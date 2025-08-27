This is our 12-part, pick-by-pick series where me, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, Dave Richard, and Jacob Gibbs all took part in a six-person mock draft. We each built two of the 12 teams in this 14-round draft to show you a different strategy from each spot.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Here's how my team came together from the 11th pick:

1.11 Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

2.02 Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

3.11 Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

4.02 Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Cardinals

5.11 Isiah Pacheo, RB, Chiefs

6.02 Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers

7.11 TJ Hockenson, TE, Vikings

8.02 Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

9.11 Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

10.02 Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

11.11 Jerome Ford, RB, Browns

12.02 Nick Chubb, RB, Texans

13.11 Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers

14.02 Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos

This year, if you have the eleventh pick, you might feel like you drew the short straw. Your buddies who lucked into better draft positions ended up with Ja'Marr Chase, Bijan Robinson, and CeeDee Lamb, and you're left to sit and sweat it out. But what if I told you I'd rather have a late first-round pick this year? Would that surprise you? Well, just look at how our draft played out.

In a full PPR league, you might wonder why I went with Derrick Henry over wide receivers like Malik Nabers, Puka Nacua, and Brian Thomas Jr. However, I value a strong anchor running back, and there hasn't been a better one than Henry over the past six-plus years. Then you can come right back and pair him with one of the top remaining wide receivers in Round 2. For me, that was Puka Nacua over Malik Nabers, despite lingering concerns about Matthew Stafford's back injury. I'd rather roll the dice with the best play-caller in football, Sean McVay, than trust a wide receiver tied to the Giants. Vegas has the Giants' win total at 5.5, which could lead to a midseason coaching change and a revolving door at quarterback for Nabers.

With my WR1 locked in, the draft got interesting in Round 3. There were still a ton of great players available, and I was hoping Josh Allen would fall, but Heath Cummings didn't let that happen. So I took my next-highest-rated quarterback: Joe Burrow. Quarterbacks are always tricky — you can wait and gamble or grab one of the elite five (Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts) and lock in a set-it-and-forget-it player. That way, you're not stuck playing matchups or flipping coins on Sunday mornings. And at that point in Round 3, would I really prefer an unproven rookie like Omarion Hampton or a veteran like Kenneth Walker, who still can't shake Zach Charbonnet from his backfield? No chance.

From there, I turned my focus back to wide receiver. In this three-WR format, I landed Marvin Harrison Jr. in Round 4 and Ricky Pearsall in Round 6 to complete my receiving corps. If you're still unsure about Harrison Jr.'s potential, remember his Hall of Fame father had a nearly identical rookie season. And if you're still not convinced, there were plenty of veteran alternatives like Davante Adams, Courtland Sutton, or Terry McLaurin — but I'd rather take a swing on Harrison Jr., who hasn't hit his ceiling, than on veterans whose best seasons might be behind them. Pearsall, meanwhile, has top-15 upside in PPR if he can stay healthy in a thin 49ers receiver room.

After locking in my receivers, let's rewind one round to my RB2: Isiah Pacheco. I added more depth later with Javonte Williams, Quinshon Judkins, Jerome Ford, and Nick Chubb. Pacheco has a chance to finally separate himself from the rest of the Chiefs' backfield — if Andy Reid lets him. The other names could offer low-end RB2 production. Judkins might not see the field this year, but in Round 10, I'm fine with a dart throw given his NFL Draft hype.

Now, the most disrespected tight end this offseason might be T.J. Hockenson. He averaged 14.6 PPR points per game in 2023 — good enough to finish as TE2 on a per-game basis. The Vikings will be without Jordan Addison for the first three games of the season and just traded for 35-year-old Adam Thielen. Hockenson is another year removed from his 2023 knee injury and could open the year as J.J. McCarthy's No. 2 option — a significant advantage at a position full of question marks.

Favorite pick: Ricky Pearsall

When it comes to breakout wide receivers, Ricky Pearsall is my guy. He was one of the few bright spots during the tough years of being a Florida Gators fan, constantly making highlight plays. Heading into the NFL Draft, I thought he'd be a sleeper — then the 49ers grabbed him in the first round. That surprised a lot of people, but not me. I compared him to a young Adam Thielen on FFT Dynasty before the draft. Based on rankings, you might have to "reach" for him, but don't be fooled. In mocks, I've seen him going behind wideouts like Cooper Kupp, Jakobi Meyers, and Deebo Samuel. Still, the sharp drafters in your league will likely take him in Rounds 6–7, which is precisely why I made sure to get him.

Pick I might regret: Isiah Pacheco

When it comes to running backs, the pick I might regret is Pacheco. I was high on him last year — maybe too high — and it burned me. I had him paired with Christian McCaffrey and found myself scouring the waiver wire after injuries to both of them. I still love Pacheco's talent and running style, even if he takes some heat online. The violence and speed he plays with are fun to watch. But my concern isn't with him — it's with myself. Do I believe in him more than the Chiefs' coaching staff does? Is this going to be another Kyle Pitts situation where I chase talent over usage? He started strong last season, averaging 16 PPR points per game over the first two weeks, but I'm wary of a potential timeshare with short-yardage veteran Kareem Hunt and rookie Brashard Smith. Still, he's the most explosive back in that room on a team that loves screen passes — so I'm cautiously optimistic.

Player who could make or break my team: Marvin Harrison Jr.

If there's one player who could swing my team's season, it's Marvin Harrison Jr. He entered the NFL with sky-high expectations: the son of a Hall of Famer, a top-five draft pick, and projected as a late Round 1 or early Round 2 fantasy pick. While he didn't quite live up to those lofty marks, he still posted a solid rookie campaign. If his name wasn't Marvin Harrison, we might be judging him more fairly. My bigger concern is whether Kyler Murray can consistently get him the ball — not his physical tools. That said, at his current ADP (WR17), he's a strong value and a clear buy-the-dip candidate in my book.