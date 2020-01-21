Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Whose Fantasy value for 2020 changed most in conference championships?

Each of the four teams playing in the Conference Championships played at least two additional games this season, and the Titans played three. That meant plenty of additional data after the Fantasy Football season was done.

Two running backs are arguably the biggest movers. Derrick Henry had an excellent postseason run that brought his full-season rushing totals up to 1,986 yards and 18 rushing scores in 18 games. But he also wound up rushing 390 total times, and while his successes seem to have locked him into the first round in all scoring formats, the additional reps through January are hard to ignore.

Meanwhile, Raheem Mostert's 29 carries, 220 rushing yards and four rushing scores gave him one of the all-time Conference Championship performances, and likely helped solidify his role as a major part — if not the lead — of the 49ers backfield in 2020. The Fantasy successes of Kyle Shanahan's backs throughout his days as an offensive coordinator stretching into his time as the head coach in San Francisco are well-documented, and this looks like a team where rostering the lead rusher — even if there's a committee — could pay major dividends.

But can Mostert be more than a rusher? He caught just 14 balls all season and has added just two more receptions in the postseason. Adam Aizer, Jamey Eisenberg and I discussed how the postseason runs of the Titans and 49ers influence our 2020 values for Henry and Mostert, and also covered Packers' stars Aaron Jones and Davante Adams and what to make of breakout rookie A.J. Brown in Tuesday's Fantasy Football Today.