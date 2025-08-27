This is our 12-part, pick-by-pick series where me, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, Dave Richard, and Jacob Gibbs all took part in a six-person mock draft. We each built two of the 12 teams in this 14-round draft to show you a different strategy from each spot.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

My draft from No. 5 overall:

1.05 Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

2.08 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

3.05 Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

4.08 Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

5.05 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

6.08 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

7.05 Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings

8.08 Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

9.05 Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders

10.08 Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons

11.05 Cedric Tillman WR, Browns

12.08 Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

13.05 Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

14.08 Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers

If you have the fifth pick, you're hoping one of the elite "safe" options makes it to you — though we all know "safe" doesn't really exist in fantasy football. My first choice would've been Ja'Marr Chase, followed by Bijan Robinson — the consensus top two picks. But with them off the board, it came down to which of these three would fall: CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley, or Justin Jefferson. Luckily, my favorite of the bunch was Jefferson, who made his way onto my roster. I couldn't hit the draft button fast enough.

I wouldn't fault anyone for taking Jahmyr Gibbs or Christian McCaffrey there either, but one of my concerns was that if I went running back in Round 1, I'd miss out on an elite wide receiver in Round 2. Instead, I flipped that strategy, and it worked out in my favor — allowing me to land Jonathan Taylor, the former consensus No. 1 pick, when it came back around. The depth at running back in that range (Chase Brown, Bucky Irving, Kyren Williams) also made me feel more comfortable about prioritizing receiver early.

In Rounds 3 and 4, I doubled down on pass catchers with Tyreek Hill and Xavier Worthy. Hill may be 31, but he's still got juice — as long as things stay warm in Miami. I actually grabbed him in Round 2 during our last pick-by-pick series, so this "slide" to Round 3 feels like a gift. Meanwhile, Worthy closed 2024 with a bang and looks primed for a breakout as Patrick Mahomes' new weapon.

That led seamlessly into Round 5, where I snagged Alvin Kamara and then paired Worthy with Mahomes for a stack I love. Even though some people may forget that Mahomes averaged 24.7 fantasy points per game in six-point passing TD leagues from Weeks 12–17 last year, that's still elite production.

Later, I backed up Taylor and Kamara with vets like Aaron Jones and Austin Ekeler. Sure, fantasy analysts have passed over them for their teammates like Jordan Mason and Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but their pass-catching chops make them strong PPR depth pieces. They may not be league-winners, but they'll keep you afloat in bye weeks or injury crunches.

While most drafters go with the "great or late" tight end approach, I tend to target intriguing mid-round guys — and this year, that's Colts rookie Tyler Warren. Every time I put on a Penn State game, Warren was out there dominating touches. Last year, I used this same strategy, drafted Brock Bowers after seeing his college dominance, and he unexpectedly finished as TE1. That's the kind of mid-round target that paid off!

Although Warren may not be the same type of prospect Bowers was, I still think he could end up soaking up most of the Colts' targets — especially given their subpar receiving corps and despite their murky quarterback situation. That's why Tyler Warren is my mid-round tight end target this year. I expect him to lead the team in receptions.

Favorite pick: Jonathan Taylor

If you were fortunate to have Taylor for the fantasy playoffs like I did, then you know the kind of gift he was. Between Weeks 15 and 17, he averaged 150 rushing yards per game and scored five touchdowns — 25.8 PPR points per game. Taylor looked even better if you're into Aizer Stats— over a 17-game pace, that stretch would've put him at 2,550 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. Obviously unrealistic, but still a reminder of his ceiling. With no real competition for touches and still just 26 years old, Taylor has league-winner upside this year. As I write this, I realize I want even more exposure to him.

Pick I might regret: Tyreek Hill

I've been loading up on Hill in the third round lately, so maybe I'm getting overexposed. Injuries to both him and Tua Tagovailoa derailed his 2024 season, but I'm throwing that year out. Yes, he's 31, and there's risk — but I'll always take a shot on generational talent. Hill still has top-five wide receiver potential if he and Tua stay healthy. If things go south in Miami, a midseason trade could throw a wrench into his fantasy outlook. But in fantasy football, that's the kind of risk you have to be willing to live with.

Player who could make or break my team: Xavier Worthy

Worthy was boom-or-bust as a rookie until he caught fire late in the season, averaging 21.7 PPR points per game from Week 14 through the Super Bowl. And with Rashee Rice facing a suspension, the path is clear for him to rise even more in Year 2. Worthy's in what I'd call the perfect situation this year — Andy Reid is calling the plays, and Patrick Mahomes is delivering the ball. In an ideal outcome, he'll spark a stale Chiefs offense and become a weekly difference-maker. And in the worst case? You still get a field-stretching burner from Mahomes. That's a gamble I'll take every time