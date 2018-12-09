Fantasy Football: Starts, sits, sleepers and risks for every Week 14 NFL game

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Looking for some lineup advice? You've come to the right place.

Jets at Bills

(Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV)

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Chris Herndon NYJ • TE • 89 TAR 40 REC 28 REC YDs 345 REC TD 3 FL 0

You might not glean it based on his raw stats, but Herndon's seen a significant boost in playing time since the Jets' bye week (over 70 percent of the snaps per game). He also has 14 targets and nine catches in his past two, more than anyone else on the team. But the best news of all is the return of Sam Darnold, who seemed to favor Herndon. Before the quarterback got hurt, he and Herndon connected enough to give at least six Fantasy points (eight in PPR) in four straight matchups. Mind you, this came at a time when Herndon was typically playing fewer than half of the Jets' offensive snaps. Buffalo's pass defense is tied for fourth-best in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, so the matchup is tough, but any tight end getting six-plus targets per week is worth checking out.

Start Him

View Profile LeSean McCoy BUF • RB • 25 Att 143 Yds 478 TD 2 FL 0

This one's obvious, especially after McCoy turned back the clock with a 113-yard, two-score showing back in Week 11 against this same opponent. That contributed to a six-week skid the Jets have been on, letting opposing rushers land 4.7 yards per run and 8.8 yards per catch with eight total touchdowns (seven on the ground). McCoy has at least 15 carries in three straight and had four receptions last week. Josh Allen can vulture a rushing touchdown, but McCoy should still make the top-20 among backs this week while flirting with a top-12 finish. Catching the Jets without suspended linebacker Darron Lee doesn't hurt, either.

Risky Starter

View Profile Josh Allen BUF • QB • 17 CMP% 52.9 YDs 1223 TD 5 INT 7 YD/Att 6.4

Sit Him

View Profile Zay Jones BUF • WR • 11 TAR 69 REC 41 REC YDs 459 REC TD 4 FL 0

Allen is an adventure. Sometimes he makes horrible throws, sometimes he threads the needle like an All-Pro, and sometimes (a lot of times lately) he takes off running when there's pressure in the pocket. That last part might not be a big factor Sunday versus the Jets, who rank 26th in sacks and in pressures, according to Sports Info Solutions. It could mean a more modest passing game for Allen, who attempted under 20 passes in three games prior to Week 13. A short- and mid-range target, Jones leads the Bills in every receiving category as well as end-zone targets (eight) but has a worse catch rate with Allen under center (50 percent) than with other Bills quarterbacks (69 percent). Even in a great matchup, both are dicey to come through with huge Fantasy totals.

Giants at Redskins

Start Them

Giants DST

It's not common to start bad defenses on the road, but when they play bad, bad offenses, you have to buy in. The Redskins will start Mark Sanchez on Sunday behind a beat-up O-line featuring a third-string guard and a backup tackle playing guard, not to mention an ugly receiving corps. In the mistake-prone Sanchez's past 10 starts, a DST has recorded at least nine Fantasy points six times. The G-men have notched at least 15 Fantasy points in two of their last three (against the Bucs and Bears). I'd like them even more if Landon Collins was playing. Able to focus on slowing down Adrian Peterson, the Giants are a high probability Fantasy play in seasonal and daily leagues.

Risky Starter

View Profile Adrian Peterson WAS • RB • 26 Att 192 Yds 856 TD 7 FL 2

I know, you know, and the Giants know that the Redskins will lean heavily on Peterson on Sunday with Sanchez at quarterback. In theory it makes sense: The Giants rank 24th in run defense with a dozen rushing touchdowns allowed, and a back has scored in every game against them in 2018. So even with a juggled offensive line filled with backups and third-stringers, it's the plan the Redskins have to stick with. But one common tendency we've seen from Washington is straying from Peterson when they're getting blown out. In five such games, he's averaged 9.0 carries, whereas in competitive games he averages exactly 21 carries. Count on Washington's defense struggling to contain Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham (both totaled over 100 yards against them in Week 8), forcing the Redskins to abandon Peterson. Your best bet is for him to scrape his way to the end zone — and not on another 90-yard run.

