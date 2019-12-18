Fantasy Football: Status updates on Dalvin Cook, Chris Godwin and more news and notes

It's championship week, but injuries have piled up. In one league, I'll take a total points winner into the final with question marks surrounding two of my best players all season, Dalvin Cook and Chris Godwin. Surely many of you are in a similar situation, so let's look at the outlooks for Cook and Godwin before a quick trip around the league for all the Week 16 news and notes.

Dalvin Cook update

On Monday, head coach Mike Zimmer sounded like Cook was in pretty good shape and has a shot to return for Week 16. The question will become whether that's in Minnesota's best interest.

At first glance, the Vikings have plenty to play for, as they trail the Packers by just a game in the division with two to play. But the Packers control the tiebreaker, meaning even if Minnesota knocks off Green Bay, they'd also have to win in Week 17 and, more importantly, Green Bay would need to lose again against Detroit.

Meanwhile, at 10-4, the Vikings are a full two games ahead of the Rams for the final wild card spot, meaning Minnesota would need to lose twice and the Rams win twice to trigger a tiebreaker there.

That combination of circumstances means a Monday night game that appears huge on its face is not quite as pivotal as it seems. And if Minnesota weighs that reality with the fact that Cook has now aggravated his injury in two of the past three games, there's certainly potential they'll decide to rest him up to get him healthy before the playoffs.

Complicating matters, the Vikings and Packers play on Monday night, so we'll need to monitor the reports all week. If Cook is not ruled out prior to Sunday, there will still be a possibility of him being declared inactive on Monday. But if we don't have that clarity, it will complicate matters for Fantasy managers, who will likely need to make a decision on Cook or his backup — either Mike Boone or potentially Alexander Mattison if the latter is himself able to play after being inactive in Week 15 due to an ankle injury.

Should we get word Cook and Mattison will both be out, Boone becomes a solid option, but note that he ran just four routes in his extended playing time in Week 15. It's fair to point out that Minnesota was in control of the game and didn't throw much in the second half after Cook left, but Ameer Abdullah — who ran six routes — is a potential passing downs option that could limit Boone's upside. That makes Boone a little less enticing as someone to hold out for if the situation is unclear.

But if we get word Boone will be the lead back before Sunday, he's a solid option in a plus matchup for an early-down runner with the potential to play a bit more on passing downs in an expanded role.

Chris Godwin status

One of the biggest wide receiver surprises in 2019, Godwin looked poised to close the season strong after Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in Week 14. And he was off to a fast start in Week 15, going over 100 yards on five catches before suffering a hamstring injury of his own.

The Bucs haven't yet ruled Godwin out for Week 16, so there's some hope. They did already send fellow wide receiver Scotty Miller to IR, after Miller also suffered a hamstring injury in Week 15, suggesting Godwin's injury is potentially more mild.

But the Bucs have little to play for, and it seems more likely than not Godwin will be out for Week 16. In his absence, Breshad Perriman will likely be the top wide receiver option as he tries to back up his three-touchdown day in Week 15. Justin Watson will also be a name to watch; he'd be in line to play a full snap share as the No. 2 if Evans, Godwin and Miller were all out.

O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate combined for 15 targets in Week 15, and they would also carry solid target projections with all the upheaval in the receiving corps. Brate is a Jameis Winston favorite, but still played a limited role in Week 15, running 19 routes. Howard ran 28, and has more upside as the TE who typically leads in routes run by a comfortable margin.

Here are some more injury situations to monitor for Week 16: