Chuba Hubbard is my Start of the Week for Week 3, as his role is clear now that Jonathon Brooks (groin) is on injured reserve. But we have questions about several backfields heading into Week 3, especially concerning injuries.

Saquon Barkley (shoulder), Jadarian Price (shoulder), J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) and Rico Dowdle (toe) all left Week 2. At the time of publication, we're waiting for injury updates on several of these backfields, which will impact how Fantasy managers set their lineups.

If Barkley is out for Week 3 at Chicago, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley would be flex options. Emanuel Wilson would also be a flex option if Price can't play in Week 3 at Washington.

We know Dowdle missed practice Wednesday and was in a walking boot. That doesn't bode well for his Week 3 status against Cincinnati, but it puts Jaylen Warren in line to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

As for the Broncos, it's a complicated situation since Dobbins could practice this week, but we don't know about RJ Harvey (hamstring), who also missed Week 2 against Jacksonville. And now Jonah Coleman (ankle) is banged up heading into Week 3 against the Rams.

We'll continue to monitor all of these injuries for Week 3. But be prepared to use some backup running backs in your Fantasy leagues this week.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 145 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 In the first game without Jordan Mason (thumb) in Week 2 at Chicago, Jones had 23 carries for 105 yards, and he played 81 percent of the snaps. He didn't have a target, but we'll see what changes with Kyler Murray (concussion) back at quarterback for the Vikings. Tampa Bay's run defense has been tough so far on Chase Brown and Quinshon Judkins, holding that duo to a combined 28 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown and 10 catches for 49 yards on 11 targets. Given his expected usage, I like Jones as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 89 REC 7 REYDS 61 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Rico Dowdle (toe) missed practice Wednesday and was in a walking boot. Dowdle is likely out for Week 3, which should give Warren a full workload. This isn't an easy matchup since the Bengals have limited Bucky Irving and David Montgomery to a combined 14 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown in two games, but Irving and Woody Marks did damage in the passing game. Irving had seven catches for 48 yards on seven targets in Week 1, and Marks had five catches for 27 yards on six targets in Week 2. Warren averaged 14.3 PPR points in two games against the Bengals last season, and I like him as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues if Dowdle is out. David Montgomery RB HOU Houston • #32