Saints at Buccaneers

Risky Starter

View Profile Mark Ingram NO • RB • 22 Att 97 Yds 467 TD 4 FL 1

Ingram has three games this year with 19-plus Fantasy points, one with eight Fantasy points and four with six Fantasy points or less. All three of the good games were Saints' blowout wins by at least 20 points. There's some blowout potential in this game if the Saints defense can get some Jameis Winston turnovers. What's more likely is that the Saints recognize the Bucs' weak run defense and attack with a nice dose of the run game. Moreover, coach Sean Payton reminded the media that the Saints lost in Week 1 to the Bucs because of turnovers, so he might prefer a conservative, run-friendly approach to bring home a win. All of that sounds great for Ingram, but the reality is that he's averaging 12.1 carries and 1.9 catches per game this season. Without the certainty of that workload rising, and knowing the boom-or-bust nature of his production, he must be considered a solid-but-risky pick for lineups, even in a plus matchup.

Sit Him

View Profile Cameron Brate TB • TE • 84 TAR 36 REC 23 REC YDs 221 REC TD 4 FL 1

Normally I'm OK with Brate so long as Jameis Winston is under center, but not this time. No tight end this season has scored seven-plus Fantasy points against the Saints (eight in PPR). Brate himself has one career score in six games against the Saints, and it's the only touchdown to a tight end Winston has tossed against New Orleans in his career. Try and find a better option, though that's tough to do given the weak depth at tight end.

Patriots at Dolphins

Sit Him

View Profile Kenyan Drake MIA • RB • 32 Att 96 Yds 439 TD 4 FL 1

It continues to mystify me how Frank Gore is taking a big chunk of the rushing workload away from Drake. Maybe the Dolphins simply trust him more with the football, even if he's nowhere near as explosive as the younger rusher. One thing's for sure: Drake is the better pass-catcher, and in a game where Miami figures to trail, or at best, stay competitive with the Patriots, that skill-set should push Drake on the field more. In two games with Ryan Tannehill back, Drake has caught 7 of 10 targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns. He's actually tied for the team lead in targets since Tannehill's return. The Patriots allow a modest number of yards per game to running backs but have yielded just four rushes and three catches for touchdowns. Figure Drake has a decent-at-best outlook for Week 14, getting over 10 touches with a chance to make a couple of plays through the air but dependent on a touchdown. He's especially risky in non-PPR leagues.

Ravens at Chiefs

Start Him

There's no choice here — even as a two-down grinder, Edwards profiles as a high-volume, safe Fantasy running back. He's had over 20 carries in each of his last two games, setting the pace for the Ravens in a couple of grinding wins where they've dominated time of possession. That will be their plan this week or else they'll get rolled by the AFC's hottest offense. The Chiefs run defense is brutally bad, even if they somehow held Todd Gurley, Joe Mixon and Melvin Gordon out of the end zone this season.

Risky Starter

View Profile Spencer Ware KC • RB • 32 Att 36 Yds 171 TD 2 FL 0

Ware played nearly 70 percent of the Chiefs' snaps last week, including 13 red-zone snaps and nine snaps inside the opponents' 5-yard line. Damien Williams, by comparison, had one red-zone snap. Those numbers are nice, but Ware still struggled on the ground (3.4 yards per carry) and would have been an absolute bust if not for a third quarter touchdown. The matchup gets tougher for him this week as the Ravens have kept opposing backs to 3.3 yards per carry and 6.5 yards per catch over their last six games. Four touchdowns have been scored in those games, and that's about the only way Ware will exceed 10 Fantasy points this week. Even with the Ravens on the road for the second consecutive week, it's a risk to tout Ware as a safe No. 2 back. Don't be surprised if the Chiefs stay with their pass-heavy playcalling.

Colts at Texans

Sit Him

View Profile Marlon Mack IND • RB • 25 Att 117 Yds 583 TD 4 FL 0

It's another tough matchup for Mack, who has disappointed in these spots lately. Against the Titans and twice against the Jaguars, he averaged under 4.0 yards per carry in each contest with fewer than 15 touches in two of them. He's scored once in his last four games and figures to play without center Ryan Kelly, which is a problem for all of the Colts, not just Mack. Houston is holding rushers to 3.4 yards per tote on the season and has given up six rushing touchdowns. Running backs have caught five scores against the Texans in 2018, earning 7.1 yards per grab in the process, but that's more up Nyheim Hines' alley than it is Mack's. You shouldn't expect much from Mack on Sunday.

Falcons at Packers

Sit Him

View Profile Matt Ryan ATL • QB • 2 CMP% 70.9 YDs 3814 TD 25 INT 5 YD/Att 8.29

Ryan, like the Falcons, has hit a rough patch, posting 15 or fewer Fantasy points in two of his last three after a four-game stretch with 21-plus. He's taking a licking (nine sacks in his last three games) and he's struggling to score. Playing outdoors doesn't seem to be as big of a factor as it was previously for Ryan (he did well at Washington and at Cleveland), but the Packers defense isn't a lay-up. Only two quarterbacks have topped 300 yards against the Green & Gold and only six have come through for 20-plus Fantasy points (three for 23-plus). The Packers also rank third in the league in sacks (38) and are eighth in Sports Info Solutions' pressures metric. Believe it or not, this is a good week for the Falcons to try and get their run game going to provide balance on offense. That could limit Ryan's pass attempts to under 35, which keeps his upside small.

Panthers at Browns

Sneaky Sleepers

View Profile Antonio Callaway CLE • WR • 11 TAR 63 REC 33 REC YDs 472 REC TD 3 FL 1

View Profile Jarvis Landry CLE • WR • 80 TAR 120 REC 66 REC YDs 733 REC TD 2 FL 0

The Panthers pass defense has bottomed out over the last five weeks, allowing 14 touchdowns through the air and 275.2 yards per game. Of those numbers, receivers have gone off for nine of those 14 scores and 208.2 of those yards. The juiciest matchup for the Browns to target will be in the slot, where corner Captain Munnerlyn has been roasted for 160 yards and a 76 percent catch rate in his last two games. Landry should be able to put up some numbers against him, and he's long overdue for a touchdown.

As for Callaway, he had two shots at a deep touchdown twice on the same drive last week and botched both plays. The Browns simply must stick with him because of his rare speed, so don't be surprised if they try to connect with him again. Both guys are good flex options with Callaway having the higher ceiling in non-PPR.

Start Him

View Profile Baker Mayfield CLE • QB • 6 CMP% 63.3 YDs 2639 TD 18 INT 10 YD/Att 7.45

Look, if I like his receivers then I have to like him too, right? Mayfield has earned props for playing well in favorable matchups -- this is one of them. The Panthers' pass rush has faded quickly and quarterbacks have taken advantage. Mayfield should have time to connect downfield and attack what's been a disappointing secondary (14 passing touchdowns and 275.2 yards per game in their last five). This game has high-scoring potential and Mayfield should have a shot at three touchdowns after scoring at least two in five straight before last week's struggle at Houston.

Broncos at 49ers

Risky Starter

Something's amiss with Wilson's numbers from last week. The eight passes the undrafted rookie caught were the most by any 49ers running back this season, and the 15 targets running backs had overall were also the most in any Niners game this year. Maybe it was part of their game plan? Maybe it was a by-product of being way behind on the scoreboard? Equally odd is Wilson's track record when it comes to catches — he had more than four in just two games over four college seasons at North Texas. Point is, you shouldn't expect him to repeat that feat against the Broncos, nor should you expect him to have great success. Denver's opponents haven't yielded a back more than 10 or more Fantasy points in three of its past four games, limiting Joe Mixon, James Conner and Lamar Miller, while also keeping Melvin Gordon under 4.0 yards per run. None of the backs scored. It's hard to say no to a runner with 15-touch potential, but Wilson has a foot issue on top of a dearth of experience against a playoff-caliber run defense. His red-zone fumble last week might mean more handles for Alfred Morris, too.

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Courtland Sutton DEN • WR • 14 TAR 59 REC 28 REC YDs 558 REC TD 3 FL 0

Sutton should see more targets as the Broncos' suddenly most-established receiver. Emmanuel Sanders leaves behind 8.3 targets per game in four outings since the Demaryius Thomas trade; figure a decent amount of those go to Sutton, who had five-plus targets in three of his last four. Unfortunately, Sutton also sports a 50 percent catch rate in those last four, albeit with a 21.2 receiving average. It would be a surprise to see the 49ers let Richard Sherman shadow Sutton when he's played to the quarterback's right for nearly every snap this season, so manufacturing matchups against Ahkello Witherspoon (seven touchdowns allowed) is probably in the offing. Sutton carries risk but also lots of upside not just this week but in every game for the rest of the season.

Bengals at Chargers

Start Him

View Profile Justin Jackson LAC • RB • 32 Att 20 Yds 127 TD 1 FL 0

While Austin Ekeler struggled to gain momentum last week at Pittsburgh, Jackson emerged as a good, hard-charging running back with some juice. After sitting out the first half, Jackson totaled 63 rush yards and a score on eight carries, with a 19-yard reception. Five of his nine touches went for at least 9 yards, while Ekeler had one 10-yard catch and was less effective otherwise. Coach Anthony Lynn defended Ekeler by suggesting he's "wearing down a little bit" and is "a little tired." Frankly, Ekeler's low totals could justify to the coaching staff what it has felt all along: Ekeler isn't a full-time back. Jackson could be, and Lynn hinted Monday that Jackson would play more this week while also admitting he didn't want to put Melvin Gordon "out there too soon because we have a lot of football left." The Chargers face off against an embarrassingly bad Bengals run defense this week, opening the door for Jackson to get more work — potentially over 15 touches — and deliver as an unheralded No. 2 running back. I'll start him over Ekeler.

Lions at Cardinals

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile LeGarrette Blount DET • RB • 29 Att 113 Yds 332 TD 5 FL 0

That's right ... the ageless wonder himself makes sense as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back this week. With Kerryon Johnson sidelined, the Lions have fed Blount at least 15 carries per game (35 total) in what wound up being competitive games against the Bears and Rams. They're headed for another matchup they can hang in against the Cardinals, and it also happens to be a tremendous matchup for Blount to exploit. The Cardinals can't figure out a way to contain running backs, allowing 4.5 yards per carry to them along with 15 rushing touchdowns. Bank on the victory-desperate Lions to lean on Blount (as preposterous as that sounds) in hopes of grinding out a road win.

Risky Starter

View Profile Kenny Golladay DET • WR • 19 TAR 92 REC 55 REC YDs 854 REC TD 5

I have no doubt that the Lions' passing game will flow through Golladay -- and the Cardinals probably have similar feelings. Top Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson hasn't quite been a shut-down corner this year, but Sports Info Solutions has him good for a 51 percent catch rate allowed for 12.0 yards per catch and three touchdowns. The Lions' official website reports that Peterson also sports a top-10 Pro Football Focus grade. It would be stunning if the Cardinals opted to cover Golladay with the likes of David Amerson or Budda Baker, so expect the coverage on Golladay to be tight. But that's just part of the equation -- the Cardinals rank third with 38 sacks and should bring plenty of heat against a Lions O-line that ranks tied for 10th in sacks allowed with 36 -- 23 of which have been allowed in their last five games. If Matthew Stafford struggles, Golladay's target share will shrink; if Stafford can stay upright, there's still no guarantee Golladay has a good game because of the Cards' coverage.

Steelers at Raiders

Start Him

View Profile Jaylen Samuels PIT • RB • 38 Att 12 Yds 31 TD 0 FL 0

If you picked him up to stash, don't. His competition for playing time is almost-age-30 rusher Stevan Ridley, who last had 10-plus carries in a meaningful game in 2014 and has over 4.0 yards per carry in a game in just three of his last 15 outings where he had at least one handoff. Samuels isn't a traditional running back, admitting this week that he's "never been a true running back who gets like 20 carries in a game," but the unique situation the Steelers are in makes him useful. Pittsburgh's been trending toward being over-reliant on Ben Roethlisberger over the past month, and Samuels' chops as a pass-catcher (195 receptions in his last three seasons at N.C. State) makes him a really good fit. He's already out-paced Ridley in snaps over the Steelers' six games post-bye and can brawl for short-yardage touchdowns or catch red-zone scores (he already has two this season including one last week). Best of all, the Raiders have afforded a back to land 10-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR in each of their past five, allowing 5.1 yards per rush and 8.5 yards per catch. It would be stunning for anyone other than Samuels to lead this potent Steelers backfield.

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Vance McDonald PIT • TE • 89 TAR 55 REC 40 REC YDs 472 REC TD 3 FL 1

The Raiders didn't have an answer for Travis Kelce last week, but they haven't had answers for a lot of tight ends this season. Safety Reggie Nelson is now on IR and pushes another backup into the starting lineup for the Raiders. That'll help the matchup on McDonald, though tight ends have found open spaces in the short area against this defense regularly. Clearly a touchdown-or-bust option, McDonald at least has a favorable matchup and an expected pass-heavy gameplan to help him find some numbers on Sunday. I'd take him over Cameron Brate, Kyle Rudolph and the Rams tight ends.

Eagles at Cowboys

Sit Him

View Profile Josh Adams PHI • RB • 33 Att 76 Yds 376 TD 2 FL 0

The biggest turnaround in Big D has been on defense, where the Cowboys are holding opposing running backs to 3.6 yards per run, 7.1 yards per catch and seven total touchdowns on the season (two receiving). Adams saw his playing time get cut with the return of Darren Sproles, who scored a short-yardage touchdown that might have otherwise been reserved for Adams. That didn't necessarily hurt his workload — Adams had 20 carries — but that was the byproduct of the Eagles blowing out the Redskins. A similar result here is unlikely. It's always tough to play on the road after a Monday game and it's going to be even harder for Adams to deliver when the Cowboys bottle him up.

Rams at Bears

Sit Him

View Profile Jared Goff LAR • QB • 16 CMP% 66.4 YDs 3754 TD 27 INT 7 YD/Att 9.07

In six road games, Goff is averaging 17.8 Fantasy points, per versus 32.7 in his six home contests. He's managed to get to 20 Fantasy points in three of his six roadies but only above 21 points once (at New Orleans). Goff tends to struggle when pressured and he should expect a lot of that on Sunday night against the Bears. Only four passers have made it to the 20-point bar against Chi-town all season, and only one made it to exactly 20 Fantasy points (Kirk Cousins) in the last six weeks. The Bears' cornerbacks match up well with the Rams' receivers and the linebackers should be up to the task of containing Todd Gurley on catch-and-runs. With L.A. on the road for the second week in a row and facing a much tougher matchup than in Week 13, Goff carries too much risk to trust. You'll run right back to him in Week 15 against Philly.

Risky Starter

View Profile Mitchell Trubisky CHI • QB • 10 CMP% 65.4 YDs 2469 TD 20 INT 9 YD/Att 7.69

Matt Nagy sounded convinced this week that Trubisky was able to make every throw, scoffing at the notion that the Bears are rushing him back for this huge showdown. Nagy did stress that the Bears have to make sure that he doesn't re-injure his shoulder and/or make it worse, so that sort of hints that even if he can throw well, he's still not quite at 100 percent, even if he's not on the injury report. Maybe it means he runs less, maybe it means he doesn't throw a bunch of deep balls. Maybe it means he can't quite take full advantage of a matchup against a pass defense that's given up 30-plus Fantasy points in three of its last four and 21-plus in seven of its last 10. It's also a pass defense making a trip to the midwest for the second consecutive week. If Trubisky were healthy, he'd have my full confidence as a top-10 quarterback. As it stands, you're better off trusting someone like Jameis Winston or Baker Mayfield, but I would consider him ahead of Goff.

Start Him

View Profile Trey Burton CHI • TE • 80 TAR 53 REC 38 REC YDs 448 REC TD 5 FL 1

You practically have to be crazy to trust Burton after delivering a donut last week, but the return of Mitchell Trubisky should lead to more chances for the tight end. With Trubisky under center, Burton tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions (five) and had the highest catch rate of any receiver or tight end with at least two targets (74 percent). With Daniel, Burton didn't score anything and had the lowest catch rate of any receiver or tight end with at least two targets (50 percent). Here's where things get better: The Rams have seen tight ends score and/or land nine non-PPR Fantasy points against them in each of their last four games. For crying out loud, veteran blocker Levine Toilolo was used by the Lions to exploit the Rams to the tune of a career-high 90 yards last week! Give Burton one more shot with Trubisky under center.

Vikings at Seahawks

Start Him

View Profile Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • 8 CMP% 71.3 YDs 3490 TD 23 INT 9 YD/Att 7.11

It makes me a little ill to trust Cousins since he's on the road for the second-straight week, but the matchup is too good to ignore. Six straight quarterbacks have come up with 20 Fantasy points against the Seahawks with four in a row getting to 24-plus points. Nick Mullens had 26 Fantasy points last week in a blowout loss. Cousins has averaged 40.9 pass attempts per game and has multiple touchdowns in five of his last seven contests. He should shine under the Monday night lights (and again in Weeks 15 and 16).

Jaguars at Titans

Sit Him

View Profile Corey Davis TEN • WR • 84 TAR 91 REC 52 REC YDs 744 REC TD 4 FL 0

Since his bye week, Davis has been mostly sensational. He's caught 63 percent of his passes, averaged 15.9 yards per catch, scored three times and he's notched eight plays of 20-plus yards. None of this will help him against a Jaguars defense that can easily scheme to take him away from Marcus Mariota. Jacksonville can reprise its game plan from last week against Indy and let Jalen Ramsey (and maybe a little safety help) focus on the opposing No. 1 receiver. T.Y. Hilton was incredibly fortunate to escape with an 8-77-0 stat line as many of Andrew Luck's throws to him had little room for error. As well as Mariota has played, he's just not as pinpoint accurate as Luck, and he'll be under siege from the Jaguars pass rush. Mariota has one touchdown to a wide receiver against the Jaguars in his last four meetings. Bet against Davis being a quality Fantasy starter.