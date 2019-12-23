Fantasy Football Stealing Signals: Snap notes, trends from Week 16

We've come to the end of the road. Most Fantasy leagues finished in Week 16, but for those of you who are still playing, I have some notes to help you get ready Week 17.

The format will be different this week — quite a bit shorter as I hone in on the biggest changes and things you need to know. For all of you who have read along all season, I want to say thanks for making this column a success. It's been a fun ride. Also, keep an eye out in January for full-season Stealing Signals recaps on every team.

As always, data are typically courtesy of Pro Football Reference, RotoViz, the RotoGrinders Premium Usage App, airyards.com or PFF. And feel free to hit me up on Twitter @YardsPerGretch with any questions about anything I covered or to ask my thoughts on something I glossed over. That is some of my favorite feedback, because sometimes it's something I've missed.

Here are some important statistical acronyms to know for Stealing Signals:

Green Zone - Inside the opponent's 10-yard line.

HVT - High-Value Touches: for running backs, all receptions and all touches inside the 10 yard line.

TRAP - Trivial Rush Attempt Percentage: for running backs, the percentage of all touches that are not high-value touches.

WOPR - Weighted Opportunity Rating: a metric created by Josh Hermsmeyer, it balances team share of targets and team share of air yards. Because a player's WOPR is a share of his team's overall opportunity, it's important to consider team volume as additional context.

RACR - Receiver Air Conversion Ratio: also created by Hermsmeyer, RACR is calculated as total receiving yards divided by total air yards. Similar to yards per reception or yards per target, but per air yard instead.

Snap Notes from around the league

Here are the most notable playing time items from Week 16.

Key Stats

Signal and Noise

Arizona Cardinals

Noise: 27/40 pass/run ratio

Atlanta Falcons

Signal: Devonta Freeman — 9 high-value touches, but Qadree Ollison got the only green zone rush

Buffalo Bills

Signal: Cole Beasley — 25%+ target share in four of past five games (46% in Week 16)

Carolina Panthers

Signal: Will Grier — despite throwing to McCaffrey 15 times, did show a willingness to take shots down the field (9.1 average throw depth)

Cincinnati Bengals

Signal: John Ross — role expanded, tons of air yards (Dalton overthrew a potential long touchdown)

Noise: Andy Dalton — 56 pass attempts, 396 yards, 4 TD (big second-half comeback)

Dallas Cowboys

Noise: Amari Cooper — 2.0 yards per target (24 yards on 12 targets)

Denver Broncos

Signal: DaeSean Hamilton — 15 targets in past two games

Indianapolis Colts

Signal: Jordan Wilkins — still very involved, split green zone rushes with Mack

Noise: 27/32 pass/run ratio (big win)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Signal: D.J. Chark — full snap share, team-high 7 targets in return

Kansas City Chiefs

Signal: Damien Williams — lead back, Ware No. 2, Thompson an afterthought (McCoy inactive)

Los Angeles Rams

Signal: Tyler Higbee — gave up almost no playing time in Everett's return

Miami Dolphins

Noise: Raw target volume (Miami likes to throw, but 52 pass attempts is a ton)

New England Patriots

Signal: Mohamed Sanu — full-time role

New York Giants

Signal: Saquon Barkley — apparently still good

Noise: Giants — 552 total yards

Oakland Raiders

Signal: DeAndre Washington — lead back with Jacobs out; Darren Waller — targets continue to be impacted by Renfrow's presence

Noise: Hunter Renfrow — 77 yards after the catch

Philadelphia Eagles

Signal: Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert — both continue to play big roles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Signal: JuJu Smith-Schuster — played pretty full snap share, took back seat to Johnson, Washington

Seattle Seahawks

Signal: Available RB opportunity (could be Travis Homer, could be Marshawn Lynch)

Noise: Tyler Lockett — eight targets, one catch

San Francisco 49ers

Signal: Raheem Mostert — still lead back, only a two-back committee in Week 16 with Coleman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Signal: Justin Watson — full time role

Noise: Ronald Jones — benefited from long early run, Peyton Barber fumble to finally get a decent workload, but one that is tough to bank on (got first green zone rush since Week 12, only fifth since Week 4)

Tennessee Titans

Noise: A.J. Brown — 2 targets (Marshon Lattimore shadowed and Lattimore has been very good in the second half of the season; Brown still produced)