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 70 REC 5 REYDS 33 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.7 Montgomery was bad in Week 2 against Cincinnati with six carries for 10 yards and two catches for 14 yards on two targets. He didn't run well in Week 1 against Buffalo with 20 carries for 60 yards, but he scored two touchdowns and added three catches for 19 yards and another touchdown. I'm hopeful his rushing average will improve in Week 3 at Indianapolis, but he should have another quality Fantasy outing against the Colts. Indianapolis is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Derrick Henry and Kenneth Walker III have combined for 48 carries for 261 yards and three touchdowns and seven catches for 80 yards in two games. Montgomery is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Cam Skattebo RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NYG -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 117 REC 4 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.8 We're not getting the desired workload for Skattebo yet, but I like that he had four catches for 19 yards on four targets in Week 2 at the Rams after no targets in Week 1 against Dallas. The Giants should lean on Skattebo moving forward with Jaxson Dart (knee) out, and Skattebo is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back against the Titans. Tennessee struggled with Breece Hall in Week 1 when he had 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 16 yards on two targets. Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was injured in Week 2 against the Titans, but Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley combined for 16.7 PPR points. Hopefully, Skattebo will follow suit in Week 3.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tank Bigsby RB PHI Philadelphia • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI PHI -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 36 REC 2 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 If Saquon Barkley (shoulder) is out for Week 3 at Chicago then Bigsby and Will Shipley are worth using as flex options against the Bears. Barkley left Week 2 at Tennessee, and Bigby had 13 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 5 yards on two targets, while Shipley had seven carries for 24 yards and two catches for 5 yards on two targets. Chicago is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and we'll continue to monitor Barkley's status throughout the week. Bigsby would be a flex option in all formats if Barkley is out, and Shipley is worth using in deeper leagues. TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 76 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.6 I'm curious to see what the Patriots will do with the workload for Rhamondre Stevenson and Henderson in Week 3 at Jacksonville. In Week 2 against Pittsburgh, which was Henderson's first game of the season after he missed Week 1 at Seattle with an ankle injury, he played more snaps than Stevenson (33-20). That was a rare occurrence in 2025, and Stevenson also lost a fumble against the Steelers. Henderson had 16 carries for 76 yards and a 39-yard touchdown run but no targets in Week 2, while Stevenson had six carries for 43 yards and one catch for 3 yards on two targets. This isn't an easy matchup against the Jaguars, but I'll still use Stevenson as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Henderson is worth using as a flex, and hopefully he continues to play more than Stevenson moving forward. Rachaad White RB WAS Washington • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 5.9 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 65 REC 8 REYDS 45 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 After a disappointing Week 1 with just 4.7 PPR points at Philadelphia, White was exceptional in Week 2 at Dallas with 14.3 PPR points. He had seven carries for 43 yards and six catches for 40 yards on six targets. White will continue to share work with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but White has flex appeal in all leagues against Seattle. It won't be an easy matchup, and we'll see what the Commanders look like with Marcus Mariota starting for the injured Jayden Daniels (elbow). But I expect White to be heavily involved in the passing game, which makes him a flex option in Week 3.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jeremiyah Love RB ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 70 REC 5 REYDS 25 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 At some point soon, maybe this week, the Cardinals will turn Love loose, and he will look like the superstar running back we saw at Notre Dame. But until that happens, we should only be starting Love as a flex option in the majority of leagues. He continues to play less snaps than Tyler Allgeier (76-52 for the season), and Love has 20 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 25 yards on seven targets in two games against the Chargers and Seahawks. The 49ers defense isn't one to fear -- Kyren Williams and De'Von Achane each scored at least 12.3 PPR points in each game this season -- but Arizona holding back Love is why he's listed in this spot. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 106 REC 2 REYDS -2 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Croskey-Merritt had a productive Week 1 at Philadelphia with 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-7 yards on one target, but he struggled in Week 2 at Dallas with 12 carries for 43 yards and one catch for 5 yards on one target. Rachaad White outplayed Croskey-Merritt in Week 2, and I like White better than Croskey-Merritt in Week 3 against Seattle. The Seahawks run defense is tough, but White should be able to make plays against Seattle in the passing game (Rhamondre Stevenson had five catches for 44 yards on six targets in Week 1). I would only use Croskey-Merritt as a flex option in all formats in Week 3. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 99 REC 2 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 Pollard has struggled through two games this season with a combined 21 carries for 99 yards and no touchdowns and two catches for no yards on three targets. The Giants run defense isn't great, and Javonte Williams, Kryen Williams and Blake Corum each scored at least 10.2 PPR points in two games against New York. But Pollard continues to share work with Tyjae Spears, and it's hard to trust Pollard as anything more than flex option in most leagues in Week 3. MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 57 REC 2 REYDS 6 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.2 I'm not worried about the Atlanta defense as much as the Green Bay offense in this game. Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) is out for the season, and left guard Aaron Banks (knee) and right guard Jacob Monk (shoulder) are also banged up. The Packers also seem content using Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Christopher Brooks in a committee, and Lloyd has struggled in two games against Minnesota and the Jets with a combined 19 carries for 57 yards and two catches for 6 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Jordan Love and the passing game should have success against the Falcons through the air, and Lloyd will likely only help Fantasy managers with a touchdown. He's a flex option at best in most leagues for Week 3.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE JAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 131 REC 3 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 I was glad Tuten got a short-yardage touchdown in Week 2 at Denver, and he finished that game with 13 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown and two catches for minus-3 yards on two targets. But Chris Rodriguez Jr. remains a factor for the Jaguars, including at the goal line, and Tuten has a tough matchup in Week 3 against New England. Defensive tackle Milton Williams is a beast, and opposing running backs have scored just two rushing touchdowns in the past 14 games he has played in the regular season, including Week 1 against Seattle and Week 2 against Pittsburgh. I would only use Tuten as a flex option in most leagues against the Patriots.