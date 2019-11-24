Fantasy Football: Starts, sits, sleepers and busts for every Week 12 game
Denver (3-7) at Buffalo (7-3)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Bills -4
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Broncos cornerback Chris Harris' mystique took a hit last week when Stefon Diggs caught a 54-yard touchdown bomb (even if it wasn't quite Harris' fault). Diggs was the first receiver since Week 1 to amass over 100 yards on Denver, and just the sixth to score. Meanwhile, Brown notched just his third game in 2019 with more than 15 PPR points (7 non-PPR), and it took a matchup against lowly Miami to do it. Expect the Broncos to play a lot of zone defense to keep the Bills from beating them deep AND to keep Josh Allen from running freely. That means it'll take a lot of targets for Brown to have another outstanding performance. Entering last week, Brown was averaging 13.7 PPR points per game — that's a reasonable expectation for him against Denver this week. Expect less in non-PPR.
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's true: Only two quarterbacks have achieved 20-plus Fantasy points against the Broncos all year. Kirk Cousins was the first last week — and he needed a 20-point deficit at halftime to really get his stats moving. Gardner Minshew, in Week 4, was the other, and he had exactly 20. This isn't good news for Allen, who until last week averaged 19.5 Fantasy points per game. This has the feel of a low-scoring game, partially because both teams will have run-first priorities. In a week where a number of streaming quarterbacks have oodles of upside, Allen should strike you as a low-ceiling starting option. Considering his schedule, there might not be a week left where you'll feel good starting Allen, so you may want to think about cutting him.
N.Y. Giants (2-8) at Chicago (4-6)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Bears -6
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Starting a Bears running back feels about as exciting as walking in to get a root canal. All five of their starting offensive linemen have a negative Pro Football Focus grade, Montgomery is averaging 3.5 yards per carry and Tarik Cohen, who's averaging 3.1 yards per carry, has seen less than five carries in all but two games this season. But the last time the Bears were this desperate for a win and playing a sub-standard run defense (the Giants rank 23rd), Montgomery had 27 carries, four catches and 20 non-PPR points. It's also worth noting that the Giants have allowed at least 10 non-PPR Fantasy points to each of the seven running backs they've faced who have had at least 14 carries. Some have needed receiving help to get there (Ronald Jones, Sony Michel, Le'Veon Bell), but they've all hit the mark. Lo and behold, Montgomery has at least 14 carries in each of his past four games, and the Bears seem much more likely to keep handing off to him rather than lean too heavily on their passing game.
Pittsburgh (5-5) at Cincinnati (0-10)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Steelers -6.5
PIT Pittsburgh • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
How many tight ends see seven targets per week? How many play on teams devoid of their lead running back and top two wide receivers? And how many play the Bengals? All three of these factors favor McDonald, who remains a touchdown-or-bust tight end, but at least one with some legit potential to come through. In its past two games, Cincy's given up three scores to tight ends and 12 PPR points to each big guy with at least seven targets. If you're without Travis Kelce or still streaming tight ends, might as well give McDonald a shot to score.
PIT Pittsburgh • #38
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
You can argue over how much run Samuels will get, or how effective he'll be, but you positively cannot quibble his role in the passing game. Samuels has at least six targets in four of his past five games, including 13 in his first game without James Conner in Week 9. The last time he played the Bengals he had eight targets, catching them all for 57 yards (many of them pop passes that are basically glorified handoffs). The Bengals rank dead-last against the run and allow an 82% catch rate and 9.3 yards per grab to running backs. It would be a shocker if Samuels wasn't good in PPR, and he shouldn't be half-bad in non-PPR either.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
No doubt, this is a terrific opportunity for Washington to shine. The Bengals pass defense is almost as bad as its run defense and Washington figures to see more targets without JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson on the field. But is he ready? He's got a so-so 60.6% catch rate from Mason Rudolph this year. That includes a 50% catch rate on deep throws, which is actually good, but somehow none of those long catches went for touchdowns (his two career scores came in the red zone). It's also particularly nerve-wracking to know Washington has just two red-zone targets all year. You knew he wouldn't have many considering the other options in the Steelers offense, but ... two?!? I'd expect a couple of deep targets for Washington as well as a bump in looks in general because of the inherited workload. It's enough to call him a flex.
Miami (2-8) at Cleveland (4-6)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Browns -10.5
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Mayfield's played better the past two weeks, though his 53.1% completion rate last week might suggest otherwise. He's getting sacked less and throwing more touchdowns, and here comes a matchup against the hapless Dolphins. Miami's pass rush remains ineffective, likely giving Mayfield a good amount of time to make throws downfield without disruption. This should be the week he and Beckham connect for huge numbers, but don't discount what he should pull off with Jarvis Landry and the Browns running backs. Cleveland's offense has been more creative lately and is sure to throw some wrinkles into their gameplan this week.
Tampa Bay (3-7) at Atlanta (3-7)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Falcons -4.5
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
It's not particularly fun to watch Winston play, but you can't deny some of the numbers. Five straight games with 300-plus yards passing, multiple passing touchdowns in three of his past four ... and multiple interceptions in four of his past five. Bruce Arians stressed the importance of cutting down on turnovers and added that he needs to do a better job of keeping the offense balanced this week. Both of those obviously impact Winston — if they want him to keep it safe on his throws, he's probably not letting it rip too often, and handing off more means he's not putting up huge stats. The Falcons defense has come alive behind an incredible pass rush that kicked into light speed two weeks ago. That's going to be a problem for Winston — his offensive line let up 22 pressures last week and at least 10 in all but three games this season. Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, Nick Foles and Sam Darnold seem like better options.
Ronald Jones RB
TB Tampa Bay • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If Arians thought Jones was a "work in progress" after his eight-catch, 100-total-yard game in Week 10, I wonder what he thinks of him now. Jones disappointed Fantasy managers with a six-touch performance that kept alive a skid of seven straight games with a sub-4.0-yard rushing average. His playing time was smothered to a month-low 30% of the snaps, and any chance of him stepping into the two-minute drill role was vaporized when Dare Ogunbowale kept his spot in that situation (which the Bucs had to go with a lot). Sure, he played the Saints and their run defense is better than the Falcons, but even with dates against Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Todd Gurley in the past four games, the Falcons have given up just one rushing touchdown to a running back. Unless you think Jones somehow becomes a force in the passing game again (and gets more touches than Peyton Barber), find it in your heart to sit him down.
Brian Hill RB
ATL Atlanta • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Did Hill get the amount of work we thought he would? Yes. Did he play against one of the worst run defenses in football? Yes. Did he find the end zone? Um, yes ... but it was called back. Also, two of his backfield mates also found the end zone. What a disaster. Now Hill will try to make it work against the Bucs' vaunted run defense. The Saints had a lot of success using edge runs last week at Tampa Bay, and that's something Hill has been able to do relatively well. If the Falcons took notice, we could see Hill make some positive gains there. If the Falcons don't notice or don't take advantage, then Hill might disappoint again. I don't mind him as a starter but would prefer to use him as a non-PPR flex.
Carolina (5-5) at New Orleans (8-2)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Saints -9.5
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
With 70 yards or fewer in all but one game and four catches or fewer in all but two games, and a tough meeting on deck with the Saints secondary, it's touchdown-or-bust for Samuel. The deep ball hasn't quite worked in his favor consistently enough and all of his PPR games with at least 13 points were helped by scores. Without Marshon Lattimore and on the road last week, the Saints pass defense was sensational, pressuring the quarterback into turnovers and keeping the opposition to low yardage totals. Sound familiar? Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen was pressured into mistakes and couldn't get much going with Samuel. A similar pattern seems likely this week.
Seattle (8-2) at Philadelphia (5-5)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Eagles -1.5
D.K. Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
How can you sit a guy who's scored at least 13 PPR points in each of his past three — and done so in varying ways? Big plays, red-zone touchdowns, high target volume ... Metcalf if getting the job done! He even has nearly as many targets (33) as Tyler Lockett (35) over the past four games. The return of cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills since Week 8 have led to better pass defense metrics for the Eagles (only three passing touchdowns allowed), but they're about to get seriously tested by the Seahawks. Metcalf's size and speed will be a big problem.
SEA Seattle • #48
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hollister is a legit part of the Seahawks offense, frequently schemed up to help convert short downs with little crossing and out routes. He moves well and can run after the catch. But the best part of Hollister might just be who he plays with — Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf guarantee that he'll never get double-covered, and Russell Wilson's ability to make improvised plays keeps him alive for added targets. The Seahawks did seem to rely on him more downfield in their favorable matchup against the Bucs than they did against the 49ers' zone coverage, something that could mean shorter targets again versus the Eagles. With three touchdowns, 16 targets and 12 grabs in his past two games, it's impossible not to consider Hollister a decent streamer this week and a potential must-start tight end for down the line.
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Don't think of Goedert as a second tight end — think of him as a No. 2 receiver. Philadelphia's receiving corps has bottomed out (sorry, Nelson Agholor truthers), paving the way for Goedert to reliably see anywhere from four to eight targets and three to five receptions in each of his past five. He's amassed at least seven PPR points in all of them with eight or more non-PPR points in three of his past four. Touchdowns have helped him a bunch, but so long as defenses double-team Zach Ertz in the red zone, Goedert's going to draw a favorable matchup and have a shot to score, even in a tough matchup (he just scored on the Patriots).
Detroit (3-6-1) at Washington (1-9)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Lions -3.5
DET Detroit • #40
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
He's the right guy in the right place at the right time. The Lions coaching staff has been looking for a reliable running back since losing Kerryon Johnson, and Scarbrough looked like he could do it. He didn't give off the impression of a breakaway runner, or a versatile three-down back, but he reminded me of Eddie Lacy in terms of a powerful glider who can make solid cuts in a zone-run scheme and pick up nice yardage. And this should be a good week to show off his skills — Washington allows the most rush attempts per game to running backs of any team (27.9) and ranks 25th in most Fantasy points allowed. Unless the Lions are blind, they'll recognize they have a serviceable option with Scarbrough, giving Fantasy managers someone they can plug and play right off the waiver wire.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
If you benched McLaurin last week, you got a little lucky. Dwayne Haskins hit McLaurin on all three deep throws, but a 67-yarder came back on a holding penalty. If anything, it's proof that if Haskins has time, he can get the ball close enough for McLaurin to make a play on it, which is what happened last week. The Lions rank 26th in quarterback pressures according to Sports Info Solutions and 28th in the NFL in sacks. They've also seen a wideout score on them in six straight games. Even with Darius Slay factored into the equation, this might be McLaurin's last easy matchup until Week 16 (Giants).
Oakland (6-4) at N.Y. Jets (3-7)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Raiders -3
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Le'Veon Bell is putting up nice Fantasy numbers, especially in PPR, but he can't run the ball behind this offensive line. Lucky for the Jets, Darnold has played better of late and has a pretty good matchup waiting for him on Sunday. True, the Raiders held rookie Ryan Finley and over-the-hill quarterback Philip Rivers to under 20 Fantasy points each in their past two games. Before that, five straight quarterbacks threw multiple touchdowns against them and four had at least 27 Fantasy points. And he's not exactly doing it via the deep ball, but with spreading the ball around to his receivers, tight ends and Bell (how else do you think he got those PPR points?). Getting the Raiders in his building at 1 p.m. ET probably doesn't hurt much, either.
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
In Griffin's past three games without being impeded by Chris Herndon, he's had at least 11 PPR points and as many as 24. In non-PPR he's hit double digits in two of those three. He's taken on the lead tight end role for the Jets, playing almost every down and running plenty of routes (he barely pass blocks). Griffin brings his 83% catch rate into a matchup against a Raiders defense that's allowed at least 50 yards and/or a touchdown to a tight end in all but three games. The Raiders defense has earned some kudos lately but they're ripe for the picking against the Jets' pass-happy offense. Griffin is my favorite streaming tight end this week.
Jacksonville (4-6) at Tennessee (5-5)
4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Titans -3
Nick Foles QB
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I'm a little concerned about this game being too run-heavy. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone was disappointed he didn't run the ball enough last week, and the Titans have been all about running the ball. Foles crossed the 20-point mark at Indy but needed 47 pass attempts to do it. He also didn't look nearly as good as his stats might suggest. Tannehill, who has found at least 22 Fantasy points in four straight games, has gotten the job done on a mostly modest amount of pass attempts. He'll face a Jaguars pass defense that's been pretty good against quarterbacks but downright terrible against running backs — another checkmark for Henry and the Titans run game. Could they get to the 20-point mark? Certainly, and Foles might have the edge in terms of matchup, but neither one should be considered a viable solution to your quarterback woes.
Dallas (6-4) at New England (9-1)
4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Patriots -6.5
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Patriots secondary has been very good, but the pass rush is nothing to sneeze at either, ranking eighth in Sports Info Solutions' quarterback pressures metric and third in the NFL in sacks. Prescott ranks among the top-10 quarterbacks in terms of accuracy under pressure and being pressured on pass attempts, according to Pro Football Focus' under-pressure metrics. But the data says Prescott has a 53% completion rate for 7.3 yards per attempt and only six scores. The hunch is that the Patriots will play man coverage and send blitzes after Prescott -- until he beats them with his legs. That's an element I wouldn't be surprised to see used more often than usual here. It would then force the Patriots into more zone coverage, which Prescott is better at dissecting. I would also expect the Cowboys to unfurl some new wrinkles and a trick play or two to try to throw off the Patriots.
The bottom line is this: Prescott's playing too well (three passing touchdowns in three straight games) and the Patriots haven't seen enough MVP-caliber quarterbacks this season to judge if they can shut down everybody. I'm giving the Cowboys credit for being a tough offense to deal with, even against a tough defense.
Green Bay (8-2) at San Francisco (9-1)
8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Point spread: 49ers -3
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
After marinating on it this week, I've gone ahead and moved Rodgers outside of my top-12. Dumb move? It could be. The decision doesn't have too much to do with the 49ers pass defense, though they should be a bit more rested for this game than their last. They've thrown the ball 60% of the time this season but Rodgers' numbers don't reflect what he's previously done. He has four games with 20-plus Fantasy points, and none have come in his past two against teams with bad run defenses. The 49ers run defense has gone from superior to suspect in its past five matchups, giving up 4.8 yards per carry with three touchdowns on the ground. That should be of interest to coach Matt LaFleur, who has been more than willing to lean on his running backs than previous Packers coaches. It's that fear of Rodgers handing off a lot that keeps his Fantasy upside low.
Ross Dwelley TE
SF San Francisco • #82
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We learned two things last week: The 49ers pay attention to pass defense trends, and Dwelley is indeed a factor near the goal line. Following Dwelley's two touchdowns against the embattled Cardinals pass defense, he and the Niners will check out a Packers pass defense that's given up at least eight non-PPR Fantasy points to a tight end in four straight games. That stretch includes yielding four touchdowns, 13.9 yards per catch and a 68.2% catch rate to the position. If that's not enough to get you pumped, consider that the Niners might play without George Kittle, Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel. It should mean more targets for the big man.
Baltimore (8-2) at L.A. Rams (6-4)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Point spread: Ravens -3
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Since acquiring Jalen Ramsey, the Rams have afforded one measly touchdown to a receiver (James Washington). They've done a masterful job holding down the likes of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Allen Robinson. To be fair, almost none of those guys are as lightning quick as Brown, but the reality is that his role has become too shaky to count on from week to week. For instance, he came through with a couple of big plays against the Bengals in Week 10, but had just two deep targets last week and caught one for 17 yards. This doesn't figure to be a high-scoring shootout like some might have believed a few weeks ago — if anything, the Ravens might pound their way on the ground to victory. It caps the upside of Brown, who really is a boom-or-bust flex at this point.
Indianapolis (6-4) at Houston (6-4)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Point spread: Texans -3.5
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
How in the world can you pass up Brissett? He's playing in what might be a high-scoring matchup without his top running back against a pass defense that's allowed at least three passing touchdowns to five of the last six quarterbacks they've faced! Brissett himself hung 324 yards and four touchdowns on the Texans back in Week 7, and that was when they had J.J. Watt. It's also worth noting that the Colts have thrown at will against Houston since coach Frank Reich came to Indy, as Andrew Luck had at least 399 yards and two scores in each game against the Texans last year.
Darren Fells TE
HOU Houston • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fells is a touchdown-or-bust tight end at this point. He only has three games this season with more than three targets, so unless that changes, he's hard to trust for a lot of yardage. The only tight end Indianapolis coughed up a touchdown to in the past six games was Vance McDonald, a stretch that includes the defense bottling up Fells on two targets in Week 7. However, there are some holes on the Colts' zone defense that the Texans could exploit with Fells. It's just a matter of whether or not they have enough opportunities to do so. Because of that uncertainty, and because there are plenty of other intriguing tight ends who get decent targets available off waivers, Fells should be avoided.
