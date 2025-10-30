Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) is out for Week 9 against Seattle, but Jayden Daniels (hamstring) is expected to return. We'll see if this leads to a bounce-back game for Deebo Samuel, who should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

Samuel has been battling a heel injury in recent weeks, and he scored 5.4 PPR points or less in each of his past two games against Chicago and Kansas City. McLaurin played against the Chiefs, but he missed the previous four outings, which was a plus for Samuel.

He scored at least 20.1 PPR points in two of those outings, and hopefully he can perform at that level again. This isn't an easy matchup against the Seahawks, but five receivers have scored at least 14.8 PPR points against them this year.

I hope Samuel can take advantage of McLaurin being out and Daniels back. Samuel is due for a big game, and this is setup for him to succeed against Seattle in Week 9.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BAL -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 15.4 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 55 REYDS 486 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.7 Flowers was better than expected in Week 8 against Chicago with Tyler Huntley at quarterback with seven catches for 63 yards on nine targets. This week, he gets Lamar Jackson (hamstring) back, and Flowers should go off against the Dolphins. With Jackson, Flowers scored at least 14.4 PPR points in three of his first four outings this season, and Flowers has top-10 upside in Week 9. He's faced the Dolphins once in his career and had three catches for 106 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 17 in 2023, so hopefully he can do something similar on Thursday night. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 504 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 I was skeptical of Waddle performing at a high level in Week 8 at Atlanta, and he proved me wrong with five catches for 99 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He has now scored at least 15.8 PPR points in three of his past four games since Tyreek Hill (knee) was injured, and Waddle should have the chance for another solid outing in Week 9 against Baltimore. The Ravens have allowed six receivers to score at least 16.0 PPR points this season, including three in their past three games. Waddle should add to that total in this Thursday night showdown at home. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN LAC -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 16.6 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 70 REYDS 479 TD 4 FPTS/G 15 Allen has struggled of late with 10.8 PPR points or less in four of his past five games, but he continues to earn enough targets to trust him again as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Ladd McConkey should be considered the No. 1 Chargers receiver, and I would still start Quentin Johnston in three-receiver leagues. Oronde Gadsden II has become a significant factor as well, but Allen has at least seven targets in all but one game this year. Five receivers have got at least seven targets against the Titans this year, and all five have scored at least 13.9 PPR points. I'm expecting Allen to perform well in this matchup on the road. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 40 REYDS 396 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 Harrison struggled in two games with Jacoby Brissett when Kyler Murray (foot) was out, combining for just four catches for 90 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets against Indianapolis and Green Bay prior to Arizona's bye in Week 8. Murray is back in Week 9 against the Cowboys, and Harrison should have the chance for a big game in this matchup. Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and the Cowboys lead the NFL with 15 touchdowns allowed to receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 15.2 PPR points against Dallas, and this should be one of Harrison's best Fantasy games of the season in Week 9. Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 63 REYDS 512 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Bryce Young (ankle) appears on track to return for the Panthers, which makes McMillan worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. McMillan actually played well with Andy Dalton in Week 8 against Buffalo with seven catches for 99 yards on 10 targets, and I like the matchup for McMillan against Green Bay. The Packers have allowed at least 16.5 PPR points to three No. 1 receivers in the past four games (George Pickens in Week 4, Ja'Marr Chase in Week 6 and DK Metcalf in Week 8). I'm hopeful that McMillan will follow suit, and he should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Robinson had a down game in Week 8 at Philadelphia with three catches for 48 yards on four targets, but I expect him to bounce back in Week 9 against San Francisco. Prior to Week 8, Robinson had three games in a row with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 15.5 PPR points in two of those outings. The 49ers have allowed seven receivers in the past four games to score at least 11.3 PPR points, and I like Robinson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Shakir faced the Chiefs in Week 11 last year in Buffalo and had eight catches for 70 yards on 12 targets. He comes into the rematch in Week 9 having scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five games, including three outings with at least 14.5 PPR points over that span. Kansas City has allowed one receiver to score at least 12.0 PPR points in four of the past five games, and Shakir is the likely candidate in Buffalo to add to that total in Week 9. I like Shakir as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Travis Hunter WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie The last time we saw Hunter in Week 7 against the Rams in London he had a breakout performance with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. He now has 21 targets in his past two games, and the Jaguars are talking about featuring him more coming off Jacksonville's bye in Week 8. We'll see what happens with Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder), who was injured against the Rams, but Hunter should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 9 against the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Seven receivers have scored at least 14.6 PPR points against Las Vegas this season, and Hunter could have another solid outing in this matchup, especially if Thomas isn't at 100 percent. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Luther Burden III (concussion) and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) could miss Week 9 against the Bengals, which would be a boost for Moore. And he's coming off a solid game in Week 8 at Baltimore with four catches for 73 yards on seven targets. We haven't seen a lot of high-end production from Moore this season, and he only has two games with at least 11.6 PPR points. But given the matchup against Cincinnati, and if Burden and Zaccheaus are out, Moore could get a bump in targets and do well playing opposite Rome Oduzne in Week 9. I like Moore as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. We'll see what happens with Jakobi Meyers (knee) in Week 9 against Jacksonville, and Meyers was out in Week 7 in the Raiders last game before their bye. Brock Bowers (knee) is also expected to return for Las Vegas. But Tucker has scored at least 11.1 in three of his past five games, and he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Jaguars, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Jacksonville in the past three games, and Tucker could have a solid outing in this matchup, especially if Meyers remains out.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF KC -1.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 33 REYDS 233 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 In two games with Rashee Rice back for the Chiefs, Worthy has struggled with a combined eight catches for 88 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. We'll see if he can get going in Week 9 against the Bills, but Worthy should only be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues. The Bills are No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to receivers, but this isn't about the matchup so much as it is the targets. Rice has taken away all the momentum from Worthy since coming back. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR GB -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 42 REYDS 350 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.6 Christian Watson made his 2025 debut in Week 8 at Pittsburgh, and Doubs saw his fewest targets (six) since Week 3. He finished with three catches for 44 yards against the Steelers, and Doubs should be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in Week 9 against the Panthers. Doubs also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, and Carolina is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Heading into Week 9, I would start Watson ahead of Doubs, and Doubs ahead of Matthew Golden, who also should be on the bench in the majority of leagues. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -8.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 30 REYDS 289 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 It's always risky to sit Williams at home, but he failed to score a Fantasy point in Week 7 against Tampa Bay in Detroit with only two targets. He also has just two games this season with more than 6.6 PPR points, and he has three games in his past five outings with three targets or less. Williams has also scored 9.4 PPR points or less in three games in a row against the Vikings, and Williams is at best a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -14 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 57 REYDS 431 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 Shaheed was great in Week 8 against Tampa Bay with nine catches for 75 yards on 12 targets, and he has 21 targets in his past two outings. He also has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in two of his past four games heading into Week 9 at the Rams. But with the quarterback switch to Tyler Shough, as well as a tough matchup against the Rams, I would only start Shaheed in deep three-receiver leagues. He only has two touchdowns on the season, and Shough could be running for his life in his first NFL start on the road. As for Chris Olave, I would still start him in all formats, but lower expectations for him in his first full game with Shough.