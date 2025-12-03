The final week of the regular season is here for most Fantasy leagues, and many of you are playing for something meaningful in this scoring period, which is exciting. You might be fighting for that last playoff spot, or you could be trying to lock up a first-round bye.

There's a lot on the line, and what happens in Week 14 could determine your quest for a Fantasy championship. It stinks that we don't have players from San Francisco, New England, Carolina and the Giants since those four teams are on a bye. And, we're dealing with several injuries that could impact lineups, notably Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) and Aaron Jones (shoulder), along with several key players who have already been out.

You might be trying to fill several holes in your lineup. And you're looking for help, which is why you're here. You want some guidance to guarantee a win.

Now, as you know, there are no guarantees in this game, especially this season. And no one actually has the script of what will happen in Week 14. But we'll do our best to help, and there are plenty of interesting matchups this week.

So let's get started with the starts and sits you need to make those optimal lineups. And good luck in your matchups in Week 14.

Pick NFL at Underdog Fantasy, where new users who play $5 now get $100 in site credits with promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2188 RUYDS 116 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 19 Obviously, when the season started, I never expected to have Jacoby Brissett as a Start of the Week. And even after he took over for Kyler Murray (foot) in Week 6, I didn't think he would become a solid Fantasy quarterback. But here we are in Week 14, and Brissett has scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in seven games in a row, while averaging 24.4 Fantasy points per game over that span. And he should have another quality outing against the Rams. Now, I know what you're thinking, that this is a difficult matchup. After all, the Rams are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. But on the road, the Rams have allowed four of six quarterbacks to score at least 19.6 Fantasy points, and the only two who failed to reach that mark were Cam Ward in Week 2 and the Ravens without Lamar Jackson in Week 6. And Mac Jones and Bryce Young each scored at least 29.1 Fantasy points against Los Angeles in the past two road games. While Brissett likely won't have Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), he has already excelled in tough matchups against Indianapolis (24.7 Fantasy points), Green Bay (23.8) and Seattle (23.4). Volume has been key with at least 40 pass attempts in four games in a row, and I expect that to continue in Week 14. I'm willing to trust Brissett as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DET -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.5 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 3025 RUYDS 46 TD 25 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.8 Goff won't have two of his top weapons with Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) not expected to play, as well as Sam LaPorta (back) on injured reserve. But I still like Goff as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this potential shootout with Dallas at home. Only one quarterback this season has failed to score at least 23.7 Fantasy points against the Cowboys, which was Geno Smith in Week 11, and Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Goff has scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points in three home games in a row, and he should be successful with Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Jahmyr Gibbs out of the backfield. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 450 RUYDS 11 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 14.3 Burrow had a successful return in Week 13 at Baltimore from his nine-game absence with a toe injury with 24-of-46 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 23.2 Fantasy points. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 14 at Buffalo, but I still like Burrow as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback. The Bills are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Lamar Jackson in Week 1 has scored more than 20 Fantasy points against this defense, including matchups with Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield. That said, this is more about having faith in Burrow, who should be throwing a lot. His player prop on FanDuel is 35.5 attempts, and in 13 games over the past two seasons with at least 36 attempts, he is averaging 29.8 Fantasy points, with only two games under 21.2 points over that span. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 22.5 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2600 RUYDS 243 TD 20 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.7 Mayfield has scored 18.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row and five times in his past six outings, including Week 8 at New Orleans when he only scored 4.1 points. Four of those bad games were on the road, but Mayfield is averaging 22.3 Fantasy points at home this season. And prior to his dud against the Saints earlier this year, Mayfield scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points against New Orleans in four games in a row. Six quarterbacks this season have scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points against the Saints, and I'm counting on Mayfield to get back on track at home in this matchup. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.5 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2794 RUYDS 164 TD 19 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.6 Love was awesome in Week 13 at Detroit with 18-of-30 passing for 234 yards and four touchdowns, and he's now scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. He should stay hot against the Bears in Week 14, and Chicago is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three of the past five quarterbacks against the Bears have scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points, and Love has scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points in three of four career starts against Chicago. Love should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Jones has come through in some tough matchups lately at Kansas City in Week 12 and against Houston in Week 13 with at least 20.1 Fantasy points in each outing. He's now topped 20 Fantasy points in six of his past eight games, and this is a great matchup at the Jaguars, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Seven of the past nine guys against Jacksonville have scored at least 20.6 Fantasy points, and I like Jones as a low-end starter in all leagues. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Lawrence is playing well coming into Week 14 with at least 23.1 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Arizona and Tennessee, both on the road. This week, he has a potentially tough matchup against the Colts, who have held five quarterbacks in a row to 17.1 Fantasy points or less, including Patrick Mahomes in Week 12. But with Sauce Gardner (calf) out, Lawrence is worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he has scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points in five of seven career games against Indianapolis. He also has scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points in two of past three games at home. Tyrod Taylor QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Taylor was 19-of-33 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown, and he added eight carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against Atlanta. He has now scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in two of three starts this season, and he has the chance for another quality outing in Week 14 against Miami. The Dolphins are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three of the past four guys against Miami have scored at least 21.4 points. I like Taylor as a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2722 RUYDS 306 TD 21 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.5 Williams had a bad Fantasy performance in Week 13 at Philadelphia with 11.5 points, and this is now two poor outings in a row on the road after he scored 10.3 Fantasy points at Minnesota in Week 11. The Packers have held four of the past five quarterbacks to 14 Fantasy points or less, and Williams was held to 16.2 Fantasy points or less in each of his two games against Green Bay as a rookie in 2024. He's a better quarterback this season, but the Bears will likely lean on their ground game in this matchup. I would only start Williams in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SEA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2913 RUYDS 49 TD 19 INT 10 FPTS/G 17.1 Darnold hasn't gone rotten yet in reality, but he's struggling as a Fantasy quarterback heading into Week 14 at Atlanta. He's scored 6.9 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games, and he has three touchdowns and eight turnovers (five interceptions) over that span. I'm not overly concerned about the matchup for Darnold, but it's more about his mistakes and potential lack of attempts. He's had more than 26 pass attempts just once since Week 7, and Seattle might not have to throw the ball much in this game to win. I would only start Darnold in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 14.7 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2280 RUYDS 42 TD 17 INT 14 FPTS/G 14.1 Prior to Week 11, I was planning to use Tagovailoa in several leagues as a potential sleeper given his schedule to close the season against Washington, New Orleans, the Jets, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Tampa Bay. Those are all plus matchups, but Tagovailoa has already had disappointing Fantasy outings against the Commanders (6.8 points) and Saints (4.7), which makes him tough to trust against the Jets. He's actually scored 14.8 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row and in six of his past seven outings, and the Jets have held three quarterbacks in a row to 17.4 Fantasy points or less, including matchups with Drake Maye and Lamar Jackson. Part of the reason for Tagovailoa's lowly stats is how well De'Von Achane is running the ball, and I expect Miami to continue to lean on Achane in this matchup. Tagovailoa is only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 15.5 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1978 RUYDS 189 TD 11 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.8 Stroud returned from his three-game absence with a concussion in Week 13 at Indianapolis and only scored 9.1 Fantasy points. It will be tough to trust him in one-quarterback leagues at Kansas City, and Stroud has scored 15.7 Fantasy points or less in four of five road starts this season. Now, Stroud did score 20.1 Fantasy points at the Chiefs in 2024 in Week 16, and Kansas City has allowed Daniel Jones and Dak Prescott to each score at least 20.8 Fantasy points in the past two games. But I'm not counting on Stroud to have a big performance Sunday night, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 18.1 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2842 RUYDS 353 TD 22 INT 10 FPTS/G 21.7 Herbert is expected to play in Week 14 after having surgery Monday to repair a broken left hand. If that doesn't make you nervous, consider that Herbert has scored 16.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. Now, factor in that he's facing the Eagles, who have held Jordan Love, Jared Goff and Caleb Williams to 14.1 Fantasy points or less in three of the past four games. The offensive line for the Chargers is a mess, and Herbert has been sacked 16 times in his past four games. This has the potential to be ugly for Herbert, and he's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV DEN -7.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 31 REYDS 222 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.8 Harvey came through as the Start of the Week in Week 13 at Washington with 21.2 PPR points, but how he got there wasn't ideal. He had 13 carries for 35 yards and three catches for 27 yards on four targets, but thankfully he scored two touchdowns, including one in overtime. Harvey once again dominated playing time for the second game in a row without J.K. Dobbins (foot), and that should continue in Week 14 against the Raiders. And Las Vegas has allowed four running backs in the past two games against Cleveland and the Chargers to score at least 11.4 PPR points, with five touchdowns. I like Harvey as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN CLE -3.5 O/U 33.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 758 REC 17 REYDS 88 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.3 Dylan Sampson (calf) missed practice Wednesday, and his absence could help Judkins' Fantasy outlook in Week 14 against the Titans. In Week 13 against San Francisco when Sampson was injured, Judkins had three catches for 18 yards on three targets, and it was his most receptions since Week 8 and most receiving yards since Week 5. He also added 23 carries for 91 yards, and Judkins has now scored at least 15.9 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Raiders and 49ers. Tennessee has allowed eight running backs this season to score at least 13.1 PPR points, and I like Judkins as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 774 REC 25 REYDS 237 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.4 Swift had a dominant game in Week 13 at Philadelphia with 18 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 13 yards on two targets. He has now scored at least 14.8 PPR points in six of his past eight games, and he is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues against the Packers, who will be without defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle) for the remainder of the year. Six running backs have scored at least 11.6 PPR points against Green Bay in the past five games, including a pair of teammates for the Giants in Week 11 (Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary) and the Lions in Week 13 (Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery), which bodes well for Swift and Kyle Monangai, who should be considered a sleeper. Monangai has scored a touchdown in four games in a row coming into Week 14. Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SEA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 733 REC 20 REYDS 175 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.2 Walker is playing well coming into Week 14 at Atlanta, and he has three games in a row with at least 10.4 PPR points, including two outings with at least 13.1 PPR points. His involvement in the passing game lately has been great with nine catches for 92 yards on 11 targets in his past three games, and he has at least three targets in each outing. The Falcons are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine guys have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Atlanta in the past seven games, including a pair of teammates for the Dolphins in Week 8 (De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II) and the Patriots in Week 9 (TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings), which bodes well for Walker and Zach Charbonnet, who should be considered a sleeper. Charbonnet has scored a touchdown in three of his past four games coming into Week 14. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 639 REC 27 REYDS 228 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.1 Warren didn't have a great game in Week 13 against Buffalo with 10 carries for 35 yards and two catches for 9 yards on four targets, but he scored a touchdown and finished with 12.4 PPR points. He's now scored a touchdown in two games in a row, and he has at least 11.1 PPR points in five of his past seven games coming into Week 14. The Ravens have allowed a running back to score at least 15.1 PPR points in six of their past seven games, and I like Warren as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 578 REC 13 REYDS 45 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.6 Aaron Jones (shoulder) could play in Week 14 against Washington, but if he's out then Mason should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. In four starts for Jones earlier this season, Mason averaged 14.5 PPR points, and he scored four touchdowns over that span. The Commanders are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine guys this season have scored at least 13 PPR points against Washington, including three in a row. I might use Mason as a flex even if Jones is active since he'll be playing at less than 100 percent. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 255 REC 19 REYDS 142 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 Knight doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 14 against the Rams, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but I still like Knight as a flex option in all leagues if Trey Benson (knee) and Emari Demercado (ankle) remain out. Knight has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has at least 9.4 PPR points in six of eight outings since Benson was injured. In his past three games, Knight has 11 catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he has at least three targets in each outing. The Rams have also allowed four running backs to score at least 11. PPR points in their past four games. Devin Neal RB NO New Orleans • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 15 REYDS 86 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 Neal didn't have a great game in Week 13 at Miami with Alvin Kamara (knee) out with 14 carries for 47 yards and three catches for 22 yards on three targets, but his workload was impressive since he played 82 percent of the snaps. I would use him as a flex option in Week 14 against the Buccaneers, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Five running backs have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay in the past four games, and the Buccaneers have allowed 14 catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets to the backfields in Buffalo, the Rams and Arizona in the past three games. That bodes well for Neal, who has eight catches for 65 yards on 10 targets in his past two outings. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 320 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.8 Rodriguez will likely need a touchdown to boost his Fantasy value since he has one catch for 6 yards on two targets for the season. But he's scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and the Vikings have allowed at least one rushing touchdown to a running back in six games in a row. Rodriguez also has at least 11 carries in three of his past four games, and he's become the primary running back for the Commanders ahead of Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols. But we need Rodriguez to find the end zone to be a quality flex option, so hopefully he gets another chance to score for Washington in this game.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 486 REC 18 REYDS 188 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.2 You can use Marks as a flex option in Week 14 at Kansas City, but I can't continue to trust him as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. Even though he's taken over the Houston backfield ahead of Nick Chubb, Marks has scored 7.9 PPR points or less in three games in a row despite getting at least 17 total touches in each outing. His work in the passing game has disappeared with three catches for 5 yards on three targets in the past three weeks, and it doesn't help that the Chiefs are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 515 REC 14 REYDS 114 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.2 Isiah Pacheco returned in Week 13 at Dallas from a three-game absence with a knee injury, but Hunt still led the Kansas City backfield with 14 carries for 58 yards and one catch for 22 yards on two targets. That said, he failed to score a touchdown for the first time since Week 7, and he only managed 9.0 PPR points against the Cowboys. Hunt should be considered a touchdown-dependent Fantasy running back when Pacheco is healthy, and the Texans have only allowed two running backs to score on the ground since Week 7. The Chiefs also have offensive line injuries with left tackle Josh Simmons (wrist) out, and left guard Trey Smith (ankle) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps) banged up. Hunt should be considered a flex option at best in most leagues. Kimani Vidal RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 543 REC 13 REYDS 63 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.9 Omarion Hampton (ankle) appears on the verge of returning in Week 14 against the Eagles after being out for the past seven games, and we're probably looking at a timeshare for the Chargers, with Vidal likely in a secondary role. Even if Vidal remains the leader of this tandem for now -- he's played at least 52 percent of the snaps in every game that Hampton was out -- this isn't an ideal situation for him. Justin Herbert (hand) will either be limited or out after having surgery Monday, and the offensive line for the Chargers remains a mess. Additionally, Vidal has mostly been good in games where the Chargers have won by double digits, and the Eagles are favored in this matchup in Los Angeles. Vidal should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back if Hampton remains out, and he's a flex at best if Hampton returns.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DET -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 543 REC 20 REYDS 151 TD 7 FPTS/G 11 Montgomery had a solid Fantasy outing in Week 13 against Green Bay with 12.8 PPR points because he scored a touchdown for the first time since Week 9. He finished the game with eight carries for 32 yards and two catches for 16 yards on two targets, and hopefully he can build on that performance in Week 14 against Dallas. I would use him as a flex option at best since the Cowboys run defense has been tough since acquiring Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson via trade. In the past three games against Ashton Jeanty, Saquon Barkley and Kareem Hunt, that trio has combined for 30 carries for 87 yards and no touchdowns. And Dallas is actually No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs over that span. Jahmyr Gibbs remains a must-start Fantasy running back because of his role in the passing game, but Montgomery could struggle if he fails to find the end zone.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DET -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 15.6 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 63 REYDS 706 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.2 Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) isn't expected to play in Week 14 against Dallas, which makes Williams a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. St. Brown left Week 13 against Green Bay, and Williams took off with seven catches for 144 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He's now scored at least 16.6 PPR points in four of his past five games, and I would start him against the Cowboys even if St. Brown was healthy. Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 15 guys have scored at least 12 PPR points against the Cowboys this season. Isaac TeSlaa should be considered a sleeper with St. Brown injured, and TeSlaa scored a touchdown against the Packers after St. Brown left the game. Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 78 REYDS 570 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 We're not expecting Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) to play in Week 14 against the Rams, which should allow Wilson the chance to play at a high level again, like we saw in the two games Harrison missed with an illness. In those two outings against San Francisco in Week 11 and Jacksonville in Week 12, Wilson combined for 33 targets for 25 catches and 303 yards, and he scored at least 21.8 PPR points in each contest. I'd lower expectations for him against the Rams, but they have allowed 11 receivers this season to score at least 12.3 PPR points, including at least one in four games in a row. Wilson should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats if Harrison is out, and Greg Dortch should be considered a sleeper. In two games without Harrison, Dortch had 12 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets, and he scored at least 16.8 PPR points in each outing Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV DEN -7.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 80 REYDS 711 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.8 Sutton got back on track in Week 13 at Washington with five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and hopefully he can stay hot at Las Vegas in Week 14. He only had three catches for 24 yards on four targets in Week 10 against the Raiders, but Las Vegas is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. For the season, 12 receivers have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against the Raiders, and Sutton had eight catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets at Las Vegas in Week 12 last year. He's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 34 REYDS 363 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Watson has 17 targets in his past two games against Minnesota and Detroit, and he took off against the Lions with four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He's now scored at least 18.3 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 14 against Chicago. The Bears are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 14 guys have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against Chicago this season, including one in each of the past two games against Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. This game might have extra meaning for Watson since he tore his ACL against the Bears in Week 18 last year, and hopefully, he can have a memorable performance in this matchup. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 70 REYDS 597 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 It seems like Meyers is starting to get comfortable in Jacksonville, with at least 11.4 PPR points in three games in a row, including his past two outings against the Cardinals and Titans with at least 15 PPR points. Parker Washington (hip) could miss this game against the Colts, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and won't have Sauce Gardner (calf) in this matchup. For the season, 12 receivers have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Indianapolis, which could hopefully help Brian Thomas Jr. this week. Thomas returned from a three-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 13 at Tennessee and had two catches for 28 yards on three targets, and he only has two games this season with more than 10.6 PPR points. Despite the good matchup, Thomas is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 14.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Andrei Iosivas WR CIN Cincinnati • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Tee Higgins (concussion) is out in Week 13 at Baltimore, which means Iosivas gets another chance at a prominent role for the Bengals, who get Joe Burrow (toe) back for this matchup. Iosivas stepped up in Week 12 against New England with Ja'Marr Chase serving a one-game suspension, and Iosivas had four catches for 61 yards on seven targets. He now has three games this season with seven targets, and he's averaging 13.9 PPR points in those outings. The Ravens are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 12 guys have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Baltimore, including three sets of teammates (Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, Xavier Worthy and JuJu Smith-Schuster and Xavier Hutchinson and Nico Collins). That bodes well for Iosivas playing opposite Chase in this game. Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Drake London (knee) is not expected to play again in Week 13 at the Jets, which should allow Mooney to be the No. 1 receiver for Kirk Cousins for the second game in a row. In Week 12 at New Orleans, with London out, Mooney had three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on three targets. The Jets have allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Mooney should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in this matchup. John Metchie III WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Metchie has stepped up for the Jets with Garrett Wilson (knee) out in the past two games, and Metchie is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 13 against Atlanta. In his past two outings against the Patriots and Ravens, Metchie has combined for nine catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing. The Falcons are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past three games, and four guys have scored at least 16 PPR points over that span, with four touchdowns. This could be another solid outing for Metchie in Week 13. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Johnston had no catches on three targets in his last game in Week 11 at Jacksonville, and he actually has two games without a reception in his past four outings. But he also has a great history against the Raiders with 16 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets, and he scored 15.9 PPR points at Las Vegas in Week 2. The Raiders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Johnston is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this game. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. I don't mind taking a chance on Worthy as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 13 at Dallas given the matchup since the Cowboys are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Dallas leads the NFL with 18 touchdowns allowed to the position. There have been 14 receivers with at least 12 PPR points against the Cowboys this season, including four sets of teammates (Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson, Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith). That bodes well for Worthy playing opposite Rashee Rice. Worthy has scored 10.3 PPR points or less in five games in a row since Rice returned from his six-game suspension, but the University of Texas product could have a breakout game in this matchup.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 59 REYDS 689 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.4 Pierce had another solid game in Week 13 against Houston with four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he has now scored at least 17.5 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Texans matchup was tough, but the Jaguars matchup is easier since Jacksonville has allowed 11 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season. I like Michael Pittman as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he has scored at least 13.7 PPR points in four of his past six games. But Pierce is also worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 14 as well, given the matchup. Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BAL -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 26th I wish we could call Flowers a must-start Fantasy option, but he should be considered a low-end starter at best in the majority of two-receiver leagues heading into Week 14 against Pittsburgh. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and he's been held to 11.9 PPR points or less in three games in a row, including 0.6 PPR points in Week 13 against Cincinnati. Now, he had a touchdown called back against the Bengals on a questionable offensive pass interference call, and this is a great matchup against the Steelers, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. For the season, 14 receivers have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against Pittsburgh, and I'm hopeful Flowers will get to that level of production in Week 14. Jayden Higgins WR HOU Houston • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 50 REYDS 359 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.7 Higgins should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 14 at the Chiefs. He's scored at least 11.5 PPR points in four of his past six games, with two touchdowns over that span, and he has at least seven targets in three of his past four outings. Kansas City has allowed five receivers in the past three games to score at least 12.4 PPR points, including a pair of teammates from Denver in Week 11 (Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin) and Dallas in Week 13 (CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens). That bodes well for Higgins playing well opposite Nico Collins in Week 14. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 8.2 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 41 REYDS 306 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 I'll take the chance on Mitchell as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 14 against Miami with the hope that his production in Week 13 against Atlanta is a sign of things to come. He had eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets against the Falcons, and he scored 24.2 PPR points. Mitchell now has 25 targets in three games with the Jets, but keep in mind that prior to facing Atlanta, Mitchell combined for three catches for 52 yards. The Dolphins have allowed six receivers to score at least 11.4 PPR points in their past four games, with five touchdowns over that span, and Mitchell will hopefully continue to see plenty of targets from Tyrod Taylor in this matchup. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 8.3 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 184 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.3 Vele is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 14 at Tampa Bay with the hope that his production in Week 13 against Miami is a sign of things to come. He had eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Dolphins, and he scored 23.3 PPR points. Vele now has 15 targets in his past two games, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Tyler Shough against the Buccaneers. For the season, Tampa Bay has allowed 16 receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points, including a pair of teammates from Seattle in Week 5 (Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tory Horton), the Rams in Week 12 (Davante Adams and Puka Nacua), and even New Orleans in Week 10 (Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave). This week, it will hopefully be Olave and Vele posting positive production against this defense.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 75 REYDS 605 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.9 Metcalf had another disappointing game in Week 13 against Buffalo with three catches for 32 yards on five targets, and he's now scored 9.9 PPR points or less in four of his past five games. He's also gone four games in a row without a receiving touchdown, and he has fewer than 50 receiving yards in each game over that span. The Ravens are actually a favorable matchup since Baltimore is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Metcalf is only worth using as a low-end starting option in three-receiver leagues. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 68 REYDS 525 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.1 Johnston scored a touchdown in Week 13 against Las Vegas, but he finished with three catches for 23 yards on three targets. He's been held to fewer than 55 receiving yards in seven games in a row, and he has three targets or less in three of his past five outings. Justin Herbert (hand) is attempting to play in this game after having surgery Monday, and the Eagles defense will make things tough on this offensive line. I would only use Johnston as a low-end starting option in three-receiver leagues in Week 14. Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 75 REYDS 534 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.9 Samuel had a respectable 11.1 PPR points in Week 13 against Denver with five catches for 64 yards on seven targets, but he was overshadowed by Terry McLaurin, who returned from his three-game absence with a quadriceps injury and had seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets for 22.6 PPR points. Samuel has now scored 11.1 PPR points or less in his past three games with McLaurin, and this is a tough matchup for both receivers in Week 14 against the Vikings, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Minnesota has not allowed a receiver to score double digits in PPR in three games in a row against Chicago, Green Bay, and Seattle, and no receiver has scored a touchdown against the Vikings in their past four games. I'll still use McLaurin as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but Samuel is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 59 REYDS 401 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 I thought Worthy had the chance to play well in Week 13 at Dallas, and he scored 11.4 PPR points. That was his best performance since Week 4, but clearly it's tough to trust Worthy in the majority of leagues heading into Week 14 against Houston. The Texans are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only six guys have scored more than 12 PPR points against Houston this season. Worthy only has one touchdown on the year, and the Chiefs are dealing with several key injuries on their offensive line. Worthy is barely worth using in three-receiver leagues in Week 14.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 90 REYDS 661 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.2 Odunze is struggling heading into Week 14 at Green Bay, and he's only worth starting in three-receiver leagues. He has scored 8.3 PPR points or less in four of his past five games, including three in a row, and it's not for a lack of targets. Odunze has at least six targets in each of his past three games, but he's just not connecting with Caleb Williams. The run game has also been dominant for the Bears, and Odunze has a difficult matchup against the Packers, who have allowed just five touchdowns to receivers in their past six games. And only seven receivers have scored more than 12 PPR points against Green Bay this season. I still consider Odunze a low-end starter in two-receiver leagues, but it's hard to expect a dominant outing from him given his recent level of play.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 33 REYDS 342 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Strange comes into Week 14 against the Colts having scored at least 10.5 PPR points in his past four healthy games, and he has eight catches for 138 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in his past two outings against Arizona and Tennessee. The Colts are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and seven guys have scored at least 10 PPR points against Indianapolis this season. Parker Washington (hip) could also miss Week 14, which would be an added boost for Strange, and he's worth using as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in this game. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 76 REYDS 576 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 Johnson had a down game in Week 13 at Miami with five catches for 39 yards, but he had nine targets. He has scored at least 10.6 PPR points in three of four starts with Tyler Shough, and Johnson had five catches for 53 yards on eight targets against Tampa Bay in Week 8. The Buccaneers have allowed their past two opposing tight ends in Colby Parkinson and Trey McBride to each score at least 14.1 PPR points, and Johnson should be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 14. Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 75 REYDS 541 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Pitts had a standout game in Week 13 at the Jets with seven catches for 82 yards on eight targets, and Drake London (knee) was out for that contest. London missed practice Wednesday and could be out again in Week 14, and Pitts has a great matchup against Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and 10 guys have scored at least 10.1 PPR points against Seattle this season. As long as London is out, Pitts should be considered a must-start Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Ertz TE WAS Washington • #86

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -2 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 70 REYDS 493 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Ertz had a standout game against Denver in Week 13 with 10 catches for 106 yards on 13 targets, and he now has 21 targets in his past two games against the Dolphins and Broncos. He's also scored at least 8.2 PPR points in four games in a row, so he has a solid floor, and I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Vikings. Minnesota has allowed six tight ends to score at least 10 PPR points this season, and Ertz should once again be a top target for Marcus Mariota in this matchup. Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN CLE -4 O/U 33.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 10.9 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 74 REYDS 505 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Fannin has scored at least 8.4 PPR points in four of his past five games, so he's given you a safe floor with his production, but he also has two outings over that span with at least 11.3 PPR points. One of those games was in Week 13 against San Francisco when he had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he will hopefully stay hot in Week 14 against Tennessee. The Titans have allowed three tight ends in the past four games to score at least 11.1 PPR points, and I like Fannin as a low-end starter in all leagues. Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BUF -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 36 REYDS 448 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.2 Kincaid has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, but he was limited in practice Wednesday and will hopefully be cleared for Sunday. If healthy, Kincaid is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues given the matchup with the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and 11 guys have scored at least 10.7 PPR points against the Bengals this year. Kincaid scored at least 14.8 PPR points in four of his first seven games, and we would love for him to be active in this matchup.