

I'm hopeful that Nabers will be fantastic in Week 1 and destroy this Dallas defense. But I'm also going to be realistic about the fact that he's still coming back from a tough injury.

You should start Nabers in the majority of leagues. Just don't be surprised if he's average in his first game back on the field.

Now, here are other wide receivers to start and sit for Week 1.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CHI -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 22nd 2025 Stats REC 47 TAR 60 REYDS 652 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 We don't know if Rome Odunze (leg) will play in Week 1, and his status is worth monitoring with this matchup against the Panthers. If Odunze is in, then Burden remains a good Fantasy option. But if Odunze is out, then Burden has top-10 upside. Last year, Odunze missed the final five games of the season with a foot injury, and Burden averaged 6.5 targets per game over that span. He also had two games with at least 14.4 PPR points and averaged 15.2 PPR points per game when Odunze was injured. Burden missed most of training camp with a groin injury, but he's fine now and is expected to be a big part of Chicago's offense. This should be the start of a big year for Burden in 2026. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE JAC -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 23rd 2025 Stats REC 58 TAR 95 REYDS 847 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.9 Washington was one of the most talked-about players this offseason for the way he finished 2025, and we're hopeful he can stay hot in Week 1 against the Browns. In his final four games last season, including the playoffs, Washington scored at least 19 PPR points in each outing and averaged 22.3 PPR points over that span. He averaged 10 targets per game, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Trevor Lawrence. We'll see how the targets are distributed this week for Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers and potentially Travis Hunter, but I like Washington as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I would start Thomas in three-receiver leagues, and Meyers and Hunter should remain on the bench. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO DET -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 25th 2025 Stats REC 65 TAR 102 REYDS 1117 TD 7 FPTS/G 13 Williams reportedly had a strong training camp, and we hope he starts the season off playing well against the Saints. He closed 2025 on a high note with at least 12 PPR points in nine of his final 12 games, and he averaged 14.2 PPR points per game over that span. Now, Sam LaPorta missed eight of those outings with a back injury, and he's back for Week 1. But Williams is also a strong play whenever he's at home. He scored at least 12 PPR points in 12 of his past 17 games in Detroit, and the Saints should struggle to stop the Lions' passing attack in this matchup. Williams is worth using as a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAC -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 31st 2025 Stats REC 51 TAR 84 REYDS 735 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.2 Johnston was hot to start 2025 with at least 14.9 PPR points in each of his first four games, and he averaged 19.9 PPR points over that span. Hopefully, he can do the same thing this season, starting in Week 1 against the Cardinals. Arizona's defense should struggle to stop the Chargers in this game, and I'm excited to see how this offense looks with Mike McDaniel calling plays. The Chargers should also be dominant with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt healthy, and Los Angeles averaged 25.3 points per game in 2025 in the six games when just Alt was on the field. Ladd McConkey should have a big outing as well, and Johnston is worth using as a low-end starter or flex in all two-receiver leagues and a must-start option in three-receiver formats. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 26th 2025 Stats REC 33 TAR 51 REYDS 360 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Godwin is healthy heading into Week 1 and coming off a strong training camp, and Emeka Egbuka (toe) could be limited in this game after being hurt for most of August. If Egbuka plays, then he remains a potential starter or flex in all two-receiver leagues and a must-start option in three-receiver formats. I would start Godwin over Egbuka in Week 1, just given the uncertainty of Egbuka's playing time, and Godwin is dialed in right now with Baker Mayfield heading into Cincinnati. This game should be a high-scoring affair with a projected total of 50.5 points, and Godwin should command plenty of targets, especially if the Buccaneers are chasing points. I'm excited for Godwin in 2026 and hopefully, he can stay healthy all season.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 39th 2025 Stats REC 58 TAR 88 REYDS 566 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.6 Downs recently dealt with a calf injury in practice, but he's expected to be fine for Week 1 against the Ravens. I'm counting on Downs to be a go-to option for Daniel Jones, and Downs is worth using as a starter in three-receiver leagues. We'll see how the Colts distribute targets for Downs, Alec Pierce and Keenan Allen, but Pierce's playing time could be limited since he missed so much time in training camp due to a foot injury. Ideally, Downs or Tyler Warren will lead Indianapolis in targets in Week 1 -- and potentially all season -- and we can start Downs with confidence on a weekly basis moving forward. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 40th 2025 Stats REC 33 TAR 43 REYDS 394 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 Coker was hot to close 2025, and I hope he starts off the season playing well against the Bears. In six games from Week 13 through the NFL playoffs, Coker was better than Tetairoa McMillan, and Coker averaged 14.6 PPR points per game and had four outings with at least 14 PPR points. He averaged 6.0 targets per game. McMillan, by comparison, averaged 10.1 PPR points per game over that span on 5.5 targets per game. We know both will get plenty of chances in this passing game, and I would start McMillan as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I like Coker as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he should be one of the best surprises this season in his third year in the NFL. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 36th 2025 Stats REC 42 TAR 79 REYDS 610 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.7 Addison was miserable against Green Bay last season with one catch for 8 yards on four targets in two games, but we know 2025 was a lost year for the Vikings' passing attack because of J.J. McCarthy. Things should improve this season with Kyler Murray at quarterback, and Addison scored at least 18.9 PPR points in three of his first four meetings with the Packers in 2023 and 2024. Micah Parsons (knee) was hurt in Week 15 last year, and Green Bay allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in the final four games of the season. Parson is out for Week 1, and that should bode well for Addison, Justin Jefferson and potentially Jauan Jennings in this matchup. Addison should be considered a starter in all three-receiver leagues. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL PIT -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 27th 2025 Stats REC 59 TAR 99 REYDS 850 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.5 I wasn't excited to draft Metcalf this season after the Steelers acquired Michael Pittman, and Metcalf missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. He's expected to play in Week 1, and he should take advantage of this Atlanta defense, which is missing key defensive players in Jalon Walker (knee) and James Pearce Jr. (suspension). The Falcons last year tied for third in most touchdowns allowed to receivers with 20, and Metcalf is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues. I'd be cautious with Pittman this week since he struggled with a hamstring injury and missed several weeks of practice, but he can still be used in deeper, three-receiver formats given the matchup. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 7.4 WR RNK NR 2025 Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 293 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.1 Vele has the chance to help Fantasy managers in deeper leagues with Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) out for the start of the season, and I like Vele as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues for Week 1 at Detroit. In his final four games in 2025, Vele had two outings with at least 11.9 PPR points, and he averaged 6.5 targets per game over that span. The Lions' secondary is beat up, and this game could be a shootout with a projected total score of 48.5 points. Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson should lead New Orleans in targets, but Vele can still be useful for Fantasy managers while Tyson is out.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 611 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.2 Watson played one game against Minnesota in 2025 and finished with five catches for 49 yards on seven targets in Week 12. That's the best outing he's had against the Vikings in his career, and we'll see if he can finally have a breakout game against this defense in Week 1. Minnesota was No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I would only start Watson in three-receiver leagues. I'd also be cautious to start Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden in this matchup as well. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 32nd 2025 Stats REC 41 TAR 73 REYDS 608 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 I'm going to start Harrison in three-receiver leagues, but I'm curious to see how Arizona spreads the ball around with Harrison, Michael Wilson and Trey McBride. Wilson was terrible last year when Harrison was healthy, but new Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur has high expectations for Wilson, who just signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension this month. McBride should lead Arizona in targets, but Harrison will get his chances, especially if the Cardinals are chasing points in this matchup with the Chargers. That said, Los Angeles was No. 5 last season in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Harrison will likely need a touchdown to save his Fantasy production this week. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 38th 2025 Stats REC 74 TAR 124 REYDS 1017 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.9 Sutton should go from the No. 1 option in Denver's passing game to No. 2 now that Jaylen Waddle is on the roster, but Sutton can still be started in three-receiver leagues. He struggled against the Chiefs last season with a combined eight catches for 99 yards and no touchdowns on 18 targets in two games, and Kansas City was No. 10 in 2025 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Chiefs have a revamped secondary with Trent McDuffie gone, and we'll see if rookie Mansoor Delane and the return of L'Jarius Sneed will slow down Waddle and Sutton. I would start Waddle as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but lower expectations for Sutton now that he's no longer the No. 1 option for Bo Nix. Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ TEN -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 44th 2025 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Tate has the chance to be a standout receiver in Fantasy and reality, but let him prove himself first. He should only be started in three-receiver leagues in his first NFL start against the Jets. It was a rough preseason for the Titans and Tate, who played 38 snaps in three exhibition games but failed to catch a pass on six targets. It's a small sample size, and Tate could easily perform well against the Jets. Cam Ward will hopefully rely on Tate, but I could see Wan'Dale Robinson having a better game in this matchup. I'm hopeful Tate gets off to a good start in his rookie campaign, but I don't want to trust him yet as a starter in most Fantasy leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DJ Moore WR BUF Buffalo • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU BUF -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 31st 2025 Stats REC 50 TAR 85 REYDS 682 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.1 I love Moore this season, and I expect him to perform well with the Bills. But he might not have a great debut at Houston. The Texans have a standout secondary with Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter and Jalen Pitre, and Moore will have a tough matchup almost anywhere he lines up. Moore played at Houston in 2024 with the Bears and finished with six catches for 53 yards on 10 targets, and I could see a similar stat line this week. I would still start Moore in three-receiver leagues in Week 1, but I'm not expecting a big stat line in this matchup.